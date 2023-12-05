Banshee Pinot Noir

$13.00

bursting at the seams with aromas of dried cherry, earthy peat moss and Redwood forest with notes of hyacinth, sandalwood and confectioners sugar. The flavors combine to create a fruit-driven front palate and very subtle oak influence. The finish is bright, with a nice pop of acidity and flavors of tart raspberry and bramble to create great weight for an excellent food wine, as well as a charming drinking experience by itself.