- Home
- /
- Chester Springs
- /
- Italian
- /
- Limoncello Chester Springs
Limoncello Chester Springs
506 Reviews
$$
499 E Uwchlan Ave
Chester Springs, PA 19425
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Family Style
Maria's Meatballs Family Style
San marzano tomato sauce, basil
Eggplant Parmigiana Family Style
San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatini Family Style
san marzano tomato sauce, ricotta, spinach and mozzarella
Chicken Francaise Family Style
egg-dipped chicken, lemon, white wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Family Style
San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Marsala Family Style
sweet marsala wine, local mixed mushrooms, onions
Chicken Messina Family Style
Breaded chicken cutlet, stuffed with asparagus, parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, caprese mushroom cream sauce
Chicken Limoncello Family Style
egg-dipped chicken, asparagus, lump crab, lemon, white wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana Family Style
San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
Oragnic Salmon Puttanesca Family Style
wester ross salmon, tomato, olives, capers, garlic, fresh herbs, fingerling potatoes, broccoli rabe
Make your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Spicy Italian Pizza
Tomato sauce, spicy sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella
Carne Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, salami toscano
Meatballs & Ricotta Pizza
Tomato sauce, meatball, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, grande ricotta, basil
Margherita Pizza (vg)
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Sweet Tuscany Pizza
white pizza, salami toscano, fire roasted tomatoes, grande ricotta, honey, basil
Chicken Parm Rosé
rosé sauce, chicken cutlet, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil
Frank's Favorite Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, crumbled sausage, grilled onion, chopped italian long hots
Pizza Paolo
White pizza, chicken, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers
Upside Down Pizza (vg)
Mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce, basil
Caprese Pizza (vg)
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze
Flatbreads/Calzones/Stromboli
Braised Short Rib Flatbread
Mozzarella, chianti demi, gorgonzola, arugula, roasted red peppers
Grilled Veggie Flatbread
Mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, asparagus, roasted red peppers, basil pesto
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, frank’s hot sauce, gorgonzola dolce, butter milk ranch
Truffle Mushroom Flatbread
mozzarella, goat cheese, kennett square mushrooms, truffle oil, arugula
Maria's Flatbread
Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil
Spinach & Ricotta Calzone
Baby spinach, grande ricotta, mozzarella, side of marinara
Spinach and Ricotta Calzone
Baby spinach, grande ricotta, mozzarella, side of marinara
Meatball Calzone
meatball, grande ricotta, mozzarella, side of marinara
Meat Lover's Stromboli
pepperoni, meatballs, salami toscano, mozzarella, side of marinara
Cheesesteak Stromboli
shaved ribeye, fried onions, mozzarella, side of marinara
Italian Stromboli
Caprese Flatbread
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze
Starters
Calamari Fritti
Served with three dipping sauces - sweet chili, marinara and limoncello garlic aioli
Calamari Siciliani
sauteed calamari tossed with capers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, long hots
Grigliata Di Pesce
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, cherry tomato, capers, lemon, olive oil, aged balsamic, wild arugula
Clams Oreganato
White wine, oregano, crumbled hot sausage
Mussels Fra Diavolo
spicy marinara, white wine, garlic, basil
Stuffed Pauly Pepper
Italian long hots, sweet sausage, eggplant, bread crumbs, pecorino, topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Arancini
Fried “risotto balls” filled with beef bolognese, green peas, mozzarella
Sausage & Pepper Dumplings
mix of sweet & hot sausage, peppers, sweet chili dipping sauce
Provolone Stuffed Sausage
Broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, sharp provolone, olive oil
Maria's Meatballs
San marzano tomato sauce, topped with fresh ricotta, basil
Antipasto Italiano
Charcuterie Board
charcuterie and cheeses are served with fresh fruit and appropriate accompaniments BURRATA CON PANNA, PECORINO W/ TRUFFLE, CRUCOLO, PARMA PROSCIUTTO, CALABRESE SALAMI, SAN DANIELE MORTADELLA, Charcuterie and cheeses are served with fresh fruit and appropriate accompaniments.
Salads/Soup
Insalata Caesar (vg)
Romaine, herb croutons, shaved reggiano
Limoncello Tossed Salad
spring mix, olives, red onions, cucumber, cherry tomato, marinated artichoke, roasted red peppers, baby fresh mozzarella, basil white balsamic vinaigrette
Harvest Salad
mixed greens, red onions, roasted butternut squash, glazed pecans, dried cranberries, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette
Insalata di Calamari
grilled or fried calamari, mixed greens, sicilian olives, capers, shaved parmigiana, lemon vinaigrette
Insalata Alla Dina
Mixed greens, sliced pears, gorgonzola dolce, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crispy prosciutto, raspberry vinaigrette
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese (vg)
Wild arugula, radicchio, roasted beets, cherry tomato, fried goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted spiced pecans, apple cider vinaigrette
Insalata Di Salmon
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, asparagus, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumbers, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Limoncello Wedge
Caprese
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, wild arugula, basil, aged balsamic drizzle, extra virgin olive oil
Berry Spring
arugula, radicchio, strawberries, blueberries, cherry tomato, red onion, toasted almonds, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Insalata Antipasta
chopped romaine, tomato, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, baby fresh mozzarella, shaved reggiano, calabrese salami, soppressata, prosciutto wrapped breadstick, basil white balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Tortellini Soup
Pasta
Meat Lasagna
bolognese, mozzarella, ricotta beef cheese, san marzano tomato sauce
Penne alla Vodka
pancetta, sweet peas, vodka rosé
Rigatoni alla Norma
mazzi rigatoni, Sicilian eggplant, grande ricotta, san Marzano tomato sauce, basil
Tortellini Alfredo
sweet peas, sun-dried tomatoes
Pear & Cheese Sacchetti
sweet pear & ricotta stuffed pasta purses, mascarpone cream, toasted pistachio
Gnocchi Rose
ricotta gnocchi, san marzano tomato sauce, cream, basil
Ricotta Gnocchi
braised short rib, gorgonzola cream, chianti demi
Shrimp & Crab Meat Fra Diavolo
sautéed shrimp and crab in a spicy marinara over linguine
Seafood alla Vodka
Scallops, shrimp and lump crab, vodka rosé sauce over penne
Lobster Ravioli
lobster and ricotta stuffed ravioli, cold water lobster, rosé
Pescatore
lobster tail, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams over linguine. choice of sauce
Fettucine Alfredo
fettuccine, alfredo cream sauce
Pasta with Sauce
choice of pasta, choice of sauce
Pasta w/Meatballs
choice of pasta served with three meatballs, san marzano tomato sauce
Entrees
Eggplant Rollatini
eggplant stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with linguini or broccoli rabe
Eggplant Parmigiana
san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Chicken Parmigiana
san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Veal Parmigiana
san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Limoncello
egg-dipped chicken, asparagus, lump crab, lemon, white wine sauce served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Veal Limoncello
egg dipped medallions of veal, asparagus, lump crab, lemon, white wine sauce
Chicken Messina
breaded chicken cutlet stuffed with asparagus, parma prosciutto and fresh mozzarella, caprese mushroom cream sauce, served with linguine or broccoli rabe
Filet Mignon
mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, chianti demi
Veal Marsala
sweet marsala wine, kennett square mushrooms, onions, served with linguine or broccoli rabe
Chicken Marsala
sweet marsala wine, local mixed mushrooms, onions.
Veal Saltimbocca
Medallions of veal topped with parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, kennett square mushrooms, white wine marinara served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Chicken Saltimbocca
chicken breast topped with parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, kennett square mushrooms, white wine marinara sauce, served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Veal, Shrimp and Crab
medallions of veal topped with shrimp and lump crab. choice of white wine garlic, marinara or fra diavolo sauce, served with linguine or broccoli rabe
Bronzino
european seabags, parmesan risotto with cherry tomato, sweet peas, grilled asparagus, topped with olive oil, lemon and fresh herbs
Flounder Francaise
egg-dipped flounder, capers, lemon, white wine sauce, served with linguine or broccoli rabe
Organic Salmon Puttanesca
wester-ross salmon, tomato, olive, capers, garlic, fresh herbs, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Sides
Kids
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Choice of barbeque, honey mustard or ketchup
Kid's Pasta
penne, rigatoni or linguine, san marzano tomato sauce
Kid's Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
Kid's Burger
Cheddar cheese, pickles, french fries
Kid's Pasta with Meatball
Kids French Fries
Kid's Ravioli
cheese raviolis, san marzano tomato sauce
Dessert
Pumpkin Cheesecake
pecan graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream
Nutella Cheesecake
mascarpone, oreo cookie crust
Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake
biscotti cookie crust topped with blueberry compote
Chocolate Mousse (gf)
chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream
White Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart (gf)
flourless, creme anglaise
Mom's Tiramisu
Mascarpone cream on a sponge base covered by a row of espresso drenched ladyfingers and dusted with cocoa powder
Cannolis
3 mini classic ricotta, chocolate chips
Flourless Chocolate Torte (gf)
flourless, rich, dark chocolate, whipped cream
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
499 E Uwchlan Ave, Chester Springs, PA 19425