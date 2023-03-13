Restaurant info

Lucca Osteria & Bar is the vision of Steven Hartenstein - veteran restaurateur and partner/chef Claudio Ulivieri. Raised near the Italian city of Lucca, Claudio’s passion for food began. He brought this passion to the States, and started his culinary career as a chef. Now, after decades of creating menus and running restaurants, he opened Lucca Osteria - tapping into his roots - to share his favorite rustic Italian flavors with you. The Hospitality that you will receive at Lucca Osteria will be second to none.