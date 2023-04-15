Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legends Sports Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

1410 North Ocean Boulevard

Suite 100

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Appetizer Platter
Philly Cheese Steak

Food Menu

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$20.99

A delicious combination of touchdown nachos, (3) mozzarella sticks, (3) loaded potato skins, and half a dozen onion rings. Served with sour cream and fresh salsa. Enough for the whole team! *No substitutions please*

Basket of Legendary Fries

$8.99

Basket of Tater Tots

$9.99

Chesapeake Homemade Potato Chips

$9.99

A basket of our golden brown homemade potato chips.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

A half pound, crunchy, hand-breaded premium white meat chicken served with your choice of sauce.

Fried Pickles (6)

$9.99

Six dill pickle spears lightly breaded, seasoned, and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of chipotle ranch sauce.

Gourmet Giant Pretzel

$11.99

"The Hanger" Enjoy the perfect shareable snack! Served with a trio of dippin' sauces

Home Field Onion Rings

$10.99

Thick cut onion rings dipped in beer batter. Served with chipotle ranch sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.99

A basket of six battered mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce.

Potato Skins (5)

$10.99

Hot skins loaded with shredded cheddar cheese and bacon

Quesadillas

$13.99

A huge tortilla, stuffed with shredded cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, and black olives. Served with fresh salsa and sour cream. *Add BBQ Pork, $2; Add Grilled Chicken, $2; Add Seasoned Philly Steak, $4*

Touchdown Nachos

$13.99

Freshly made chips, smothered with chili, melted cheese sauce, tomato, onion and jalapeno peppers. Served with sour cream and fresh salsa.

Ribs & Wings

Boneless Wings (1/2 lb)

$13.99

Our delicious boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings (1lb)

$20.99

Our delicious boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Fall Off The Bone Ribs (1 full slab)

$38.99

Slow cooked with a Legendary blend of seasonings and our Signature BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Fall Off The Bone Ribs (1/2 slab)

$20.99

Slow cooked with a Legendary blend of seasonings and our Signature BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Fall Off The Bone Ribs (1/4 slab)

$11.99Out of stock

Slow cooked with a Legendary blend of seasonings and our Signature BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Legendary Wings (10)

$16.99

Fresh jumbo breaded chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce (on the side).

Traditional Wings (10)

$15.99

Fresh jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Side of Celery & Ranch

$2.00

Side of Celery & Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Extra Side of Wing Sauce

$0.75

Soups & Salads

Soup of the day, CUP

$4.99Out of stock

Homemade soup, made fresh daily!

Soup of the day, BOWL

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade soup, made fresh daily!

Chili, CUP

$6.99

Our meaty legendary homemade chili; steaming hot

Chili, BOWL

$8.99

Our meaty legendary homemade chili; steaming hot

BLT House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, croutons, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our house salad topped with crispy boneless chicken dipped in your choice of sauce. Served with crumbled Bleu cheese.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

A bed of romaine lettuce topped with seasoned croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Mixed greens topped with tender grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers, diced hard boiled egg and crumbled Bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Deep-fried taco shell filled with mixed greens, our famous chili, shredded cheese, black olives, onion and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Extra Breadstick

$1.00

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.99

Slow oven roasted for 8 hours with our signature BBQ sauce. Served on a Kaiser Roll, topped with tomato and onion. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Big Catch Sandwich

$14.99

A fresh hoagie roll with southern-styled beer-battered Cod fish, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and tarter sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Boardwalk Burger

$16.99

A half-pound, all beef burger, topped with bacon, onion ring, American Cheese, BBQ sauce. Our #1 Sandwich.

Clemson Tiger Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fresh cut, breaded premium white meat seasoned and spicy. Topped with coleslaw and pickles. Served with a "Dabo" of hot 'n sassy sauce and fries.

Coastal Carolina Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Your choice of grilled or lightly breaded chicken. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing. Served with one side.

Gamecock Caesar Wrap (Vegetarian)

$10.99

Gamecock Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese tossed inside a fresh wrap. Served with one side.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Legendary Reuben

$14.99

Rye bread, piled high with your choice of corned beef and sauerkraut or turkey and coleslaw. Topped with Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Lucky Dog

$10.99

The biggest hot dog in the world! 12-inch, half pound all beef Black Angus hot dog. Add sauerkraut, onion, chili, cheese, tomatoes, or jalapeno peppers for .75 each. Served with fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

*Customer Favorite* Smothered with onions, green peppers, and provolone and mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.

Ricky Ricardo Cuban Panini

$12.99Out of stock

Thick panini bread, piled high with ham, famous pulled pork, Swiss cheese and pickles. Served with a side of mustard mayo and fries.

Shrimp Po'boy

$14.99

Crispy deep fried cajun shrimp, piled high on a gourmet hoagie bun, topped with our Boom Boom sauce, lettuce, tomato and a side of fries and coleslaw.

Southern Burger

$16.99

A half-pound, all beef burger, loaded and piled high with our famous BBQ sauce pulled pork, topped with fresh shredded cheddar jack and an onion ring.

The "OG" Intimidator Burger

$16.99

Our original "OG" burger! Loaded with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Topped with melted American and Swiss cheese, served on your choice of marble rye or thick panini bread. Served with a side of spicy chipotle ranch.

The Buckeye Burger

$14.99

A half-pound, all beef burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American Cheese.

The Godfather Italian

$12.99Out of stock

A fresh hoagie grinder with ham, turkey, crispy bacon, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with a side of Italian Dressing with Fries. *Served Cold or Toasted*

Top Dog

$7.99

A plump and juice all beef hot dog, cooked on the grill. Served with fries.

Dinners

Eight large coconut breaded deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$17.99

Two dozen (24) lightly fried popcorn style shrimp drizzled with our Boom Boom sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Platter

$17.99

Two dozen (24) of our delicious fresh breaded boneless chicken, tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Carolina Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Traditional fan tail deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Breaded chicken fried golden-brown on a bed of Legendary Spaghetti, topped with melted mozzarella. Served with a breadstick.

Fish Dinner

$17.99

Two large fresh breaded southern-styled beer-battered Cod fish. Served with tartar sauce, fries, and coleslaw.

Fish Tacos

$15.99Out of stock

Three pan-grilled, seasoned fish tacos. Loaded with cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served with fresh chips and fresh salsa.

Signature Strip Steak (12oz.)

$35.99

12oz. fresh hand cut Angus strip steak. Tender, juicy and grilled to order. Served with one side. Add Sautéed Onions and/or Mushrooms 1.00 each

Signature Strip Steak (8oz.)

$27.99

8oz. fresh hand cut Angus strip steak. Tender, juicy and grilled to order. Served with one side. Add Sautéed Onions and/or Mushrooms 1.00 each

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

2 large meatballs served on top of our Legendary homemade sauce and traditional spaghetti. Served with a breadstick. *Also available baked and topped with melted mozzarella*

Captain's Platter

$29.99

A delicious combination of 12 lightly fried Boom Boom Shrimp, a large breaded beer-battered Cod fish, and 4 fan tail shrimp. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.49

Loaded Baked Potato (cheese/bacon)

$6.49

Side Applesauce

$2.99

Side Breadstick

$1.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.49

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Homemade Chips

$4.99

Side Mac 'n Cheese

$6.49

Side Onion Rings

$6.49

Side Salad

$6.49

Side Tater Tots

$6.49

Side Ranch

$0.75

Dessert

Famous Fried Cheesecake

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.99

Oreo Mousse Cake

$7.99

Little League Menu

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.99

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Tenders (2) & Fries

$7.99

Served with fries

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$7.99

Served with fries

Kids Mac 'n Cheese & Applesauce

$7.99

Beverages & Bar Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Can of Monster

$4.00

Cherrywine

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Myrtle Beach's newest sports bar, right on the beach! Known for our Fall off the Bone Ribs, Juicy All Beef Burgers and Fresh Chicken Wings - all made to order!

Location

1410 North Ocean Boulevard, Suite 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

