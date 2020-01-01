Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madlife Stage & Studios

8722 Main St

Woodstock, GA 30188

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Fevertree Cucumber Tonic

$4.00

Fevertree Gingerbeer

$7.00

Fevertree Gingerbeer (SM)

$4.00

Fevertree Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$19.25

2 Cheeses, Prosciutto, Salami, Marinated Olives, Melon, Toast Points, Red Pepper Jam

Crab App

$20.25

Jumbo Lump Seared Crab Cakes, Cajun Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion

Fried Brussels

$13.25

Sesame Peanut Crunch, Soy Ginger Vinegar,

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.25

Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Comeback Sauce & Chives

Mad Fried Shrimp

$15.25

Fried Shrimp, Sweet & Spicy Aioli

Seared Tuna

$17.25Out of stock

Sweet & Spicy Encrusted Tuna, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi, Citrus Aioli

Smoked & Fried Chicken Wings

$15.25

"Madspice" Rubbed Wings, Tossed In Tangy BBQ or Habanero Garlic Buffalo Sauce

Street Tacos

$12.25

Choice of Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or BBQ Pork w/Onion, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco & Cilantro, Served on Corn Tortillas

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$15.25

Marinated Red Peppers, Zucchini, Squash, Creamy Tofu, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette

Tomato Bisque

$13.25

Goat Cheese, Basil Pesto, House Bread

Cowboy Caviar

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chee Bugga

$17.00

Fresh Ground Beef Patty, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon-Onion Tomato Jam, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce

Crabcake Sandwich

$19.00

Seared Crabcake, Red Onion, Cajun Remoulade

Hot Ham and Cheddar

$16.50

Smoked Ham, Cheddar, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Onion

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

House-Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Smoked Pepper Aioli, Lettuce

Mushroom Swiss Bugga

$18.00

Fresh Ground Beef Patty, Bacon, Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Smoked BBQ Pork

$17.00

NC BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Smoked Pork Shoulder

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.50

Chopped & Baked Chicked Breast, Celery, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Red Peppers, Radish, Carrots, Sesame Peanut Crunch & Soy Ginger Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, House Made Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$14.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Greek Salad

$16.50

Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette

Strawberry Watermelon Radish Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Watermelon Radish, Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Slivered Almonds

Large Side Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Beer Me Flight

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Fried Chicken Breast, House Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Fettucini, Artisan Bread

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$24.00

Rigatoni, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, House Bread

Crabcake Entree

$37.00

Jumbo Lump Seared Crab Cakes, Cajun Remoulade, Pickled Onion, Served w/Fries & Slaw

Flank Steak

$30.00

Glazed Flank Steak, Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Served Medium Well

Fried Chicken

$28.00

Fried Chicken Breasts, Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans & Spicy Honey

Honey Mustard Smothered Chicken

$28.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Melted Colby Jack, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli

Madlife House Steak

$28.00

8oz Prime Steak, Smoked Gouda Grits, Chimichurri

Mahi Mahi

$34.00

Blackened Mahi, Shrimp Skewer, Pineapple Salsa, Rice

Pasta al Limone

$18.00

Lemon Zest, Garlic, Fresh Parmesan, Butter, Angel Hair Pasta, House Bread

Pork Tenderloin

$28.00

Pan-Seared Pork Tenderloin, Peach Chutney, Asparagus, Roasted Red Potatoes

Ribeye

$35.00

Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Compound Butter

Salisbury Steak

$22.00

House-made mushroom gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans

Sea Bass

$34.00

Zucchini, Squash, Couscous, White Wine Tomato Sauce

Veggies & Grain Plate

$16.00

Chef's Choice of Four Vegetables and One Grain

Tuna

$26.00

Desserts

Cake by Alpine Bakery

$10.00

Selections Change Daily

Pie by Pie Bar

$9.00

Selections Change Daily

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Garlic Potato Chips

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Gouda Grits

$5.00

House Bread

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Lg. Asparagus

$9.00

Lg. Broccoli

$9.00

Lg. Cole Slaw

$9.00

Lg. Fries

$9.00

Lg. Garlic Potato Chips

$9.00

Lg. Gouda Grits

$9.00

Lg. Green Beans

$9.00

Lg. Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Lg. Potato Salad

$9.00

Lg. Vegetable of the Day

$9.00

Beer Me Flight

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Tacos

$8.00

Miscellaneous

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Blackened Chicken

$7.00

Crab Cake

$12.00

Fried Brussels(SIDE)

$8.00

Fried Chicken

$8.00

Goat Cheese

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Grilled Steak

$10.00

Ham

$6.00

Hamburger Patty

$8.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Sea Bass

$14.00

Shrimp

$11.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Turkey

$6.00

Pub Crawl

BRATS

$12.00

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$8.00

Apple Jack

$8.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$7.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

1792(B)

$9.00

4 Roses Small Batch(B)

$11.00

Angel's Envy(B)

$16.00

ASW Duality DBL Malt

$14.00

ASW The Fiddler(B)

$14.00

Basil Hayden's(B)

$16.00

Benchmark

$8.50Out of stock

Blanton's(B)

$19.00

Buffalo Trace(B)

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bulleit(B)

$11.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Fireball

$7.50

Gentleman Jack(B)

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam(B)

$8.50

Kentucky Trail

$25.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Knob Creek(B)

$14.00

Larceny(B)

$10.00

Maker's Mark(B)

$11.00

Old Forester 1910(B)

$16.00

Ole Smoky Mtn. Salted Caramel

$9.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whistlepig 10 Rye

$19.00

Widow Jane(B)

$18.00

Woodford Reserve(B)

$14.00

Creek Water Whiskey

$10.00

Creek Water Cinnamon Whiskey

$8.00

DBL 1792(B)

$13.00

DBL 4 Roses Small Batch(B)

$15.00

DBL Angel's Envy(B)

$20.00

DBL ASW Duality DBL Malt

$18.00

DBL ASW The Fiddler(B)

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden's(B)

$20.00

DBL Benchmark

$12.50Out of stock

DBL Blanton's(B)

$23.00

DBL Buffalo Trace(B)

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$15.00

DBL Bulleit(B)

$15.00

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Crown Peach

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$13.00

DBL Fireball

$11.50

DBL Gentleman Jack(B)

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniel's Honey

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jack Fire

$13.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam(B)

$12.50

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek(B)

$18.00

DBL Larceny(B)

$14.00

DBL Maker's Mark(B)

$15.00

DBL Old Forester 1910(B)

$20.00

DBL Ole Smoky Mtn. Salted Caramel

$13.00

DBL Screwball

$13.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$13.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$13.00

DBL Whistlepig 10 Rye

$23.00

DBL Widow Jane(B)

$22.00

DBL Woodford Reserve(B)

$18.00

DBL Creek Water Bourbon

$14.00

DBL Creek Water Cinnamon Bourbon

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Dry

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Empress

$10.00

DBL Bombay Dry

$12.50

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Empress

$14.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Ancho Reyes

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Banana

$6.00

Black Raspberry

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Goldschlager

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessey VS

$11.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Melon

$6.00

Midori

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Pimms

$6.50

Rumchatta

$8.50

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Tuaca

$11.00

Watermelon

$6.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

DBL Ancho Reyes

$11.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

DBL Banana

$10.00

DBL Black Raspberry

$10.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Chambord

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$15.00

DBL Goldschlager

$12.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Hennessey VS

$15.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Limoncello

$13.00

DBL Melon

$10.00

DBL Midori

$11.50

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Pimms

$10.50

DBL Rumchatta

$12.50

DBL Rumple Minze

$12.00

DBL Sour Apple

$10.00

DBL St. Germain

$14.00

DBL Tuaca

$15.00

DBL Watermelon

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Captain Morgan Silver

$8.50

Cruzan Guava

$8.50

Cruzan Silver

$8.50

Flor de Cana Silver

$8.50

Gosling's

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.50