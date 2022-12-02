  • Home
  • /
  • Herriman
  • /
  • Los Tapatios Taco Grill - Herriman - 5418 W Mainn St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Tapatios Taco Grill - Herriman 5418 W Mainn St

review star

No reviews yet

5418 W Mainn St

Herriman, UT 84096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Taco

$2.75

Grilled corn tortilla with our signature juicy birria

Kids Quesadilla

$2.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Flour tortilla with cheese

Birria Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, cheese and our signature birria

Mulita

$4.50

Crispy tortilla topped with cheese, our signature birria, topped with another crispy tortilla

Birria Ramen

$8.50

Ramen cooked in our broth (consome) with added birria meat

Birria Burrito

$9.00

Flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans and our signature birria meat

Enchiladas

$13.50

3 hand made tortillas rolled with our signature birria, topped with cheese, sour cream, green or red sauce. served with rice and beans

Cheese Enchilada

$13.50

Birria Plate

$12.00

Our signature birria with rice, beans and 3 handmade tortillas

Keto Taco

$5.00

Smothered Burrito

$12.50

Sides

Handmade Tortillas

$2.25

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Consome

$2.00+

Broth from our signature birria meat to dip your food

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Drinks

Coke Products

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

16oz Aguas Frescas

$3.25

32oz Aguas Frescas

$4.75

Jarritos

$2.25

Sangria

$2.25

Sidral

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dite Coke

$2.00

DrPepper

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5418 W Mainn St, Herriman, UT 84096

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crave Cookies - Herriman, UT
orange starNo Reviews
11946 South Carlsbad Way, STE 200 Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Tonyburgers - Herriman
orange starNo Reviews
11976 S Carlsbad Way Suite 500 Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
The Salty Pineapple
orange star4.4 • 990
13262 S 5600 W Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Dirty Bird - Riverton - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
13299 S Teal Ridge Way Suite PD-K1 Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Herriman
orange starNo Reviews
5502 13400 S Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Mr Fries Man - Herriman, UT
orange starNo Reviews
13338 Rosecrest Rd. Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Herriman

The Salty Pineapple
orange star4.4 • 990
13262 S 5600 W Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Herriman
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston