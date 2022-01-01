Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Lawrence/Lagoon 900 Park Office Dr Suite 120

900 Park Office Dr Suite 120

Durham, NC 27709

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Cheese Mac
Pulled Pork Sando
Texas Brisket - Half Pound

SNACKS

Smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in an all purpose dry rub.

Fancy Boy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Flashed fried sprouts, Tossed in crystal cane syrup. Topped with cilantro, red onions, cotija cheese and Tajin seasoning.

6 Piece Wings

$9.00

Smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in an all purpose dry rub.

Party Wings

$13.00

Smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in an all purpose dry rub.

Party Wing 20 Pack

$25.00

Smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in an all purpose dry rub.

Double Bungalow

$14.00Out of stock

Brisket infused beef patty, American Cheese, Diced onions, and Bungalow sauce.

Blue Crab Claws

$18.50Out of stock

6 Dragon Wings

$11.00Out of stock

10 Dragon Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Birria Burg

$17.00Out of stock

Pork Taco

$6.00Out of stock

SANDOS

Pulled Pork Sando

$13.00

w/ Pickles, on Tallow Toasted Brioche

Texas Style Brisket Sando

$16.00

w/ Pickles, on Tallow Toasted Brioche

The Natural Sando

$14.00Out of stock

Lawrence Signature Fried Chicken Sando w/ Pickles on Tallow Toasted Brioche and mayo

Smoked Turkey Sando

$13.00Out of stock

w/ Pickles, on Tallow Toasted Brioche

Brioche Bun

$2.00

Grilled BBQ Chx Sando

$12.00Out of stock

2 Dragons Chx Sando

$16.00Out of stock

Softy

$18.00Out of stock

Chopped Brisket Sando

$18.00Out of stock

Long Haul Daddy

$16.00Out of stock

Brisket Melt

$17.00Out of stock

12" Brisket Melt

$24.00Out of stock

Beef Thiccrib

$17.00Out of stock

SMOKED MEATS

Texas Style Brisket - 1 lb

$27.00

One Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Pulled Pork - 1 lb

$18.00

One Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Sticky Ribs - 1 lb

$23.00Out of stock

One Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Chicken Thigh - Half Pound

$7.00Out of stock

Half Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Smoked Turkey - 1 lb

$17.00Out of stock

One Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Texas Brisket - Half Pound

$14.00

Half Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Pulled Pork - Half Pound

$10.00

Half Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Sticky Ribs - Half Pound

$12.00Out of stock

Half Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Chicken Thighs (2) - 1 lb

$13.00Out of stock

One Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Smoked Turkey - Half Pound

$9.00Out of stock

Half Pound w/ Pickles, Choice of Sauce

Belly Bite 1/2 Pound

$14.00Out of stock

Belly Bite Pound

$27.00Out of stock

Beef Rib

$24.00Out of stock

SIDE FIXINS

Cue Beans

Barbecue baked beans. *contains pork*

Tangy Slaw

Vinegar based slaw topped with cilantro

Three Cheese Mac

w/ Voodoo Crumble and chives

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Topped with green onion (mayo based)

Broccoli Caesar

Thin cut broccoli tossed in Caesar dressing and cotija cheese. Topped with brioche croutons.

Fries

$3.00

Tossed in an all purpose seasoning and served with south of the border sauce. NO KETCHUP IN HOUSE!

Collard Side

$4.50Out of stock

SAUCE

Jar’o’Pickles. Jar of assorted pickles. ( choice of Jalepenos, red onions, cucumbers )

Extra Leisure Sauce

$0.50

Sweet cheerwine BBQ

Extra OG Vinegar Sauce

$0.50

Vinegary Lol…

Extra Bama White Sauce

$0.50

Mayo based white sauce with vinegar.

Extra S.O.B. Sauce

$0.50

Cheerewine BBQ with yellow mustard and mustard seed

Crystal Hot Sauce

$0.50

Louisiana style hot sauce (think Texas Pete, but better)

Sauce Jar

$5.00Out of stock

Jar’o’sauce ( your choice of our great selection of sauces!)

Pickle Jar

$5.00Out of stock

SAMPLER PLATES

PICK 2

$12.00

PICK 3

$16.00

PICK 4

$20.00

N'ICEE

Orange Dream

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ting

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

T-Shirt

Buyers Beware

$20.00

Lagoon Shirt Tie Dye

$20.00

Lil Lawrence Tie Dye

$20.00

Black Lawrence Tee

$20.00

Tank Top

Yellow // Unisex

$20.00Out of stock

Pink // Beach Pull Over

$20.00

Hoodies

Baby Pig Hoodie

$60.00

Lawrence Waves Hoodie

$60.00

Hats

Hats

$25.00

Camo Hat

$45.00Out of stock

SMOKED MEATS

Bring the gift of delicious 'cue to your next gathering! Please note that these items may take slightly longer to prepare. While we can prepare same day orders, we recommend ordering in advance of your desired pick-up time.

Whole Pork Butt (Serves 10)

$85.00

Whole Texas Style Brisket (Serves 10)

$165.00

Whole Smoked Turkey Breast (Serves 6-7)

$55.00Out of stock

Party Wings Platter (Serves 10)

$125.00

SIDES & SNACKS

Sides are served as half-pan portions unless otherwise noted. Half-pans serve approximately 10 guests.

Deviled Egg Potato Salad - Half Pan

$56.00

Half Pan (Serves 10)

Old School Tangy Slaw - Half Pan

$48.00

Half Pan (Serves 10)

Broccoli Caesar - Half Pan

$72.00

Half Pan (Serves 10)

Three Cheese Mac + Voodoo Crumble - Half Pan

$64.00

Half Pan (Serves 10)

'Cue Beans - Half Pan

$63.00

Half Pan (Serves 10)

Sweet Potato Casserole - Half Pan

$66.00Out of stock

Half Pan (Serves 10)

Fancy Boy Brussels Sprouts - Half Pan

$67.00

Half Pan (Serves 10)

Ham Hock Collard Greens - Half Pan

$65.00Out of stock

Half Pan (Serves 10)

Pimiento Boursin Cheese + Deep Fried Saltines - Quart

$36.00Out of stock

Served by the quart.

SAUCES

Leisure Sauce (Cheerwine BBQ) - 8oz Jar

$6.00

OG Vinegar Sauce - 8oz Jar

$6.00

South of the Border (Mustard Based) - 8oz Jar

$6.00

Leroy's 'Bama White Sauce - 8oz Jar

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

In the event that we sell out early, online ordering options will be disabled for the rest of the day. Check our social media pages for up-to-date information on alternate closing times. We are so dang proud to have the opportunity to serve ALL Y'ALL!

Website

Location

900 Park Office Dr Suite 120, Durham, NC 27709

Directions

Gallery
Lawrence/Lagoon image
Lawrence/Lagoon image

