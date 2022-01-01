  • Home
Mr. Diddy's 2200 Powder Springs Rd Sw Ste 186

No reviews yet

2200 Powder Springs Rd Sw Ste 186

Marietta, GA 30064

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, over crisp romaine with your choice of dressing.

Caesar

$8.00

Grated parmesan and croutons over crisp romaine tossed in ceasar

Wing Combo

6 Piece 1 Side

$9.99

6 Piece 2 Sides

$11.99

10 Piece 1 Side

$11.99

10 Piece 2 Sides

$13.99

20 Piece 1 Side

$21.99

20 Piece 2 Sides

$23.99

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Soul Rolls

Soul Rolls

$8.00

Fish & Grits

Whiting & Grits

$12.00

Catfish & Grits

$12.00

Tilapia & Grits

$12.00

Salmon & Grits

$15.00

Honey Salmon

Honey Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Catfish

Catfish Dinner

$15.00

Whiting

Whiting Dinner

$13.00

Tilapia

Tilapia Dinner

$13.00

T-Bone

T-Bone Dinner

$23.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Impossible

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$11.50

Individual Sides

Sides

Ala Cart

6 Wings Only

$7.25

10 Wings Only

$10.25

20 Wings Only

$19.50

Salmon Only

$10.00

6 Piece Shrimp Only

$6.00

1pc Whiting

$4.00

1pc Catfish

$5.00

1pc Tilapia

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Chicken Strips (4pcs)

4 Strips 1 Side

$9.99

4 Strips 2 Sides

$11.99

Extra Sauce

Special

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Drinks

Hulk Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Blueberry Lemonade

$2.50

Grape Lemonade

$2.50

Regular Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

$1.00

1/2 Gallon Hulk

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Grape Lemonade

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Arnold Palmer Lemonade

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea Lemonade

$10.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Crunch

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come try our soul rolls!

Location

2200 Powder Springs Rd Sw Ste 186, Marietta, GA 30064

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

