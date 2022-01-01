Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

LT Burger West 115 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

115 Main Street

Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

Popular Items

The Standard
Skinny Fries
Waffle Fries

Starters

Kicka Wings

$14.00+

Gouda Fries

$12.00

Large Cream Potato Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Small Cream Potato Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Kobe Dog

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

Kale & Wheat Berry Salad

$16.00

Vegetable Salad

$18.00

Beet Salad

$17.00

Fries & Sides

Skinny Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$12.00Out of stock

Deluxe Combos

COMBO 1: (Burger, Fries, Soda)

$22.00

COMBO 2: (Burger, Fries, Milkshake)

$26.00

Burgers/Entree Options

The Standard

$16.00

LT Backyard

$17.00

Heritage Turkey

$19.00

Dirty Chicken

$19.00

Impossible

$19.00

Tuna Chipotle

$21.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Mini Burger

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Custom Choice Burger

BLT Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Kids Box

Kids Box Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Kid's Box Mini Burger

$19.00

Kid's Box Corn Dog

$19.00

Kid's Box Chicken Fingers

$19.00

Sweets

Fried Oreos

$10.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Sandwhich

$5.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$10.00

Chocolate Shake

$10.00

Strawberry Shake

$10.00

American Puff

$17.00

Death By Oreo

$18.00Out of stock

Black and White Shake

$9.00

Coffee Shake

$8.00

Kid Shake

$5.00

V-acai Berry

$16.00

S'mores

$16.00

Oreo Shake

$15.00

Caramel Apple Crunch

$18.00

Pumpkin S'mores

$18.00

Floats

Black Bull

$8.00

Cherry Cow

$8.00

Dipping Sauce

Vegan Truffle Aioli Sauce

$2.25

LT Sauce

$1.75

Smoked Buttermilk Ranch

$1.75

BBQ Sauce

$1.75

Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce

$2.50

BBQ Mayo Sauce

$1.75

Chipotle Mayo

$1.75

Buffalo

$1.75

Blue Cheese

$1.75

Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Yogurt

$1.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Pelligrino

$8.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Root beer

$5.00

Boylan Cherry Soda

$5.00

Refill

$1.50

Shirley

$3.00

Coffee / Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Point 32 N/A Bev

$100.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Small Pelligrino

$3.00

MERCH

LT MUG

$8.00

LT HAT

$18.00

LT SHIRTS

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

Directions

