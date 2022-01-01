Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co.

346 Reviews

$$

5000 Olney Laytonsville rd.

Olney, MD 20832

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza
Pretzel Bites
Hot Dog w/ Chips

Oven

Pizza

$14.75

Pretzel Bites

$11.75

Toasted Flat bread dippers

$10.75

Hot Dog w/ Chips

$10.75

Oakie Doke Deal

$11.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$3.50+Out of stock

Chocolate

$3.50+Out of stock

Swirl

$3.50+Out of stock

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50

Brownie - Lg Vanilla

$7.50Out of stock

Brownie - Lg Chocolate

$7.50Out of stock

Brownie - Lg Swirl

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$4.25Out of stock

*Pumpkin Pie + Pumpkin Pie Ale

$11.00Out of stock

Snacks

Uglies Chips

$2.99+

Charcuterie Bag

$23.75

Street Corn Dip

$8.75

Nacho Dip

$8.75

Bowls

Chili

$6.75

Crab Soup

$6.75

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.75

Chocolates

*LOFBC Chocolates

$10.00Out of stock

MoCo Passport

*pretzels

Glassware

Logo Belgian Tulip Glass

Logo Belgian Tulip Glass

$8.00
Logo Can Glass

Logo Can Glass

$8.00
Logo Nonic Pint Glass

Logo Nonic Pint Glass

$8.00
Logo Pilsner Pint Glass

Logo Pilsner Pint Glass

$8.00

Empty Growler

$10.00

Maifest Stein

$7.00

Logo Foam Coaster

$3.00

Oaktoberfest Stein

$8.00

Tin Tacker

$15.00

Other

Picnic Blanket

$49.99Out of stock

Logo sticker

$3.00

Bumper sticker

$5.00

Grey Blanket

$30.00Out of stock

Beewax Fire Starter

$2.50

Clear Sticker

$2.00

Tanks

Be Hoppy- Pink

$25.00

Be Hoppy- Brown

$25.00+

Short Sleeve T-Shirts

Drink LOAKal MD Flag- Gray

$25.00+

Drink LOAKal MD Flag- Brown

$25.00+

Drink LOAKal Tee- Blue

$25.00+

Camo Green Tractor Tee

$25.00+

Enjoy the Flight Tee

$25.00+

LOAKally Grown Tee

$25.00+

Good Beer Made Here- Olive Gray

$25.00+

Crab Tee-Blue/Orange

$25.00+

Drink LOAKal MD Flag - Light Blue

$25.00+

Drink LOAKal MD Flag - Beige

$25.00+

White Lone Oak

$25.00+

Sage Green Crop Top

$25.00+

Dark Gray Tractor Tee

$25.00+

Crab Tee-Mustard Color

$25.00+

Crab Tee-OG Color

$25.00Out of stock

Grass Green Tractor Tee

$25.00+

Drink LOAKal Tee- Red

$25.00+

Long Sleeve Shirts

Drink LOAKal- Blue

$32.00+

MD Flag - Black

$32.00+

MD Flag- White

$32.00+

Green/Gray Baseball Tee

$25.00+

Black/Gray Baseball Tee

$25.00+

Blue/Gray Baseball Tee

$25.00+

Drink LOAKal- Olive Grey

$32.00+

Flannels

Black/Grey Flannel

$55.00+

Blue/Green Flannel

$55.00+

Red Flannel

$55.00+

Sweatshirts

Sponge Fleece Hoodie- Teal

$50.00+

Sponge Fleece Hoodie- Navy

$50.00+

Sponge Fleece Hoodie- Maroon

$50.00+Out of stock

Youths Hoodie

$35.00+

Champion Sweatshirt

$50.00+

Zip Up Hoodie - Black

$50.00+

Hats

Beanies

$25.00+

Baseball Caps

$25.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Olney's farm brewery

Location

5000 Olney Laytonsville rd., Olney, MD 20832

Directions

Gallery
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company image
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company image
Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company image

Map
