Jiggers South
No reviews yet
640 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bagel Express - EARLY BIRD BREAKFAST SPECIALS - Wed - Fri 6:30am-8:30am ONLY
Bar Drinks
BLT'S
Breakfast Sandwich
Bac & Egg (No Cheese)
$6.29
Bac, Egg & Cheese
$7.99
Bacon Waffle Wich
$13.99
Bagel & Lox
$16.99
Burrito Supreme w/ Chick Saus
$14.99
Burrito Wrap
$12.99
Egg & Cheese
$4.49
Egg on Toast
$3.49
Egg White, Spinach, Tomato & Feta Sand
$7.99
Ham & Egg (No Cheese)
$6.29
Ham, Egg & Cheese
$7.99
Ital Chix Saus & Egg (No Cheese)
$7.29
Ital Chix Saus, Egg & Cheese
$8.99
Monte Cristo w/ Ham, Cheddar & Turkey, Swiss
$13.99
Saus & Egg ( No Cheese)
$6.29
Saus, Egg & Cheese
$7.99
Vegan Sandwich - Tomato, Spinach, Avocado
$5.99
Breakfast Sides
Avocado Side
$2.99
Bacon ( 4 pcs )
$4.99
Bagel
Baked Beans Side
$1.99
Bananas Side
$1.99
BB Hash Side
$3.99
Blueberries Side
$2.99
Broccoli Side
$2.99
CB Hash Side
$6.99
Cereal
$1.99
Cereal w/Bananas
$3.99
Cold Tomato Slices Side
$2.99
Cr Cheese
$1.00
Cr Cheese w/ Chives
$1.25
Croissant
Egg -1 ( Any Style)
$1.99
Eggs - 2 ( Any Style )
$2.89
Eggs- 3 ( Any Style )
$3.59
Eggs- 4 (Any Style )
$4.29
English Muffin
$1.99
Fresh Fruit Cup - Take Out
$4.50
Fresh Fruit Quart (cant/melon/grapes/blueberries)
$16.99
Fruit Side
$3.99
Fruit- Large Bowl w/ Bananas
$5.99
Glut. Free Roll
$2.99
Ham Side
$4.59
Holl Sauce Side
$1.99
Homefries Side
$3.99
Ital Chick Saus Side
$5.99
Johnny Cake - 1
$4.99
Mini Muffins
Muffin of the Day
Muffins ( 6 Large )
$18.00
P. Butter Side
$0.75
Real Maple Syrup
$1.99
Saus Links (12pc- 3 orders)
$14.00
Saus Links (4pc)
$4.99
Saus Patties (2 pc)
$4.99
Saus Patties (6pc - 3 orders)
$14.00
Sauteed Spinach Side
$3.99
Sm Salmon 2 pc Side
$6.00
Sm Salmon 3 pc Side
$8.00
Toast
$1.50
Tomato Slices
$2.99
Yogurt Parfait Cup w/ Granola
$5.99
GF Every Bagel
$2.99
Bagels (6)
$9.00
Bagels (12)
Breakfast Specials
Build Your Omelet
Burgers & Weiners
COFFEE SHOP - Take Out
Chips ( Deep River )
$1.75
Bagels
Banana
$0.75
Bottled Water
$1.99
Coca- Cola Products
Cookies
Croissant - Choc
$2.95
Croissant- 1/2 Doz
$17.50
Croissant- Blue
$2.95
Croissant- Straw
$2.95
Dark Choc Bars 2.8oz
$3.75
Flavored Milk
Fruit Bowl w/ Bananas - Take Out
$5.99
Fruit Cup - Take Out
$4.50
Gluten Free Brownie
$3.25
Gluten Free Donut
$3.25
Gluten Free Everything Bagel
$2.99
Granola Bars
$2.25
Hot Chocolate 16oz w/ Whipped Cream
$2.75
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea 16oz
$2.55
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Juice
Milk ( Whole or Skim ) 10oz
$1.99
Milk ( Whole or Skim ) 16oz
$2.25
Mini Muffins
Muffins ( Box 1/2 Dozen)
$18.00
Muffins (Large)
Scones
Scones 1/2 Doz
$17.50
Seltzers - Yacht Club
Soda - Yacht Club
Yacht Club (6pack)
$11.99
Yogurt Parfait Cup w/ Granola
$5.99
Egg Dishes
2 Eggs w/ 2 Sides
$6.99
3 Eggs w/ 2 Sides
$7.99
Bacon & 2 Eggs
$11.99
Bacon & 3 EGGs
$12.98
Ham & 2 Eggs
$11.99
Ham & 3 EGGS
$12.98
Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs
$13.99
Corned Beef Hash & 3 EGGS
$14.98
Sausage & 2 Eggs
$11.99
Sausage & 3 EGGS
$12.98
Smoked Salmon (cold) & 2 Eggs
$15.99
Smoked Salmon (sauteed) & 2 Eggs
$15.99
Smoked Salmon (sauteed) & 3 EGGS
$16.98
Smoked Salmon (cold) & 3 EGGS
$16.98
Eggs Benedict
Bacon Eggs Benedict
$11.99
BLT Bene (Bac, Spin, Tom)
$14.99
Chili & Corn Muffin Bene
$13.99
Corned Beef Hash Bene
$14.99
Eggplant Patty Bene
$14.99
Eggplant Patty Bene - VEGAN , NO EGG, NO HOLL. Add Side BLACK BEANS
$14.99
Ham Bene
$12.99
Johnny Cake & Saus Bene
$14.99
Salmon CAKE Bene
$15.99
Saus Patty Bene
$12.99
SMOKED Salmon Bene
$16.99
Spinach Bene
$11.99
Thanks Bene
$13.99
Family Style
Fresh Fruit ( Quart)
$16.99
Bagel & Lox - 2 Orders
$30.00
Johnny Cakes - 8 pcs
$19.99
Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast - 8 1/2 Slices
$22.00
Banana Bread French Toast - 6 Slices
$30.00
Apple Pie Stuffed French Toast - 8 1/2 Slices
$22.00
Scrambled Eggs (18)
$15.00
Homefries ( 5 Orders- Serves 4-6)
$20.00
Corned Beef Hash ( 3 orders)
$20.00
Bacon ( 3 Orders- 12pc)
$14.00
Saus Links ( 3 Orders- 12pc )
$14.00
Saus Patties ( 3 Orders - 6 pc )
$14.00
Kid's Menu
Lighter Fare
Lunch Specials
Pancakes, Griddle & Waffles
Bac Waffle-Wich
$13.99
Fr Toast
Fr Toast - Platter
$7.99
Stuffed Fr Toast
Stuffed Fr Toast Platter
$7.99
Ginger Pan
Ginger Pan 2-Platter
$16.58
Ginger Pan 3- Platter
$17.98
Johnny Cake Combo
$15.99
Johnny Cakes
Pancakes-2 Platter
$15.58
Panc-3 Platter
$16.98
Pancakes
Platter-Waffle
$15.98
Waffles
Platter - Pump Waffle
Platter - Chunky Waffle
Sandwiches
Signature Omelets
Soup/Salad/Sand Combos
Bowl w/ Muffin of the Day
$8.99
Bowl of Chili w/ Corn Muffin
$8.99
Cups/ Bowls - Soup/Chili/Chowder
Gr. Cheese & Cup Soup/Chili/Chow
$8.99
Half Sand/Soup Combos
AW Chix LG Salad
$12.99
Caesar LG Salad
$9.99
Garden LG Salad
$9.99
Superfood LG Salad
$10.99
Tuna LG Salad
$12.99
Side Salad - Caesar
$5.99
Side Salad - Garden
$5.99
Quarts Soup/Chili/Chowder
Soup/Side Salad
$10.99
Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Box O'Joe Hot Coffee
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Juice
Milk
Whole Milk 12 oz
$1.99
Whole Milk 10 oz
$1.79
Skim Milk 12 oz
$1.99
Skim Milk 10 oz
$1.79
10oz Whole Milk
$1.99
10oz Almond Milk
$2.35
10oz Chocolate Milk
$2.35
10oz Coffee Milk
$2.35
10oz Vanilla Milk
$2.35
10oz Strawberry Milk
$2.35
12oz Whole Milk
$1.99
12oz Almond Milk
$2.55
12 oz Coffee Milk
$2.55
12 oz Chocolate Milk
$2.55
12 oz Vanilla Milk
$2.55
12 oz Strawberry Milk
$2.55
12oz Skim Millk
$1.99
Hot Chocolate
Del's Lemonade
Coca Cola Products
Sweatshirts
Tshirts
Diner Travel Mug
QUARTS OF SOUP/CHILI/CHOWDER Gift Packages
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
640 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852
