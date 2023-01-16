Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucille's BBQ

9011 Lima Rd

FORT WAYNE, IN 46818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BBQ Plates

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork

$18.00

with your choice of 2 sides

Texas Style Brisket

$23.00

with your choice of 2 sides

Burnt Ends

$23.00

with your choice of 2 sides

Rib Tips

$17.00

with your choice of 2 sides

Half Chicken

$16.00

with your choice of 2 sides

Sweet Smoked Pork Steak Grilled with BBQ Sauce

$14.00

with your choice of 2 sides

House Made Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$14.00

with your choice of 2 sides

House Made Smoked Meatloaf

$16.00

with your choice of 2 sides

BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast (Not Smoked)

$14.00

with your choice of 2 sides

Double Smoked Ham

$16.00

with your choice of 2 sides

St. Louis Style Ribs

Full Slab (about 12 bones)

$36.00

Hickory Smoked St. Louis Style Ribs, Smoked FRESH several times each day with our own Rib Rub

Half Slab (about 6 bones)

$26.00

Hickory Smoked St. Louis Style Ribs, Smoked FRESH several times each day with our own Rib Rub

Quarter Slab (about 4 bones)

$22.00

Hickory Smoked St. Louis Style Ribs, Smoked FRESH several times each day with our own Rib Rub

Combos

2 Meats

$37.00

Comes with your choice of 2 sides

3 Meats

$40.00

Comes with your choice of 2 sides

4 Meats

$43.00

Comes with your choice of 2 sides

Bowls

Bowl

$14.00

All Bowls are topped with Cole Slaw, BBQ Sauce and a Corn Bread Muffin

Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

Smoked and Grilled with our Famous Dry Rub ** Please Allow 15-20 minutes to grill!

16 Wings

$24.00

Smoked and Grilled with our Famous Dry Rub ** Please Allow 15-20 minutes to grill!

25 Wings

$38.00

Smoked and Grilled with our Famous Dry Rub ** Please Allow 15-20 minutes to grill!

Wraps

Brisket Wrap

$13.00

Wraps include - Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and your choice of BBQ Sauce or Ranch with your choice of one side

Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.00

Wraps include - Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and your choice of BBQ Sauce or Ranch with your choice of one side

Pulled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Wraps include - Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and your choice of BBQ Sauce or Ranch with your choice of one side

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.00

Comes with your choice of one side

CheeseBurger

$14.00

Texas Burger

$16.00

Hand Pressed Patty with Pepper Jack Cheese, Brisket, Sausage and Texas BBQ Sauce

Bacon Burger

$15.00

Hand Pressed Patty with Bacon Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese

Memphis Burger

$16.00

That Famous Seasoned Patty, Topped with Cheese, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw and BBQ Sauce

Black and Blue Burger

$16.00

Our Seasoned Patty with our Very Own Black Magic Rub, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing

The Luis

$16.00

Hand Pressed Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, Pico de Galo, and homemade Jalapeno Ranch

Burrito Burger

$17.00

Hand Pressed Patty, Topped with White Cheddar Corn, Pulled Pork, Rice, Jalapenos, and Queso Cheese

Southwest Burger

$16.00

Hand Pressed Burger Patty, Topped with Pepper Jack and Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, Red Onion, White Cheddar Corn, Fresh Jalapenos, and Southwest Sauce

The Cowboy Burger

$16.00

That Hand Pressed Burger Patty, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Texas BBQ Sauce and Fried Onions

The Barnyard Burger

$18.00

Hand Pressed Patty, Chicken Breast, Jalapeno Sausage, Cheddar Jack Cheese and topped with our homemade Jalapeno Ranch

The Cubano Burger

$17.00

Hand Pressed Patty, Smoked Ham, Pulled Pork, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard BBQ Sauce

BYO Burger

$13.00

Specialty Sammiches

Hawaiian Chicken Sammich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Grilled Pineapple and BBQ Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sammich

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch

The Big Texas Sammich

$17.00

Brisket, Bacon, Sausage, Queso and Jalapenos

Pork and Mac Sammich

$14.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Topped with our Famous Mac and Cheese

Black and Blue Brisket Sammich

$16.00

Brisket, Black Magic Rub and Blue Cheese Crumbles

The Pickled Pig Sammich

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Pickles, Mustard and BBQ Sauce

Brisket Smokehouse Sammich

$17.00

Brisket, Cheesy Potatoes, A1 Sauce, Horseradish Sauce and French Fried Onions

3 Pigs Sammich

$15.00

Smoked Ham, Bacon and Pulled Pork

BBQ Sammiches

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Sammich

$13.00

Comes with your choice of side

Smoked Texas Brisket Sammich

$15.00

Comes with your choice of side

Burnt Ends Sammich

$15.00

Comes with your choice of side

BBQ Pulled Chicken with Cheese Sammich

$12.00

Comes with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Breast Sammich

$11.00

Comes with your choice of side

Double Smoked Ham Sammich

$13.00

Comes with your choice of side

Sausage Sammich

$11.00

Comes with your choice of side

Salads

Brisket Salad

$16.00

Pulled Pork Salad

$16.00

Pulled Chicken Salad

$16.00

BBQ Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

The Nachos that everyone's talking about! Chips topped with your choice meat, Queso, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and our House BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork Half Order Nachos

$10.00

The Nachos that everyone's talking about! Chips topped with your choice meat, Queso, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and our House BBQ Sauce

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$14.00

The Nachos that everyone's talking about! Chips topped with your choice meat, Queso, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and our House BBQ Sauce

Pulled Chicken Half Order Nachos

$10.00

The Nachos that everyone's talking about! Chips topped with your choice meat, Queso, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and our House BBQ Sauce

Texas Brisket Nachos

$18.00

The Nachos that everyone's talking about! Chips topped with your choice meat, Queso, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and our House BBQ Sauce

Texas Brisket Half Order Nachos

$12.00

The Nachos that everyone's talking about! Chips topped with your choice meat, Queso, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and our House BBQ Sauce

Tacos

Smoked Brisket Taco

$4.50

Chopped Brisket, Onions and Cilantro

Smoked Chicken Taco

$4.00

Pulled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Queso

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, White Cheddar Corn and Jalapenos

Sausage Taco

$4.00

House made Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Smoked Sour Cream

The Texas Two Step Taco

$4.50

Chopped Brisket, and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Jalapenos, Cilantro, and Onion

The Coop Taco

$4.00

Pulled Chicken, Green Chilis, Lettuce, Pico de Galo, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Sour Cream and Queso

The Luau Taco

$4.00

Pulled Pork, Pineapple Salsa, and House BBQ Sauce

Memphis Brisket Taco

$4.50

Slow Smoked Brisket, Cole Slaw and Texas BBQ Sauce

The Grazer Taco

$3.50

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro and a Lime Wedge

The Twice Smoked Taco

$4.50

Chopped Burnt Ends, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Lime Wedge and your choice of Jalapeno Ranch or Smoked Sour Cream

Little BBQers (under 12) and Retired Pitmasters (over 65)

Tacos

$9.00

(Your choice of Chicken, Pork or Brisket), Choice of one side

Pork Sammich

$6.00

Choice of one side

Brisket Sammich

$8.00

Choice of one side

Quarter Chicken

$7.00

Choice of one side

Kids Mac

$6.00

Choice of one side

Sliders (2)

$7.00

(Your choice of Chicken, Pork or Brisket), Choice of one side

Sides

Smoked Poblano Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$5.00

Smoked Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Bacon and Onion Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

White Cheddar Corn

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Famous Wilson Beans (Baked Beans)

$5.00

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

2 Corn Bread Muffins

$2.00

Desserts

Lucille's Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Salted Caramel Apple Tart

$8.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.00

Spuds

Brisket Spud

$15.00

Pork Spud

$15.00

Chicken Spud

$15.00

Coca-Cola Drinks

coke

$2.69

We Proudly Serve Coca Cola Products Sweet Tea and Unsweet Tea Brewed Fresh Daily

Diet Coke

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Blue Powerade

$2.69

Coke Zero

$2.69

Mr. Pibb

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Bottle Drinks

20 OZ bottle

$2.69

Bulk TOGO

Full Slab

$31.99

Half Slab

$18.99

Pulled Pork lb

$20.99

BBQ Pulled chicken lb

$19.99

Brisket lb

$32.99

Burnt Ends lb

$32.99

Half Chicken

$13.99

Rib Tips lb

$15.99

Pork Loin lb

$16.00Out of stock

Jala Sausage lb

$15.99

Ham lb

$19.99

Wings (25)

$38.00

Wilson Beans Full Pan

$63.99

Coleslaw Full Pan

$63.99

Cheesy potatoes Full Pan

$63.99

Mac and Cheese Full Pan

$63.99

Smoked Mashed Potatoes Full Pan

$63.99

White Cheddar Corn Full Pan

$63.99

Brussels Full Pan

$63.99

Broccoli Salad Full Pan

$63.99

Wilson Beans 1/2 Pan

$40.99

Coleslaw 1/2 Pan

$40.99

Cheesy Potatoes 1/2 Pan

$40.99

Mac and Cheese 1/2 Pan

$40.99

Garlic Mash 1/2 Pan

$40.99

White Cheddar Corn 1/2 Pan

$40.99

Brussels 1/2 Pan

$40.99

Broccoli Salad 1/2 Pan

$40.99

Corn Bread each

$1.00

Wilson Beans Quart

$24.99

Coleslaw Quart

$24.99

Cheesy Potatoes Quart

$24.99

Mac and Cheese Quart

$24.99

Garlic Mash Quart

$24.99

White Cheddar Corn Quart

$24.99

Brussels Quart

$24.99

Broccoli Salad Quart

$24.99

Wilson Beans Pint

$17.99

Coleslaw Pint

$17.99

Cheesy Potatoes Pint

$17.99

Mac and Cheese Pint

$17.99

Garlic Mash Pint

$17.99

White Cheddar Corn Pint

$17.99

Brussels pint

$17.99

Broccoli Salad Pint

$17.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve the best meat in town. Always fresh BBQ - just off the smoker Buy Local! Family Owned and Operated Fast and friendly service

Website

Location

9011 Lima Rd, FORT WAYNE, IN 46818

Directions

