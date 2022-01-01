Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mango’s Grill Restaurant

No reviews yet

14605 Baltimore Ave

Laurel, MD 20707

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Enchiladas
Ensalada de Taco

Starters

Calamares Fritos

$12.99

Fried Calamari served with salsa ranchera.

Ceviche de Pescado

$12.99

Tilapia marinated with fresh lime & lemon juice, onions & cilantro.

Ceviche Mixto

$14.99

A fresh combination of Shrimp, Calamari & Tilapia, marinated with lime & lemon juice, red onions & cilantro.

Gambas al Ajillo

$9.99

Sautéed Shrimp with olive oil, garlic & white wine.

Jalapeños Relleno

$7.99

Mejillones Al Ajillo

$10.99

Sautéed Mussels in olive oil, fresh garlic, cilantro & tequila.

Nachos Mariachi

$11.99

Refried beans & cheese topped with grilled steak or chicken.

Nachos Tradicionales

$10.99

Nacho chips topped with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Pupusas

$2.79

A typical Salvadorian homemade corn tortilla stuffed ( Options: Cheese | Pork & Cheese | Beans & Cheese )

Quesadillas

Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, diced tomatoes & sour cream. Choice of: Shredded Chicken $9.99 | Steak $ 10.99 | Shrimp & Spinach $ 12.99 | Spinach $ 8.99

Queso Dip

$6.99

Monterrey Jack Cheese dip. +Add Mexican Chorizo $ 2.99

Sopa de Tortilla

$6.99

Mexican style broth soup with mixed vegetables, crispy tortilla chips & cheese.

Tamal de Elote

$3.29

Sweet corn tamale served with sour cream.

Tamales Mexicanos

$5.99

Homemade tamales served with salsa verde or salsa de carne. Choice of chicken, pork, or cheese & poblano peppers.

Taquitos

$9.99

Shredded chicken of beef rolled in a crispy corn tortilla. Topped with sour cream & guacamole.

Yuca con Chicharron

$10.99

Fried cassava & fried pork topped with pickled cabbage.

Wings

$11.99

Half dozen chicken wings, served with celery and ranch.

Salads

Mango's Salad

Organic mixed greens, avocado, onions, hearts of palm, mango & tomatoes. Topped with choice of: Steak $ 12.99 | Grilled chicken $ 11.99 | Salmon $ 14.99 | Shrimp $ 14.99

Ensalada de Taco

Crispy hard-shell flour tortilla with organic mixed greens, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with choice of: Steak $ 12.99 | Grilled chicken $ 11.99 | Salmon $ 14.99 | Shrimp $ 14.99

Caesar Salad

Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed in a homemade Caesar dressing with croutons.

House Salad

$6.50

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, avocado & tomatoes. Served with house dressing.

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special #1

$8.99

Enchilada & Crispy Taco - Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles.

Lunch Special #2

$8.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles.

Lunch Special #3

Taco al Carbon. Served with pico de gallo & guacamole.

Lunch Special #4

$7.99

Two Crispy Tacos- Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef

Lunch Special #5

$7.99

Two Soft Tacos- Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef.

Lunch Special #6

$10.99

Chimichanga- Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef

Lunch Special #7

$14.99

Chicken Fajita- Served with choice or tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Lunch Special #8

$14.99

Salmon a la Parilla- Topped with homemade Mango salsa & organic mixed greens with tomatoes.

Enchilada/Burrito/Chimichanga/

Burrito

A large flour tortilla filled your preference & melted cheese. Topped with salsa chile ancho & shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Chimichanga

A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference, melted cheese & lightly deep-fried. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Crabmeat Enchiladas

$16.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with Crabmeat & topped with our delicious Cancun sauce.

Crispy Taco Platter

$12.99

Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.

Enchiladas

Two or three corn tortillas rolled with your preference and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Topped with salsa chile ancho or salsa verde.

Flautas

$14.99

A crispy deep-fried corn tortilla rolled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Patron Platter

$15.99

Cheese chile relleno, chicken enchilada & pork tamale.

Soft Taco Platter

$12.99

Tacos de Camarones

$17.99

Three flour tortillas with shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Tacos de Pescado

$16.99

Three flour tortillas filled with fried tilapia shredded cabbage, pico de gallo & zesty cream sauce.

Tacos Machaca

$15.99

Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef, peppers, onions & egg. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.

The Super Mango Platter

$14.99

Two enchiladas & a crispy taco. Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese & onion or combination.

A la Parilla

Camarones

$18.99

Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp, butterfield & broiled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Camarones Brochette

$20.99

Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese & fresh jalapeño, wrapped in bacon. Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Carne Asada

$17.99

Marinated Beef Skirt steak served with lettuce & pico de gallo.

Churassco

$21.99

8 oz. Sirloin Steak grilled to perfection topped with Mexican Chorizo. Served with organic mixed greens & tomatoes.

Costillas

$19.99

Tender Pork Ribs smothered in BBQ sauce.

Fajita del Mar

$39.99

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops & Lobster tail. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo. Mexican rice and frijoles.

Fajitas al Carbon

Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo. Grilled Chicken $ 16.99 | Steak $ 18.99 | Combination $ 18.99

Mango's Grill Combo

$21.99

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajita.Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Plato Primo

A combination of Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajitas with Jumbo Shrimp & Pork Ribs. Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Plato San Miguel

$24.99

Camarones Brochette, Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajita.Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Salmon a la Parilla

$17.99

Grilled Salmon topped with homemade mango salsa. Served with organic mixed greens & tomatoes.

Tacos al Carbon

$16.99

Two flour tortillas filled with choice of grilled Chicken or Steak. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.

Vegetable Fajita

$15.99

A delicious combination of yellow squash, zucchini, onions, green peppers & tomatoes grilled to perfection.

A la Cacerola

Bistec Encebollado

$18.99

Thin cut steak sautéed with onions.

Camarones al Gusto

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp with peppers & onions in a chipotle cream sauce or homemade tomato sauce.

Chilles Rellenos

$16.99

Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with choice of ground beef or queso fresco & topped with Monterrey Jack cheese.

Lomo Saltado

$20.99

Sautéed strips of prime sirloin with tomatoes, fries, cilantro & jalapeño peppers in a homemade sauce.

Mariscos Saltado

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, calamari, & mussels with tomatoes, onions, garlic, peppers & cilantro.

Salmon Primavera

$25.99

Pan-roasted Salmon with scallop and shrimp in our signature Cancun sauce.

Sopa de Mariscos

$21.99

Seafood soup with mussels, shrimp, scallops, tilapia & calamari.

Trucha Frita

$21.99

Pan fried rainbow trout topped with sautéed shrimp.

Fish of the Day

Whole fried fish served on a sizzling platter with sautéed onions. Accompanied with tortillas, Mexican rice and frijoles.

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream

Empanadas de Platanos

$6.99

Sweet plantain turnovers stuffed with a cream custard. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Flan de Coco

$4.99

Creamy coconut caramel custard.

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Large scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in crushed corn flakes and flash fried. Served on a crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla.

Mango Sorbet

$5.99

Sopapillas

$7.29Out of stock

Puffed Mexican pastries with cinnamon, powdered sugar, homemade caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream

Tres Leches

$6.99

Our homemade traditional sponge cake soaked in three sweet and creamy milks. Topped with a layer of whipped cream & sprinkled cinnamon.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Xango Banana

$6.99

Cheesecake layered with banana & caramel wrapped in a flaky pastry tortilla over mango & strawberry purees.

Flan Cake

$74.99

A la Carta

Chile Relleno A la Carte

$6.99

One fresh roasted poblano pepper filled with choice of ground beef or queso fresco & topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese/

Crispy Taco A la Carte

$3.29

One ground beef or shredded chicken crispy taco topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.

Enchilada A la Carte

$3.99

One corn tortillas rolled with your preference of ground beef or shredded chicken and covered with melted cheese.

Soft Flour Taco A la Carte

$3.29

One ground beef or shredded chicken soft flour tortilla taco topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.

Taco al Carbon A la Carte

$7.99

One flour tortillas taco filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.

Shrimp Taco a la Carte

$5.99

Taco de Pescado a la Carte

$4.99

Taco Mexicano (a la carte)

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Served with Mexican rice.

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Served with Mexican rice.

Kids Chicken Tender with Fries

$8.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Choice of crispy or soft taco and ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice.

Sides

Avocado

$4.99

Black Beans

$2.49

Chips

$2.29

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chorizo

$3.29

Corn Tortilla

$1.69

Eggs

$1.79

Flour Tortilla

$1.69

Frijoles

$2.49

Guacamole

$6.99

Habanero Salsa

$2.99

Small Salsa

$1.99

Medium Salsa

$4.79

Large Salsa

$8.99

Mango Salsa

$1.99

Papas Fritas

$3.99

Half Avocado

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.79

Platanos Fritos

$6.99

Queso Duro

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

Scoop Guacamole

$2.49

Scoop Sour Cream

$1.79

Serrano Pepper

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Side Grilled Onions

$1.49

Side Vegetables

$3.99

Side Yucca

$5.99

Sour Cream

$2.25

Tortilla a Mano

$0.65

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Club Soda

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.79

Soda Can

$1.95

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.99

Virgin Mojito

$4.99

Virgin Piña Colada

$4.99

Aguas Frescas

Agua de Jamaica

$2.99

Ensalada de Fruta

$3.99

Horchata

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Maracuya

$2.99

Marañon

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.99

Margaritas

Margarita Rocks

$8.99

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.99

Skinny Margarita

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707

Directions

