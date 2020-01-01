Madlife Stage & Studios 8722 Main St
8722 Main St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Beverages
Coke
Cherry Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Club Soda
Tonic
Bottled Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Milk
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Fevertree Cucumber Tonic
Fevertree Gingerbeer
Fevertree Gingerbeer (SM)
Fevertree Grapefruit Soda
Red Bull
Sugar-Free Red Bull
Tropical Red Bull
Appetizers
Cheese Board
2 Cheeses, Prosciutto, Salami, Marinated Olives, Melon, Toast Points, Red Pepper Jam
Crab App
Jumbo Lump Seared Crab Cakes, Cajun Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion
Fried Brussels
Sesame Peanut Crunch, Soy Ginger Vinegar,
Fried Green Tomatoes
Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Comeback Sauce & Chives
Mad Fried Shrimp
Fried Shrimp, Sweet & Spicy Aioli
Seared Tuna
Sweet & Spicy Encrusted Tuna, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi, Citrus Aioli
Smoked & Fried Chicken Wings
"Madspice" Rubbed Wings, Tossed In Tangy BBQ or Habanero Garlic Buffalo Sauce
Street Tacos
Choice of Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or BBQ Pork w/Onion, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco & Cilantro, Served on Corn Tortillas
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom
Marinated Red Peppers, Zucchini, Squash, Creamy Tofu, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette
Tomato Bisque
Goat Cheese, Basil Pesto, House Bread
Cowboy Caviar
Sandwiches
Chee Bugga
Fresh Ground Beef Patty, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon-Onion Tomato Jam, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce
Crabcake Sandwich
Seared Crabcake, Red Onion, Cajun Remoulade
Hot Ham and Cheddar
Smoked Ham, Cheddar, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Onion
Hot Turkey Sandwich
House-Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Smoked Pepper Aioli, Lettuce
Mushroom Swiss Bugga
Fresh Ground Beef Patty, Bacon, Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Smoked BBQ Pork
NC BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Smoked Pork Shoulder
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Chopped & Baked Chicked Breast, Celery, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Red Peppers, Radish, Carrots, Sesame Peanut Crunch & Soy Ginger Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House Made Caesar Dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
Greek Salad
Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette
Strawberry Watermelon Radish Salad
Spinach, Strawberries, Watermelon Radish, Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Slivered Almonds
Large Side Salad
Side Salad
Lunch
Avocado Toast
House-Made Flatbread Toast, Smashed Avocado, Poached Eggs, Romaine Salad, Dijon Vinaigrette
Breakfast Plate
Bacon, Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes or Grits, Toast
Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, House Hollandaise, English Muffin
Yogurt & Parfait
Fresh Fruit, House Granola, Honey, Vanilla Yogurt
$5 Kids Chicken Tenders
$5 Kids Spaghetti
$5 Kids Burger
$5 Kids Grilled Cheese
$5 Kids Tacos
Beer Me Flight
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Chicken Breast, House Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Fettucini, Artisan Bread
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Rigatoni, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, House Bread
Crabcake Entree
Jumbo Lump Seared Crab Cakes, Cajun Remoulade, Pickled Onion, Served w/Fries & Slaw
Flank Steak
Glazed Flank Steak, Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Served Medium Well
Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Breasts, Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans & Spicy Honey
Honey Mustard Smothered Chicken
Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Melted Colby Jack, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli
Madlife House Steak
8oz Prime Steak, Smoked Gouda Grits, Chimichurri
Mahi Mahi
Blackened Mahi, Shrimp Skewer, Pineapple Salsa, Rice
Pasta al Limone
Lemon Zest, Garlic, Fresh Parmesan, Butter, Angel Hair Pasta, House Bread
Pork Tenderloin
Pan-Seared Pork Tenderloin, Peach Chutney, Asparagus, Roasted Red Potatoes
Ribeye
Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Compound Butter
Salisbury Steak
House-made mushroom gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans
Sea Bass
Zucchini, Squash, Couscous, White Wine Tomato Sauce
Veggies & Grain Plate
Chef's Choice of Four Vegetables and One Grain
Tuna
Sides
Asparagus
Broccoli
Cole Slaw
Fries
Garlic Potato Chips
Green Beans
Gouda Grits
House Bread
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Vegetable of the Day
Lg. Asparagus
Lg. Broccoli
Lg. Cole Slaw
Lg. Fries
Lg. Garlic Potato Chips
Lg. Gouda Grits
Lg. Green Beans
Lg. Mashed Potatoes
Lg. Potato Salad
Lg. Vegetable of the Day
Brunch
Avocado Toast
House-Made Flatbread Toast, Smashed Avocado, Poached Eggs, Romaine Salad, Dijon Vinaigrette
Bacon-Stuffed Pancakes
3 Pancakes Stuffed w/Bacon, Butter, Syrup
Breakfast Plate
Bacon, Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes or Grits, Toast
Chicken & Biscuit
Cathead Biscuit, Crispy Batter-Fried Chicken Breast, Peppered Gravy
Chorizo & Breakfast Potatoes
Poached Eggs, Salsa Verde, Tomato Chili Hollandaise
Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, House Hollandaise, English Muffin
French Toast
French Texas Toast w/Mascarpone & Berry Jam, Butter, Syrup
Omelette of the Day
Ask Your Server About Today's Creation, Served w/Breakfast Potatoes
Pancakes
3 House Pancakes w/Butter, Sliced Strawberries, Syrup
Yogurt & Parfait
Fresh Fruit, House Granola, Honey, Vanilla Yogurt
