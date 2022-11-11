Louie's Kitchen and Bar

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Tired of the same frozen breaded boneless wings...We got you covered! Fresh never frozen battered crispy boneless wings Wings are amazing, but a great sauce full of flavor and some dip that's what I talking about! Our sauces -Fresh Orange Sesame -Nashville Hot -K.C. BBQ -Honey Mustard -Hot -Chicago style Mild (BBQ, vinegar, spices, LOTS of flavor and a little kick, truly unique) -Mild (Hot sauce and Butter)