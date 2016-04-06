Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manny's Deli Stop

review star

No reviews yet

4003 Welsh Road

Upper Moreland Township, PA 19090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DELI ONLINE ORDERING

DELI - BREADS AND SWEETS

RYE BREAD

RYE BREAD

Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$3.50Out of stock
Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00Out of stock
Cream Cheese Brownie

Cream Cheese Brownie

$4.00Out of stock
Hamantashen

Hamantashen

$4.00
Homemade Cookies

Homemade Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

3 pack of fresh baked cookies.

Blintz (individual)

$3.50

DELI - FISH

NOVA LOX

REGULAR (SALT CURED) LOX

KIPPERED (BAKED) SALMON

SABLE

WHITEFISH SALAD

CHUNKY (HOMEMADE) SALMON SALAD

CHOPPED HERRING

FISH (KALAMATA) OLIVES

DELI - MEATS

CORNED BEEF

PASTRAMI

TURKEY BREAST

ROAST BEEF

HEBREW NATIONAL SALAMI

HEBREW NATIONAL BOLOGNA

BRISKET

TURKEY PASTRAMI

IMPORTED HAM

PEPPERED HAM

LIVERWURST

TONGUE

Out of stock

GENOA SALAMI

PEPPERONI

CAPICOLA

DELI - SALADS

TUNA SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

EGG SALAD

CHOPPED LIVER

SHRIMP SALAD

SEAFOOD SALAD

COLE'S SLAW

RED BLISS POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

MAC SALAD

VEGETABLE PASTA SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

HEALTH SALAD

RICE PUDDING

Out of stock

DELI - CHEESE

AMERICAN CHEESE

LIGHT AMERICAN CHEESE

SWISS CHEESE

LIGHT SWISS CHEESE

PROVOLONE

COOPER SHARP CHEESE

NATURAL MUENSTER

HOT PEPPER CHEESE

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE (1/2 LB TUB)

$3.50

CHIVE CREAM CHEESE (1/2 LB TUB)

$4.50

VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE (1/2 LB TUB)

$4.50

LOX CREAM CHEESE (1/2 LB TUB)

$5.50

Main Menu

Breakfast All Day

Bagel & Whitefish Salad Sandwich

Bagel & Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$12.00
Bagel & Chunky Whitefish Salad Sandwich

Bagel & Chunky Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$14.00
Bagel & Chunky Salmon Salad Sandwich

Bagel & Chunky Salmon Salad Sandwich

$15.00
Bagel & Kippered Salmon Sandwich

Bagel & Kippered Salmon Sandwich

$17.00
Bagel & Nova Lox Sandwich

Bagel & Nova Lox Sandwich

$17.00

Bagel & Salt Cured Lox Sandwich

$17.00

Bagel, Whitefish Salad & Nova Lox Sandwich

$20.00

Bagel, Chunky Whitefish Salad & Chunky Salmon Sandwich

$20.00
Bernice's Breakfast Sandwich

Bernice's Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

2 Eggs, Choice of cheese, meat

Bagels & Spread

Bagels & Spread

$2.00

Bagel & Smear

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$4.00
Side of Turkey Bacon

Side of Turkey Bacon

$3.00
Side of Sausage Links

Side of Sausage Links

$3.00
Side of Pork Roll

Side of Pork Roll

$3.00
Side of Ham Steak

Side of Ham Steak

$5.00

Breakfast Sweets

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$8.00

2 pieces of our famous Challah FT

Homemade Latkes

Homemade Latkes

$5.00

3 mini latkes w. apple sauce or sour cream

Blintz Breakfast

Blintz Breakfast

$12.00

3 blintz w. sour cream & cherry filling

Speciality Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Choice of Corn Beef, Pastrami or Turkey, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread.

Rachel

Rachel

$15.00

Choice of Corn Beef, Pastrami or Turkey, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw on Grilled Rye Bread.

Birdy

$15.00

Hot Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Kaiser Roll.

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.00
JFC

JFC

$12.00

Fried Chicken breaded with rye bread curmbs & Pastami seasonings, russian dressing on a challah roll

Jubano

Jubano

$16.00

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Pickles & spicy mustard, grilled & pressed

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

spring mix, cucumbers, tomato, carrots, peppers, hard boiled egg, russian dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, crountons, caesar dressing

Famous "Brown Derby" Cobb Salad

Famous "Brown Derby" Cobb Salad

$17.00

iceberg & romaine, Hard boiled egg, avocado, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, BC dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$17.00

Iceberg & romaine, roast beef, turkey, swiss, tomato onion, hard boiled egg, russian dressing

Shelby's Salad

Shelby's Salad

$17.00

iceberg, tomato, bacon, shrimp, hard boiled egg, russian dressing

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$5.00
Matzoh Ball Soup

Matzoh Ball Soup

$6.00

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00
Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.50
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.50
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$13.50
Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00
Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00
Salami Sandwich

Salami Sandwich

$14.00
Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$10.00
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$10.00
Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Wraps

Shrimp Salad Wrap

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$14.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00
Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.50
Coffee

Coffee

$2.50
Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Natalies Blood Orange

$4.00
Natalies SMALL Orange Juice

Natalies SMALL Orange Juice

$2.50

Natalies LARGE Orange Juice

$4.00

Natalies Orange & Pineapple

$4.00

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Natalies Tangerine

$4.00

Dr. Browns Black Cherry

$3.00

Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry

$3.00
Dr. Browns Cream

Dr. Browns Cream

$3.00

Dr. Browns Diet Cream

$3.00

Dr. Browns Root Beer

$3.00

Natalies Orange Mango

$4.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.00

Retail

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.00
Charles Chips

Charles Chips

$2.50
Charles Chips Sour Cream & Onion

Charles Chips Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50
Charles Chips Waffle Chips

Charles Chips Waffle Chips

$2.50

Chinese Cookie

$4.00
Cream Cheese Brownie

Cream Cheese Brownie

$4.00

Dog Treats (Baked Salmon Skins)

$5.00
Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

$7.50

16 oz

Dots Honey Mustard Pretzels

Dots Honey Mustard Pretzels

$7.50

16 oz

Dots Original Pretzels

Dots Original Pretzels

$7.50

16 oz

Halvah

$5.00

Hamantash

$4.00

Russian Dressing

$3.00
Tates Butter Crunch Cookies

Tates Butter Crunch Cookies

$6.00

7 oz

Tates Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tates Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

7 oz.

Tates Coconut Crisp Cookies

Tates Coconut Crisp Cookies

$6.00

7 oz

Tates Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00
Tates Lemon Cookies

Tates Lemon Cookies

$6.00

7 oz

Tates Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Tates Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$6.00

7 oz

Tates Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tates Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

7 oz

Tates White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

Tates White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

$6.00

7 oz.

Pickles

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual sandwich shop and Jewish Deli, serving all the classics with a modern spin.

Location

4003 Welsh Road, Upper Moreland Township, PA 19090

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Duke's Cafe 220 Gibraltar Rd
orange starNo Reviews
220 Gibraltar Rd Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Duke's Cafe 100 Witmer Rd (Suite 150) -
orange star4.6 • 16
100 Witmer Rd Suite 150 Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Simply Fruits
orange starNo Reviews
2618 Easton Road, STE 1B Willow Grove, PA 19090
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
400 Blair Mill Road Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Tonelli's Pizza Pub
orange starNo Reviews
278 Easton rd Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Magerk's Pub Horsham
orange starNo Reviews
307 Horsham Rd Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Upper Moreland Township
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston