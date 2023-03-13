Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucca Osteria & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1415 West 22nd Street

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DINNER

Dinner Antipasti

Cast Iron Burrata

$20.00

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

fried calamari, Calabrian peppers, crispy lemon

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$18.00

house cured beef, cannellini beans, arugula, parmigiano, EVOO

Antipasto

$24.00

prosciutto, salame felino, soppressata, mortadella, parmigiano, olives

Burrata

$14.00

creamy mozzarella, arugula, EVOO, balsamic. Add prosciutto $7

Crudo

$20.00

tuna, scallions, soy sauce, EVOO, white sesame seeds, crispy bread crumbs

Il Cecio

$14.00

pureed tuscan chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, herbs, toast points

Gamberi e Polenta

$23.00

lemon calabrian shrimp, creamy parmigiano polenta, scallions, pancetta, chive oil, micro basil

Bruschetta

$17.00

tomatoes, burrata, basil, giardiniera, EVOO

Caprese

$17.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, EVOO

Polpo

$23.00

seared octopus, frisse, potato, pickled red onion, soppressata, saffron aioli, radish, microgreens

La Scarpetta

$7.00

roasted garlic, EVOO, roasted chili peppers, parmigiano cheese

Dinner Pizza

Al Prosciutto

$20.00

arugula, prosciutto, burrata, fig reduction

Tartufo e Rucola

$20.00

truffle cream sauce, fontina cheese, arugula, crispy prosciutto

La Margherita

$16.00

san marzano tomatoes, basil, mozzarella

Dinner Zuppa & Insalate

Zuppa del Giorno

$9.00

soup od the day

Cesare

$11.00

romaine hearts, shaved parmigiano, anchovies, golden croutons

Lucca

$15.00

tuscan kale, farro, cucumbers, white beans, pickled red onions, tuscan kale, farro, cucumbers, white beans, pickled red onions, omato vinaigrette tomato vinaigrette

Cuore di Lattuga

$8.00

mixed greens, red onion, carrots, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Barbe Rosse

$15.00

roasted honey beets, stracchino cheese, micro basil, hazelnuts, EVOO

Lucca Wedge Salad

$17.00

romaine, smoked blu cheese dressing, pickled red onions, pancetta lardons, cherry heirloom tomatoes, crispy fried onions, blu cheese crumbles, Italian vinagrette

Dinner La Pasta

Risotto

$38.00

Spaghetti Neri

$32.00

squid ink spaghetti, lobster cream sauce, lobster and shrimp, chive

Linguine

$28.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, cherry tomatoes, garlic, EVOO

Fettuccine

$28.00

italian sausage, light creamy parmigiano, medley of mushroom, truffle butter

Ravioli

$25.00

mascarpone butternut squash filled squid ink ravioli, pulled confit duck, brown butter sage sauce, amaretto cookie crumble

Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.00

homemade flat noodle, meat sauce, parmigiano

Penne

$19.00

spicy arrabbiata sauce, herbs (add scallops $16)

Rigatoni dell'Orto

$21.00

roasted garlic, sundried tomato pesto, seasonal roasted vegetables

Gnocchi

$23.00

four cheese sauce, toasted walnuts

Dinner Dal Mare

Halibut

$44.00Out of stock

Salmone

$32.00

crispy skin, fregula, spring peas ,roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, fennel & orange salad, citrus sauce, Taproot farms micros

Branzino al Forno

$42.00

whole mediterranean sea bass baked in the wood burning oven, olives, cherry tomatoes, capers, herbed potatoes

Dover Sole

$68.00

Dover Sole with a lemon butter sauce

Brodetto di Pesce

$39.00

mussels, shrimp, clams, calamari, fin fish,broth, toasted garlic bread

Tonno

$39.00

blackened rare ahi tuna, arugula, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion, calabrian vinaigrette, citrus sauce, taproot farms micros

Acqua Pazza

$51.00

chilean sea bass, confit tomato and fennel sauce, crispy polenta cake, slow braised maitake mushroom, basil oil, micro leeks, red coral tuile

Red Fish

$38.00Out of stock

Dinner La Carne

Carne Special

$56.00

Lamb Scottadito

$48.00

grilled lamb chops, truffle parmesan mashed potatoes, , charred asparagus with rosemary red wine Demi

Vitella Milanese

$54.00

14 oz veal chop milanese

La Fiorentina

$145.00

36 oz. prime porterhouse, grilled vegetables, white beans (for two)

Skirt Steak

$42.00

14 oz with french fries, salsa verde

Vitella Pizzaiola

$30.00

veal, herb tomato sauce, capers, mozzarella, gnocchetti

The Burger

$20.00

kobe beef, fried egg, crispy guanciale, caramelized onion, mozzarella cheese

Pollo Valdostana

$32.00

prosciutto, fontina, crispy sage, polenta, porcini mushroom sauce.

Filetto Di Maiale

$28.00

8oz sous vide pork tenderloin, crispy polenta cakes, sauteed swiss chard and pancetta, apple gastrique

Vitella Alla Griglia

$54.00

14 oz bone-in veal chop, roasted potatoes

Dinner Contorni

Cavolini

$10.00

crispy brussels sprouts

Asparagi Grigliati

$12.00

grilled asparagus, truffle honey, smoked sea salt

Patate Arrosto

$8.00

roasted rosemary potatoes

Polenta

$10.00

cornmeal, creamy cheese

Rapini

$10.00

Broccoli robe, garlic, EVOO

Dinner Kids

KIDS PASTA

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

DESSERT

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Dolce Special

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Lucca Osteria & Bar is the vision of Steven Hartenstein - veteran restaurateur and partner/chef Claudio Ulivieri. Raised near the Italian city of Lucca, Claudio’s passion for food began. He brought this passion to the States, and started his culinary career as a chef. Now, after decades of creating menus and running restaurants, he opened Lucca Osteria - tapping into his roots - to share his favorite rustic Italian flavors with you. The Hospitality that you will receive at Lucca Osteria will be second to none.

1415 West 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523

