Leroy's Tacos 900 park offices dr. Suite 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
900 park offices dr. Suite 100, Research Triangle, NC 27609
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulkogi @ Boxyard - 900 Park Offices Drive #240
No Reviews
900 Park Offices Drive #240 Research Triangle, NC 27709
View restaurant
Lawrence/Lagoon - 900 Park Office Dr Suite 120
No Reviews
900 Park Office Dr Suite 120 Durham, NC 27709
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Research Triangle
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Research Triangle