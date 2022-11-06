Main picView gallery

Romesco Mexiterranean

review star

No reviews yet

4346 Bonita Rd

Bonita, CA 91902

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos Gobernadores
Grilled Pear Salad
Paella

Cold Tapas

Ajos Blancos Curtidos

$6.85

Crisp white garlic in brine

Antipasto Romesco

$17.25

Manchego / goat cheese / goat cheese & candied walnuts / serrano ham / grapes / fig spread & crackers

Beef Filet Mignon Carpaccio

$9.75

Parmigiano / fried capers / extra virgin olive oil / balsamic vinegar / baby arugula

House Guacamole

$14.25

Crispy bean chicharron / heirloom tomatoes / ashes & tortilla chips

Jamon Serrano

$10.95

Spanish serrano ham

Orejas De Mar

$12.95

King top shell / mild chimichurri / habanero sauce (2)

Piquillos Rellenos de Langosta

$9.75

Crab and lobster stuffed sweet piquillo peppers (2)

Queso Manchego

$9.85

Spanish manchego cheese

Roadside Ahi Tuna Tostada

$10.95

Guacamole / ponzu / fresh crema / tender greens / mild habanero salsa / extra virgin olive oil

Seared Yellowfin Tuna Sashimi

$12.95

Jalapeño / ponzu

Smoked Salmon Carpaccio

$10.85

Serrano chiles / heart of palm / fried capers / lemon / evoo

Hot Tapas

Albondigas al Chipotle

$8.95

Beef meatballs / mild bacon / chipotle cream sauce (4)

Bone Marrow Sope

$16.25Out of stock

Chile de arbol / demi glace / old school fried parsley (3)

Calamari Fritti

$13.25

Piquillo aioli / tomato sauce

Cazuelita de Cachete de Res

$18.75

Beef cheek tacos / cilantro / onion / salsa (4–6 tacos)

Cazuelita de Cochinita Pibil Yucateca

$11.95

Yucatan style slow roasted pork in spices served with tortillas and pickled red onion with habanero

Cazuelita de Costilla de Res

$18.75

Beef short rib tacos / cilantro / onion / salsa (4–6 tacos)

Cazuelita de Gambas

$12.95

Shrimp / garlic tomatillo salsa / fresh thyme / feta cheese

Cazuelita de Lengua en Salsa Verde

$15.25

Beef tongue in tomatillo salsa / cilantro & onion / tortillas & salsa (3-4 tacos)

Champinones Al Ajillo

$9.95

Sautéed mushrooms / garlic butter sauce

Champinones al Jerez

$8.95

Sautéed mushrooms / sherry wine

Chinchulines

$10.75

Deep fried beef small intestines / salsa and tortillas

Chistorra A La Asturiana

$10.95

Sautéed Spanish chorizo

Codorniz Asada

$12.95

Grilled Quail

Croquetas Romesco

$9.25

Serrano ham & cheddar cheese potato croquette / piquillo aioli (4)

Fonduta Chorizo

$10.95

Havarti & mozzarella fonduta / Spanish chorizo / garlic / white wine / tortillas

Gambas Al Ajillo

$13.25

Shrimp / white wine / paprika / garlic butter sauce

Gambas al Romesco

$13.25

Shrimp / Romesco sauce / French fries

Grandma's Tacos de Fideo

$10.25

Original spaghettini tacos / fresh crema / spanish chorizo / salsa verde / queso fresco (2)

Lamb Rack Lolli Pops

$20.25

Grilled rack of lamb / chile morita & pilonsillo salsa / tomatillo & piquillo-mint relish / sweet potatoe puree

Paella Tapita

$17.25

Shrimp / clams / mussels / calamari / spanish chorizo / saffron

Pulpo Asado A Las Brasas

$12.95

Grilled octopus / house marinade

Shrimp and Salmon Dumplings (4)

$15.95

Salmon / shrimp / ginger cilantro beurre blanc / beef chicharron / mustard seeds / chili oil

Tacos Gobernadores

$10.25

Shrimp and mozzarella grilled tacos / habanero salsa (2)

Taquitos de Papa "Al Albanil"

$9.95

Deep fried mashpotato & chistorra tacos / tender greens / queso fresco / chorizo aioli / guacamole / mild salsa aguada

Tortilla de Papa

$8.75

Spanish potato omelette

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$10.95

Tomato – chicken broth / tortilla strips / avocado / fresh cream / fresh cheese / fried pasilla chile / cilantro

Tomato Soup

$10.95

Goat cheese crouton / extra virgin olive oil / fresh basil

Pumpkin Soup

$10.95

Roasted pumpkin seeds / pumpkin seed oil

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

Romaine and iceberg lettuce / tomato / feta cheese / kalamata olives / red onion / cucumber / oregano / vinaigrette

Grilled Pear Salad

$12.85

Gorgonzola / candied walnuts / arugula / mixed greens / port wine vinaigrette

House Salad

$4.95

Pastas

Penne All' Arrabiatta

$26.95

Spicy vodka tomato sauce / mascarpone & romano cheese / basil

Baja California Lobster Ravioli

$27.95

Lobster ravioli / lemon-madeira bisque / pine nuts / pepper oil

Lasagna

$26.25

Ground sirloin / spinach / ricotta & mozzarella cheese / rustic tomato sauce / white mushrooms

Classic Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.75

Spaghetti "Martha"

$25.95

Fresh tomatoes / garlic / red pepper flakes / basil / cracked black pepper / extra virgin olive oil

Linguine Pescatore

$28.25

Mussels / clams / shrimp / calamari / marinara sauce / basil / extra virgin olive oil

Salmon Linguine

$28.25

Linguine / salmon / lemon madeira sauce

Main Course

1LB Ranchero Style Rib Eye

$41.95

Sweet potato puree / local broccolini al ajillo / blistered shishito peppers

Asado De Arrachera

$35.95

Grilled skirt steak / chimichurri salsa / bistro French fries

Chicken Marsala

$28.25

White mushrooms / roasted vegetables / four cheese penne

Filet Mignon

$37.95

Pan seared filet mignon / marsala-tamarind sauce / sautéed white mushrooms

Lamb Asado

$39.95

French cut lamb chops / fingerling potatoes / spicy mint salsa verde / seasonal vegetables

Lemon Chicken

$28.25

Lightly battered garlic chicken breast / white wine / lemon butter / roasted vegetables / fettuccine

Paella

Paella

$30.25

Shrimp / clams / mussles / calamari / chicken / pork short rib / spanish chorizo / saffron

Pan Seared Salmon

$34.95

Creamy lemon-dill butter sauce / capers / asparagus / blistered serrano

Pescado del Dia

$34.95

Pan seared fish of the day / seasonal vegetables. Choose one sauce: 1.Chimichurri, 2.Al Ajillo (Garlic), 3.Lemon Butter, 4.Tomatillo, 5.Sicilian (olives, tomato, capers, eggplant)

Risotto Mexa

$27.25

Parmigiano / white mushrooms / heirloom tomatoes / chile morita / crispy bean chicharron / ajillo shrimp

Risotto Negro

$27.25

Black squid ink / calamari / octopus / aioli

Salmon Al Guajillo

$34.95

Guajillo glaze / scallion sesame rice / chard pinapple relish / crsipy vermicelli / blistered serrano

Short Rib Risotto

$36.75

Braised Beef short rib / risotto / brown shimeji & white mushrooms / parsley horseradish gremolata / watercress

Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib

$36.95

Cabernet sauce / braised fennel / Yukon gold potato puree

Togarashi Yellowfin Tuna

$34.95

Togarashi seared yellowfin tuna / ginger cilantro beurre blanc / beef chicarron / mustrad gastrique / scallion rice / chili oil

Tradicional Chile en Nogada

$29.25

Poblano roasted pepper filled with ground beef / pork tenderloin / dried fruit & walnut-pine nut mix / walnut-goat cheese cream sauce / pomegranate arils

Kids

Kids House Salad

$4.95

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$7.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids French Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Mexican Flan

$10.00

Caramel piloncillo syrup / cinnamon buñuelos

Tiramisu

$11.00

Lady fingers / espresso / mascarpone cheese seasonal berries

Sides

Bread Basket

$1.95

6-8 pieces of bread.

Utensils

Family Meal

Alfredo Family Meal

$75.00

Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.

Arrabiatta Family Meal

$75.00

Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.

Chicken Alfredo Family Meal

$85.00

Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.

Chicken Arrabiatta Family Meal

$85.00

Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.

Lasagna Family Meal

$75.00

Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.

Paella Family Meal

Paella Family Meal

$85.00

Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.

Shrimp Alfredo Family Meal

$87.00

Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.

Shrimp Arrabiatta Family Meal

$87.00

Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4346 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

