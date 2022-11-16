A map showing the location of Jiggers South View gallery

Jiggers South

review star

No reviews yet

640 Boston Neck Road

North Kingstown, RI 02852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CB Hash Side
Muffins (Large)
Muffin of the Day

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Buffalo Chix Finger Platter w/ Fries & Coleslaw

$14.99

Chicken Finger Platter w/ Fries & Coleslaw

$12.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Buffalo Chix Fingers (6 pc) Only

$11.99

Chix Fingers (6pc) Only

$10.99

Basket Chips

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Bagel Express - EARLY BIRD BREAKFAST SPECIALS - Wed - Fri 6:30am-8:30am ONLY

Bagel Express (1)

$3.99

Bagel Express (2)

$6.00

Muffin of the Day & Coffee

$3.99

Yogurt Parfait & Coffee

$4.99

Bar Drinks

Bloody Mary

Mimosa

Beer/ Hard Selter

Del's Drinks

Prosecco

$8.00

Fire Cider HOT

$10.00

Harvest Cider COLD

$10.00

Red Apple Sangria

$10.00

Pumpkin Spiked Coffee

$12.00

BLT'S

Avocado, Lett, Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo

$9.99

Cheeseburger BLT

$13.99

Grilled Chicken BLT

$12.99

Hamburger BLT

$12.99

Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.99

Traditional BLT

$9.99

Tuna BLT

$11.99

Turkey BLT

$12.99

Apple Walnut Chix BLT

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Bac & Egg (No Cheese)

$6.29

Bac, Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Bacon Waffle Wich

$13.99

Bagel & Lox

$16.99

Burrito Supreme w/ Chick Saus

$14.99

Burrito Wrap

$12.99

Egg & Cheese

$4.49

Egg on Toast

$3.49

Egg White, Spinach, Tomato & Feta Sand

$7.99

Ham & Egg (No Cheese)

$6.29

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Ital Chix Saus & Egg (No Cheese)

$7.29

Ital Chix Saus, Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Monte Cristo w/ Ham, Cheddar & Turkey, Swiss

$13.99

Saus & Egg ( No Cheese)

$6.29

Saus, Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Vegan Sandwich - Tomato, Spinach, Avocado

$5.99

Breakfast Sides

Avocado Side

$2.99

Bacon ( 4 pcs )

$4.99

Bagel

Baked Beans Side

$1.99

Bananas Side

$1.99

BB Hash Side

$3.99

Blueberries Side

$2.99

Broccoli Side

$2.99

CB Hash Side

$6.99

Cereal

$1.99

Cereal w/Bananas

$3.99

Cold Tomato Slices Side

$2.99

Cr Cheese

$1.00

Cr Cheese w/ Chives

$1.25

Croissant

Egg -1 ( Any Style)

$1.99

Eggs - 2 ( Any Style )

$2.89

Eggs- 3 ( Any Style )

$3.59

Eggs- 4 (Any Style )

$4.29

English Muffin

$1.99

Fresh Fruit Cup - Take Out

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Quart (cant/melon/grapes/blueberries)

$16.99

Fruit Side

$3.99

Fruit- Large Bowl w/ Bananas

$5.99

Glut. Free Roll

$2.99

Ham Side

$4.59

Holl Sauce Side

$1.99

Homefries Side

$3.99

Ital Chick Saus Side

$5.99

Johnny Cake - 1

$4.99

Mini Muffins

Muffin of the Day

Muffins ( 6 Large )

$18.00

P. Butter Side

$0.75

Real Maple Syrup

$1.99

Saus Links (12pc- 3 orders)

$14.00

Saus Links (4pc)

$4.99

Saus Patties (2 pc)

$4.99

Saus Patties (6pc - 3 orders)

$14.00

Sauteed Spinach Side

$3.99

Sm Salmon 2 pc Side

$6.00

Sm Salmon 3 pc Side

$8.00

Toast

$1.50

Tomato Slices

$2.99

Yogurt Parfait Cup w/ Granola

$5.99

GF Every Bagel

$2.99

Bagels (6)

$9.00

Bagels (12)

Breakfast Specials

Pumpkin Waffle

$10.99

Burrito Wrap

$12.99

Burrito Wrap Supreme w/ Chicken Sausage

$14.99

Chili & Corn Muffin Eggs Bene

$13.99

Thanks Eggs Bene

$13.99

Salmon Cake Eggs Benne

$15.99

Pumpkin Waffle Platter

$18.99

Build Your Omelet

3 Egg Omelet

$6.99

Burgers & Weiners

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Eggplant Wrap

$12.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Weiner

$3.25

Weiner (3) w/ Fries

$11.99

COFFEE SHOP - Take Out

Chips ( Deep River )

$1.75

Bagels

Banana

$0.75

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coca- Cola Products

Cookies

Croissant - Choc

$2.95

Croissant- 1/2 Doz

$17.50

Croissant- Blue

$2.95

Croissant- Straw

$2.95

Dark Choc Bars 2.8oz

$3.75

Flavored Milk

Fruit Bowl w/ Bananas - Take Out

$5.99

Fruit Cup - Take Out

$4.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.25

Gluten Free Donut

$3.25

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

$2.99

Granola Bars

$2.25

Hot Chocolate 16oz w/ Whipped Cream

$2.75

Hot Coffee

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.55

Iced Coffee

Iced Tea

Juice

Milk ( Whole or Skim ) 10oz

$1.99

Milk ( Whole or Skim ) 16oz

$2.25

Mini Muffins

Muffins ( Box 1/2 Dozen)

$18.00

Muffins (Large)

Scones

Scones 1/2 Doz

$17.50

Seltzers - Yacht Club

Soda - Yacht Club

Yacht Club (6pack)

$11.99

Yogurt Parfait Cup w/ Granola

$5.99

Desserts

Jumbo Reese's Cookie

$2.25

Jumbo M&M Cookie

Egg Dishes

2 Eggs w/ 2 Sides

$6.99

3 Eggs w/ 2 Sides

$7.99

Bacon & 2 Eggs

$11.99

Bacon & 3 EGGs

$12.98

Ham & 2 Eggs

$11.99

Ham & 3 EGGS

$12.98

Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

$13.99

Corned Beef Hash & 3 EGGS

$14.98

Sausage & 2 Eggs

$11.99

Sausage & 3 EGGS

$12.98

Smoked Salmon (cold) & 2 Eggs

$15.99

Smoked Salmon (sauteed) & 2 Eggs

$15.99

Smoked Salmon (sauteed) & 3 EGGS

$16.98

Smoked Salmon (cold) & 3 EGGS

$16.98

Eggs Benedict

Bacon Eggs Benedict

$11.99

BLT Bene (Bac, Spin, Tom)

$14.99

Chili & Corn Muffin Bene

$13.99

Corned Beef Hash Bene

$14.99

Eggplant Patty Bene

$14.99

Eggplant Patty Bene - VEGAN , NO EGG, NO HOLL. Add Side BLACK BEANS

$14.99

Ham Bene

$12.99

Johnny Cake & Saus Bene

$14.99

Salmon CAKE Bene

$15.99

Saus Patty Bene

$12.99

SMOKED Salmon Bene

$16.99

Spinach Bene

$11.99

Thanks Bene

$13.99

Family Style

Fresh Fruit ( Quart)

$16.99

Bagel & Lox - 2 Orders

$30.00

Johnny Cakes - 8 pcs

$19.99

Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast - 8 1/2 Slices

$22.00

Banana Bread French Toast - 6 Slices

$30.00

Apple Pie Stuffed French Toast - 8 1/2 Slices

$22.00

Scrambled Eggs (18)

$15.00

Homefries ( 5 Orders- Serves 4-6)

$20.00

Corned Beef Hash ( 3 orders)

$20.00

Bacon ( 3 Orders- 12pc)

$14.00

Saus Links ( 3 Orders- 12pc )

$14.00

Saus Patties ( 3 Orders - 6 pc )

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's CB

$10.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's HB

$9.99

Kid's NY Weiner

$5.99

Lighter Fare

Muffin Platter

$8.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

Oatmeal Platter

$8.99

Yogurt & Granola w/ Bananas

$8.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl w/ Bananas

$5.99

Asst Cold Cereal w/ Bananas

$3.99

Lunch Specials

Eggplant Wrap

$12.99

NY Weiner

$3.25

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Plate

$12.99

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

NY Weiner (3) w/ FF

$11.99

Thanks Wrap

$13.99

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Pancakes, Griddle & Waffles

Bac Waffle-Wich

$13.99

Fr Toast

Fr Toast - Platter

$7.99

Stuffed Fr Toast

Stuffed Fr Toast Platter

$7.99

Ginger Pan

Ginger Pan 2-Platter

$16.58

Ginger Pan 3- Platter

$17.98

Johnny Cake Combo

$15.99

Johnny Cakes

Pancakes-2 Platter

$15.58

Panc-3 Platter

$16.98

Pancakes

Platter-Waffle

$15.98

Waffles

Platter - Pump Waffle

Platter - Chunky Waffle

Sandwiches

Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato w/ Chipotle Mayo

$8.99

BLT

$10.99

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Tuna Melt (american cheese)

$11.99

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Signature Omelets

Garden EW Omel

$15.99

Greek EW Omel

$14.99

Hash & Amer Omel

$15.99

Meat Lovers Omel

$15.99

Mexi EW Omel

$14.99

Smoked Salmon Omel

$17.99

Superfood EW Omel

$15.99

Western Omel

$12.99

Soup/Salad/Sand Combos

Bowl w/ Muffin of the Day

$8.99

Bowl of Chili w/ Corn Muffin

$8.99

Cups/ Bowls - Soup/Chili/Chowder

Gr. Cheese & Cup Soup/Chili/Chow

$8.99

Half Sand/Soup Combos

AW Chix LG Salad

$12.99

Caesar LG Salad

$9.99

Garden LG Salad

$9.99

Superfood LG Salad

$10.99

Tuna LG Salad

$12.99

Side Salad - Caesar

$5.99

Side Salad - Garden

$5.99

Quarts Soup/Chili/Chowder

Soup/Side Salad

$10.99

Iced Coffee

Dine In w/ Refill

Hot Coffee

Dine In w/ Refill

Box O'Joe Hot Coffee

Reg

$18.00

Decaf

$18.00

Snickerdoodle

$18.00

French Vanilla

$18.00

Hazelnut

$18.00

Maple French Tst

Iced Tea

Dine In w/ Refill

Hot Tea

Reg Black

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Green

$2.25

Peach

$2.25

Chamomile Mango

$2.25

Earl Grey

$2.25

Turmeric Ginger

$2.25

English Breakfast

$2.25

Juice

OJ (12oz)

$2.95

Cranberry (12oz)

$2.95

Tomato (12oz)

$2.95

V8 (12oz)

$2.95

Grapefruit (12oz)

$2.95

Apple (12oz)

$2.95

Virgin- FF Bloody Mary Mix

$3.95

Apple Cider Hot

$3.25

Apple Cider Cold

$3.25

Yacht Club Soda

Soda (Single)

Seltzer (Single)

$2.29

6 Pack - Mix & Match- Pick up to 3 Flavors

$9.99

Milk

Whole Milk 12 oz

$1.99

Whole Milk 10 oz

$1.79

Skim Milk 12 oz

$1.99

Skim Milk 10 oz

$1.79

10oz Whole Milk

$1.99

10oz Almond Milk

$2.35

10oz Chocolate Milk

$2.35

10oz Coffee Milk

$2.35

10oz Vanilla Milk

$2.35

10oz Strawberry Milk

$2.35

12oz Whole Milk

$1.99

12oz Almond Milk

$2.55

12 oz Coffee Milk

$2.55

12 oz Chocolate Milk

$2.55

12 oz Vanilla Milk

$2.55

12 oz Strawberry Milk

$2.55

12oz Skim Millk

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

Dine In/ Lg Togo Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Del's Lemonade

Pink

$2.50

Sugar Free Lemon

$2.50

Coca Cola Products

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Dasani

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweatshirts

Black Hooded Sweatshirts (screen print)

$25.00

Comfort Colors Hoodies (embroidered)

$35.00

Comfort Colors 1/4 Zip (embroidered)

$35.00

Comfort Colors Long Sleeve Tshirts

$25.00

Tshirts

Adult Black VNeck (screen print)

$18.00

Adult Black Crew Neck (screen print)

$18.00

Adult Pink VNeck (screen print)

$18.00

Toddler T Shirts (screen print)

$12.00

Jiggers Long Sleeve Tees (embroidered)

$25.00

RI Short Sleeve

$15.00

RI Long Sleeve

$18.00

Hats

RI Hat

$15.00

Jiggers Hat

$15.00

Diner Mugs

Diner Mug

$9.00

Box 6 Lg Muffins & Diner Mug

$24.00

Diner Travel Mug

30 Oz Travel Tumbler

$18.00

QUARTS OF SOUP/CHILI/CHOWDER Gift Packages

Single QUART/ 1 Doz Mini Muffins GIFT PKG

$19.99

2 Pack QUART/ 1 Doz Mini Muffins GIFT PKG

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

640 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Envy
orange star5.0 • 1
640 Boston Neck Rd North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
Tavern by the Sea
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Main Street North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
PLUM PT. BISTRO
orange star4.3 • 733
1814 Boston Neck Rd Saunderstown, RI 02874
View restaurantnext
North Koffee
orange starNo Reviews
7726 Post Road North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
West Passage Brewing Company - 7835 Post Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7835 Post Rd North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
Coffee N Bagel Connection - 1175 Boston Neck Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Boston Neck Rd. Narragansett, RI 02882
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Kingstown

The Inside Scoop
orange star4.7 • 379
30 Ten Rod Rd North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
Pizza Envy
orange star5.0 • 1
640 Boston Neck Rd North Kingstown, RI 02852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Kingstown
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston