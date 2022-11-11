A map showing the location of Louie's Kitchen and BarView gallery

Louie's Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

12 Village Center Drive

Reading, PA 19607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Smokehouse Burger
Classic Cheeseburger

Lunch & Diner Menu

Tomato Basil Bisque

$3.99+

Creamy tomato soup with a hint of fresh basil

Triple Double Chili

$4.99+

Black, Pinto and Kidney beans, ground beef and ground pork, our double smoked and Irish bacon all in a sauce made from scratch with four dried Mexican chilis but not too spicy!

Daily Soup

$3.99+Out of stock

Our house made soup that changes regularly. Check our Facebook page or call tom ask about today

Nachos

$14.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips, cheese sauce, black beans, jalapeños, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and choice of Triple Double Chili or Cajun Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork

Fried Avocado

$10.99

Hand breaded and fried fresh avocado, and served with fresh pineapple salsa

Chicken Wings

$11.99

10 Fresh chicken wings, lightly battered, seasoned & tossed in our house made sauces and served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing Wings are amazing, but a great sauce full of flavor and some dip that's what I talking about! Our sauces Fresh Orange Sesame Nashville Hot K.C. BBQ Honey Mustard Hot Chicago style Mild (BBQ, vinegar, spices, LOTS of flavor and a little kick, truly unique) Mild (Hot sauce and Butter)

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Tired of the same frozen breaded boneless wings...We got you covered! Fresh never frozen battered crispy boneless wings Wings are amazing, but a great sauce full of flavor and some dip that's what I talking about! Our sauces -Fresh Orange Sesame -Nashville Hot -K.C. BBQ -Honey Mustard -Hot -Chicago style Mild (BBQ, vinegar, spices, LOTS of flavor and a little kick, truly unique) -Mild (Hot sauce and Butter)

Bar Pretzels 3

$10.99

3 fresh buttery pretzel sticks served with bacon cheese sauce, and honey mustard

Shrimp Tostada

$12.99

Hummus Plate

$9.99

House Salad

$7.99

Chopped greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onions and croutons

Side Salad

$4.99

Chopped greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onions and croutons

Cuban Salad

$13.99

Chopped greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onions, croutons roasted pork, Swiss cheese, fried plantains, ham and house made pickles

Cheeseburger Salad

$13.99

Chopped greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onions and croutons, twin burger patties, pickles, shredded cheese, fries and special sauce

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chopped greens, grilled marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, bacon lardons, hard-boiled egg, avocado, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and croutons

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chopped greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onions and croutons topped with choice of hand breaded chicken finger or Buffalo fingers

Mediterranean Salad

$15.99

Citrus Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Sazon Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fish Taco

$5.00+

warm flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa, sriracha sauce and hand battered white fish

Chorizo Taco

$4.00+

Chorizo Taco: House made chorizo, red onions, cilantro sauce, grilled Reading corn tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$5.00+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled sourdough, American, cheddar cheese, with bacon jam, a sweet, savory, sticky, gooey, spicy, & smokey bacon deliciousness served with tomato basil bisque

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Mediterranean Pita

$12.99

Beef & Cheddar

$12.99

Double Bacon B .L .T

$12.99

Toasted sourdough, over a half pound of double smoked & caramelized bacon, lettuce, tomato & sriracha aioli served with crinkle fries

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Pickle brined hand breaded and fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, on a brioche bun with house made pickles & red onion served with crinkle fries

Chicken Ranch Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Large warm flour tortilla, wrapped with ranch dressing, grilled marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions served with crinkle fries

Cuban Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled sweet bread, with roasted pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, creamy mustard sauce, and house made pickles

Rachel

$13.99

Grilled seedless rye, melted Swiss cheese, house made "special sauce" with a hint of a spice, grilled turkey and sauerkraut served with crinkle fries

Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled sourdough, roasted turkey, double smoked bacon, topped with a sunny egg, turkey gravy and served with crinkle fries or mashed potatoes

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Open Face Roast Beef Sandwiches

$12.99

USDA Choice shaved roast beef, melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions and gravy on toasted sourdough topped with creamy horseradish sauce and served with crinkle fries or mashed potatoes

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.99

Toasted brioche bun, two USDA choice smash burgers, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion served with crinkle fries

Smokehouse Burger

$14.99

Toasted brioche bun, Classic house made bbq sauce, with two USDA Choice smash burger, double smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese served with crinkle fries

Caramel Burger

$14.99

Toasted brioche bun, twin USDA Choice smash burgers, American & provolone cheese, caramelized onions, caramelized bacon & bacon jam mayo

Mac Burger

$13.99

Our version of that classic burger served at the place with the arches. Toasted brioche bun, Our special sauce with just a touch of kick, twin USDA Choice smash burgers, American cheese, red onions, lettuce & pickles served with crinkle fries

Cheeseburger Melt

$13.99

Grilled thom's country white, american, cheddar & cheese sauce with twin burger patties and caramelized onions

Steakhouse Burger

$14.99

Chili Cheese Burger

$16.99

Spicy Burger

$14.99

Side Of Fresh Cut Fries

$4.99

Fried in lard and rendered bacon fat to a crispy golden perfection

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Crinkle fries topped with bacon bits cheese sauce, ranch dressing & green onions

Pulled Pork Fries

$11.99

Crinkle fries topped with pulled pork, house made classic bbq sauce, cheese sauce, and green onions

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.95

Crinkle fries topped with our triple double chili, cheese sauce, shredded cheese and green onions

Gravy Fries

$9.99

Crinkle fries topped with choice of beef or turkey gravy, shredded cheese and green onions

Salisbury Steak Fries

$13.99

Roast Turkey Bowl

$17.99

Roasted turkey, with gravy, served with mashed potatoes and house vegetables

Shrimp Bowl

$19.99

Nashville Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Hawaii Bowl

$17.99

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Yuengling Lager battered white fish with lemon tarter sauce with crinkle fries

Roasted Pork Platter

$16.99

Fajita Bowl

$16.99

Roast Beef Bowl

$18.99

USDA Choice sliced roast beef topped with beef gravy, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley

Orange Sesame Bowl

$16.99

3 Slices of Tomato

$1.99

Add a Burger Patty

$2.95

Add Egg

Add Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95

Add Side of Chorizo

$4.95

Add Side of Pulled Pork

$4.95

Avocado

$2.99

Half of an Avocado

Extra Butter/Jam

$0.75

Extra Sauce/Dressing

Extra Wing Sauce

Scrapple

$3.95

If you have to ask... just order it. Who knows you may like it? Let's call it pork & corn meal fried pate. The real question is - are you a ketchup or syrup person?

Side of Beans

$2.95

Side of Gravy

$1.95

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Side of Pickles

$1.25

Side of Rice

$2.95

Side of Rice and Beans

$4.95

Side of Sautéed Veggies

$4.95

Toast

$1.59

Thom's Bread honey wheat, county white, Ginsburg sourdough or Rye, Thomas's English muffins

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Pineapple Salsa

$1.50

Side of Fried Plantains

$2.95

Double Smoked Bacon

$3.99

Locally made, naturally hard wood smoked twice ad thick cut bacon

Caramelized Bacon

$4.99

Locally sourced hard wood smoked bacon cooked in caramelized brown sugar ... Let's call it for what it is bacon candy or just possibly the best thing you'll eat this week!

Bacon Jam with Crackers

$4.99

Bacon Sampler

$13.99

Black and Bleu Bacon

$4.99

Hot Honey Fried Bacon

$5.99Out of stock

Fried Beignets

$10.99

Dessert

Fried Beignets

$10.99

Cold Drinks

Fountain Soda (Free Refills)

$2.95

Locally Hand Crafted in Philadelphia for over 80 years using real cane sugar

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.95

100% Fresh oranges squeezed to order

Fruit Juices

$3.95

All 100% real fruit juice

Tomato Juice

$3.95

100% real tomato juice

House Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

House Brewed Iced Tea

Frozen Fruit Smoothie

$6.95

Made with 100% real fruit puree and blended with ice for that frozen refreshment and topped with whipped cream

Kids Drink

$1.95

Orange Creamsicle

$5.95

Glass of Milk

$2.95

Glass of Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

TOGO Fountain Soda

$1.95

Breakfast cocktails

Battle over Britain

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Breakfast Bloody Mary

$14.00

French 75

$9.00

Godiva Latte

$9.00

Hot Bloody Mary

$13.00

House Bloody Mary

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Russian Chai

$9.00

Catering

Open Catering

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Village Center Drive, Reading, PA 19607

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

