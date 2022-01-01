Mango’s Grill Restaurant
14605 Baltimore Ave
Laurel, MD 20707
Popular Items
Starters
Calamares Fritos
Fried Calamari served with salsa ranchera.
Ceviche de Pescado
Tilapia marinated with fresh lime & lemon juice, onions & cilantro.
Ceviche Mixto
A fresh combination of Shrimp, Calamari & Tilapia, marinated with lime & lemon juice, red onions & cilantro.
Gambas al Ajillo
Sautéed Shrimp with olive oil, garlic & white wine.
Jalapeños Relleno
Mejillones Al Ajillo
Sautéed Mussels in olive oil, fresh garlic, cilantro & tequila.
Nachos Mariachi
Refried beans & cheese topped with grilled steak or chicken.
Nachos Tradicionales
Nacho chips topped with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Pupusas
A typical Salvadorian homemade corn tortilla stuffed ( Options: Cheese | Pork & Cheese | Beans & Cheese )
Quesadillas
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, diced tomatoes & sour cream. Choice of: Shredded Chicken $9.99 | Steak $ 10.99 | Shrimp & Spinach $ 12.99 | Spinach $ 8.99
Queso Dip
Monterrey Jack Cheese dip. +Add Mexican Chorizo $ 2.99
Sopa de Tortilla
Mexican style broth soup with mixed vegetables, crispy tortilla chips & cheese.
Tamal de Elote
Sweet corn tamale served with sour cream.
Tamales Mexicanos
Homemade tamales served with salsa verde or salsa de carne. Choice of chicken, pork, or cheese & poblano peppers.
Taquitos
Shredded chicken of beef rolled in a crispy corn tortilla. Topped with sour cream & guacamole.
Yuca con Chicharron
Fried cassava & fried pork topped with pickled cabbage.
Wings
Half dozen chicken wings, served with celery and ranch.
Salads
Mango's Salad
Organic mixed greens, avocado, onions, hearts of palm, mango & tomatoes. Topped with choice of: Steak $ 12.99 | Grilled chicken $ 11.99 | Salmon $ 14.99 | Shrimp $ 14.99
Ensalada de Taco
Crispy hard-shell flour tortilla with organic mixed greens, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with choice of: Steak $ 12.99 | Grilled chicken $ 11.99 | Salmon $ 14.99 | Shrimp $ 14.99
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed in a homemade Caesar dressing with croutons.
House Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, avocado & tomatoes. Served with house dressing.
Lunch Specials
Lunch Special #1
Enchilada & Crispy Taco - Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles.
Lunch Special #2
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles.
Lunch Special #3
Taco al Carbon. Served with pico de gallo & guacamole.
Lunch Special #4
Two Crispy Tacos- Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef
Lunch Special #5
Two Soft Tacos- Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef.
Lunch Special #6
Chimichanga- Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef
Lunch Special #7
Chicken Fajita- Served with choice or tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Lunch Special #8
Salmon a la Parilla- Topped with homemade Mango salsa & organic mixed greens with tomatoes.
Enchilada/Burrito/Chimichanga/
Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled your preference & melted cheese. Topped with salsa chile ancho & shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference, melted cheese & lightly deep-fried. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Crabmeat Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled with Crabmeat & topped with our delicious Cancun sauce.
Crispy Taco Platter
Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.
Enchiladas
Two or three corn tortillas rolled with your preference and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Topped with salsa chile ancho or salsa verde.
Flautas
A crispy deep-fried corn tortilla rolled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Patron Platter
Cheese chile relleno, chicken enchilada & pork tamale.
Soft Taco Platter
Tacos de Camarones
Three flour tortillas with shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Tacos de Pescado
Three flour tortillas filled with fried tilapia shredded cabbage, pico de gallo & zesty cream sauce.
Tacos Machaca
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef, peppers, onions & egg. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
The Super Mango Platter
Two enchiladas & a crispy taco. Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese & onion or combination.
A la Parilla
Camarones
Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp, butterfield & broiled shell-on. Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Camarones Brochette
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese & fresh jalapeño, wrapped in bacon. Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Marinated Beef Skirt steak served with lettuce & pico de gallo.
Churassco
8 oz. Sirloin Steak grilled to perfection topped with Mexican Chorizo. Served with organic mixed greens & tomatoes.
Costillas
Tender Pork Ribs smothered in BBQ sauce.
Fajita del Mar
Broiled Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops & Lobster tail. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo. Mexican rice and frijoles.
Fajitas al Carbon
Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo. Grilled Chicken $ 16.99 | Steak $ 18.99 | Combination $ 18.99
Mango's Grill Combo
Broiled Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajita.Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Plato Primo
A combination of Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajitas with Jumbo Shrimp & Pork Ribs. Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Plato San Miguel
Camarones Brochette, Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajita.Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Salmon a la Parilla
Grilled Salmon topped with homemade mango salsa. Served with organic mixed greens & tomatoes.
Tacos al Carbon
Two flour tortillas filled with choice of grilled Chicken or Steak. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
Vegetable Fajita
A delicious combination of yellow squash, zucchini, onions, green peppers & tomatoes grilled to perfection.
A la Cacerola
Bistec Encebollado
Thin cut steak sautéed with onions.
Camarones al Gusto
Jumbo shrimp with peppers & onions in a chipotle cream sauce or homemade tomato sauce.
Chilles Rellenos
Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with choice of ground beef or queso fresco & topped with Monterrey Jack cheese.
Lomo Saltado
Sautéed strips of prime sirloin with tomatoes, fries, cilantro & jalapeño peppers in a homemade sauce.
Mariscos Saltado
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, calamari, & mussels with tomatoes, onions, garlic, peppers & cilantro.
Salmon Primavera
Pan-roasted Salmon with scallop and shrimp in our signature Cancun sauce.
Sopa de Mariscos
Seafood soup with mussels, shrimp, scallops, tilapia & calamari.
Trucha Frita
Pan fried rainbow trout topped with sautéed shrimp.
Fish of the Day
Whole fried fish served on a sizzling platter with sautéed onions. Accompanied with tortillas, Mexican rice and frijoles.
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream
Empanadas de Platanos
Sweet plantain turnovers stuffed with a cream custard. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Flan de Coco
Creamy coconut caramel custard.
Fried Ice Cream
Large scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in crushed corn flakes and flash fried. Served on a crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla.
Mango Sorbet
Sopapillas
Puffed Mexican pastries with cinnamon, powdered sugar, homemade caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream
Tres Leches
Our homemade traditional sponge cake soaked in three sweet and creamy milks. Topped with a layer of whipped cream & sprinkled cinnamon.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Xango Banana
Cheesecake layered with banana & caramel wrapped in a flaky pastry tortilla over mango & strawberry purees.
Flan Cake
A la Carta
Chile Relleno A la Carte
One fresh roasted poblano pepper filled with choice of ground beef or queso fresco & topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese/
Crispy Taco A la Carte
One ground beef or shredded chicken crispy taco topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.
Enchilada A la Carte
One corn tortillas rolled with your preference of ground beef or shredded chicken and covered with melted cheese.
Soft Flour Taco A la Carte
One ground beef or shredded chicken soft flour tortilla taco topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.
Taco al Carbon A la Carte
One flour tortillas taco filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
Shrimp Taco a la Carte
Taco de Pescado a la Carte
Taco Mexicano (a la carte)
Kids Menu
Sides
Avocado
Black Beans
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Chorizo
Corn Tortilla
Eggs
Flour Tortilla
Frijoles
Guacamole
Habanero Salsa
Small Salsa
Medium Salsa
Large Salsa
Mango Salsa
Papas Fritas
Half Avocado
Pico de Gallo
Platanos Fritos
Queso Duro
Refried Beans
Rice
Scoop Guacamole
Scoop Sour Cream
Serrano Pepper
Shredded Cheese
Side Grilled Onions
Side Vegetables
Side Yucca
Sour Cream
Tortilla a Mano
Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Soda Can
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Piña Colada
Aguas Frescas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707