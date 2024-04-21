The Monkey Bar
No reviews yet
605 6th Street Ste. C
Kemah, TX 77565
Crew Friendly
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
roasted warm salsa and cilantro avocado cream sauce served with scratch-made tortilla chips
- Nachos$13.00
fresh tortilla chips topped with queso, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Quesadillas$12.00
CHICKEN, BEEF, or SHRIMP fajita with monterey jack, cheddar, bell peppers, and onions in a flour tortilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chicharonnes$6.00Out of stock
scratch-made seasoned friend pork skins
- Hush Puppies$8.00
jalapeno and corn hush puppies served with scratch-made roumelade
- Catfish or Shrimp basket$15.00
fried catfish bites or shrimp with fries and hush puppies served with tartar and cocktail sauce
- Cow Finger Basket$14.00
breaded steak fingers with french fries, texas toast, and white gravy
- Chicken Finger Basket$13.00
breaded chicken breasts with french fries, texas toast, and white gravy