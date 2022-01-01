Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coffee Hall and Creamery 124 N Main Street

3 Reviews

$

124 N Main Street

Marysville, OH 43040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Espresso

1 Shot

$1.50

2 Shot

$2.50

3 Shot

$3.25

Coffee

Coffee

$1.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

French Press

$6.00

Gallon of Coffee

$15.00

Pour Over

$2.75

Refreshers

Regular Refresher

$4.00

Large Refresher

$5.00

Food

Casserole

$3.75

Bagel

$2.75

Breakfast Sandwich

H&R Sandwich

$4.50

H&R Casserole

$3.75

Oatmeal

$3.25

Quiche

$3.50

Reeses Granola

$4.00+

Toast (2 pieces)

$1.50

Egg

$1.00

Pastry Case

$3 Pastry

$3.00

$2 Pastry

$2.00

Fritter

$3.00

Buckeyes

$2.50

Cake Donut

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$3.00

Cheesecake

$2.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Coffeecake

$3.00

Cookies

$2.00

Pumpkin Bites

$1.00

Muffin

$3.00

Gluten Free

$3.75

GF Baby Cakes

$5.00

GF Bundt Cake

$4.00

Long John / Glazed Donut

$2.50

Mini Long John

$1.75

Pecan Roll

$2.00

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Scone

$3.25

Macaron

$2.50

Keto

$3.75

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Cortado

Cortado

$2.75

Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$3.25

Large Lemonade

$4.25

Smoothies

Kids Smoothie

$3.50

Large Smoothie

$6.00

Regular Smoothie

$4.00

Bottled/Fridge

Bottled Juice

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Dozen Eggs

$3.50

Gallon of Milk

$6.00

Gogo Squeez

$1.00

Juice Box / Hug

$0.75

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Body Armor

$2.00

Cheese Stick / Babybell

$0.75

Veggie Cup

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Peanut Butter Balls

$3.00

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Latte with flavor

$3.75+

Tea

Small Tea

$2.50

Medium Tea

$2.75

Large Tea

$3.00

Regular Iced Tea

$2.75

Large Iced Tea

$3.75

London Fog

$2.75+

Milkshake

Death By Espresso

$5.50

Kids Death By Espresso

$4.00

Kids Milkshake

$3.50

Malt

$5.00

Milkshake

$5.00

Large Death By Espresso

$7.50

Large Milkshake

$7.00

Merch

EF t-shirts

$18.00

Makwa Designs Rings

$7.00

Stickers

$3.00

W.W.J.D Bracelets

$5.00

Maple Syrup 16 oz

$12.00

Maple Syrup 8 oz

$7.00

Specialty

Honey Vanilla Latte

$3.85+

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$3.85+

Maple Latte

$3.85+

Miel Latte

$3.85+

Honey Bear Latte

$3.85+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.75+

Mocha / White Mocha

$3.75+

Chai/Matcha

Chai

$3.75+

Matcha

$3.75+

Frappe

Regular Frappe

$4.25

Large Frappe

$5.00

Ice Cream

Kids

$2.00

One Scoop

$3.50

Two Scoops

$5.00

Cream Pop

$3.00

Flight

$5.50

Affogato

$3.50

Sundaes

$5.00

Pint

$6.00

Coffee Hall Merch

Coffee Hall Hat

$15.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Long Sleeve

$18.00

Small Mug

$10.00

Sweatshirt

$32.00

T Shirt

$18.00

Travel Mug (short one)

$22.00

Travel Tumbler (tall one)

$25.00

Water Bottle

$28.00

Glass Cup

$12.00

Seasonal

Pumpkin Latte

$3.85+

Pumpkin White Mocha

$3.85+

Flannel Latte

$3.85+

Shaken Espresso

$3.50+

Pumpkin Chai

$3.85+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.25+

Cinnamon Roll Cold Brew

$4.25+

Maple Melt Latte

$3.85+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Other Seasonal

$3.85+

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$2.50+

Italian Steamer

$2.50+

Creme

Kids Creme

$3.00

Regular Creme

$3.50

Large Creme

$4.00

$2 Fr HC Special (16 oz only)

$2.00

Beans

4 oz bags

$6.00

Breakfast Blend

$11.00

Breakfast Blend k cups

$9.50

Lil Bag Choc Cov Espresso Beans

$3.00

1 LB Choc Cov Espresso Beans

$12.00

Christmas Blend

$12.50

Decaf Blend

$11.80

Fall Harvest

$11.00

Honey Espresso Blend

$12.40

House Blend

$10.60

Jamaican Me Crazy

$11.20

Jamaican Me Crazy k cups

$10.00

Java Blues k cups

$10.00

Papua New Guinea

$10.60

Peru Cococho

$10.50

Scottish Grogg

$11.20

Sumatra Bright Java

$11.40

Stocking Stuffer Bags

$3.50

8 oz Bags

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 N Main Street, Marysville, OH 43040

Directions

Gallery
The Coffee Hall and Creamery image
Banner pic
The Coffee Hall and Creamery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Leon's Garage - 326 East 5Th St. - Marysville, OH 43040
orange starNo Reviews
326 E 5th Street Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
Leon's Garage - 326 East 5Th St. - Marysville, OH 43040
orange star4.5 • 1,124
326 East 5th St. Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
Buckeye Family Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 480
707 S Maple St #1401 Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
The OP Bar and Grill - 900 Columbus Ave
orange starNo Reviews
900 Columbus Ave Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
Dawson's Pizzeria - Marysville
orange starNo Reviews
900 Columbus Ave Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
The 17th Bar and Grill - 1107 London Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1107 London Avenue Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marysville

Leon's Garage - 326 East 5Th St. - Marysville, OH 43040
orange star4.5 • 1,124
326 East 5th St. Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
Buckeye Family Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 480
707 S Maple St #1401 Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
House of Spirits
orange star5.0 • 29
318 East 5th St Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marysville
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
London
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston