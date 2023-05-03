Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lost Pizza Co - Pensacola

No reviews yet

2540 Old Shell Road

Mobile, AL 36607

Starters (MOB)

Starters

6 LPC Wings

6 LPC Wings

$8.99

6 Bone In Wings

12 LPC Wings

12 LPC Wings

$15.99

12 Bone In Wings

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$9.99

10 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$17.99

20 Boneless WIngs

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.99

Garlic Bread Sticks, Cup of Marinara

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Cheese Sticks, Cup of Marinara

Olive Bread

Olive Bread

$7.99

Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of Marinara

3 Delta Hot Tamales

3 Delta Hot Tamales

$6.99

Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce

6 Delta Hot Tamales

6 Delta Hot Tamales

$10.99

Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce

12 Delta Hot Tamales

12 Delta Hot Tamales

$16.99

Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Cheese, BBQ sauce, cup of jalapenos

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.99

Cheese Dip served with Torilla Chips

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

6 Fried Ravioli, Cup of Marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Homemade, Served with tortilla chips

Salads (MOB)

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.99

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese

Small Chef Salad

Small Chef Salad

$6.99

Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad

Large Chef Salad

Large Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons

Lola Salad - Pensacola

$10.99

Signature Pizzas (MOB)

Signature Pizzas

Lucille (SMALL)

Lucille (SMALL)

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, tomatoes, and ranch drizzle

Kujo (SMALL)

Kujo (SMALL)

$10.99

Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green peppers, Black Olives, and Mushrooms

El Diablo (SMALL)

El Diablo (SMALL)

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, and jalapenos with a BBQ drizzle

Otis (SMALL)

Otis (SMALL)

$10.99

Bacon, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Pork sausage, ground beef, and grilled chicken

Popeye (SMALL)

Popeye (SMALL)

$9.99

Alfredo base, Grilled chicken, spinach, and Onions

Islander (SMALL)

Islander (SMALL)

$9.99

Bacon, Pineapple, and roasted red peppers

Fatboy Burger (SMALL)

Fatboy Burger (SMALL)

$9.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Happy Hippie (SMALL)

Happy Hippie (SMALL)

$9.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Atichokes, Green peppers, onions, black olives

Hot Chick (SMALL)

Hot Chick (SMALL)

$9.99

Ranch base, Grilled chicken,Onions, Buffalo sauce drizzle

Pitboss (SMALL)

Pitboss (SMALL)

$9.99

Pulled pork, Red onion, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ sauce drizzle

Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)

Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)

$9.99

Beef, Onions, Cheddar, Salsa base, tomatoes, and lettuce

Lucille (MED)

Lucille (MED)

$18.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, tomatoes, and ranch drizzle

Kujo (MED)

Kujo (MED)

$20.99

Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Mushrooms

El Diablo (MED)

El Diablo (MED)

$18.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, and jalapenos with a BBQ drizzle

Otis (MED)

Otis (MED)

$20.99

Bacon, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Pork sausage, ground beef, and grilled chicken

Popeye (MED)

Popeye (MED)

$18.99

Alfredo base, Grilled chicken, spinach, and Onions

Islander (MED)

Islander (MED)

$18.99

Bacon, Pineapple, and roasted red peppers

Fatboy Burger (MED)

Fatboy Burger (MED)

$18.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Happy Hippie (MED)

Happy Hippie (MED)

$18.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Atichokes, Green peppers, onions, black olives

Hot Chick (MED)

Hot Chick (MED)

$18.99

Ranch base, Grilled chicken,Onions, Buffalo sauce drizzle

Pitboss (MED)

Pitboss (MED)

$19.99

Pulled pork, Red onion, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ sauce drizzle

Hector Taco Pie (MED)

Hector Taco Pie (MED)

$18.99

Beef, Onions, Cheddar, Salsa base, tomatoes, and lettuce

Lucille (LARGE)

Lucille (LARGE)

$21.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, tomatoes, and ranch drizzle

Kujo (LARGE)

Kujo (LARGE)

$23.99

Bacon, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground beef, Onions, Green pepeprs, black olives, and Mushrooms

El Diablo (LARGE)

El Diablo (LARGE)

$21.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, and jalapenos with a BBQ drizzle

Otis (LARGE)

Otis (LARGE)

$23.99

Bacon, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Pork sausage, ground beef, and grilled chicken

Popeye (LARGE)

Popeye (LARGE)

$21.99

Alfredo base, Grilled chicken, spinach, and Onions

Islander (LARGE)

Islander (LARGE)

$21.99

Bacon, Pineapple, and roasted red peppers

Fatboy Burger (LARGE)

Fatboy Burger (LARGE)

$21.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Happy Hippie (LARGE)

Happy Hippie (LARGE)

$21.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Atichokes, Green peppers, onions, black olives

Hot Chick (LARGE)

Hot Chick (LARGE)

$21.99

Ranch base, Grilled chicken,Onions, Buffalo sauce drizzle

Pitboss (LARGE)

Pitboss (LARGE)

$22.99

Pulled pork, Red onion, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ sauce drizzle

Hector Taco Pie (LARGE)

Hector Taco Pie (LARGE)

$21.99

Beef, Onions, Cheddar, Salsa base, tomatoes, and lettuce

Lucille (CAULI)

Lucille (CAULI)

$14.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, tomatoes, and ranch drizzle

Kujo (CAULI)

Kujo (CAULI)

$15.99

Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Mushrooms

El Diablo (CAULI)

El Diablo (CAULI)

$14.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, and jalapenos with a BBQ drizzle

Otis (CAULI)

Otis (CAULI)

$15.99

Bacon, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Pork sausage, ground beef, and grilled chicken

Popeye (CAULI)

Popeye (CAULI)

$14.99

Alfredo base, Grilled chicken, spinach, and Onions

Islander (CAULI)

Islander (CAULI)

$14.99

Bacon, Pineapple, and roasted red peppers

Fatboy Burger (CAULI)

Fatboy Burger (CAULI)

$14.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Happy Hippie (CAULI)

Happy Hippie (CAULI)

$14.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Atichokes, Green peppers, onions, black olives

Hot Chick (CAULI)

Hot Chick (CAULI)

$14.99

Ranch base, Grilled chicken,Onions, Buffalo sauce drizzle

Pitboss (CAULI)

Pitboss (CAULI)

$14.99

Pulled pork, Red onion, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ sauce drizzle

Hector Taco Pie (CAULI)

Hector Taco Pie (CAULI)

$14.99

Beef, Onions, Cheddar, Salsa base, tomatoes, and lettuce

Build Your Own (MOB)

Build Your Own

BYO Pizza (SMALL)

$5.99

Small Pizza 4 Slices

BYO (CAULI)

$10.99

Individual Pizza 8 slices

BYO Pizza (MEDIUM)

$9.99

Medium Pizza 8 Slices

BYO Pizza (LARGE)

$12.99

Large Pizza 12 Slices

BYO Calzone

$9.99

BYO Monster

$50.00Out of stock

Sandwiches (MOB)

Sandwiches

Mr. G

Mr. G

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, house dressing, olive salad, provolone cheese

Yardbird

Yardbird

$9.99

grilled chicken, Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese

Court Street Panini

Court Street Panini

$9.99

ham, turkey, mushrooms, wine & cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese

Delta Melt

Delta Melt

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, wine and cheese sauce

Mee Maw 2.0

Mee Maw 2.0

$9.99

Meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese

Pastas (MOB)

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.99

angel hair, marinara, meatballs

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

angel hair, grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce

Baked Cheese Spaghetti

$12.99

angel hair, marinara, house cheese

Chicken Spaghetti

Chicken Spaghetti

$13.99

angel hair, grilled chicken, Queso cheese, house cheese

4 MeatBalls

$2.99

Run Salad

Kids (MOB)

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.99

angel hair, marinara, meatballs

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.99

Angel hair, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Small 1 topping pizza

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar, Provolone cheese

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.99

Dessert (MOB)

Dessert Pizzas

SMALL

$7.99

MEDIUM

$11.99

LARGE

$14.99

Cinnamon Sticks

Extra Dipping Icing

$0.50

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Softdrinks/Tea (MOB)

Softdrinks / Tea

LPC Bottle Water

$2.50

Coke (Bottle)

$3.00

Diet Coke (Bottle)

$3.00

Sprite (Bottle)

$3.00

Extras (MOB)

Extra Dressing

Garlic Ranch

$0.75

House Italian

$0.75

Comeback

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Lite Balsamic

$0.75

Wine & Cheese

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Blue Chrese

$0.75

Lola

$0.75

Cup of

3 Oz. Cup Of Queso Dip

$2.00

3 Oz. Cup Of Garlic Butter

$0.70

3 Oz. Cup Of Marinara

$0.70

3 Oz. Cup Of Jalapenos

$0.70

3 Oz. Cup of Alfredo

$0.70

Chips

House Chips

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Bottle

Ranch Bottle

$5.99

Greek Bottle

$5.99

Blue Cheese Bottle

$5.99

Italian Bottle

$5.99

Meat Add Ons

4 Meatballs

$2.99

Grilled Chicken

$3.49

Fried Chicken

$3.49

Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Party Room

Rental Fee

$50.00

LTO (MOB)

The BeeKeeper

Small BeeKeeper

$9.99

Medium BeeKeeper

$17.99

Large BeeKeeper

$20.99

Cauliflower BeeKeeper

$14.99
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 8:45 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday Closed
Tuesday 8:00 am - 8:45 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 8:45 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 8:45 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday 8:00 am - 8:45 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 8:45 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
www.lostpizza.com

2540 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36607

