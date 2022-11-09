- Home
- /
- Winter Park
- /
- Lime Winter Park - 135 Parry Park Way
Lime Winter Park 135 Parry Park Way
No reviews yet
135 Parry Park Way
Winter Park, CO 80482
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Chips and Salsa
House corn chips with choice of Lime’s signature salsa or salsa verde
Queso Blanco
Melted cheese, green chiles and roasted peppers
Guacamole
Avocado, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and onions
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Black beans, green chiles, corn, cheese, chipotle crema, and rice
Queso Nachos
Corn chips, queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, and guacamole
(6) Lime Wings
Tossed in Lime seasoning, served with chipotle ranch
(12) Lime Wings
Tossed in Lime seasoning, served with chipotle ranch
Chorizo Sliders
Polodori sausage, green chilis, jack cheese, chipotle ranch on a brioche bun
Edamame
With house seasoning and sweet soy dipping sauce
Flautas
Thin corn tortillas filled with jack & cream cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and red chili. Choice of • Mushroom & Spinach or Chicken Tinga
Green Chili Fries
House fries layered with cheese, hot or mild green chili & pico de gallo
Lime Peppers
Grilled shishito peppers, lime, and chipotle ranch
Ground Beef Sliders
Seafood Starters
(2) Scorpions
Butterflied shrimp, jalapeño half, and chipotle cheese in a fried wonton
(4) Scorpions
Butterflied shrimp, jalapeño half, and chipotle cheese in a fried wonton
(6) Scorpions
Butterflied shrimp, jalapeño half, and chipotle cheese in a fried wonton
Ceviche (Traditionally Prepared)
Shrimp, fresh tilapia, avocado, and pico de gallo, fully cooked with lime juice, served with chiles and corn chips
Scorpions w/ entree (2)
Mountain Street Tacos
Quesadillas
Queso Quesadilla
Jack and asadero cheese with green chiles
Grilled Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
Margarita Chicken with spinach, sliced avocado, and jack cheese
Verde Quesadilla
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and jack cheese
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Chipotle marinated shrimp with corn salsa jack cheese, topped with spicy guacamole
Steak Fajita Dilla
Grilled steak with fajita marinated veggies and jack cheese, topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita Dilla
Port Mush Fajita Dilla
Plates and Combos
Tres Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice from the items below and topped with either red or green chili. Cheese • Potato and Caramelized Onion • Refried Beans Beef Barbacoa • Chicken Tinga • Ground Beef • Carnitas
Sweet Corn Tamales
Our original, award winning, recipe with masa, whole corn, cheese and chiles
Rellenos
Roasted Anaheim chiles, pepper jack cheese, sour cream, crispy panko crust and red or green chili
Cantina Combo
Enchilada, Tamale and a Relleno with red or green chili
Stuffed Avocado
Two avocado halves filled with chicken tinga, cream cheese and jack cheese, lightly battered, fried and served on a bed of red or green chili
huevos rancheros
Fajitas
Grilled Steak Fajita
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Grilled Shrimp Fajita
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Portobello Mushroom Fajita
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Veggies Fajitas
Combo (Choice of Two Fajitas)
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Tacos
Tacos Al Carbon
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of: Grilled Shrimp, Seared Ahi, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak
Lime Tacos
Choice of Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, Seasoned Ground Beef, Carnitas, or Seasoned Vegetables • Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
Baja Fish Tacos
Crispy or grilled Tilapia, with avocado, cabbage repollo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, served on white corn tortillas
Lime Signatures
Ancho Salmon Signature
Grilled salmon filet in ancho chile and citrus marinade, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Margarita Chicken Signature
Grilled citrus marinated chicken breast, guacamole, and pico de gallo with beans and Spanish styled rice
Carne Asada Signature
Flat iron steak, grilled onions, quacamole, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Ribeye 8oz
Burgers & Wrap
Mexican Burger
Grilled burger with jack cheese, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in red or green chili, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with fries.
Lime Burger
Margarita Chicken Wrap
Flour tortilla, grilled margarita chicken, jack cheese, romaine lettuce, guacamole, chipotle crema and pico de gallo. Served with fries.
Burritos
Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese, covered in green or red chili
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese and sour cream wrapped, then fried. Covered in green or red chili
Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, roasted potato, cheese, covered in green or red chili , with choice of chorizo or bacon
Fajita CK Burrito
Fajita STK Burrito
Fajita Shrimp Burrito
Kids
Kids Soft Tacos
Flour tortilla, chicken or beef with cheese and lettuce. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice
Kids Burrito
Bean, chicken or beef with cheese. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice
Kids Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken breast. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice
Kids Quesadilla
Choose chicken or beef. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice
Kid Ground Beef Sliders (2)
Sides
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico
Side Guac
Side Queso
Side French Fries
Side Rice
Side Black Beans
Side Refried Beans
Side 3 Tortillas
Side Avocado
Side Cheese
Side Uno Relleno
Side Uno Taco
Side Uno Tamale
Side Uno Enchilada
Side Chili
Side Dressing
Side Japs
Side Huevo
Side Marg CHX
Side Pineapple Salsa
Side Salsa
Side Salad
Side Corn Salsa
Side Flour Chips
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Mexican Food & Mighty Margaritas
135 Parry Park Way, Winter Park, CO 80482