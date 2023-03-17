Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Bar & Grill

113 North Main Street

Ovid, MI 48866

Food Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Lightly breaded and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Nachos

$10.99

Big enough for a meal! Crisp tortilla chips loaded with ground beef and Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream. Jalapeños upon request

Jalapeño Cream Cheese Poppers

$7.99

Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

Mini Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Crispy corn shells filled with shredded seasoned chicken; served with salsa and sour cream

Battered Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Creamy mozzarella deep fried in golden beer batter

Hot Pepperjack Cheese Balls

$6.99

Spicy, crispy, creamy

Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

3/4 lb thick-cut, battered rings, served with your choice of sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Cod Bites

$9.99

Tender, battered cod nuggets

Main Sampler

$13.99

Try a taste of our best! Boneless wings, battered mushrooms, onion rings, and jalapeño cream cheese poppers

Fries

$4.99

Steak fries, waffle fries, or beer fries - $5.99

Bread Balls

$5.99

Crab Bites

$6.99

Garlic White Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$9.99

Pretzel Sticks

$4.99

Clam Strips

$10.99

Pork Rinds

$5.99

Spicy Bacon Mac Bites

$8.99

1/2lb Gizzards

$5.50

1lb Gizzards

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chicken Tortilla Bites

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$6.99

1/4lb Burgers

Single 1/4 Lb Burger

$6.99

1/4lb Texas Steak Burger

$8.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and steak sauce, served on Texas toast

1/4lb Western Burger

$8.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce

1/4lb Bosco Burger

$8.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, and ranch

1/4lb Olive Burger

$7.99

Two 1/4 lb patties with homemade olive sauce

1/4 Frisco Burger

$8.99

Two 1/4 lb patties served on Texas toast, topped with swiss, bacon, tomato, mayo

1/4lb Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

1/4lb Patty Melt

$8.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

1/4 BCB

$8.75

1/4 CB

$7.75

1/2lb Burgers

1/2lb Texas Steak Burger

$10.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and steak sauce, served on Texas toast

1/2lb Western Burger

$10.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce

1/2lb Patty Melt

$10.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

1/2lb Bosco Burger

$10.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with pepper Jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, and ranch

1/2lb Olive Burger

$9.99

Two 1/4 lb patties with homemade olive sauce

1/2lb Frisco Burger

$10.99

Two 1/4 lb patties served on Texas toast, topped with swiss, bacon, tomato, mayo

1/2lb Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

1/2 BCB

$10.75

1/2 Hamburger

$8.99

1/2 Cheeseburger

$9.75

Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.99

6 pieces. Your choice of sauce

Naked Wings

$9.99

6 pieces. Your choice of sauce

Wing Dings

$9.99

6 pieces. Your choice of sauce

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Lean smoked ham topped with your choice of cheese on Texas toast

Steak and Swiss

$9.99

Served with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Tavern Battered Cod Sandwich

$8.99

Flaky battered cod, battered, fried, and served with lettuce and tartar sauce

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$9.49

Served with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Double Decker Club

$10.99

A huge double-decked sandwich with ham, roasted turkey, and bacon, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Lightly breaded and fried chicken; topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo

BLT

$9.99

Extra bacon topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Chargrilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Cali Reuben

$9.99

Sliced turkey, Swiss, chipotle mayo, and coleslaw on grilled rye

Reuben

$10.99

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and Swiss on grilled rye

Mississippi Flyer

$9.99

Tender pulled pork topped with coleslaw, pickles, American cheese, and American cheese

Hot Subs

French Dip Sub

$11.99

1/2 lb of sliced sirloin topped with Swiss cheese, on a grilled sub bun with au jus for dipping

Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.99

Smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$8.99

Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Giant Steak Sub

$11.99

1/2 lb of sliced sirloin, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Chicken Steak Sub

$11.49

1/2 lb of sliced grilled chicken, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Cuban Sub

$9.99

Ham, roasted pork, Swiss, pickles, mustard, and mayo; on a grilled pressed sub bun

Salads

Grilled Steak Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with tomato, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with tomato, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with tomato, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with tomato, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons. With your choice of ham or turkey

Side Salad

$3.99

Crisp greens topped with Cheddar cheese, tomato, and croutons

Dinner & Baskets

Ribeye Dinner

$27.99

Big 12 oz USDA choice ribeye, seared to perfection

Surf and Turf Dinner

$32.99

A 12 oz USDA choice ribeye served with a full third pound of our jumbo shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

1/2 lb of lightly battered and fried shrimp

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with fries and coleslaw

Fish Bite Basket

$11.99

Tender battered cod nuggets served with fries and coleslaw

Shrimp Taco Basket

$12.99

Beer-battered shrimp topped with cabbage, mozzarella cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce. Served with chips and salsa

Beer Battered Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Battered shrimp with fries and coleslaw

Cod Basket

$10.99

Over 1/2 lb of beer-battered Atlantic cod served with fries and coleslaw

Taco Basket

$7.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef, Cheddar cheese, and lettuce., tomato. Served with chips, salsa, and sour cream

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with chips

Kids Mini Tacos

$4.99

Kids Fish Bites

$6.49

Soups

Soup of the Day

$3.99

Chili

$3.99

Wraps

Deli Wrap

$8.99

Your choice of smoked ham or roasted turkey: topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo; served with a side of chips

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Crispy breaded chicken topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch; served with a side of chips

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch; served with a side of chips

Pop/juices

12oz Orange Juice oz

$3.00

12oz Pineapple Juice

$3.00

12oz Cranberry Juice

$3.00

12oz Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

To Go Beer/Drink

Bottles & Cans (Deep Copy)

BTL Miller High Life

$2.75

BTL PBR

$2.75

BTL Busch NA

$2.75

BTL Busch

$2.75

BTL Busch Light

$2.75

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Strohs

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Miller Lite

$3.00

BTL O'Douls

$3.00

BTL Labatt

$3.25

BTL Labatt Light

$3.25

BTL Coors

$3.25

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.50

BTL Michelob Light

$3.50

BTL Corona

$3.50

BTL Heineken

$3.50

BTL Blue Moon

$3.50

BTL Guinness

$4.00

BTL Summer Shandy

$4.00

BTL Twisted Tea

$4.00

BTL Cider Boys

$4.00

BTL Redd's

$4.00

High Noon Can

$6.00

12oz Seltzer

$4.00

16oz Seltzer

$5.00

BTL Labatt NA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Where The Wildlife Meets

113 North Main Street, Ovid, MI 48866

