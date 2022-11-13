Legacy Restaurant And Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Legacy Restaurant And Bar 3610 Blanding Blvd

48 Reviews

3610 Blanding Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Shab's Lamb Chops (Copy)
Bang Bang Shrimp (Copy)
Parmesan Chicken

Main

Legacy Breakfast

$18.00

Belgin Waffle,Eggs, Grits, Bacon Or Sausage

Ribeye & Eggs

$30.00

Golden Boy Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Golden Fried Chicken Wings Paired with a Belgian Waffle

Nation Fish And Grits

$23.00

Seafood Omlette

$30.00

Shrimp And Grits

$23.00

Its Dat! Sandwich

$25.00Out of stock

Legacy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$3.99

Sausage

$2.99

Bacon

$3.99

Roasted Potatoes (Copy)

$3.99

Waffle

$4.99

Side Of Wings

$6.99

Grits

$2.00

Catfish

$12.00

Salmon

$10.00

French Toast Bites

$5.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Single crab cake

$15.99

Brunch Happy Hour

Golden Boy Chicken & Waffles (1/2 Off)

$10.50

Golden Fried Chicken Wings Paired with a Belgian Waffle

Starter

Bang Bang Shrimp (Copy)

$12.00

Wings

$13.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (2)

$30.00

Single Crab Cake

$15.00

Salmon Bites

$12.00

Crab Bites

$15.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Broccoli

$5.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Mac

$6.00

Seafood Mac

$11.00

Mash

$4.99

Main

Da Don Ribeye

$40.00

Sais Salmon

$35.00

Twin Lobster

$47.00

Shab's Lamb Chops (Copy)

$45.00

Parmesan Chicken

$35.00

Jumbo Crab Cakes

$40.00

Legacy Burger

$28.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$32.00

Chef Nik's Jerk Pasta

$35.00

Bacon Wrapped Medallion Steaks

$45.00

Side Of Meats

Lobster

$24.00

Single Crab Cake

$15.00

Double Crab Cakes

$30.00

Lamb Chops

$30.00

Legacy Burger

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Salmon

$10.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Ribeye

$30.00

Parm crusted chicken

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3610 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Directions

Gallery
Legacy Restaurant And Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

MOJO NO. 4 - AVONDALE
orange starNo Reviews
3572 St Johns Ave Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Jacksonville
orange starNo Reviews
1029 Park Street Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
orange starNo Reviews
6055 Youngerman Circle Jacksonville, FL 32244
View restaurantnext
Bellwether
orange star4.6 • 1,026
117 West Forsyth Street Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurantnext
MOJO SMOKEHOUSE - FLEMING ISLAND
orange star4.4 • 794
1810 Town Center Blvd Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston