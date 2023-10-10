Mango Mango Bonita
4530 Bonita Road
Bonita, CA 91902
Breakfast
Breakfast Combo
Egg Sandwich
Muffin
House Oatmeal
Pumpkin seeds, cranberries, almonds, chia, quinoa, almond milk, cinnamon tea
Oatmeal
Hearty oats cooked in water or mil, honey or brown sugar
Waffles
Straberries, banana, blueberries, almonds an chia
Bagel with cheese
Smoked Salmon Bagle
Cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato and lime
Grilled Cheese Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, swiss an american cheese, turkey, roasted bell peppper
Keto Toast
Two eggs, avocado, feta cheese, lime juice, olive oil, dried chilli flakes.
Mango's Avocado Toast
Two eggs, avocado, lime juice, olive oil, dried chili flakes
Breakfast Wrap
Two eggs, spinach, red onion, feta cheese, alfalfa and tomatoes.
Pesto Omelet
Two eggs, provolone cheese,dry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, spinach and pesto mayo.
Mango House Omelet
Two eggs, panela cheese, roasted bell pepper, spinach, mushrooms and house spread
Chilaquiles
Deep fried tortilla chips covered with green or red sauce, cheese, one egg, sour cream, beans.
Smoothies
Strawberry Spicy
Strawberries, chaca chaca, tajin, chamoy and sugar
Pineapple Spicy
Pineapple, chaca chaca, tajin, chamoy and sugar
Watermelon Spicy
Watermelon, chaca chaca, tajin, chamoy and sugar
Mango Spicy
Mango, chaca chaca, tajin, chamoy and sugar
Tropical Mango Mango
Mango, Pineapple, banana, coconut, flakes
Sweet Immunity
Strawberries, red bell pepper, apple, lime juice, cayenne, sugar
Energy Boost
Banana, chia, almond milk and peanut butter
Strawberry Banana
Strawberrie, banana
Banana Pineapple
Pineapple, banana, apple
Green Delicious
Spinach, banana, strawberries, flax
Power C
Spinach, banana, orange, ginger and hemp seed
Watermelon Refreshing
Watermelon, chia and mint.
Avocado Green Fruit
Avocado, pineapple, spinach, flax seed, banana.
Strawberry Mint
Strawberries, mint, apple, greek yogurt, agave nectar
Cinnamon Treat
Cranberry, banana, chia, cinnamon, almond milk.
BYO
Salads
House Fruit Salad Small
Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, apple, banana, strawberry, grapes, honeydew, cottage cheese, granola, shredded coconut and honey
House Fruit Salad Large
Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, apple, banana, strawberry, grapes, honeydew, cottage cheese, granola, shredded coconut and honey
Cup of Fruit 16 oz
Watermelon, melon, honeydew, pinneapple and grapes
Cup of Mango 16 oz
Mango
Mango Mango Salad
Mixed greens, mango, raspberries, avocado, walnuts and almond mango or spicy mango dressing
Cilantro Lime Salad
Mixed greens, jack cheese, roasted red peppers, cherry tomato, roasted corn, pumpkin seed. Cilantro lime dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad (keto)
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing or olive oil, chicken
Mixed Berries Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, candied walnuts, berries dressing. Berries dressing.
Mediterranean Salad (keto)
Mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, balsamic dressing or olive oil
Quinoa Superfood
Quinoa, chia, kale, sweet potato, pistachio, dried canberry, raspberry, pomegranate, mint and pineapple vinagrette
Fresh Quinoa
Cucumber, red onion, red and yellow pepper, feta cheese, hint of lime
Juices
Heavy Detox
Cucumber, celery, beet, carrot, parsley, cilantro, apple, hint of lime
Spice-C
Pineapple, orange, cilantro, jalapeno
Anemia Beets and Treats
Orange, beets and carrot
Heart Beet
Beet, carrot, turmeric, lime, thyme
The Classic
Spinach, cucumber, carrot, mint, lime
Clean Green
Fennel bulb, celery, parsley, kale, lime
Fat Burner
Orange, grapefruit, coconut water, cucumber, spinach, beet and jalapeno (optional)
Good-Life
Carrots, tomato, beet, ginger, pineapple, coconut water
Sweet Beet Blend
Apple, carrot, beet, lime, ginger
The Healthy Cactus
Cactus, orange, grapefruit, pineapple, celery, parsley, spinach
Light Green
Cucumber, mint, ginger, celery, spinach
The Solos Orange
Orange
The Solos Carrot
Carrot
The Solos Grapefruit
Grapefruit
The Solos Celery
Celery
Fruit Water Large
BYO
Bowls
Acai Superfood Bowl
Acai, spinach, pineapple, strawberries, hemp seed, goji berries and cacao nibs
Matcha Bowl
Matcha, banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, shredded coconut and honey.
Coconut Bowl
Coconut, banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, shredded coconut and honey.
Pitaya Bowl
Pitaya, banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, shredded coconut and honey.
Acai Bowl
Acai, banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, shredded coconut and honey.
Wraps
Kids Menu
Sandwiches
Salmon Sandwich
Salmon, red onion, spinach, pomegranate, tomato, provolone cheese, house spread on whole grain
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, swiss cheese, house spread on whole grain
Cranberry Sandwich
Turkey, cranberry sauce, red onion, lettuce and mayo on sourdough
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna, lettuce, onion, jalapeno, tomato, avocado and swiss cheese on whole grain
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Chicken, fresh basil, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on sourdough
Mango Veggie Sandwich
Avocado, romaine lettuce, alfalfa, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, italian dressing, feta cheese on whole wheat
Veggie-Grill Sandwich
Tofu, grilled zucchini, red bell pepper, tomato, spinach, alfalfa, olive oil, balsamic and pesto mayo on ciabatta
Panela Sandwich
Panela cheese, lettuce, onion, jalapeno, tomato, avocado, house spread on whole grain
California Grill Panini
Grilled zucchini, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on whole grain
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Rice Bowls
Chicken Bowl
Chicken breast, red onion, red beans, cherry tomato, avocado, grilled corn and rice
Salmon Bowl
Salmon, mango, avocado, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, zucchini and rice
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, cucumber, beets and rice
Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, zucchini and rice
Veggie Bowl
Tofu, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, zucchini and rice
Salmon Keto Bowl
Salmon, avocado, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, zucchini, lettuce and cauliflower rice.
Carne en su Jugo
Burritos
Other
Extras
Extra Avocado
Extra Misc Fruit
Extra dressing
Extra Bacon
Extra Caramelized Walnuts
Extra Cauliflower Rice
Extra Cheese
Extra chilaquiles Sauce
Extra Rice
Extra Chicken Breast
Extra Salmon
Extra Tofu
Extra Ahi tuna
Extra Tuna
Extra Quinoa
Extra Veggies
Extra Turkey
Extra tomato
Extra Sprouts
Extra Spinach
Extra Egg
Extra Jalapenos
Extra Machaca
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
