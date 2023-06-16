Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luckystroke Putt Club

review star

No reviews yet

609 Bradford Ave Suite 203

Clear Lake Shore, TX 77565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Fountain

Soft Drink

$2.95

Water

Auqa Panna

$6.00

Perrier

$6.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Draft Beer

Pacifico

$4.00

$3 domestic

$3.00

$3.50 Import

$3.50

Bottles/Cans

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Yuengling Flight BTL

$5.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Cocktails

Greyhound

$10.00

Vodka or gin, grapefruit juice and simple syrup.

Mai Tai

$12.00

Tiki cocktail with coconut rum, spiced rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine. Garnished with cherry, and orange slice/pineapple slice.

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Cocktail made of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. Garnished with orange slice and cherry.

PAR 4

$30.00

Roulette Wheel

$4.59

Glass Wine

Alexander Valley Merlot

$8.00

Martin Ray Pinot Nior

$8.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Marques de Caceres Tempranillo

$6.00

Amalaya Malbec

$6.00

Vila Sandi Prosecco

$6.00

Tattinger LA Francaise Brut Champagne

$25.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rosé

$16.00

Famille Perrin Reserve Rosé

$11.00

La Creama Chardonnay

$9.00

Kings Estate Pinot Gris

$9.00

Stella Rosa Moscato D Asti

$5.00

Bottle Wine

Alexander Valley Merlot

$18.00

Martin Ray Pinot Nior

$18.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Marques de Caracas Tempranillo

$14.00

Amalaya Malbec

$14.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco

$14.00

Tattinger La Francaise Brut Champagne

$55.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rosé

$36.00

Famille Perrin Reserve Rosé

$11.00

La Creama Chardonnay

$20.00

Kings Estate Pinot Gris

$20.00

Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti

$11.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddys Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddys Lemonade

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

White Claw Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Frozen cherry coke

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Empress 1908 - Indigo Gin

$8.00

Glendalough Rose Gin

$6.00

Fords Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Koloa Kaua'I Coffee

$6.00

Bacardi Light

$6.00

Blue Chair - Key Lime Cream

$4.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Blue Chair - Banana Cream

$4.00

Blue Chair - Pineapple Cream

$4.00

Blue Chair - Coconut

$6.00

Malibu - Coconut

$6.00

Blue Chair Spiced

$6.00

Blue Chair Mocha Cream

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Tequila Rose - Strawberry

$6.00

Milagro

$6.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Cuervo Especial

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

Lalo Blanco

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Nine Banded Wheated

$8.00

Nine Banded Cask

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Crown Royal Regular

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Screwball PB

$8.00

Garrison Brothers

$25.00

Jack Single Barrel

$15.00

Aberfeldy Scotch Whiskey

$9.00

Jameson Reg

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

FIREBALL!!!!

$5.00

Whiskey Wednesday

$7.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Chambord

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Snacks

Chicken Lolli's

$12.00

Pork Belly

$16.00

Fried Tomatoes

$10.00

Country Fried Chicken Strips

$14.00

Boudin Egg Rolls

$14.00

Crab Cake Shrimp

$26.00

Duck Confit Taquitos

$13.00

Chicken Cracklings

$10.00

Backstrap Tacos

$18.00

Birra Empanads

$13.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$23.00

Ballers Board

$65.00

Burgers & Sammiches

American Burger

$16.00

BigTex Burger

$16.00

Hot Chicken Sando

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

Pesto Chicken Club

$14.00

Egg Sammich

$12.00

Flatbreads

Margherita

$14.00

Pepperoni

$14.00

Meatlovers

$16.00

Farmhouse

$14.00

Salads

Iceburg Slab

$12.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chopped Steak Salad

$24.00

Warm Spinach Salad

$14.00

Freak Shakes

Salted Caramel

$16.00

Unicorn

$16.00

S'mores

$16.00

Tuxedo

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Cocktails

Greyhound

$10.00

Vodka or gin, grapefruit juice and simple syrup.

Mai Tai

$12.00

Tiki cocktail with coconut rum, spiced rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine. Garnished with cherry, and orange slice/pineapple slice.

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Cocktail made of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. Garnished with orange slice and cherry.

PAR 4

$30.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Saint Arnold Root Beer Float

$8.00

Bottles/Cans

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Yuengling Flight BTL

$5.00

Wine

Glass Wine

Alexander Valley Merlot

$8.00

Martin Ray Pinot Nior

$8.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Marques de Caceres Tempranillo

$6.00

Amalaya Malbec

$6.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco

$6.00

Taittinger La Francaise Brut Champagne

$25.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rose

$16.00

Famille Perrin Reserve Rose

$5.00

La Cream Chardonnay

$9.00

Kings Estate Pinot Gris

$9.00

Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti

$5.00

Bottle Wine

Alexander Valley Merlot

$18.00

Martin Ray Pinot Nior

$18.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Marques de Caceres Tempranillo

$14.00

Amalaya Malbec

$14.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco

$14.00

Taittinger La Francaise Brut Champagne

$55.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rose

$36.00

Famille Perrin Reserve Rose

$11.00

La Creama Chardonnay

$20.00

Kings Estate Pinot Gris

$20.00

Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti

$11.00

Apparel

Mens Shirts

$30.00

Women Shirts

$30.00

Hats

$25.00

Visor

$25.00

Luckystroke Glass

$8.00

Luckystroke Ball

$4.00

Golf Round

$15.00

Kids Menu

Food

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

609 Bradford Ave Suite 203, Clear Lake Shore, TX 77565

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Prohibition 52 Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.5 • 29
609 Bradford Avenue Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
VooDoo Hut
orange starNo Reviews
511 Bradford Ave Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Galveston Bay Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
902 Marina Bay Drive Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Outriggers Fish Taco Co
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Aspen RD Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
The Backyard Seabrook
orange starNo Reviews
1301 4th St. Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
Seabrook Waffle Company
orange starNo Reviews
1402 5th Street Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clear Lake Shore

Prohibition 52 Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.5 • 29
609 Bradford Avenue Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clear Lake Shore
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston