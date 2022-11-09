Lazy Dog Bar & Grill Johnstown
Small Plates
Holy Shishitos (GF)
grilled shishito peppers & tear drop peppers tossed in salt. Served with a lemon and roasted garlic mayo sauce
Crisp Brussel Sprouts (GF)
sprouts dressed in a miso maple butter with house smoked pork belly, shallots, and roasted garlic dipping sauce
Chips and Salsa (GF)
Lazy Poke
sriracha seasoned sashimi grade tuna with wakame salad, sesame seeds, and zesty wasabi cream
Korean BBQ Skewers (GF)
hand cut marinated skirt steak with house slaw, ponzu and lime
Shareable
Smoked Jumbo Wings (GF)
1 lb of house smoked wings, carrots and celery. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Avocado Toast (GFO)
pea pesto spread, topped with fresh citrus avocado paste, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella pearls and balsamic glaze
Street Corn Nachos
Guacamole & Chips (GF)
house made guacamole and corn tortilla chips
Queso Dip
fire roasted tomato, red onion, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn tortilla chips
Butchers Board (GFO)
assortment of cheeses, hand sliced cured meats, crackers, mixed berries and a house made chutney
Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)
creamy buffalo dip with pulled chicken. Served with house made potato chips
Flat Breads
Salads
Brown Derby (GF)
mixed greens, pulled smoked chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, goat cheese, avocado, served with house made bleu cheese dressing
The Hunter (GF)
sirloin steak, mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, shaved almonds, served with house creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Seared Tuna Salad (GF)
seared sashimi grade tuna, mixed greens, red inions, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, served with house made creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed in house made caesar, house croutons and shaved parmesan
Add on Side Salad (GF)
heirloom tomatoes, shaved carrots, red onions, cucumbers, choice of dressing
Add on Side Caesar
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Soup
Sandwiches
405 pile up (GFO)
smoked sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, chipotle mayo, served on kaiser bun
Cuban (GFO)
mojo pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, kosher pickles, house pommery mustard, shallot mayo, cuban bread, pressed in panini
Balsamic Chicken (GFO)
balsamic glazed grilled chicken thigh, tomato, mozzarella, arugula, pesto mayo, served on kaiser bun
The Voodoo (GFO)
New Orleans vinaigrette pulled pork, cheddar cheese, house slaw, crispy onions, served on brioche bun with side of house BBQ
New Yorker (GFO)
hand sliced pastrami, blaukraut, house pommery mustard, shallot mayo, Swiss cheese, served on marble rye bread
The Lazy Dog
Fried chicken breast topped with miso maple butter, American cheese, an over medium fried egg, bacon
The Ross Dog
Not your mommas Bologna
Burgers
Dog House Burger (GFO)
choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion
BAAT Burger (GFO)
bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic mayo
Colorado Burger (GFO)
bison patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, roasted poblano and chipotle mayo
The Shed (GFO)
house braised short rib, roasted poblano, smoked cheddar, sriracha mayo and crispy onions
Sweet n Spicy (GFO)
jalapeno preserves, cream cheese, smoked pork belly, fire roasted jalapeños
Plain Burger
Chef Recommendations
Braised Short Ribs (GF)
braised short ribs, creamed potatoes, house gravy, crispy onions, rosemary, thyme and fresh garlic braised heirloom carrots
BBQ Ribs (GF)
house smoke St. Louis style ribs topped with house BBQ sauce. Served with side of house slaw and fries
Pork Belly Mac & Cheese
house made 4 cheese blend, penne pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Choice of protein or veggie medley
Cajun Alfredo Pasta
penne pasta in a creamy cajun style Alfredo, pulled chicken, andouille sausage, peas, tomatoes and toast
Lemon Curry Salmon (GF)
salmon filet, house made herbed lemon sauce, coconut rice with peas and mushrooms, rosemary, thyme and fresh garlic braised heirloom carrots
Chicken Pot Pie
pulled chicken thigh, potatoes, peas and thyme topped with a flaky puff pastry
Brisket Platter (GFO)
Half pound of house brined and smoked Angus brisket served over texas toast with lazy Beans, house slaw and your choice of BBQ sauce
The McKay
Black beans, sticky coconut rice, mango salsa, crispy cabbage, topped with avocado crema. Served with blackened chicken
12oz Ribeye
Filet Mignon
Shrimp n Grits
Poutine
New York Strip
Brunch (Sat/Sun 10am-2pm)
Traditional Benny
Short Rib Benni
braised short ribs, roasted peppers and onions, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns
Smoked Salmon Benni
French Toast
Challah bread pudding French toast, fresh berries, whipped mascarpone, served with 100% pure maple syrup
The Diner
2 eggs your way, bacon or sausage patty, hash browns, country style toast
Breakfast Burrito
black beans, scrambled eggs, pulled pork, pork green chili, pico de gallo, creme, pickled red onion and mixed cheeses
The 1812
Challah bread pudding french toast, crispy fried chicken, smoked cheddar, smoked pure maple syrup, and powder sugar
Chicken n Biscuit
Steak n Eggs
Sd French Toast (2pc)
Sd French Toast (1pc)
Biscuit and Gravy
fresh biscuits, topped with house seasoned sausage gravy and pork green chili
Pastrami Hash
roasted potatoes, house made pastrami, onions, poached eggs, arugula, lemon oil, house made pommery mustard
Pork shoulder Benni
house pulled pork, pork green chili, poached eggs, hollandaise, pico de gallo, hashbrowns
Sides
Sd Lazy Fries
Sd Mac&Cheese
Sd Whipped Red Potatoes
Sd Coconut Rice
Sd Salad
Sd Caesar salad
Sd House Slaw
Sd Asparagus
Sd Seasonal Veggies
Sd Jalapeños
Sd Sour Cream
Sd Guacamole
Sd cheddar grits
Sd Fruit
Avocado
Burger Patty
Buffalo Patty
Sd Salmon
Sd Steak
Sd Chicken Breast
Sd Salsa
Sd Tortilla Chips
Sd Baked Beans
Sd Potato Chips
Sd Sweet Potato Fries
Sd Queso
Sd pork green chili
Biscuit
Hashbrowns
Candied Bacon/Brunch a piece
Toast
Sd Bacon
Sausage Patties
Sd Sausage Gravy
Sd pita bread
Sd French Toast (1pc)
Sd French Toast (2pc)
Desserts
