Thumbs Up Diner Austell

2,287 Reviews

$$

2615 East West Connector, Suite 100

Austell, GA 30106

Popular Items

Fish & Grits
Apple Bacon
Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich

Breakfast Originals

Fish & Grits

$12.59

Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Wings & Waffle

$15.99

The Skillet Heap

$8.59

Low Country Heap

$13.99

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Cream Cheese Special

$7.99

Greek Scramble

$8.79

Sassy Scramble

$10.99

Shrimp & Grits

$13.29

Pork Chop and Eggs

$11.59Out of stock

Ultimate Breakfast

$16.99

Pancake Special Breakfast

$12.59

Double Dip French Toast

$7.29

Southwestern Eggs

$8.99

Salmon Patties Meal

$13.99

Build Your Own Most Requested

BYOO

$5.99

Yukon Omelette

$11.29

Farmers Omelette

$8.99

Denver Omelette

$8.99

Kav's Omelette

$8.99

Side Grits

$1.99

Spuds

$3.29

Heartsmart Omelette

$9.89

Build Your Own Plate

One Egg

$1.55

Two Egg

$2.99

Three Egg

$4.49

Small Grits

$1.99

Large Grits

$3.49

Spuds

$3.29

Apple Bacon

$3.99

Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Pork/Country Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Veggie Sausage

$3.99

Add Heap Grilled Veggies

$1.89

Salmon Patties

$6.99

Biscuit

$1.69

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.69

Rye

$1.69

Sour Dough

$1.69

Wheat

$1.69

Cinnamon Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Sesame Bagel

$1.99

Multigrain Bagel

$1.99

White

$1.69

1 French Toast

$3.59

2 French Toast

$5.99

1 Banana Nut French Toast

$6.19Out of stock

2 Banana Nut French Toast

$11.99Out of stock

Double Dip French Toast

$7.29

1 Pancake

$2.99

2 Pancake

$4.59

1 Banana Nut Pancake

$5.19

2 Banana Nut Pancakes

$7.19

3 Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.29

1 Pecan Pancake

$3.99

2 Pecan Pancakes

$5.99

3 Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

1 Blueberry Pancake

$5.09

2 Blueberry Pancake

$7.09

3 Blueberry Pancake

$9.09

1 Sp Pancake

$3.99Out of stock

1 Sp Pancake

$3.99Out of stock

2 Sp Pancake

$5.99Out of stock

3 Sp Pancake

$7.99Out of stock

Waffle

$4.99

SP Waffle

$7.95Out of stock

SP Wing & Waffle

$14.95Out of stock

SP Chicken Strip & Waffle

$12.95Out of stock

Mixed Fruit

$3.50

Side Bananas

$1.99

Side Blueberries

$2.99

Side Strawberries

$2.99

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99

3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

5 Smoked Wings

$14.99

LOX

$4.99

Smoke Turkey Breast

$3.60

Fried Fish

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.49

1 Pork Chop

$3.99

2 Pork Chops

$7.49

Steak

$8.99

Chicken Breast

$6.49

Three Jumbo Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$8.99Out of stock

Salmon Patties

$6.99

Lighter Fare & Hand Held

Veggie Bagel

$5.99

Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit

$3.69

Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich

$4.99

Egg Sandwich

$2.84

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.19

Meat Sandwich

$3.39

Bagel and Lox

$12.59

Tofu and Veggies

$7.99

Carb Buster Platter

$8.99

Heartsmart Omelette

$9.89

Lunch & Blue Plate

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Edgewood Salad

$9.99

Fried Fish Tacos

$9.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$5.49

Small House Salad

$2.99

Fried Fish

$6.99

Chicken Breast

$6.49

Chicken Fingers

$6.49

Cole Slaw

$1.99

French Fries

$3.59

Onion Rings

$3.59

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$2.99

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.79

Side of Shrimp

$6.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Spinach & Mushrooms

$2.99

Spuds

$3.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.59

Chili Bowl

$4.89Out of stock

3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

5 Smoked Wings

$14.99

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99

Soup of the day

$3.65Out of stock

Texas Pulled Pork Tacos

$7.99

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$7.99

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$3.25Out of stock

Half Spinach Salad

$3.95

Greek Salad

$8.99

Gravy

$1.99

Sandwich & Burgers

The Burger

$7.99

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

Burger Melt

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.49

Smoked Turkey Club

$8.59

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Fish Tacos

$8.29

Shrimp Tacos

$9.95

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Cheese and Side

$5.95

Smoked Turkey Reuben

$8.99

Three Jumbo Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$6.99

Five Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$9.49

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Nashville HOT&SPICY Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Uptown

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Lou's Coffee

$3.99

Whole or Lowfat Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Daily Specials

Fish and Shrimp Combo

$18.99

Grit Bowl

$8.99

Cinnamon Rolls (Single)

$3.00

Nashville HOT&SPICY Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Coffee for Sale in Brown Bag

$5.99

Salmon Patties Meal

$13.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Shrimp and Waffle Combo

$14.99

Jaedens Skillet

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

EXTRA SAUCES

Syrup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Jelly / Jam

$0.25

Tartar

$0.50

New England Maple Syrup

$0.99

MISC

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guac

$0.99

Pico

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where breakfast is served all day!

Location

2615 East West Connector, Suite 100, Austell, GA 30106

Thumbs Up Diner image
Thumbs Up Diner image

