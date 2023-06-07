Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lederach Corner Store - Piano Bar

No reviews yet

701 Cross Road

Lederach, PA 19450

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Spring/Summer 23 Menu

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Ginger, Honey-Soy, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Wonton Chips

Beef Sliders

$15.00

100% Grass Fed Beef, Balsamic Caramelized Onions, Black Pepper Bacon, Gruyere, Poppyseed Brioche Bun

Cheese Fondue

$15.00

Sourdough Bread, Seasonal Fruit and Vegetables

Cheeseboard

$18.00

Locally Sourced Cheeses, Seasonal Pairings

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$16.00

Sweet and Tangy Pulled Chicken, Julienne Carrots, Peanuts, Scallions, Bib Lettuce

Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread

$16.00

Whipped Ricotta, Arugula, Wildflower Honey Drizzle

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

House-made Wasabi Cocktail

Oysters

$18.00

Half Dozen East Coast Oysters, Champagne Caviar, Charred Tomato Dashi Foam

Piano Fries

$12.00

House Cut Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Parsley

Piano Plateau

$48.00

Oysters (4), Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (2), Main Lobster Tail (4oz) Ahi Tuna Tartare

Plain Sliders

$11.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Bosc Pears, Spiced Pecans, Goat Cheese, Cider Vinaigrette

Blackberry Panzanella Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Pickled Blackberries, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Shallots, Sumac

Soup

Lobster Bisque

$16.00Out of stock

Maine Lobster, Sherry, Puff Pastry

Small Plates

Rigatoni

$16.00

Lemon Cream, Spring Peas, Parmesan, Chili Pangrattato

Chicken Roulade

$20.00

Organic Chicken Breast, Gochujang, Leeks, Shiitake Mushrooms, Miso Sauce, Watercress, Daikon Salad, Ponzu Vinaigrette

Seared Sea Scallops

$22.00

Charred Corn Tomato Zucchini Salsa, Poblano Pepper Sauce

Crispy Duck Breast

$25.00

Roasted Carrot Puree, Herb Sardinia Couscous, Orange Gastrique

Double Cut Lamb Chops

$24.00

New Zealand Rack, Pave Potato, Smoked Berry Reduction

Surf and Turf

$35.00

4oz Prime Petit Filet, Half Main Lobster Tail, Asparagus, Shallot Tarragon Beurre Blanc

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$12.00

Seasonal Fruit Spheres, Bubble Sugar

Red Velvet Cake

$12.00

Warm Red Velvet Cake, Red Berry Crunch, Cream Cheese Glaze

Affogato

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato, Chocolate Espresso Beans

Warm Cookie Sundae

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Bean Gelato

Berries and Cream

$9.00

Fresh Mixed Berries, Soft Vanilla Honey Cream

Late Night

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

House-made Wasabi Cocktail

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Ginger, Honey-Soy, Avocado, cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Wonton Chip

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.00

Black Pepper Ketchup

Beef Sliders

$15.00

100% Grass Fed Beef, Balsamic Caramelized Onions, Black Pepper Bacon, Gruyere, Poppyseed Brioche Bun

Piano Fries

$12.00

House Cut Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Parsley

Sweet and Tangy Flatbread

$16.00

Charred Corn, Shaved Asparagus, Cheddar Cheese

Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread

$16.00

Whipped Ricotta, Arugula, Wildflower Honey Drizzle

Specialty Cocktails

Family Specials

The "Captain" Picard

$14.00

Get Bubbly with Trish

$14.00

The "Bianca" Jagger

$15.00

JB's Old Fashioned

$16.00

She'll Be Extra

$14.00

The Uncle T

$15.00

The AJ

$14.00

Besiana

$14.00

Kelly Express

$15.00

House Specials

Rhapsody in Blue

$15.00

Melodic Melody

$14.00

The Crescendo

$14.00

Beethoven's Symphony

$15.00

Mezzo Forte

$16.00

Da Capo

$15.00

Uptown Girl

$14.00

Clair de Lune

$15.00

Booze Free

Coco for Lorenzo

$8.00

Margo's Mango Mule

$8.00

Liquid Dessert

Peachy-Keen

$13.00

Simply Love

$14.00

Let's Get Toasted

$12.00

Tear-I-Miss-You

$13.00

Wines BTB

Chamagne & Sparkling

De Perriere Blanc de Blancs Brut

$40.00

Domaine Saint Vincent Brut Rose

$60.00

Joao Pato 'Duckpin' Rosa Pet Nat

$60.00

Cleto Chiarli, Lambrusco

$50.00

Jean Josselin, Cuvee Extra Brut

$80.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$160.00

NV Bollinger, Brut

$200.00

Taittinger, Champagne

$600.00

Pinot Grigio

Canal Grando

$20.00

Rimola

$40.00

Tenuta Ulisse

$50.00

Livio Fellaga

$60.00

Santa Margherita

$80.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Whitehaven

$40.00

Barker's Marque

$40.00

Cakebread

$90.00

Merry Edwards

$120.00

Chardonnay

Folie a Deux

$40.00

Carmenet Reserve Buttery

$40.00

Domaine des Deux Roches

$40.00

Morgan

$70.00

Rombauer

$100.00

Newton

$140.00

Far Niente

$150.00

Kistler

$270.00

Rose

Lamoreaux Landing

$40.00

Whispering Angel

$60.00

Cotes de Femme

$70.00

Other Whites

Nik Weis, Reiesling

$40.00

Pehhcora, Abruzzo

$40.00

The Prisoner, Blindfold

$90.00

William Fevre, Chablis

$90.00

Pinot Noir

Averred

$50.00

Illahe Vineyards

$80.00

Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone

$90.00

Paul Hobbs

$150.00

Cakebread

$150.00

Cabernet Sauvignon & Red Blends

Broken Earth

$40.00

Penfolds

$50.00

Roth

$50.00

Stag's Leap, Hands of Time

$80.00

Booker, Harvey & Harriet

$90.00

Ramey

$90.00

Post & Beam

$110.00

Booker, My Favorite Neighbor

$110.00

The Prisoner

$110.00

Austin Hope

$110.00

Frank Family

$120.00

Groth

$130.00

Hall

$140.00

Orin Swift, Palermo

$160.00

Adaptation

$180.00

Chateau Montelena

$190.00

Caymus

$200.00

Share, One Point Five

$220.00

Lewis Cellars

$220.00

Cakebread

$220.00

Other Reds

Paolo e Noemia d'Amico, Merlot/Syrah

$30.00

Cyril Gouy, Cab/Merlot, Bordeaux

$40.00

Terrazas de Los Andes, Alto, Malbec

$30.00

Cascina Vengore

$40.00

Peirano Estate, Zinfandel

$30.00

Alexandre Burgaud, Burgundy

$40.00

Castello do Volpaia, Chianti Classico Riserva

$80.00

Sanssouci 'Le Rouge'

$120.00

St. Francis, Merlot

$40.00

Northstar, Merlot

$80.00

Stag's Leap, Petite Syrah

$80.00

E. Guigal, Chateauneuf du Pape

$100.00

Orin Swift, Abstract

$60.00

The Federalist, Zinfandel

$40.00

Duckhorn, Three Palms

$230.00

Ruffino, Chianti Classico

$40.00

Plumpjack, Syrah

$140.00

Far Niente

$280.00

Antinori, Tignanello

$300.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are so excited to welcome you to our Grand Opening May 31!

701 Cross Road, Lederach, PA 19450

