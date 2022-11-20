- Home
Leon's Garage 326 East 5Th St. Marysville, OH 43040
326 E 5th Street
Marysville, OH 43040
Popular Items
Pretzel Bites
Loaded BBQ Nachos
Loaded Brisket Nachos
Our house-made chips piled high with smoked brisket, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ
Loaded Chicken Nachos
Our house-made chips piled high with smoked chicken, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ
Loaded Pork Nachos
Our house-made chips piled high with smoked pulled pork, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ
Loaded Steak Nachos
Shareables
Tacos
Wings
6 Wings
12 Wings
Hand seasoned and slow smoked jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
3# bucket W/1 Sauce
1/2 Pound Boneless
Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Full Pound Boneless
Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Salads
BBQ Chop Salad
Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Half BBQ Chop Salad
Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Full House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Half House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
Apple & Pecan Salad
Half Apple & Pecan Salad
Sandwiches
Rick’s Pulled Pork
Our signature, deep smoked pork, full of juice and flavor, piled high on a brioche bun.
Slow Smoked Brisket
Angus Beef Brisket hand rubbed with Rick's secret seasoning and hardwood smoked for 13 hours.
Fried Bologna
Old fashioned German bologna sliced thick right here. Served on a toasted Brioche bun with sweet pickles, red onions, and your choice of cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Layers of Muenster, Swiss, and Smoked Gouda cheeses loaded on thick, grilled Sourdough bread.
Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich
Our brined, seasoned, and smoked chicken breast served with your choice of sauce and cheese.
B.Y.O Garage Burger
Smash Burger
Grilled Reuben
Sides
Side Of Chips
French Fries
Crispy, salted french fries. Please request ketchup if needed.
Slaw
An 8oz side of our house made coleslaw
Baked Beans
Mac and Cheese
Side of Brisket 6oz
Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you
Side of Chicken 6oz
Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you
Side of Pork 6oz
Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you
Dill Pickle 3 Spears
3 dill pickle spears
Celery 8pcs
Sweet potato fries
Tots
Dressings/Sauces
Adobo Diablo
Buffalo
Garlic Parmesan
Hot Honey Bourbon
BBQ
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blueberry Pomegranate
Chunky Blue Cheese
Home Style Ranch
Honey Mustard
House Vinaigrette
Italian Dressing
Poppy Seed
Thousand Island
Creamy Italian Dressing
Chip Dip
Dijonaise
Queso
Sour Cream
Sriracha Ranch
Hot BBQ
Marinara
Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Pepperoni Pizza
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.
12" Deluxe
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion.
12" Carolina Pork Pizza
Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.
12" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza
House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon
12" The Luigi
12" Taco Pizza
12" Veggie Pizza
12” BLT Pizza
12" Meatball Pizza
12" Spicy BBQ Brisket Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Pepperoni Pizza
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.
16" Deluxe
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion.
16" Carolina Pork Pizza
Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.
16" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza
House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon
16" The luigi
16" BLT Pizza
16" Veg Pizza
16" Taco Pizza
16" Meatball Pizza
16" Spicy BBQ Brisket Pizza
8" Personal Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
10" Pepperoni Pizza
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.
10" Carolina Pork Pizza
Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.
10" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza
House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon
10" The Luigi
10" BLT
10" Taco Pizza
10" Veggie Pizza
10" Spicy BBQ Brisket Pizza
12" 2 topping pizza and 1/2 boneless
Subs
Leon's Signature Sub
9" sub with Pepperoni, Capicola Ham, Salami, Prosciuttini, Sweet Onion slices, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and our house sub dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sub
1/2 Chkn Bacon Ranch Sub
Veggie Sub
Meatball Sub
Pizza Sub
9" sub with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni with our house pizza seasoning.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Full Ham N Cheese Sub
1/2 Leon's Signature w/chips
1/2 Veggie sub w/chips
1/2 Pizza sub w/chips
1/2 Meatball sub w/chips
1/2 buffalo chicken ranch sub w/chips
1/2 Ham N Cheese Sub W Chips
Steak Sub
Bar Pizza
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with American cheese buttered and grilled to perfection.
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 crispy breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side.
Kids Pulled Pork Slider
2 Pulled pork sliders with your choice of side.
Kids Mac And Cheese
House made Mac and Cheese with your choice of side.
Kids Burger Sliders
2 Burger sliders with either American cheese or no cheese and your choice of side.
Kids Pizza (one topping)
8" one topping pizza
Red Wine
White Wine
Meoni Chardonay
Ava Grace Pinot Grigio
Noble Vines Chardonay
Bieler Pere & Fils Rose
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Costello de Poggio Moscato
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Moscato Bottle
Dalton Union Aloha
House Draft White
Pineapple Spritz
Liquor-L
Amaretto Di Saronno
Butterscotch
Carolans
Drambuie
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Triple Sec
Watermelon Schnapps
Well Amaretto
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Buckeye Raspberry
Chambord Royale Cord
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Licor 43
Ricura
St Germaine
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Superior Light
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyer
Dewars
Glenlevitt 12 yr
Tullamore Dew
Corazon
Cuervo Especial Gold
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Espolon Silver
Lunazul Reposado
Patron
Viva Mendro
Vive Agave
Absolut
Absolut Watermelon
Ciroc
Georgi's Blueberry
Georgi's Lemon
Georgi's Vanilla
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pinnacle Whipped
Skyy Vodka
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cucumber & Lime
St. George Green Chile vodka
Three O Cherry
Three O Citrus
Three O Vanilla
Tito'S
American Honey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Smoke
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Vanill
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Larceny
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Makers Mark HOS Private Selection
Michter's Small Batch Bourbon
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
So Co
Weller Antique
Weller Special Reserve
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Cocktails A-Z-L
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
make it this way
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemonade
Brandy Alexander
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Mule
Grape Crush
Greyhound
Harvey Walbanger
Hurricane
Irish Mule
John Daly
Kentucky Mule
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Topshelf Long Island Iced Tea
Well Long Island
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Well Texas Tea
Russian Fruit Basket
Jalap Coconut Marg
Leons Punch
Ohio Sour
Pussers Painkiller
Lemon Drop Martini
Irish Coffee
Apple Pie Mule
Reeses Cup
Sour Irishman
Mojito
Well Vodka & Mixer
Shots/Bombs-l
Naked Karate Girls Shot Espolon
Fireball Naked Karate Girls Shot
Purple Hooter
Buckeye
Buttery Nipple
Cherry Bombs
Chocolate Covered Pretzel
Dirty Bong Water
Grape Bombs
Gummy Bear
Irish Car Bombs
Jager Bombs
Jolly Rancher
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Little Beer
Mini Guiness
Oatmeal Cookie
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Starry Night
White Gummy Bear
Russian Fruit Basket
Antifreeze
Lucky Charms Shot
Green Tea Shot
Cinnaon Toast Crunch
Washington Apple
Orange Tea Sho
Breakfast Shot
Summer Cocktails-l
Fall Cocktails-l
Wake Up Drinks-l
Special Night Event Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time! Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun. Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.
326 E 5th Street, Marysville, OH 43040