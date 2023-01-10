  • Home
  • /
  • Mableton
  • /
  • Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant - 302 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant 302 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW

review star

No reviews yet

302 Veterans Memorial Highway Southwest

Suite 156

Mableton, GA 30126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Patty
Reg Jerk Chicken
Veggie Patty

Entrees

Reg Jerk Chicken

Reg Jerk Chicken

$15.95

Chicken marinated in spicy jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Large Jerk Chicken

Large Jerk Chicken

$18.95

Chicken marinated in spicy jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Reg Brown Stew Chicken

Reg Brown Stew Chicken

$13.99

Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Large Brown Stew Chicken

Large Brown Stew Chicken

$16.95

Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Reg Curry Chicken

Reg Curry Chicken

$13.99

Tender bone-in chicken marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, and Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Large Curry Chicken

Large Curry Chicken

$16.99

Tender bone-in chicken marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, and Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$23.95

Tender bone in goat marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Oxtails

Oxtails

$28.99

Marinated, braised, and stewed with butter beans. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Rice, Cabbage and Plantains Combo

Rice, Cabbage and Plantains Combo

$10.99

Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Lunch Special Curry Chicken

Lunch Special Curry Chicken

$9.95

Veggie Combo Side

$10.95

Double Salmon Dinner

$38.95
Yeah Man Veggie Medley Rice

Yeah Man Veggie Medley Rice

$19.95

Seafood

Reg Escovitch Fish

Reg Escovitch Fish

$27.95

Whole red snapper fried, served with sweet peppers, carrots, and onions in a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Dbl Snapper Escovitch Fish

Dbl Snapper Escovitch Fish

$49.95

Whole red snapper fried, served with sweet peppers, carrots, and onions in a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Reg Brown Stew Fish

Reg Brown Stew Fish

$27.95

Whole red snapper, fried, and smothered in a spicy brown gravy and garnished with vegetables. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Dbl Snapper Brown Stew Fish

Dbl Snapper Brown Stew Fish

$48.95

Whole red snapper, fried, and smothered in a spicy brown gravy and garnished with vegetables. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Steam Fish only available on select days available

Steam Fish only available on select days available

$31.99+

Steamed fish is a real classic. A whole fish is seasoned to perfection and steamed. Garnished with okra, carrot, and steam vegetables served with rice and peas and steam cabbage.

Curry Shrimp

Curry Shrimp

$18.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned with yellow curry and smothered in our rich, creamy, coconut curry sauce. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.

Curry Shrimp Double

$28.95
Salmon

Salmon

$26.95

Try our curry salmon, jerk salmon or sweet and tangy salmon served with steam cabbage and rice or rice and peas.

Salmon Extra large

Salmon Extra large

$37.95

Jerk Shrimp

$19.95

Brown Stew Shrimp

$18.95

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$18.95

Soups & Patties

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.75
Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$3.75
Shrimp Patty

Shrimp Patty

$3.75
Spinach Patty

Spinach Patty

$3.75
Veggie Patty

Veggie Patty

$3.75
Cheese Beef Patty

Cheese Beef Patty

$4.00
Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$3.75
Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.99

Tuesday & Wednesday Only

Red Pea Soup

Red Pea Soup

$6.99

Thursday Only

Sides

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$5.95
Sm Steam Cabbage

Sm Steam Cabbage

$4.99
Med Steam Cabbage

Med Steam Cabbage

$6.99
Lg Steam Cabbage

Lg Steam Cabbage

$9.95

Veggie Combo Side

$10.95
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$6.99+
Collard Greens Small

Collard Greens Small

$4.99
Collard Greens Medium

Collard Greens Medium

$6.99
Collard Greens Large

Collard Greens Large

$9.95
Sm Mac & Cheese

Sm Mac & Cheese

$5.50
Med Mac & Cheese

Med Mac & Cheese

$7.99
Lg Mac & Cheese

Lg Mac & Cheese

$9.95
White Rice

White Rice

$5.00
Candied Yams Small

Candied Yams Small

$4.99
Candied Yams Medium

Candied Yams Medium

$6.99
Candied Yams Large

Candied Yams Large

$9.95
Side Oxtail

Side Oxtail

$15.95
Side Curry Goat

Side Curry Goat

$9.95
Side Jerk Chicken

Side Jerk Chicken

$10.95
Cala me Calayou Vegetable Rice

Cala me Calayou Vegetable Rice

$9.95

Brown Stew Chicken

$9.95

Curry Chicken

$9.95

Combos

Reg Brown Stew Salmon & Shrimp

Reg Brown Stew Salmon & Shrimp

$28.95
XL Brown Stew Salmon & Shrimp

XL Brown Stew Salmon & Shrimp

$38.95
Reg Curry Salmon & Shrimp

Reg Curry Salmon & Shrimp

$28.95
XL Curry Salmon & Shrimp

XL Curry Salmon & Shrimp

$38.95
Reg Jerk Salmon & Shrimp

Reg Jerk Salmon & Shrimp

$28.95
XL Jerk Salmon & Shrimp

XL Jerk Salmon & Shrimp

$38.95
Three Chicken Combo

Three Chicken Combo

$23.95
Oxtail, Curry Goat, & Jerk Chicken Combo

Oxtail, Curry Goat, & Jerk Chicken Combo

$30.99
Curry Goat w/Two Chickens

Curry Goat w/Two Chickens

$30.95
Two Chickens Combo

Two Chickens Combo

$18.95
Reg Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo

Reg Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$28.95
XL Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo

XL Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$38.95

Feed the Fam

Chicken for 4

Chicken for 4

$46.95
Chicken for 8-10

Chicken for 8-10

$115.95
Curry Goat for 4

Curry Goat for 4

$79.95
Curry Goat for 8-10

Curry Goat for 8-10

$139.95
Oxtail for 4

Oxtail for 4

$99.95

This will average 3 to 5 pieces per person depending on the size of the pieces. This delicious braised Jamaican style is all you will need for a family delight.

Oxtail for 8-10

Oxtail for 8-10

$199.90

Gravy

Brown Stew Gravy

$1.49

Curry Chicken Gravy

$1.49

Curry Goat Gravy

$1.59

Lg Jerk Sauce

$1.99

Oxtail Gravy

$1.99

Oxtail Gravy Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Oxtail Gravy Large Side

$1.99

New

Callaloo Mixed vegetable Seasoned Rice

Callaloo Mixed vegetable Seasoned Rice

$14.95Out of stock

Callaloo mixed with white rice, peas, carrots and corn (mixed vegetables) with a hint of heat cayenne pepper.

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Irish Moss

Irish Moss

$6.99
Sorrel

Sorrel

$6.99
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$6.99
Yeah Man Punch

Yeah Man Punch

$6.50
D&G Cream Soda

D&G Cream Soda

$3.00
D&G Grape

D&G Grape

$3.00
D&G Ginger Beer

D&G Ginger Beer

$3.00
D&G Pineapple

D&G Pineapple

$3.00
Bigga Flavored Soda

Bigga Flavored Soda

$3.00
Bigga Ginger Beer

Bigga Ginger Beer

$3.00
Old Jamaica Ginger Beer

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer

$3.00
Tropical Rhythms

Tropical Rhythms

$3.50
V8 Original Vegetable Juice

V8 Original Vegetable Juice

$3.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00
Ting

Ting

$3.00
Cran Water

Cran Water

$3.00
Water

Water

$1.50
Vita Malt

Vita Malt

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Yeah Man is getting bigger and better, with more options on the menu, extended hours and more space to eat, play and collaborate, Yeah Man Jamican Restaurant is now a subsidiary of Yeah Man Restaurant. With an expanded team but the same staff and vision Yeah Man eginnings to the number one place to come for great Jamican Food in Mableton, Yeah Man is a place of good vibes for people with good vibes. ​ “Nothing but good vybes, that’s what is in our hearts, minds, and food!

Website

Location

302 Veterans Memorial Highway Southwest, Suite 156, Mableton, GA 30126

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MEXICO LINDO - MABLETON
orange starNo Reviews
848 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126 Mableton, GA 30126
View restaurantnext
Dolly's Farmhouse Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4971 Austell Rd Austell, GA 30106
View restaurantnext
Thumbs Up Diner - Austell
orange star4.5 • 2,287
2615 East West Connector, Suite 100 Austell, GA 30106
View restaurantnext
Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna
orange star4.3 • 554
725 Concord Rd SE Smyrna, GA 30082
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Smyrna, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3240 South Cobb Drive Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Bar and Grill - 4395 FULTON INDUSTRIAL BLVD, STE B
orange starNo Reviews
4395 FULTON INDUSTRIAL BLVD, STE B ATLANTA, GA 30336
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mableton
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)
Douglasville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston