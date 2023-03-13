Lucca Osteria & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Lucca Osteria & Bar is the vision of Steven Hartenstein - veteran restaurateur and partner/chef Claudio Ulivieri. Raised near the Italian city of Lucca, Claudio’s passion for food began. He brought this passion to the States, and started his culinary career as a chef. Now, after decades of creating menus and running restaurants, he opened Lucca Osteria - tapping into his roots - to share his favorite rustic Italian flavors with you. The Hospitality that you will receive at Lucca Osteria will be second to none.
Location
1415 West 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Oakbrook Center
4.5 • 117
521 Oakbrook Center Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurant