Lazy Dog Bar & Grill Johnstown

25 Reviews

$$

4801 Thompson pkwy

Johnstown, CO 80534

Order Again

Popular Items

405 pile up (GFO)
Dog House Burger (GFO)
Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)

Small Plates

Holy Shishitos (GF)

Holy Shishitos (GF)

$7.95

grilled shishito peppers & tear drop peppers tossed in salt. Served with a lemon and roasted garlic mayo sauce

Crisp Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$9.95

sprouts dressed in a miso maple butter with house smoked pork belly, shallots, and roasted garlic dipping sauce

Chips and Salsa (GF)

$4.00
Lazy Poke

Lazy Poke

$13.50

sriracha seasoned sashimi grade tuna with wakame salad, sesame seeds, and zesty wasabi cream

Korean BBQ Skewers (GF)

Korean BBQ Skewers (GF)

$11.25

hand cut marinated skirt steak with house slaw, ponzu and lime

Shareable

Smoked Jumbo Wings (GF)

Smoked Jumbo Wings (GF)

$15.95

1 lb of house smoked wings, carrots and celery. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Avocado Toast (GFO)

Avocado Toast (GFO)

$12.95

pea pesto spread, topped with fresh citrus avocado paste, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella pearls and balsamic glaze

Street Corn Nachos

$14.95

Guacamole & Chips (GF)

$8.99

house made guacamole and corn tortilla chips

Queso Dip

$8.99

fire roasted tomato, red onion, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo. Served with corn tortilla chips

Butchers Board (GFO)

$34.95

assortment of cheeses, hand sliced cured meats, crackers, mixed berries and a house made chutney

Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)

Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)

$12.95

creamy buffalo dip with pulled chicken. Served with house made potato chips

Flat Breads

Wild Mushroom Flat Bread (GFO)

$13.45

oregano spread, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, goat cheese, topped with fresh arugula

Margherita Flat Bread (GFO)

$13.95

marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, topped with a fresh garlic and basil, pea pesto sauce

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$10.25

Salads

Brown Derby (GF)

$14.65

mixed greens, pulled smoked chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, goat cheese, avocado, served with house made bleu cheese dressing

The Hunter (GF)

$15.95

sirloin steak, mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, shaved almonds, served with house creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Seared Tuna Salad (GF)

$15.95

seared sashimi grade tuna, mixed greens, red inions, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, served with house made creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

chopped romaine tossed in house made caesar, house croutons and shaved parmesan

Add on Side Salad (GF)

$4.00

heirloom tomatoes, shaved carrots, red onions, cucumbers, choice of dressing

Add on Side Caesar

$4.00

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$14.95

Soup

Croc French Onion

$6.00

Cup Pork Green Chili

$5.00

Bowl Pork Green Chili

$8.00

Cup Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Cup She Crab

$7.00

Bowl She Crab

$10.00

Soup of the day cup

$6.00Out of stock

Soup of the day

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

405 pile up (GFO)

$13.95

smoked sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, chipotle mayo, served on kaiser bun

Cuban (GFO)

Cuban (GFO)

$15.25

mojo pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, kosher pickles, house pommery mustard, shallot mayo, cuban bread, pressed in panini

Balsamic Chicken (GFO)

$14.75

balsamic glazed grilled chicken thigh, tomato, mozzarella, arugula, pesto mayo, served on kaiser bun

The Voodoo (GFO)

$13.95

New Orleans vinaigrette pulled pork, cheddar cheese, house slaw, crispy onions, served on brioche bun with side of house BBQ

New Yorker (GFO)

$14.25

hand sliced pastrami, blaukraut, house pommery mustard, shallot mayo, Swiss cheese, served on marble rye bread

The Lazy Dog

$14.75

Fried chicken breast topped with miso maple butter, American cheese, an over medium fried egg, bacon

The Ross Dog

$12.05

Not your mommas Bologna

$15.25

Burgers

Dog House Burger (GFO)

$16.00

choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion

BAAT Burger (GFO)

$16.50

bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic mayo

Colorado Burger (GFO)

$17.50

bison patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, roasted poblano and chipotle mayo

The Shed (GFO)

$16.50

house braised short rib, roasted poblano, smoked cheddar, sriracha mayo and crispy onions

Sweet n Spicy (GFO)

Sweet n Spicy (GFO)

$16.50

jalapeno preserves, cream cheese, smoked pork belly, fire roasted jalapeños

Plain Burger

$12.95

Chef Recommendations

Braised Short Ribs (GF)

Braised Short Ribs (GF)

$22.00

braised short ribs, creamed potatoes, house gravy, crispy onions, rosemary, thyme and fresh garlic braised heirloom carrots

BBQ Ribs (GF)

BBQ Ribs (GF)

$18.00+

house smoke St. Louis style ribs topped with house BBQ sauce. Served with side of house slaw and fries

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$16.95

house made 4 cheese blend, penne pasta, topped with shaved parmesan. Choice of protein or veggie medley

Cajun Alfredo Pasta

Cajun Alfredo Pasta

$17.95

penne pasta in a creamy cajun style Alfredo, pulled chicken, andouille sausage, peas, tomatoes and toast

Lemon Curry Salmon (GF)

$22.00

salmon filet, house made herbed lemon sauce, coconut rice with peas and mushrooms, rosemary, thyme and fresh garlic braised heirloom carrots

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.49

pulled chicken thigh, potatoes, peas and thyme topped with a flaky puff pastry

Brisket Platter (GFO)

$18.50

Half pound of house brined and smoked Angus brisket served over texas toast with lazy Beans, house slaw and your choice of BBQ sauce

The McKay

$15.95

Black beans, sticky coconut rice, mango salsa, crispy cabbage, topped with avocado crema. Served with blackened chicken

12oz Ribeye

$25.95

Filet Mignon

$28.95Out of stock

Shrimp n Grits

$18.95
Poutine

Poutine

$15.95

New York Strip

$22.95

Brunch (Sat/Sun 10am-2pm)

A chocolate waffle. Topped with white and milk chocolate and topped with whip cream.

Traditional Benny

$12.25

Short Rib Benni

$14.15

braised short ribs, roasted peppers and onions, poached eggs, hollandaise, hashbrowns

Smoked Salmon Benni

$16.95

French Toast

$12.15

Challah bread pudding French toast, fresh berries, whipped mascarpone, served with 100% pure maple syrup

The Diner

$9.75

2 eggs your way, bacon or sausage patty, hash browns, country style toast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

black beans, scrambled eggs, pulled pork, pork green chili, pico de gallo, creme, pickled red onion and mixed cheeses

The 1812

The 1812

$15.50

Challah bread pudding french toast, crispy fried chicken, smoked cheddar, smoked pure maple syrup, and powder sugar

Chicken n Biscuit

$14.75

Steak n Eggs

$18.95

Sd French Toast (2pc)

$7.00

Sd French Toast (1pc)

$4.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$9.95

fresh biscuits, topped with house seasoned sausage gravy and pork green chili

Pastrami Hash

$13.45

roasted potatoes, house made pastrami, onions, poached eggs, arugula, lemon oil, house made pommery mustard

Pork shoulder Benni

$14.15

house pulled pork, pork green chili, poached eggs, hollandaise, pico de gallo, hashbrowns

Sides

Sd Lazy Fries

$4.00

Sd Mac&Cheese

$5.00

Sd Whipped Red Potatoes

$4.00

Sd Coconut Rice

$3.00

Sd Salad

$5.00

Sd Caesar salad

$5.00

Sd House Slaw

$3.00

Sd Asparagus

$4.00

Sd Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Sd Jalapeños

$1.00

Sd Sour Cream

$2.00

Sd Guacamole

$3.00

Sd cheddar grits

$4.00

Sd Fruit

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Buffalo Patty

$7.00

Sd Salmon

$6.00

Sd Steak

$6.00

Sd Chicken Breast

$5.00

Sd Salsa

$2.00

Sd Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Sd Baked Beans

$4.00

Sd Potato Chips

$1.50

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sd Queso

$2.50

Sd pork green chili

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Candied Bacon/Brunch a piece

$0.50

Toast

$2.00

Sd Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Patties

$3.00

Sd Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Sd pita bread

Sd French Toast (1pc)

$4.00

Sd French Toast (2pc)

$7.00

Desserts

Bread Puddin

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Caramel popcorn Ice Cream

$8.00

Beignet Mixed Berry

$10.00

Lemon Drop Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$9.00

Wings (Copy)

wings (50)

$50.00

Seasonal Specials

German Stew

$15.00

Puppy Chow

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chef's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Kid's Pepperoni Flatbread

$6.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kid Chicken nuggies (8)

$6.00

Puppy Treats

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

IPA

Odell IPA

$20.00

Lush Puppy

$20.00

Juicy Banger

$20.00

Blood Orange DIPA

$20.00

Two Hearted

$20.00

Ales

Apricot Blonde

$20.00

Enormous Richard

$20.00

Lazy Dog Ale

$20.00

Tangerine Cream

$20.00

Lagers & Pilsners

Mountain Time Lager

$20.00

Lager of the Lakes

$20.00

Silver Lion Pilsner

$20.00

Bud Light

$14.00

Coors Light

$14.00

Michelob Ultra

$16.00

Wheats & Whites

Blue Moon

$20.00

White Rascal

$20.00

Oberon

$20.00

Ambers

90 Shilling

$20.00

Irish Red Maxline

$20.00

Stouts

Sad Panda Coffee Stout

$20.00

Specialties

American Sour Raspberry

$20.00

Pear Apple Cider

$20.00

Blueberry Lavender Cider

$20.00

Princess Yum Yum

$20.00

Gose Seasonal

$20.00

Wild Basin Seltzer

$20.00

Rotating Handle

Rotator

$12.00

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come! Sit! Stay!

Website

Location

4801 Thompson pkwy, Johnstown, CO 80534

Directions

Gallery
Lazy Dog Bar & Grill image

