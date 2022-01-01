Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mali Thai Sushi

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

8738 Baymeadows Road East, Unit 103

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Popular Items

PAD THAI
KAO-PAD ( THAI FRIED RICE )
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL

SMALL PLATES

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$4.00

Miso broth, tofu, cut seaweed and scallions.

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed Green, Carrot, Tomato with ginger dressing.

TOM KA SOUP

TOM KA SOUP

$7.00

Mushrooms, lime juice, lemon grass, chili paste, coconut milk and scallions. Choice of Chicken Or Shrimp

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL

$5.00

Crisp wrap, shredded veggies.

TAO-HUU TOD

TAO-HUU TOD

$7.00

Fried dice tofu with sweet sauce and peanut.

THAI FRIES

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Boniatos smothered with fresh coconut batter.

FISH TOFU

FISH TOFU

$7.00

Deep fried fish tofu with sweet chili sauce.

MOO-YOR TOD

$7.00Out of stock

Deep-fried Vietnamese pork meat loaf.

WINGS ZABB

WINGS ZABB

$8.00

With Thai chili-garlic sauce.

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.00

Steamed Soy Beans with Sea Salt.

CHIVE CAKE

CHIVE CAKE

$7.00

Fried chive cakes. With House sweet chili sauce.

GYOZA

GYOZA

$7.00

Pastries stuffed with seasoned meat.

SOFT SHELL CRAB

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$12.00

Crispy Soft Shell Crab With Ponzu Sauce.

WAKAME

WAKAME

$7.00

Japanese Green seaweed Salad.

SPICY OCTOPUS

SPICY OCTOPUS

$9.00

Octopus, Cucumber, mixed green, seed and scallion with House sauce.

KANISU

KANISU

$9.00

Imitation Crab, Avocado, Masago wrapped in Cucumber.

TUNA TARTAR **

TUNA TARTAR **

$12.00

Chop tuna mixed with house sauce topped with avocado. served with crispy fried wonton.

MALI’S TUNA SALAD

MALI’S TUNA SALAD

$14.00

Served raw. avocado, cucumber, scallion, Spring Mixed and sesame seeds in secret sauce.

SUSHI APP **

SUSHI APP **

$13.00

6 pcs. Sushi (Chef’s Selection).

SASHIMI APP **

SASHIMI APP **

$15.00

9 pcs. Sashimi (Chef’s Selection)

THAI DISHES

KAO-PAD ( THAI FRIED RICE )

KAO-PAD ( THAI FRIED RICE )

$13.00

Eggs, Onions, Scallions.

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$13.00

Rice Noodles, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Peanuts.

PAD SE-EW

PAD SE-EW

$13.00

Rice Noodles, Egg, Chinese Broccoli.

PAD KEE MAO ( DRUNKEN NOODLE)

PAD KEE MAO ( DRUNKEN NOODLE)

$13.00

Rice Noodles, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper And Basil Leaves.

PAD WOONSEN

PAD WOONSEN

$15.00

Stir-fried bean thread noodle with egg, bean sprouts, onion, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, Scallions, Zucchini.

BASIL LEAVES SAUCE

BASIL LEAVES SAUCE

$13.00

Green Beans, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Peppers, Garlic And Basil.

CASHEW NUTS SAUCE

CASHEW NUTS SAUCE

$15.00

Celery, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Potatoes, Mushrooms, Chili Paste And Cashew Nuts.

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$14.00

One Of Thailand’s Classic Curries, The Red Curry Paste Is Combined With Coconut Milk, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peas, Bell Peppers, And Thai Basil.

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$14.00

A Traditional Curry Made With Vibrant Thai Herbs, Basil, Green Chilies, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peas, Bell Peppers. And Coconut Milk

PANANG CURRY

PANANG CURRY

$14.00

This Curry Is Sweet With Sweet Peas, Bell Pepper, Kaffir Lime and Basil.

MASSAMAN CURRY

MASSAMAN CURRY

$15.00

A Southern Thai Curry With Indian Influences, This Curry Has Aromatic Spices With Potato, Peanuts And Avocado.

HOT - HIT STREET FOOD

KRAPAO MOO KROB + KAI DAO

KRAPAO MOO KROB + KAI DAO

$20.00

Thai Style Basil sauce with Crispy pork belly, bell pepper, Onion, green bean and Thai basil leaves. Topped with fried egg.

KRAPAO KAI SAB + KAI DAO

KRAPAO KAI SAB + KAI DAO

$18.00

Thai Style Basil sauce with minced chicken, bell pepper, green bean and Thai basil leaves. Topped with fried egg.

PAD KANA MOO KROB

$18.00

Thai Style Stir-Fried Crispy Pork belly with Chinese Broccoli, Fresh Chili and garlic.

SOM-TUM STICKY RICE

SOM-TUM STICKY RICE

$16.00

Thai Green papaya salad with crushed peanuts, tomato, Green bean and Shrimp.Come with sticky rice.

BAMEE HANG MOO DANG

BAMEE HANG MOO DANG

$18.00

Dry Egg noodles, Roasted pork, Fish balls, Bok-Choy, scallion, Fried garlic, Peanuts and Cilantro.

YEN TA FO

$18.00Out of stock

A Thai sweet soup with Egg noodles fish balls, Shrimp and tofu, Scallion, The broth has the characteristic pink color.

TOM YUM BORAN NOODLE

TOM YUM BORAN NOODLE

$17.00

Noodles in Tom-Yum broth with ground Chicken, peanuts, fish ball, bean sprout, green bean, cilantro and scallions

THAI BOAT NOODLE

$17.00Out of stock

Thai street noodle soup. Beef Stewed with rice noodles, bean sprout, Chinese Broccoli, roasted crispy garlic, scallion and cilantro.

SIDE ORDER

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

BASIC ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.00

I/O Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds.

JB ROLL

JB ROLL

$8.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese And Avocado.

VEGGIES ROLL

$7.00

For vegetable lovers. Asparagus, Carrot, Avocado, Cucumber I/O.

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$8.00

Tuna, Cucumber, Scallion with Spicy Sauce, I/O Sesame seed.

DEEP FRIED SALMON ROLL

DEEP FRIED SALMON ROLL

$9.00

Cooked Salmon, Cream Cheese And Avocado. Then Deep Fried

RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$12.00

California Roll with a rainbow of fish on the outside.

SPIDER ROLL

SPIDER ROLL

$10.00

Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Asparagus and masago.

TUNA CALI ROLL

$9.00

I/O Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds.

SALMON CALI ROLL

$9.00

I/O Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds.

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Mayo, Asparagus,

EEL LOVER ROLL

EEL LOVER ROLL

$12.00

Eel On Top Of California Roll.

VOLCANO ROLL

VOLCANO ROLL

$13.00

Baked Dynamite (Scallop, Kanikama, Masago, White fish And Japanese Mayo) On Top Of California Roll

DRAGON ROLL

DRAGON ROLL

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, I/O Topped With Avocado.

AMERICAN SEXY

AMERICAN SEXY

$14.00

Tuna, Tempura Flakes, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko.

LOW CARB ROLL

LOW CARB ROLL

$13.00

No Rice. Tuna, Salmon, White fish, Kanikama, Masago, Avocado and Asparagus.

MALI'S SIGNATURE

ECLIPSE

ECLIPSE

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Mayo, Asparagus, Topped With Kanikama, Tempura Flakes, Splashed With Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.

TNT

TNT

$17.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado And Tempura Flakes I/O Top With Fresh Tuna, Jalapeño And Splashed With Kimchee Sauce & Eel Sauce.

OMG

OMG

$17.00

Spicy Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado And Tempura Flakes Wrapped With Soy Paper, Topped With Tuna.

TRIO

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Scallions, Avocado, Cheese Tobiko. Wrapped With Soy Paper.

SPICY DRAGON

SPICY DRAGON

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Mayo, Asparagus, Scallions I/O Topped With Spicy Tuna and Tempura Flakes.

GODZILLA

GODZILLA

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Asparagus Rolled I/O Topped With Eel And Tempura Flake.

ATLANTIC

$17.00

Fried White Fish, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Masago, Cream Cheese, Masago And Cucumber I/O Deep Fried. Splash with Special Sauces

BOMBERMAN

BOMBERMAN

$18.00

Red + White Tuna, Cream cheese, Avocado, Scallion, Deep-Fried. Topped with Jalapeño and Special Sauce.

AWESOME

AWESOME

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Eel & Cream Cheese Topped With Seared Tuna, Tempura Flakes, Masago & Scallions Splashed With Special sauce.

SUSHI MORI

SUSHI MORI

$18.00

California Roll, 6 Pieces Of Sushi. Come with Miso Soup.

NIGIRI COMBO

NIGIRI COMBO

$18.00

A Variety of 9 Pieces Of Sushi. Come with Miso Soup.

DELUXE COMBO

DELUXE COMBO

$22.00

6 Pieces Of Sushi & 6 Pieces Of Sashimi. Come with Miso Soup

Specials

Helen Bites

Helen Bites

$12.00

DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

THAI TEA

$3.00

THAI COFEE

$3.00

UNSWEETED ICE TEA (Refill)

$2.50

SWEET ICE TEA (Refill)

$2.50

BOTTLE OF WATER

$3.00

BOTTLE THAI FLAVOR ICE TEA

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

THAI ENEGY DRINK

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
With 20 years of experience cooking in the restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff make sure you have a fantastic experience with us. "" NO MSG "" We offer popular Thai dishes, Street food and Sushi. Serving both authentic Thai dishes and flavorful Sushi Roll. MALI THAI SUSHI passionately puts together each dish with meticulous care, offering only delightful and quality menus for our customers. The ambience of the restaurant is thoughtfully decorated in a warm, welcoming style with oriental chic flairs, creating a pleasantly nostalgic dining setting.

