Leon's Garage 326 East 5Th St. Marysville, OH 43040

No reviews yet

326 E 5th Street

Marysville, OH 43040

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Tacos
12 Wings
Slow Smoked Brisket

Pretzel Bites

XL Buckeye Bites

$14.99

24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso

Lg Buckeye Bite

$8.99

Loaded BBQ Nachos

Loaded Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Our house-made chips piled high with smoked brisket, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Our house-made chips piled high with smoked chicken, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ

Loaded Pork Nachos

$12.00

Our house-made chips piled high with smoked pulled pork, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ

Loaded Steak Nachos

$16.00

Shareables

Fresh Chips and Dip

$4.99

Our house-made chips, served with a creamy, peppered, ranch/green onion dipping sauce

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Crispy Portabellas

$7.99Out of stock

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.99

Pickle Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Crispy Loaded Tots

$13.99Out of stock

Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$12.99

3 soft tacos with brisket, cheddar cheese, crunchy cabbage, corn salsa, and pickled onion, drizzled with BBQ ranch and dusted with our house BBQ rub

Steak fajita Tacos

$12.99

Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

12 Wings

$16.99

Hand seasoned and slow smoked jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section

3# bucket W/1 Sauce

$30.00

1/2 Pound Boneless

$9.99

Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces under the 1/2 and 1/2 section

Full Pound Boneless

$16.99

Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section

Salads

BBQ Chop Salad

$12.99

Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Half BBQ Chop Salad

$7.99

Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Full House Salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Half House Salad

$4.99

Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.99

Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch

Apple & Pecan Salad

$13.99

Half Apple & Pecan Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches

Rick’s Pulled Pork

$12.99

Our signature, deep smoked pork, full of juice and flavor, piled high on a brioche bun.

Slow Smoked Brisket

$14.99

Angus Beef Brisket hand rubbed with Rick's secret seasoning and hardwood smoked for 13 hours.

Fried Bologna

$10.99

Old fashioned German bologna sliced thick right here. Served on a toasted Brioche bun with sweet pickles, red onions, and your choice of cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Layers of Muenster, Swiss, and Smoked Gouda cheeses loaded on thick, grilled Sourdough bread.

Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.99

Our brined, seasoned, and smoked chicken breast served with your choice of sauce and cheese.

B.Y.O Garage Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Smash Burger

$13.99

Grilled Reuben

$13.99Out of stock

Sides

Side Of Chips

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Crispy, salted french fries. Please request ketchup if needed.

Slaw

$2.49

An 8oz side of our house made coleslaw

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Side of Brisket 6oz

$6.00

Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you

Side of Chicken 6oz

$5.00

Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you

Side of Pork 6oz

$5.00

Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you

Dill Pickle 3 Spears

$1.00Out of stock

3 dill pickle spears

Celery 8pcs

$1.50

Sweet potato fries

$4.00Out of stock

Tots

$3.00Out of stock

Dressings/Sauces

Adobo Diablo

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Hot Honey Bourbon

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Blueberry Pomegranate

$0.75

Chunky Blue Cheese

$0.75

Home Style Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

House Vinaigrette

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75Out of stock

Poppy Seed

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.75

Chip Dip

$0.75

Dijonaise

$0.75

Queso

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sriracha Ranch

$0.75

Hot BBQ

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.

12" Deluxe

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion.

12" Carolina Pork Pizza

$17.99

Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.

12" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza

$21.99

House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon

12" The Luigi

$15.99

12" Taco Pizza

$16.99

12" Veggie Pizza

$17.99

12” BLT Pizza

$12.99

12" Meatball Pizza

$15.99

12" Spicy BBQ Brisket Pizza

$15.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.99

Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.

16" Deluxe

$24.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion.

16" Carolina Pork Pizza

$26.99

Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.

16" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza

$27.99

House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

Pizza sauce, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon

16" The luigi

$21.99

16" BLT Pizza

$15.99

16" Veg Pizza

$21.99

16" Taco Pizza

$23.99

16" Meatball Pizza

$21.99

16" Spicy BBQ Brisket Pizza

$20.99

8" Personal Pizza

$7.99

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.

10" Carolina Pork Pizza

$16.99

Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.

10" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza

$20.99

House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon

10" The Luigi

$14.99

10" BLT

$12.99

10" Taco Pizza

$15.99

10" Veggie Pizza

$16.99

10" Spicy BBQ Brisket Pizza

$14.99

12" 2 topping pizza and 1/2 boneless

$25.00Out of stock

Subs

Leon's Signature Sub

$9.99

9" sub with Pepperoni, Capicola Ham, Salami, Prosciuttini, Sweet Onion slices, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and our house sub dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sub

$9.99

1/2 Chkn Bacon Ranch Sub

$5.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Pizza Sub

$7.99

9" sub with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni with our house pizza seasoning.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.99

Full Ham N Cheese Sub

$9.99

1/2 Leon's Signature w/chips

$5.99

1/2 Veggie sub w/chips

$5.99

1/2 Pizza sub w/chips

$4.99

1/2 Meatball sub w/chips

$5.99

1/2 buffalo chicken ranch sub w/chips

$5.99

1/2 Ham N Cheese Sub W Chips

$5.99

Steak Sub

$12.99

Shareables

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$6.99

2 Egg Rolls

$5.00

4 Egg Rolls

$10.00

Dipping Sauces

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Pizza Sauce (HOT)

$0.75

Pizza Sauce (COLD)

$0.75

Italian Roll Up

$14.99

Philly Roll Up

$14.99

Small Rueben Roll Up

$7.99Out of stock

Bar Pizza

Bar 16" Cheese Pizza

Bar 16" Pep

Bar 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

Bar 16" Deluxe

Personal Pizza And Salad

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas toast with American cheese buttered and grilled to perfection.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

3 crispy breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side.

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$5.00

2 Pulled pork sliders with your choice of side.

Kids Mac And Cheese

$5.00

House made Mac and Cheese with your choice of side.

Kids Burger Sliders

$5.00

2 Burger sliders with either American cheese or no cheese and your choice of side.

Kids Pizza (one topping)

$5.00

8" one topping pizza

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Noble Vines Blend

$7.00

Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Noble Vines Bottle

$24.00

Chloe Glass

$6.00

Dalton Union Pinot Nior

$9.00

House Draft Red

$5.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Joel Gott Cab Glass

$10.00

Red Blend Frog Prince

$13.00

White Wine

Meoni Chardonay

$10.00

Ava Grace Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Noble Vines Chardonay

$7.00

Bieler Pere & Fils Rose

$6.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Costello de Poggio Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$24.00

Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Dalton Union Aloha

$10.00

House Draft White

$5.00

Pineapple Spritz

$7.00

Liquor-L

$5.50

Special Night Event Drinks

Fireball GAMEDAY SPECIAL

$3.00

North to Nashville Old Fashioned

$7.50

Pop/soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Brunch Buffet

Brunch Buffet

$14.99

Kids Buffet 13yrs

$6.99

Pour My Beer Card Fee

Pour My Beer Card Fee

$3.00

Pre Paid 10

Pre Paid 10

$10.00

Pre Paid 20

Pre Paid 20

$20.00

Pre Paid 30

Pre Paid 30

$30.00

Pre Paid 50

Pre Paid 50

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time! Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun. Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.

326 E 5th Street, Marysville, OH 43040

