Madison Chophouse Grille

review star

No reviews yet

202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650

Madison, GA 30650

Popular Items

Chicken Blkn Broccoli Alfredo
French Dip
Main Street Ribeye

STARTERS

Fried String Cheese

Fried String Cheese

$8.99
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Fresh Green Tomatoes, battered, lightly sweetened and fried to a golden brown. Served with Ranch

ChopHouse Wings

ChopHouse Wings

$14.99
Stonewall’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Stonewall’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99
Backyard Nachos

Backyard Nachos

$13.99

Pretzels

$9.99
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.99

SOUPS & SALADS

Full Garden Salad

$9.99

Full Caesar Salad

$9.99
Orchard Spinach Salad

Orchard Spinach Salad

$14.99

A bed of baby spinach leaves, topped with spiced pecans, cranberries, mandarin oranges, goat cheese and grilled chicken.

Cashew Chicken Salad

Cashew Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce topped with cashews, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, cucumbers, and grilled chicken

Antebellum Salad

Antebellum Salad

$14.99

A mixture of Romaine lettuce and baby spinach, topped with spiced pecans, flame roasted apples, bleu cheese crumbles and grilled chicken

Cup French Onion Soup

Cup French Onion Soup

$4.99

Classic Onion Soup loaded with croutons and topped with provolone cheese

Bowl French Onion Soup

Bowl French Onion Soup

$6.99

Classic Onion Soup loaded with croutons and topped with provolone cheese

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99

Half Orchard Salad

$10.99

Half Antebellum Salad

$10.99

Half Cashew Salad

$10.99

Half House Salad

$5.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

Bullpup

Bullpup

$10.99

8 oz. patty grilled to order and topped with your choice of toppings. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle optional

Bulldawg

Bulldawg

$16.99

Two 8 oz. patties grilled to order and topped with your choice of toppings. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle optional

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.99

8 oz. patty grilled to order and topped with provolone cheese, sautéed onions, and toasted sourdough bread

Bunless

Bunless

$16.99

Two 8 oz. patties grilled to order and topped with two slices of pepper jack cheese, mushrooms, sautéed onions, bacon and diced tomatoes

Homemade Chicken Salad

Homemade Chicken Salad

$11.99

All white meat chicken folded into a homemade mixture of mayo, sour cream, and sun-dried cranberries. Topped with lettuce and tomato on lightly toasted Wheatberry Bread

Dagwood

Dagwood

$11.99

Triple decker Sammie with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and a touch of our signature honey mustard sauce on toasted sourdough

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$11.99

Lightly sweetened green tomatoes topped with provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of ranch on toasted sourdough

Reuben

$11.99

Seared corned beef drizzled with 1000 island, topped with sauerkraut and provolone cheese on toasted rye bread

French Dip

French Dip

$11.99

Thinly sliced seared prime rib covered with mushrooms, onions and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll served with hot Au Jus

Southern Fried Fish

Southern Fried Fish

$11.99

Whitefish lightly battered, cooked golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomato and a Tartar Cole Slaw mixture on a hoagie bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato on a bun. Sautéed onions and mushrooms optional

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Sautéed vegetables lightly seasoned and tossed with melted cheese and cashews, rolled in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla shell

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

One Hot Dog

$8.99

Two Hot Dogs

$12.99

STEAKS AND CHOPS

ChopHouse Steak

ChopHouse Steak

$12.99

8 0z Ground Beef grilled to order and smothered in sautéed onions and mushrooms

Jefferson Street Sirloin

Jefferson Street Sirloin

$21.99

10 oz. sirloin grilled to order

Main Street Ribeye

Main Street Ribeye

$28.99

14 oz. premium hand cut aged for tenderness and grilled to order

12oz Prime Rib

12oz Prime Rib

$26.99

Our signature steak, herb crusted and oven roasted to perfection. Served with Au Jus and our house horseradish sauce

14oz Prime Rib

14oz Prime Rib

$29.99

Our signature steak, herb crusted and oven roasted to perfection. Served with Au Jus and our house horseradish sauce

16oz Prime Rib

16oz Prime Rib

$32.99

Our signature steak, herb crusted and oven roasted to perfection. Served with Au Jus and our house horseradish sauce

1 Grilled Pork Chop

1 Grilled Pork Chop

$12.99

One pork chop grilled and topped with a sweet and sour Jezebel Sauce

2 Grilled Pork Chops

2 Grilled Pork Chops

$17.99

two pork chops grilled and topped with a sweet and sour Jezebel Sauce -

1 Fried Pork Chop

1 Fried Pork Chop

$12.99

One Pork Chop, seasoned and battered and fried golden brown

2 Fried Pork Chops

2 Fried Pork Chops

$17.99

Two Pork Chop, seasoned and battered and fried golden brown

Half and Half Pork Chops

Half and Half Pork Chops

$17.99

One Pork Chop fried golden brown and One Grilled to perfection.

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

PASTA

Faye Ellen's Lasagna

Faye Ellen's Lasagna

$13.99

A heaping portion of baked lasagna with cheese, ground beef and house marinara

Chicken Blkn Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Blkn Broccoli Alfredo

$13.99

A ChopHouse Favorite! Linguine pasta tossed with alfredo sauce, blackened chicken and broccoli

Shrimp Blkn Broccoli Alfredo

Shrimp Blkn Broccoli Alfredo

$19.98

Linguine pasta tossed with alfredo sauce, blackened shrimp and broccoli

Plain Alfredo

$9.99

Shrimp and Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

SPECIALTIES

Crossroads Chicken Tenders

Crossroads Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, baked ham and pineapple

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Whitefish filet, lightly battered and fried to a golden brown

Grilled Shrimp Platter

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$21.99

10 pepper grilled shrimp

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.99

10 southern fried shrimp

Bourbon Street Salmon

Bourbon Street Salmon

$21.99

8 oz. fresh salmon filet marinated in a Bourbon and brown sugar marinade, then grilled to perfection

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf

$12.99

Two traditional mini meat loaves topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Veggie Plate

$9.99

DESSERTS

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Buttermilk Pie

$6.99

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Caramel Puffs

$6.99

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Double Brownie Sundae

$9.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Keylime Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Fried cheesecake

$6.99

KIDS

Kids Alfredo *

$6.99

Kids Burger*

$6.99

Kids Tenders*

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese*

$6.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

SIDES

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Broccoli and Cheese

$5.00

Mac and cheese

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fried Green Tom

$5.00

Bread to go

Extra Bread

$1.50

Side Fried Green Beans

$5.00

LUNCH MENU

One Hot Dog

$8.99

Double Stacked Burger

$11.99Out of stock

BLT

$9.99

CFS

$9.99Out of stock

Lunch Meatloaf

$9.99Out of stock

Pick Two

$9.99Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Water

Water w/lemon

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Mr Pibb

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Hawaiian Punch

$2.79

Fiji Water

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweetened Tea

$2.79

Half and Half Tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Shirley Temple

$2.79

Roy Rogers

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Kids Drink

Ginger Ale

Lavendar Lemonade

$4.99Out of stock

Powerade

$2.79

Kids Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids HiC

Kids Tea

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.79

Root Beer

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Coffee and Hot Tea

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650, Madison, GA 30650

