Legends Sports Pub & Grille
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Myrtle Beach's newest sports bar, right on the beach! Known for our Fall off the Bone Ribs, Juicy All Beef Burgers and Fresh Chicken Wings - all made to order!
1410 North Ocean Boulevard, Suite 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
