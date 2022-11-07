Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Suspenders Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

104 Allentown Rd

Elroy, PA 18964

Popular Items

WINGS
Cheese Steak
PRETZEL BITES

APPS

Bacon/cheddar Tater Keg

$10.00

Bar Pizza

$5.00

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$7.00

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$10.00

CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLAS

$11.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Chili Kegs

$13.00

BACON/CHEDDAR TATER KEGS WITH CHILI AND WHIZ CHEESE ON TOP

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$8.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.00

Jalapeno/bacon Tater Keg

$10.00

LOADED NACHOS

$12.00

MOZZ STICKS

$8.00

PERFECT PIEROGIES

$10.00

Philly Tots

$11.00

PRETZEL BITES

$5.00

SHRIMP JAMMERS

$9.00

BURGERS

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Beyond Salmon Burger

$14.00

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.00

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

COWBOY BURGER

$13.00

Hangover Burger

$13.00

Island Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Reuben Burger

$13.00

DOGS

Good morning Elroy

$4.00

Fried egg & bacon

Sloppy Ronnie

$5.00

Chili, nacho cheese, onion & mustard

South Side Chicago

$4.00

Tomato, onion, relish, mustard & celery salt

St Patty's day

$4.00

Swiss cheese, kraut & 1000 island

Texas Tommy

$4.00

Bacon wrapped w/ American cheese

The Rocky

$6.00

Cheese steak & fried onion

The Sydney Crysby

$5.00

Coleslaw, provolone & tomato topped w/ fries

PLAIN DOG

$3.00

FRY BASKETS

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

BASKET SIDEWINDER FRIES

$8.00

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

Basket TOTS

$6.00

LOADED FRIES

$11.00

PIZZA FRIES

$9.00

POT ROAST FRIES

$12.00

Side Handcut Fries

$3.00

Side of Side-Winder Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$3.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS W/FRIES

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS HOT DOG W/FRIES

$6.00

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

CHEF SALAD

$10.00

CHICKEN BLT SALAD

$11.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

MJ'S POWER SALAD

$11.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.50

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SIMPLE SALAD

$8.00

SANDWICHES

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parm sandwich

$12.00

Classic Club

$12.00

Fried chicken sandwich

$13.00

w/ lettuce, tomato & onion on brioche

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Pot Roast Sandwich

$13.00

Rachel Sandwich

$12.00

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast w/ hot sauce on brioche

Suspenders Special

$12.00

SEAFOOD

Fish & chips

$11.00

Yuengling battered cod w/ fries & coleslaw

Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$13.00

w/ coleslaw & fries

PUB STYLE COD SANDWICH

$12.00

SOUPS & CHILI

MJ'S LOADED CHILI

$8.00

SOUP DE JOUR

$6.00

STEAKS & HOAGIES

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.00

Cheese Steak

$12.00

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$13.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$13.00

Classic Hoagie

$12.00

Italian Hoagie

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss cheese Steak

$13.00

Pizza Steak

$13.00

WINGS & THINGS

50 Wings

$59.99

BONELESS WINGS

$8.00

CHX FING & FRIES

$12.00

WINGS

$13.00

WINGS 1/2 ORDER

$8.00

WRAPS

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Crunchy Chicken Cheddar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Turkey Wrap

$12.00

FOOD

HH WINGS

$5.00+

Texas chili

$10.00

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$2.50

BUD PINT

$2.50

MICH ULTRA PINT

$2.50

MILLER LITE Pint

$3.00

YUENGLING LAGER Pint

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

You're family once you step through our doors!

Location

104 Allentown Rd, Elroy, PA 18964

