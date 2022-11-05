Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Dolly's Farmhouse Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4971 Austell Rd

#300

Austell, GA 30106

Popular Items

Breakfast Platter
Steak Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$9.29

Choice of breakfast meat (4pc Bacon, House Made Sausage, Ham, Country Ham, Corned Beef Hash, Tenderloin, or Smoked Sausage), 2 eggs anyway, grits - gravy - hash browns - or home fries, and a buttermilk biscuit.

2 Egg Breakfast Plate

2 Eggs Any Style/Hot Biscuits

$6.29

Add On's

American Cheese**

$0.99

Swiss Cheese**

$0.99

Provolone Cheese*

$0.99

Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Salsa*

$0.99

Salsa Verde.

$0.99

Bell Pepper*

$0.75

Onion**

$0.75

Mushrooms*

$0.75

Spinach*

$0.75

Jalapeños*

$0.75

Tomatoes**

$0.75

Bacon

$1.50

Gravy*

$1.39

Egg*

$1.49

Cheese*

$0.99

Biscuits

1 Biscuit w/ Butter & Jelly

$1.50

2 Biscuits w/Butter & Jelly

$2.99

Egg Biscuit

$2.29

1 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$2.69

Gravy & 2 Biscuit

$4.99

1 Biscuit w/ Sausage Gravy

$3.19

2 Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$5.99

Bacon Biscuit

$3.29

Sausage Biscuit

$3.29

Smoked Sausage Biscuit

$3.69

City Ham Biscuit

$3.69

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$3.89

Grilled Chicken Biscuit

$3.89

Fried Pork Tenderloin Biscuit

$3.89

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Biscuit

$3.89

Steak Biscuit

$5.25

Country Ham Biscuit

$4.29

Add Egg

$1.49

Add Cheese

$0.99

A La Carte Meats

4pc. Bacon..

$4.29

3 Pc Bacon..

$3.75

2pc. Bacon..

$3.00

4 pc Turkey Bacon

$4.29

3 Pc Turkey Bacon

$3.75

2pc Turkey Bacon

$3.09

Turkey Sausage

$4.29

Fried Chicken Breast Filet

$6.39

Grilled Chicken Breast Filet

$6.39

Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.39

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$6.39

Fried Chicken Livers

$6.39

Corned Beef Hash

$4.29

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Country Ham

$5.29

City Ham

$4.29

1/2 Link Sausage

$2.50

Smoked Sausage

$4.29

Homemade Sausage

$4.29

1 Fried Tenderloin

$4.29

1 Grilled Tenderloin

$4.29

1 Fried Pork Chop

$4.29

1 Grilled Pork Chop

$4.29

2 Fried Tenderloins

$7.29

2 Grilled Tenderloins

$7.29

2 Fried Pork Chops

$7.29

2 Grilled Pork Chops

$7.29

Fried Cat Fish

$7.29

Grilled Catfish

$7.29

Hamburger Steak

$7.50

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.59

Gravy

$2.29

Sausage Gravy

$2.79

Red Eye Gravy

$2.89

Grits

$2.29

Salsa Verde

$0.99

Home Fries

$2.59

English Muffin

$2.29

White Toast

$2.29

Wheat Toast

$2.29

Rye Toast

$2.29

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.29

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.29

Monster Burger

$16.49

Southwest Burger

$12.29

BBQ Burger

$12.29

Cheeseburger Only

$8.29

Mushroom & Swiss Burger Only

$8.29

Lunch Plates

2 Whole Catfish

$14.29Out of stock

Catfish

$12.29

Chicken Breast

$12.29

Chicken Tenders

$11.49

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Fried Chicken Livers

$12.29

Hamburger Steak

$12.29

Pork Chops

$11.29

Dolly's Meatloaf

$12.29

Roasted Turkey Breast

$12.29Out of stock

6 pc Jumbo Wings & Fries

$12.29Out of stock

4pc Jumbo Wings & Fries

$10.29Out of stock

1 Baked Chicken Quarter

$7.99Out of stock

5 oz Blackened Teriyaki Salmon

$8.99Out of stock

Omelettes

Western Omelette

$9.55

Bacon Omelette

$9.55

Sausage Omelette

$9.55

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.55

Spinach/Mushroom/Swiss Omelette

$9.55

Vegetable Omelette

$9.55

Cheese Omelette

$7.80

Western Omelette Only

$7.55

Bacon Omelette Only

$7.55

Sausage Omelette Only

$7.55

Ham & Cheese Omelette Only

$7.55

Spinaach/Mushroom/Swiss Omelette Only

$7.55

Vegetable Omelette Only

$7.55

Cheese Omelette Only

$5.55

Pancakes & French Toast

3 Pancakes

$6.29

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$8.29

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.79

French Toast

$6.29

Half Order French Toast

$3.29

1 Pancake

$2.29

1 Blueberry Pancake

$2.95

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$2.95

2 Pancakes

$4.29

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$5.60

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.60

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.29

Fish Sandwich

$10.29

Chicken Fried Sandwich

$10.39

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.39

Dolly's club

$11.39

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.39

BLT

$7.39

Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Grilled ham & cheese

$7.29

Reuben Sandwich

$11.29

Sides

Sides

$3.29

Any 2

$5.29

Any 3

$6.89

Any 4

$8.89

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$4.29Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$4.29Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$4.29

Carrot Cake

$4.29Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$4.29

Banana Nut Bread Pudding

$4.29Out of stock

Soup

Cup Veggie Soup

$4.25Out of stock

Bowl Veggie Soup

$5.25Out of stock

Cup Dolly's Chili

$4.25Out of stock

Bowl Dolly's Chili

$5.25Out of stock

Cup Potato Soup

$4.25Out of stock

Bowl Potato Soup

$5.25Out of stock

Cup Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.25

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.25

Specials

Christopher Black Cater

$285.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.69+

Apple Juice

$2.69+

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$2.59

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Water

Retail

Honey

$20.00+Out of stock

Crosses

$15.00+

Simply Homemade Soap

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

We invite you and your family to join us for some good old fashion home cooking! Dolly's Farmhouse is located in Austell Georgia and has been serving the local community for more than 30 years. We are now open inside and offering Pickup & Delivery

Location

4971 Austell Rd, #300, Austell, GA 30106

Directions

