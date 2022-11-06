Romesco Mexiterranean
4346 Bonita Rd
Bonita, CA 91902
Popular Items
Cold Tapas
Ajos Blancos Curtidos
Crisp white garlic in brine
Antipasto Romesco
Manchego / goat cheese / goat cheese & candied walnuts / serrano ham / grapes / fig spread & crackers
Beef Filet Mignon Carpaccio
Parmigiano / fried capers / extra virgin olive oil / balsamic vinegar / baby arugula
House Guacamole
Crispy bean chicharron / heirloom tomatoes / ashes & tortilla chips
Jamon Serrano
Spanish serrano ham
Orejas De Mar
King top shell / mild chimichurri / habanero sauce (2)
Piquillos Rellenos de Langosta
Crab and lobster stuffed sweet piquillo peppers (2)
Queso Manchego
Spanish manchego cheese
Roadside Ahi Tuna Tostada
Guacamole / ponzu / fresh crema / tender greens / mild habanero salsa / extra virgin olive oil
Seared Yellowfin Tuna Sashimi
Jalapeño / ponzu
Smoked Salmon Carpaccio
Serrano chiles / heart of palm / fried capers / lemon / evoo
Hot Tapas
Albondigas al Chipotle
Beef meatballs / mild bacon / chipotle cream sauce (4)
Bone Marrow Sope
Chile de arbol / demi glace / old school fried parsley (3)
Calamari Fritti
Piquillo aioli / tomato sauce
Cazuelita de Cachete de Res
Beef cheek tacos / cilantro / onion / salsa (4–6 tacos)
Cazuelita de Cochinita Pibil Yucateca
Yucatan style slow roasted pork in spices served with tortillas and pickled red onion with habanero
Cazuelita de Costilla de Res
Beef short rib tacos / cilantro / onion / salsa (4–6 tacos)
Cazuelita de Gambas
Shrimp / garlic tomatillo salsa / fresh thyme / feta cheese
Cazuelita de Lengua en Salsa Verde
Beef tongue in tomatillo salsa / cilantro & onion / tortillas & salsa (3-4 tacos)
Champinones Al Ajillo
Sautéed mushrooms / garlic butter sauce
Champinones al Jerez
Sautéed mushrooms / sherry wine
Chinchulines
Deep fried beef small intestines / salsa and tortillas
Chistorra A La Asturiana
Sautéed Spanish chorizo
Codorniz Asada
Grilled Quail
Croquetas Romesco
Serrano ham & cheddar cheese potato croquette / piquillo aioli (4)
Fonduta Chorizo
Havarti & mozzarella fonduta / Spanish chorizo / garlic / white wine / tortillas
Gambas Al Ajillo
Shrimp / white wine / paprika / garlic butter sauce
Gambas al Romesco
Shrimp / Romesco sauce / French fries
Grandma's Tacos de Fideo
Original spaghettini tacos / fresh crema / spanish chorizo / salsa verde / queso fresco (2)
Lamb Rack Lolli Pops
Grilled rack of lamb / chile morita & pilonsillo salsa / tomatillo & piquillo-mint relish / sweet potatoe puree
Paella Tapita
Shrimp / clams / mussels / calamari / spanish chorizo / saffron
Pulpo Asado A Las Brasas
Grilled octopus / house marinade
Shrimp and Salmon Dumplings (4)
Salmon / shrimp / ginger cilantro beurre blanc / beef chicharron / mustard seeds / chili oil
Tacos Gobernadores
Shrimp and mozzarella grilled tacos / habanero salsa (2)
Taquitos de Papa "Al Albanil"
Deep fried mashpotato & chistorra tacos / tender greens / queso fresco / chorizo aioli / guacamole / mild salsa aguada
Tortilla de Papa
Spanish potato omelette
Soups
Salads
Pastas
Penne All' Arrabiatta
Spicy vodka tomato sauce / mascarpone & romano cheese / basil
Baja California Lobster Ravioli
Lobster ravioli / lemon-madeira bisque / pine nuts / pepper oil
Lasagna
Ground sirloin / spinach / ricotta & mozzarella cheese / rustic tomato sauce / white mushrooms
Classic Fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghetti "Martha"
Fresh tomatoes / garlic / red pepper flakes / basil / cracked black pepper / extra virgin olive oil
Linguine Pescatore
Mussels / clams / shrimp / calamari / marinara sauce / basil / extra virgin olive oil
Salmon Linguine
Linguine / salmon / lemon madeira sauce
Main Course
1LB Ranchero Style Rib Eye
Sweet potato puree / local broccolini al ajillo / blistered shishito peppers
Asado De Arrachera
Grilled skirt steak / chimichurri salsa / bistro French fries
Chicken Marsala
White mushrooms / roasted vegetables / four cheese penne
Filet Mignon
Pan seared filet mignon / marsala-tamarind sauce / sautéed white mushrooms
Lamb Asado
French cut lamb chops / fingerling potatoes / spicy mint salsa verde / seasonal vegetables
Lemon Chicken
Lightly battered garlic chicken breast / white wine / lemon butter / roasted vegetables / fettuccine
Paella
Shrimp / clams / mussles / calamari / chicken / pork short rib / spanish chorizo / saffron
Pan Seared Salmon
Creamy lemon-dill butter sauce / capers / asparagus / blistered serrano
Pescado del Dia
Pan seared fish of the day / seasonal vegetables. Choose one sauce: 1.Chimichurri, 2.Al Ajillo (Garlic), 3.Lemon Butter, 4.Tomatillo, 5.Sicilian (olives, tomato, capers, eggplant)
Risotto Mexa
Parmigiano / white mushrooms / heirloom tomatoes / chile morita / crispy bean chicharron / ajillo shrimp
Risotto Negro
Black squid ink / calamari / octopus / aioli
Salmon Al Guajillo
Guajillo glaze / scallion sesame rice / chard pinapple relish / crsipy vermicelli / blistered serrano
Short Rib Risotto
Braised Beef short rib / risotto / brown shimeji & white mushrooms / parsley horseradish gremolata / watercress
Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib
Cabernet sauce / braised fennel / Yukon gold potato puree
Togarashi Yellowfin Tuna
Togarashi seared yellowfin tuna / ginger cilantro beurre blanc / beef chicarron / mustrad gastrique / scallion rice / chili oil
Tradicional Chile en Nogada
Poblano roasted pepper filled with ground beef / pork tenderloin / dried fruit & walnut-pine nut mix / walnut-goat cheese cream sauce / pomegranate arils
Kids
Dessert
Family Meal
Alfredo Family Meal
Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.
Arrabiatta Family Meal
Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.
Chicken Alfredo Family Meal
Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.
Chicken Arrabiatta Family Meal
Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.
Lasagna Family Meal
Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.
Paella Family Meal
Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.
Shrimp Alfredo Family Meal
Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.
Shrimp Arrabiatta Family Meal
Serves 4 and includes house salad, french baguette and 4 drinks to choose from.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4346 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA 91902