  • Leroy's Tacos - 900 park offices dr. Suite 100
A map showing the location of Leroy's Tacos 900 park offices dr. Suite 100View gallery

Leroy's Tacos 900 park offices dr. Suite 100

No reviews yet

900 park offices dr. Suite 100

Research Triangle, NC 27609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Leroys tacos

Tacos

Birria

$6.00

Quesabirria

$7.50

Pulled Pork Carnitas

$7.50Out of stock

Carne Asada

$8.00Out of stock

Tamales

$5.00

Brussel Sprout Taco

$6.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Taco

$4.00

Crispy Smoked Mahi

$7.50Out of stock

Snacks and Sides

Toasty Poblano Cheese Drip

$9.00

Tomatillo Salsa

$6.00

Leroy’s Red salsa

$6.00

Trio Tray

$18.00

Avocado Salsa

$10.00

Rice w/ Chimi

$5.50

Stewed Hominy

$5.00

Grape fruit + avocado

$7.00Out of stock

Birria Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Fancy Boy Papas

$5.00

Chips + Rinds

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Rinds

$2.50

Shop Sauces

Leroy’s Red Salsa (2oz)

$0.75

Tomatillo Salsa (2oz)

$0.75

Salsa Macha (2oz)

$0.75

Avocado Salsa (2oz)

$0.75

Cilantro Crema (2oz)

$0.75

Fancy Chimichurri (2oz)

$0.75

Sweets

Tres Leches

$6.00

Ashleys Cookies

$5.00

Beverages

N/A bevs

Bottled water

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Soda

$3.00

Merch

Hats

Leroys Hats

$25.00

Shirts

Blue Leroy's shirt

$20.00

Lite Green/yellow Leroy's

$20.00

Pink Leroy's

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 park offices dr. Suite 100, Research Triangle, NC 27609

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

