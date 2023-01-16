Main picView gallery

Los Perritos Del Barrio

1500 ne Miami pl

Miami, FL 33132

Especialidades del Barrio

Silver del barrio

$4.99

Perro del barrio

$9.99

Perro Del Barrio Combo

$12.49

Perra Del Barrio

$10.99

Perra Del Barrio Combo

$13.49

Chori del barrio

$10.99

Chori Del Barrio Combo

$13.49

Hamburgesa del barrio

$10.99

Hamburguesa Combo

$13.49

Hermafrodita del barrio

$17.99

Hermafrodita Combo

$19.99

Chori hermafrodita del barrio

$18.99

Chori Hermafrodita Combo

$20.99

Chiken Wings

$11.99

Maicitos Del Barrio

Maicito regular

$7.99

Maipollo especial

$9.99

Maichada especial

$9.99

Maicitos del barrio

$13.99

Papas Del Barrio

Salchipapas

$9.99

Salchipapa especial

$11.99

Choripapa

$11.99

Choripapa especial

$13.99

Combi desmechada

$11.99

Combi desmechada especial

$15.99

Combi pollo

$11.99

Combi Pollo especial

$15.99

Combi mixta

$13.99

Combi mixta especial

$16.99

Arepas Del Barrio

La basica

$7.99

La de pollo

$9.99

La de carne

$9.99

La del barrio

$12.99

Entradas Del Barrio

La empanada Carne

$1.50

La Empanada Pollo

$1.50

La Empanada Queso

$1.50

El buñuelo

$1.50

El mini tequeño

$4.99

Bebidas

Agua

$1.99

Cocacola

$2.50

Cocacola Diet

$2.50

Cocacola Zero

$2.50

Manzana

$2.50

Colombiana

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pony Malta

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
1500 ne Miami pl, Miami, FL 33132

