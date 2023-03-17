Main Bar & Grill
113 North Main Street
Ovid, MI 48866
Food Menu
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Nachos
Big enough for a meal! Crisp tortilla chips loaded with ground beef and Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream. Jalapeños upon request
Jalapeño Cream Cheese Poppers
Battered Mushrooms
Mini Chicken Tacos
Crispy corn shells filled with shredded seasoned chicken; served with salsa and sour cream
Battered Mozzarella Sticks
Creamy mozzarella deep fried in golden beer batter
Hot Pepperjack Cheese Balls
Spicy, crispy, creamy
Battered Onion Rings
3/4 lb thick-cut, battered rings, served with your choice of sauce
Mini Corn Dogs
Cod Bites
Tender, battered cod nuggets
Main Sampler
Try a taste of our best! Boneless wings, battered mushrooms, onion rings, and jalapeño cream cheese poppers
Fries
Steak fries, waffle fries, or beer fries - $5.99
Bread Balls
Crab Bites
Garlic White Cheddar Cheese Cubes
Pretzel Sticks
Clam Strips
Pork Rinds
Spicy Bacon Mac Bites
1/2lb Gizzards
1lb Gizzards
Chips & Salsa
Chicken Tortilla Bites
Fried Pickles
1/4lb Burgers
Single 1/4 Lb Burger
1/4lb Texas Steak Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and steak sauce, served on Texas toast
1/4lb Western Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce
1/4lb Bosco Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, and ranch
1/4lb Olive Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties with homemade olive sauce
1/4 Frisco Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties served on Texas toast, topped with swiss, bacon, tomato, mayo
1/4lb Mushroom Swiss Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
1/4lb Patty Melt
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
1/4 BCB
1/4 CB
1/2lb Burgers
1/2lb Texas Steak Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and steak sauce, served on Texas toast
1/2lb Western Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce
1/2lb Patty Melt
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
1/2lb Bosco Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, and ranch
1/2lb Olive Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties with homemade olive sauce
1/2lb Frisco Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties served on Texas toast, topped with swiss, bacon, tomato, mayo
1/2lb Mushroom Swiss Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
1/2 BCB
1/2 Hamburger
1/2 Cheeseburger
Wings
Sandwiches
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Lean smoked ham topped with your choice of cheese on Texas toast
Steak and Swiss
Served with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Tavern Battered Cod Sandwich
Flaky battered cod, battered, fried, and served with lettuce and tartar sauce
Chicken Steak Sandwich
Served with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Double Decker Club
A huge double-decked sandwich with ham, roasted turkey, and bacon, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried chicken; topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo
BLT
Extra bacon topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Chicken
Chargrilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Grilled Cheese
Cali Reuben
Sliced turkey, Swiss, chipotle mayo, and coleslaw on grilled rye
Reuben
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and Swiss on grilled rye
Mississippi Flyer
Tender pulled pork topped with coleslaw, pickles, American cheese, and American cheese
Hot Subs
French Dip Sub
1/2 lb of sliced sirloin topped with Swiss cheese, on a grilled sub bun with au jus for dipping
Ham and Cheese Sub
Smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey and Cheese Sub
Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Giant Steak Sub
1/2 lb of sliced sirloin, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Chicken Steak Sub
1/2 lb of sliced grilled chicken, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Cuban Sub
Ham, roasted pork, Swiss, pickles, mustard, and mayo; on a grilled pressed sub bun
Salads
Grilled Steak Salad
Fresh greens topped with tomato, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh greens topped with tomato, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh greens topped with tomato, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons
Chef Salad
Fresh greens topped with tomato, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons. With your choice of ham or turkey
Side Salad
Crisp greens topped with Cheddar cheese, tomato, and croutons
Dinner & Baskets
Ribeye Dinner
Big 12 oz USDA choice ribeye, seared to perfection
Surf and Turf Dinner
A 12 oz USDA choice ribeye served with a full third pound of our jumbo shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
1/2 lb of lightly battered and fried shrimp
Chicken Tender Basket
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with fries and coleslaw
Fish Bite Basket
Tender battered cod nuggets served with fries and coleslaw
Shrimp Taco Basket
Beer-battered shrimp topped with cabbage, mozzarella cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce. Served with chips and salsa
Beer Battered Shrimp Basket
Battered shrimp with fries and coleslaw
Cod Basket
Over 1/2 lb of beer-battered Atlantic cod served with fries and coleslaw
Taco Basket
Two flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef, Cheddar cheese, and lettuce., tomato. Served with chips, salsa, and sour cream
Kids Meals
Wraps
Deli Wrap
Your choice of smoked ham or roasted turkey: topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo; served with a side of chips
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch; served with a side of chips
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch; served with a side of chips
To Go Beer/Drink
Bottles & Cans (Deep Copy)
BTL Miller High Life
BTL PBR
BTL Busch NA
BTL Busch
BTL Busch Light
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Strohs
BTL Coors Light
BTL Miller Lite
BTL O'Douls
BTL Labatt
BTL Labatt Light
BTL Coors
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Michelob Light
BTL Corona
BTL Heineken
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Guinness
BTL Summer Shandy
BTL Twisted Tea
BTL Cider Boys
BTL Redd's
High Noon Can
12oz Seltzer
16oz Seltzer
BTL Labatt NA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Where The Wildlife Meets
113 North Main Street, Ovid, MI 48866