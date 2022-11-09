Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lime Winter Park 135 Parry Park Way

review star

No reviews yet

135 Parry Park Way

Winter Park, CO 80482

Order Again

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

House corn chips with choice of Lime’s signature salsa or salsa verde

Queso Blanco

$8.95

Melted cheese, green chiles and roasted peppers

Guacamole

$9.95

Avocado, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and onions

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$11.95

Black beans, green chiles, corn, cheese, chipotle crema, and rice

Queso Nachos

$14.95

Corn chips, queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, and guacamole

(6) Lime Wings

$10.95

Tossed in Lime seasoning, served with chipotle ranch

(12) Lime Wings

$18.95

Tossed in Lime seasoning, served with chipotle ranch

Chorizo Sliders

$10.95

Polodori sausage, green chilis, jack cheese, chipotle ranch on a brioche bun

Edamame

$8.95

With house seasoning and sweet soy dipping sauce

Flautas

$10.95

Thin corn tortillas filled with jack & cream cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and red chili. Choice of • Mushroom & Spinach or Chicken Tinga

Green Chili Fries

$14.95

House fries layered with cheese, hot or mild green chili & pico de gallo

Lime Peppers

$8.95

Grilled shishito peppers, lime, and chipotle ranch

Ground Beef Sliders

$10.95

Seafood Starters

(2) Scorpions

$5.95

Butterflied shrimp, jalapeño half, and chipotle cheese in a fried wonton

(4) Scorpions

$10.95

Butterflied shrimp, jalapeño half, and chipotle cheese in a fried wonton

(6) Scorpions

$14.95

Butterflied shrimp, jalapeño half, and chipotle cheese in a fried wonton

Ceviche (Traditionally Prepared)

$14.95Out of stock

Shrimp, fresh tilapia, avocado, and pico de gallo, fully cooked with lime juice, served with chiles and corn chips

Scorpions w/ entree (2)

$4.95

Mountain Street Tacos

Street Taco Platter (9)

$35.00

Pick three styles (9 tacos)

Pick 3 Street Tacos

$13.95

A la carte (1)

$4.95

Quesadillas

Queso Quesadilla

$9.95

Jack and asadero cheese with green chiles

Grilled Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$13.95

Margarita Chicken with spinach, sliced avocado, and jack cheese

Verde Quesadilla

$10.95

Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and jack cheese

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Chipotle marinated shrimp with corn salsa jack cheese, topped with spicy guacamole

Steak Fajita Dilla

$13.95

Grilled steak with fajita marinated veggies and jack cheese, topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Fajita Dilla

$13.95

Port Mush Fajita Dilla

$13.95

Plates and Combos

Tres Enchiladas

$13.95

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice from the items below and topped with either red or green chili. Cheese • Potato and Caramelized Onion • Refried Beans Beef Barbacoa • Chicken Tinga • Ground Beef • Carnitas

Sweet Corn Tamales

$12.95Out of stock

Our original, award winning, recipe with masa, whole corn, cheese and chiles

Rellenos

$13.95Out of stock

Roasted Anaheim chiles, pepper jack cheese, sour cream, crispy panko crust and red or green chili

Cantina Combo

$14.95Out of stock

Enchilada, Tamale and a Relleno with red or green chili

Stuffed Avocado

$17.95Out of stock

Two avocado halves filled with chicken tinga, cream cheese and jack cheese, lightly battered, fried and served on a bed of red or green chili

huevos rancheros

$14.95

Fajitas

Grilled Steak Fajita

$15.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$15.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$16.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Portobello Mushroom Fajita

$13.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Veggies Fajitas

$12.95

Combo (Choice of Two Fajitas)

$18.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Tacos

Tacos Al Carbon

$14.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of: Grilled Shrimp, Seared Ahi, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak

Lime Tacos

$12.95

Choice of Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, Seasoned Ground Beef, Carnitas, or Seasoned Vegetables • Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.95

Crispy or grilled Tilapia, with avocado, cabbage repollo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, served on white corn tortillas

Lime Signatures

Ancho Salmon Signature

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled salmon filet in ancho chile and citrus marinade, served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Margarita Chicken Signature

$14.95

Grilled citrus marinated chicken breast, guacamole, and pico de gallo with beans and Spanish styled rice

Carne Asada Signature

$22.95Out of stock

Flat iron steak, grilled onions, quacamole, served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Ribeye 8oz

$24.95

Burgers & Wrap

Mexican Burger

$16.95

Grilled burger with jack cheese, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in red or green chili, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with fries.

Lime Burger

$15.95

Margarita Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Flour tortilla, grilled margarita chicken, jack cheese, romaine lettuce, guacamole, chipotle crema and pico de gallo. Served with fries.

Burritos

Burrito

$12.95

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese, covered in green or red chili

Chimichanga

$13.95

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese and sour cream wrapped, then fried. Covered in green or red chili

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Large flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, roasted potato, cheese, covered in green or red chili , with choice of chorizo or bacon

Fajita CK Burrito

$14.95

Fajita STK Burrito

$14.95

Fajita Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Kids

Kids Soft Tacos

$9.95

Flour tortilla, chicken or beef with cheese and lettuce. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice

Kids Burrito

$9.95

Bean, chicken or beef with cheese. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Breaded chicken breast. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice

Kids Quesadilla

$9.95

Choose chicken or beef. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice

Kid Ground Beef Sliders (2)

$9.95

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Guac

$4.50

Side Queso

$4.50

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Refried Beans

$2.50

Side 3 Tortillas

$2.75

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Uno Relleno

$5.00

Side Uno Taco

$4.00

Side Uno Tamale

$5.00

Side Uno Enchilada

$5.00

Side Chili

$1.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Japs

$1.00

Side Huevo

$2.00

Side Marg CHX

$7.00

Side Pineapple Salsa

$1.50

Side Salsa

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Corn Salsa

$1.50

Side Flour Chips

$4.00

Dessert

Churros

$7.95Out of stock

Sopapillas

$7.95Out of stock

H/B Dessert

Out of stock

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95Out of stock

HH Marg

HH House Marg

$5.00

HH Frozen Marg

$6.00

HH Well

HH Well Vodka

$5.00

HH Well Rum

$5.00

HH Well Gin

$5.00

HH Well Tequila

$5.00

HH Well Bourbon

$5.00

HH Well Scotch

$5.00

HH Wine

HH House Red

$5.00

HH House White

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Mexican Food & Mighty Margaritas

135 Parry Park Way, Winter Park, CO 80482

