Italian

Limoncello Chester Springs

506 Reviews

$$

499 E Uwchlan Ave

Chester Springs, PA 19425

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana Family Style
Plain Pizza
Chicken Parmigiana

Family Style

family style meal intended for five, also served with bread & bruschetta
Maria's Meatballs Family Style

Maria's Meatballs Family Style

$65.00

San marzano tomato sauce, basil

Eggplant Parmigiana Family Style

Eggplant Parmigiana Family Style

$65.00

San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini Family Style

Eggplant Rollatini Family Style

$75.00Out of stock

san marzano tomato sauce, ricotta, spinach and mozzarella

Chicken Francaise Family Style

Chicken Francaise Family Style

$75.00

egg-dipped chicken, lemon, white wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Family Style

Chicken Parmigiana Family Style

$70.00

San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Marsala Family Style

Chicken Marsala Family Style

$80.00

sweet marsala wine, local mixed mushrooms, onions

Chicken Messina Family Style

Chicken Messina Family Style

$80.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, stuffed with asparagus, parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, caprese mushroom cream sauce

Chicken Limoncello Family Style

Chicken Limoncello Family Style

$85.00

egg-dipped chicken, asparagus, lump crab, lemon, white wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana Family Style

Veal Parmigiana Family Style

$90.00

San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella

Oragnic Salmon Puttanesca Family Style

Oragnic Salmon Puttanesca Family Style

$95.00

wester ross salmon, tomato, olives, capers, garlic, fresh herbs, fingerling potatoes, broccoli rabe

Make your Own Pizza

Plain Pizza

Plain Pizza

$13.00+
White Pizza

White Pizza

$13.00+
Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00
Gluten Free White Pizza

Gluten Free White Pizza

$14.00
Sicilian Style 16" x 16"

Sicilian Style 16" x 16"

$20.00

traditional sicilian style pizza, thick crust and rectangular

Sicilian Style White 16" x 16"

Sicilian Style White 16" x 16"

$20.00

traditional sicilian style pizza without tomato sauce, thick crust and rectangular

Specialty Pizza

Spicy Italian Pizza

Spicy Italian Pizza

$15.00+

Tomato sauce, spicy sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella

Carne Pizza

Carne Pizza

$15.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, salami toscano

Meatballs & Ricotta Pizza

Meatballs & Ricotta Pizza

$15.00+

Tomato sauce, meatball, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, grande ricotta, basil

Margherita Pizza (vg)

Margherita Pizza (vg)

$15.00+

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Sweet Tuscany Pizza

Sweet Tuscany Pizza

$15.00+

white pizza, salami toscano, fire roasted tomatoes, grande ricotta, honey, basil

Chicken Parm Rosé

Chicken Parm Rosé

$15.00+

rosé sauce, chicken cutlet, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil

Frank's Favorite Pizza

Frank's Favorite Pizza

$15.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, crumbled sausage, grilled onion, chopped italian long hots

Pizza Paolo

Pizza Paolo

$15.00+

White pizza, chicken, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers

Upside Down Pizza (vg)

Upside Down Pizza (vg)

$15.00+

Mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce, basil

Caprese Pizza (vg)

Caprese Pizza (vg)

$15.00+

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze

Flatbreads/Calzones/Stromboli

Braised Short Rib Flatbread

Braised Short Rib Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, chianti demi, gorgonzola, arugula, roasted red peppers

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$16.00

Mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, asparagus, roasted red peppers, basil pesto

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Grilled chicken, frank’s hot sauce, gorgonzola dolce, butter milk ranch

Truffle Mushroom Flatbread

Truffle Mushroom Flatbread

$17.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, kennett square mushrooms, truffle oil, arugula

Maria's Flatbread

Maria's Flatbread

$16.00

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil

Spinach & Ricotta Calzone

Spinach & Ricotta Calzone

$16.00

Baby spinach, grande ricotta, mozzarella, side of marinara

Spinach and Ricotta Calzone

Spinach and Ricotta Calzone

$16.00

Baby spinach, grande ricotta, mozzarella, side of marinara

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$16.00

meatball, grande ricotta, mozzarella, side of marinara

Meat Lover's Stromboli

Meat Lover's Stromboli

$18.00

pepperoni, meatballs, salami toscano, mozzarella, side of marinara

Cheesesteak Stromboli

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$18.00

shaved ribeye, fried onions, mozzarella, side of marinara

Italian Stromboli

Italian Stromboli

$18.00

Caprese Flatbread

$16.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze

Starters

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Served with three dipping sauces - sweet chili, marinara and limoncello garlic aioli

Calamari Siciliani

Calamari Siciliani

$16.00

sauteed calamari tossed with capers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, long hots

Grigliata Di Pesce

Grigliata Di Pesce

$18.00

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, cherry tomato, capers, lemon, olive oil, aged balsamic, wild arugula

Clams Oreganato

Clams Oreganato

$16.00

White wine, oregano, crumbled hot sausage

Mussels Fra Diavolo

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$15.00

spicy marinara, white wine, garlic, basil

Stuffed Pauly Pepper

Stuffed Pauly Pepper

$15.00

Italian long hots, sweet sausage, eggplant, bread crumbs, pecorino, topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Arancini

Arancini

$13.00

Fried “risotto balls” filled with beef bolognese, green peas, mozzarella

Sausage & Pepper Dumplings

Sausage & Pepper Dumplings

$13.00

mix of sweet & hot sausage, peppers, sweet chili dipping sauce

Provolone Stuffed Sausage

Provolone Stuffed Sausage

$15.00

Broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, sharp provolone, olive oil

Maria's Meatballs

Maria's Meatballs

$14.00

San marzano tomato sauce, topped with fresh ricotta, basil

Antipasto Italiano

Antipasto Italiano

$20.00
Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

charcuterie and cheeses are served with fresh fruit and appropriate accompaniments BURRATA CON PANNA, PECORINO W/ TRUFFLE, CRUCOLO, PARMA PROSCIUTTO, CALABRESE SALAMI, SAN DANIELE MORTADELLA, Charcuterie and cheeses are served with fresh fruit and appropriate accompaniments.

Salads/Soup

Insalata Caesar (vg)

Insalata Caesar (vg)

$12.00

Romaine, herb croutons, shaved reggiano

Limoncello Tossed Salad

Limoncello Tossed Salad

$14.00

spring mix, olives, red onions, cucumber, cherry tomato, marinated artichoke, roasted red peppers, baby fresh mozzarella, basil white balsamic vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, red onions, roasted butternut squash, glazed pecans, dried cranberries, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

Insalata di Calamari

$18.00

grilled or fried calamari, mixed greens, sicilian olives, capers, shaved parmigiana, lemon vinaigrette

Insalata Alla Dina

Insalata Alla Dina

$15.00

Mixed greens, sliced pears, gorgonzola dolce, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crispy prosciutto, raspberry vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese (vg)

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese (vg)

$15.00

Wild arugula, radicchio, roasted beets, cherry tomato, fried goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted spiced pecans, apple cider vinaigrette

Insalata Di Salmon

Insalata Di Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, asparagus, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumbers, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Limoncello Wedge

$15.00
Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, wild arugula, basil, aged balsamic drizzle, extra virgin olive oil

Berry Spring

$15.00

arugula, radicchio, strawberries, blueberries, cherry tomato, red onion, toasted almonds, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Insalata Antipasta

Insalata Antipasta

$15.00

chopped romaine, tomato, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, baby fresh mozzarella, shaved reggiano, calabrese salami, soppressata, prosciutto wrapped breadstick, basil white balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Tortellini Soup

Chicken Tortellini Soup

$8.00

Pasta

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

bolognese, mozzarella, ricotta beef cheese, san marzano tomato sauce

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$20.00

pancetta, sweet peas, vodka rosé

Rigatoni alla Norma

Rigatoni alla Norma

$20.00

mazzi rigatoni, Sicilian eggplant, grande ricotta, san Marzano tomato sauce, basil

Tortellini Alfredo

$21.00

sweet peas, sun-dried tomatoes

Pear & Cheese Sacchetti

Pear & Cheese Sacchetti

$22.00Out of stock

sweet pear & ricotta stuffed pasta purses, mascarpone cream, toasted pistachio

Gnocchi Rose

$20.00

ricotta gnocchi, san marzano tomato sauce, cream, basil

Ricotta Gnocchi

Ricotta Gnocchi

$26.00

braised short rib, gorgonzola cream, chianti demi

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fra Diavolo

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fra Diavolo

$28.00

sautéed shrimp and crab in a spicy marinara over linguine

Seafood alla Vodka

Seafood alla Vodka

$30.00

Scallops, shrimp and lump crab, vodka rosé sauce over penne

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli, cold water lobster, rosé

Pescatore

Pescatore

$35.00

lobster tail, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams over linguine. choice of sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

fettuccine, alfredo cream sauce

Pasta with Sauce

Pasta with Sauce

$16.00

choice of pasta, choice of sauce

Pasta w/Meatballs

Pasta w/Meatballs

$19.00

choice of pasta served with three meatballs, san marzano tomato sauce

Entrees

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.00Out of stock

eggplant stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with linguini or broccoli rabe

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella served with pasta or vegetable of the day

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella served with pasta or vegetable of the day

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Limoncello

Chicken Limoncello

$26.00

egg-dipped chicken, asparagus, lump crab, lemon, white wine sauce served with pasta or vegetable of the day

Veal Limoncello

Veal Limoncello

$29.00

egg dipped medallions of veal, asparagus, lump crab, lemon, white wine sauce

Chicken Messina

Chicken Messina

$25.00

breaded chicken cutlet stuffed with asparagus, parma prosciutto and fresh mozzarella, caprese mushroom cream sauce, served with linguine or broccoli rabe

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$36.00

mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, chianti demi

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$27.00

sweet marsala wine, kennett square mushrooms, onions, served with linguine or broccoli rabe

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

sweet marsala wine, local mixed mushrooms, onions.

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

Medallions of veal topped with parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, kennett square mushrooms, white wine marinara served with pasta or vegetable of the day

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$25.00

chicken breast topped with parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, kennett square mushrooms, white wine marinara sauce, served with pasta or vegetable of the day

Veal, Shrimp and Crab

Veal, Shrimp and Crab

$36.00

medallions of veal topped with shrimp and lump crab. choice of white wine garlic, marinara or fra diavolo sauce, served with linguine or broccoli rabe

Bronzino

Bronzino

$34.00

european seabags, parmesan risotto with cherry tomato, sweet peas, grilled asparagus, topped with olive oil, lemon and fresh herbs

Flounder Francaise

Flounder Francaise

$28.00Out of stock

egg-dipped flounder, capers, lemon, white wine sauce, served with linguine or broccoli rabe

Organic Salmon Puttanesca

Organic Salmon Puttanesca

$34.00

wester-ross salmon, tomato, olive, capers, garlic, fresh herbs, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Sea salt, lemon

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Toasted garlic, olive oil

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Broccoli

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Spinach

$10.00

Meatballs

$4.00+

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Choice of barbeque, honey mustard or ketchup

Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

penne, rigatoni or linguine, san marzano tomato sauce

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$13.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, pickles, french fries

Kid's Pasta with Meatball

$12.00
Kids French Fries

Kids French Fries

$6.00

Kid's Ravioli

$10.00

cheese raviolis, san marzano tomato sauce

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

pecan graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

mascarpone, oreo cookie crust

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

$10.00

biscotti cookie crust topped with blueberry compote

Chocolate Mousse (gf)

Chocolate Mousse (gf)

$10.00

chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream

White Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart (gf)

White Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart (gf)

$10.00

flourless, creme anglaise

Mom's Tiramisu

Mom's Tiramisu

$9.00

Mascarpone cream on a sponge base covered by a row of espresso drenched ladyfingers and dusted with cocoa powder

Cannolis

Cannolis

$9.00

3 mini classic ricotta, chocolate chips

Flourless Chocolate Torte (gf)

Flourless Chocolate Torte (gf)

$9.00

flourless, rich, dark chocolate, whipped cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

499 E Uwchlan Ave, Chester Springs, PA 19425

Directions

Gallery
Limoncello Chester Springs image
Limoncello Chester Springs image
Limoncello Chester Springs image

