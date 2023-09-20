Birria Combos

Combo #1

$10.50

2 Quesabirrias & Consomé

Combo #2

$12.00

1 Quesabirria, 1 Vampiro & Consomé

Combo #3

$11.50

1 Quesadilla & Consomé

Combo #4

$12.00

2 Mulitas & Consomé

Combo #5

$10.00

1 Tostada, 1 Taco & Consomé

Combo #6

$11.00

3 Tacos & Consomé

Combo #7

$15.00

3 Loaded Quesabirrias (topped with lettuce, avocado, tomato, and cotija cheese) & Consomé

Birria Tray

$30.00

10 Quesabirrias with a side of chips. No consomé included. Select up to two protein options.

Secret Menu (Pizzadilla) 12"

$17.00

Two large flour tortillas stuffed with the Birria of your choice, cheese, onions, and cilantro.

Tacos

Quesabirria

$3.25

Crunchy with cheese

Loaded Quesabirria

$3.75

Quesabirria topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, crema, and cotija cheese.

Quesataco

$3.00

Soft tortilla with cheese

Street Taco

$2.50

Soft tortilla, no cheese

Vampiros

$4.50

Tostada with cheese & guac

Tostada

$3.00

Fried hard tortilla, no cheese

Mulitas

$3.50

Tortilla sandwich with cheese & guac

Tacos Gobernador

$3.50

Crunchy shrimp taco with cheese

Taco Dorado

$2.75

Taco Dorado w/ Cheese

$3.25

Other

Quesadilla

$7.50

Tortilla stuffed with cheese, protein of your choice, onions, and cilantro

Burrito

$9.00

Carne, rice & beans

Gobernador Plate

$14.00

3 crunchy shrimp tacos with rice & beans

Gordo Plate

$12.00

Protein of choice served with rice and beans (Not Tacos)

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Waffle fries topped with cheese, protein of your choice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, onions, and cilantro.

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

House chips topped with beans, cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, onions, and cilantro.

Birria Egg Rolls (2)

$7.50

Egg rolls stuffed with Birria of your choice, cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with mango habanero salsa.

Sides

Medium Consomé

$5.00

Broth soup with carne

Large Consomé

$10.00

Broth soup with carne

Medium Rice & Beans

$3.00

Large Rice & Beans

$5.00

Medium Rice

$3.00

Large Rice

$5.00

Medium Beans

$3.00

Large Beans

$5.00

Medium Esquite

$3.00

Corn off-the-cob with chipotle mayo, cheese, and chili powder

Large Esquite

$5.00

Corn off-the-cob with chipotle mayo, cheese, and chili powder

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Fried tortilla chips with salsa

Chips & Guacamole

$5.00

Fried tortilla chips with guac & salsa

Cheese Dip

$5.00

Melted cheese with jalapeño

3 Amigos

$7.50

Fried tortilla chips with guac, salsa & cheese dip

Guacamole

$2.50

Avocado, cilantro & onions

Fries

$5.00

Seasoned waffle fries

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Seasoned fried tortillas

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa for Chips

$1.00

Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Regular Drinks

Small Agua Fresca

$3.00

Fresh fruit juice

Medium Agua Fresca

$4.50

Fresh fruit juice

Large Agua Fresca

$5.50

Fresh fruit juice

Small Agua Loca

$4.00

Fresh fruit juice topped with fruit & chile spices (spicy)

Medium Agua Loca

$5.50

Fresh fruit juice topped with fruit & chile spices (spicy)

Large Agua Loca

$6.50

Fresh fruit juice topped with fruit & chile spices (spicy)

Jarritos

$3.00

Soda Mexicana

$3.00

Coca-cola, Sprite, Jarritos, squirt, sidral, Topo chico, señorial

Bottled Water

$2.00

Refill

$2.00

Desserts

Churros

$4.50

Fried dough covered with sugar & cinnamon

Churro Sundae

$6.50

Mexican-vanilla ice cream topped with caramel, peanuts, & churros

Carlota De Limón

$5.00

Lime icebox cake