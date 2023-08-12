Lubbies Bagels 1160 Peavy Rd.
1160 Peavy Rd.
Dallas, TX 75228
Lunch
Hot Sandwiches
muffy
Muffy the Bagel Slayer, smoky ham, tasso ham, Evan's bologna, olive and veggie gardinier, Creole mayo and provolone, on plain *Gluten, egg, dairy, mustard, celery
lub handles
Fried Evan's smoked bologna, jalapeño potato chips, B&B pickles, melty cheese on plain *Gluten, dairy, mustard
bagel dog
Lushers ‘Post Oak’ Red Hot’s are a cult classic in Dallas from Chef Brian Lusher. FYI-There’s a little space that’s created in the finished product, allowing for additions, or it can be sliced for lots of additions! *Gluten, sesame
pimento
Pimento cheese, smoky ham & tomato, plain *Gluten, egg, celery, dairy, mustard, celery
ruben
Smoked turkey or pastrami Ruben, swiss, kraut, thousand island on pumpernickel *Gluten, egg, dairy, mustard
smokey tom
Lubbies turkey is schmear’d with lime & guajillo pepper, then applewood smoked. Sesame bagel gets a schmear of cilantro/date chutney (sweet and spicy with a little fresh jalapeño!) then topped with bacon & melted provolone. Finished with coriander pickled red onion. *Gluten, dairy, mustard, sesame
chicken caprese
Garlic bagel with tomato jam, sautéed, juicy chicken breast topped with fresh melted mozzarella and a touch basil paste to finish *Gluten, dairy, sulfites, mustard
cheese bagel pizza
Split garlic bagel is topped with sauce, then mozzarella that’s melted then served open-faced *Gluten, dairy
bl(Avocado)t
Pretty simple and traditional, crispy bacon, green leaf lettuce, Campari tomato, avocado and mayo, served on a Sun-dried Tomato bagel *Gluten, egg, sulfites, nitrates
blt
Pretty simple and traditional, crispy bacon, green leaf lettuce, Campari tomato and mayo, served on a Sun-dried Tomato bagel *Gluten, egg, sulfites, nitrates
byo-lunch bagel
It's all you!
Cold Sandwiches
byo-lunch bagel
It's all you!
tuna
Ahi tuna salad, real & simple- lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, poppy *Gluten, egg, fish, mustard
chicken salad sand
Chicken salad, dill, apricot, toasty almond, and lettuce on sesame *Gluten, tree nuts, sulfites
egg salad sand
Egg salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pumpernickel *Gluten, egg, mustard, celery
smoked salmon
House cured & smoked salmon, capers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on plain *Gluten, fish, dairy, mustard
roast carrot hummus- vegan
Roasted carrot hummus, basil marinated eggplant, pickled red onion, shredded cabbage on sun-dried tomato *Gluten, mustard, sesame
pastrami & pickles
Evan's pastrami, pickles, and mustard, pumpernickel *Gluten, mustard
Soups & Sides
tomato basil
Italian style tomatoes, deeply roasted to develop a super intense tomato flavor and tons of umami. Otherwise, it’s quite simple, tomato, garlic, onion, crushed chili flake and a ton of fresh basil. Topped with fresh basil paste. Vegan
Ukrainian Borscht
So unexpectedly delicious! Super flavorful beef stock, finished with smoky pastrami & ham, and the sweet flavors of carrot & beet, balanced with a touch of red wine vinegar. Finished with toasted caraway, fresh dill & sour cream *Celery, dairy
green salad
Greenleaf & arugula with Campari tomato, cucumber, red cabbage and toasted pepitas, tossed (or side) with burnt honey & orange vinaigrette, topped with coriander pickled red onion. *Mustard, sulfites
potato salad 8 oz
Leans towards, German style with deli mustard, green onion, parsley, chopped hard-boiled egg, a little mayo, olive oil, red wine vinegar with a touch of garlic *Egg, mustard, sulfites
poppy slaw 8 oz
Pretty simple, shaved green cabbage dressed with agave, lime & poppyseed dressing. Sweet & tart *Egg, mustard
chips
bread & butter pickles 2 oz
Housemade, B&B sweet, tart & crispy! *Mustard
half sour spear extra
Dill-licous! Lubbies authentic, Old World style, fermented pickles *Gluten (toss in a bagel to help fermentation) mustard
yogurt 4 oz
Housemade, real deal *Dairy
granola 4 oz
Lubbies own granola! Rolled oats, coconut chips, pepitas, sesame seeds, walnuts, almonds, pecans, flaxmeal, pecans and honey, baked to perfection! *Treenuts, gluten, sesame, sulfites
fruit 8 oz
Cut daily & seasonal
Bagels & Schmears
Bagels
Schmears
plain schmear
Lubbies is proud to be the first bagel shop in DFW to feature Gina Marie Cream Cheese. It's made with 3 simple ingredients-cultured milk, cream, and salt in an old-fashioned, 3 day process of draining the cream cheese in muslin bags. This is the base of all of our cream cheese schmears.
scallion schmear
Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with fresh sliced scallion folded in
veggie schmear
Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with fresh carrot, celery, roasted pepper, dill, onion and a touch of garlic folded in
blueberry swirl schmear
Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with sweet blueberry swirled in
jalapeno cheddar schmear
Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with fire roasted jalapeños folded in
salmon dill schmear
Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with our house cured and smoked salmon folded in.
honey, fig & walnut schmear
pimento schmear
Perfect blend of Tillmook Cheddar, Gina Marie cream cheeses , pimentos and a touch or mayo can't be beat!
carrot hummus schmear
Carrots roasted to sweet perfection combined with garbanzos, tahini and lemon make for a perfect, unique, schmearable deliciousness!
whipped butter schmear
whitefish schmear
Using whole Acme smoked whitefish, we're able to make the best fish into the best salad! Smoky, dilly, lemony with a touch of sweetness, Bubbie would be proud.
schmeagan schmear
chopped chicken liver
House made organic chopped chicken liver (pate) like Bubbie made, only better!
Bagel & Schmear Packs
One Dozen Your Choice + Schmear
Served boxed or on platters by request, additional schmears options may be purchased. A mixed dozen, your choice, or let us decide for you. Comes with 8 oz of plain & 8 oz scallion
Two Dozen Your Choice + Schmear
Served boxed or on platters by request, additional schmears options may be purchased. Two mixed dozen, your choice, or let us decide for you. Comes with 8 oz of plain & 8 oz scallion
One Mixed Dozen Lubbies Choice + Schmear
Served boxed or on platters by request, additional schmears options may be purchased. A mixed dozen, your choice, or let us decide for you. Comes with 8 oz of plain & 8 oz scallion
Two Dozen Lubbies Choice + Schmear
Served boxed or on platters by request, additional schmears options may be purchased. Two mixed dozen, your choice, or let us decide for you. Comes with 8 oz of plain & 8 oz scallion
Beverages
Coffee & Tea
espresso
Double shot, Eiland espresso
coffee
Eiland roasters
decaf americano
Double shot, espresso, 10 oz hot water
iced cold brew 16oz
iced nitro cold brew 16oz
latte
Double shot, Eiland espresso 10 oz velvety milk foam
flat white
Quad shot, Eiland espresso 2 oz velvety milk foam
cappucino
Double shot, Eiland espresso, 4 oz fluffy milk foam
macchiato
Double shot, Eiland espresso, dollop of milk foam
americano
Double shot, espresso, 10 oz hot water
mocha
Double shot, Eiland espresso, 10 oz velvety milk & chocolate
steamer
Fluffy steamed milk with vanilla or chocolate
cortado
Double shot, Eiland espresso, 2 oz velvety milk foam
chai latte
Chai tea, velvety steamed milk
tea- rishi organic
matcha latte
Housemade Soda & More
Cans & Bottles
Olipop orange squeeze
Our Orange Squeeze reinvents orange soda with a citrusy, vitamin C rich blend of natural ingredients. Clementine and mandarin juices collide with a hint of lemon to produce a bright twist on the nostalgic classic.
Olipop strawberry vanilla
Strawberry Vanilla is a modern take on a classic cream soda. We use real strawberry juice, fresh lemon and pink rock salt to round out what is a naturally sweet, refreshing treat.
Olipop vintage cola
Our small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.
Henry Weinhard's black cherry soda
Henry Weinhard's root beer
Dublin grapefruit
Richard's Rainwater still can
Crisp, clean still rain, now in a container as sustainable as the water itself. Perfect for enjoying at home or on the go.
Richard's Rainwater sparkling bottle
Our classic 24-hour bubbles, made with four simple ingredients: rain, ice-cold temperature, pressure, and time. Caught clean from the sky for a purity you can taste.
Holy Kombucha strawberry yuzu
raw kombucha, strawberry, hibiscus, yuzu lemon
Holy Kombucha raspberry pomegranate
raw kombucha, raspberry, pomegranate, lemon
Holy Kombucha berry passion
raw kombucha, lemon, passion fruit, blueberry, blackberry
Holy Kombucha blood orange
raw kombucha, blood orange, hibiscus, lemon
Dublin grape
Dublin cream
Dublin cola
Oatly chocolate
Oatly original
Sweets & Pack-Out-Goodies
Sweets
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1160 Peavy Rd., Dallas, TX 75228