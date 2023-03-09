- Home
- /
- Schenectady
- /
- Max410
Max410
No reviews yet
2 Freeman's Bridge Rd
Glenvlle, NY 12302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Thank you for your business!
Liquor
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$10.00
Botanist
Empress
$11.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanq
$9.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Well Gin DBL
$9.00
Tanqueray DBL
$12.00
Sapphire DBL
$13.00
Hendricks DBL
$16.00
Beefeater DBL
$13.00
Bombay DBL
$12.00
Empress DBL
$14.00
Botanist DBL
$14.00
Well Gin Rocks
$9.00
Tanqueray Rocks
$13.00
Sapphire Rocks
$14.00
Hendricks Rocks
$16.00
Beefeater Rocks
$13.00
Bombay Rocks
$13.00
Empress Rocks
$14.00
Botanist Rocks
$14.00
Well Gin Martini
$10.00
Tanqueray Martini
$14.00
Sapphire Martini
$15.00
Hendricks Martini
$17.00
Beefeater Martini
$14.00
Bombay Martini
$14.00
Empress Martini
$16.00
Botanist Martini
$16.00
Apple Pucker
$7.00
B&B
$13.00
Baileys
$9.00
Blue Curacao
$7.00
Butterscotch
$7.00
Chambord
$11.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Courvoisier VSOP
$14.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Dry Vermouth
$7.00
E&J VSOP
$7.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Godiva Chocolate
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Henessey
$13.00
House Amaretto
$8.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Limoncello
$8.00
Peach Schnapps
$7.00
Remy Martin
$18.00
Sambucca
$9.00
Sambucca black
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$9.00
Sweet Vermouth
$7.00
Campari
$8.00
courvoisier double
$18.00
grand marnier double
$16.00
house amaretto double
$12.00
disaronno double
$14.00
baileys double
$13.00
kahlua double
$13.00
frangelico double
$13.00
chambord double
$15.00
sambucca double
$13.00
hennesy double
$17.00
remy martin double
$22.00
Southern comfort double
$11.00
courvoisier rocks
$19.00
grand marnier rocks
$18.00
house amaretto rocks
$13.00
disaronno rocks
$15.00
baileys rocks
$15.00
kahlua rocks
$14.00
frangelico rocks
$14.00
sambucca rocks
$14.00
hennesy rocks
$18.00
remy martin rocks
$23.00
courvoisier neat
$19.00
grand marnier neat
$17.00
house amaretto neat
$13.00
disaronno neat
$15.00
baileys neat
$15.00
kahlua neat
$14.00
frangelico neat
$14.00
chambord neat
$16.00
sambucca neat
$14.00
hennesy neat
$18.00
remy martin neat
$23.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Don Q Coco
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Well Rum
$7.00
Well Rum DBL
$10.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$12.00
Bacardi DBL
$11.00
Malibu DBL
$11.00
Don Q Coco DBL
$11.00
Well Rum Rocks
$10.00
Captain Morgan Rocks
$13.00
Bacardi Rocks
$12.00
Malibu Rocks
$12.00
Don Q Coco Rocks
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Bulliet
$10.00
Dewars
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$9.00
Glenlivet 12 yr
$18.00Out of stock
Jim Beam
$9.00
Johnny Black
$13.00
Johnny Red
$10.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Laphroaig 10 yr
$17.00
Larceny
$12.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
MCallan 12 yr
$18.00
Oban 14 yr
$24.00
Oban 18 yr
$40.00
Well Bourbon
$7.00
Well Scotch
$7.00
Woodford
$14.00
Basil Hayden DBL
$17.00
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
$13.00
Elijah Craig DBL
$12.00
Knob Creek DBL
$15.00
Makers Mark DBL
$14.00
Jim Beam DBL
$13.00
Well Bourbon DBL
$10.00
Larceny DBL
$13.00
Dewars DBL
$12.00
Basil Hayden Neat
$18.00
Bulleit Bourbon Neat
$14.00
Elijah Craig Neat
$13.00
Knob Creek Neat
$16.00
Makers Mark Neat
$14.00
Jim Beam Neat
$13.00
Well Bourbon Neat
$11.00
Dewars Neat
$14.00
Glenlivet 12 Neat
$21.00Out of stock
Johnny Black Neat
$16.00
Johnny Red Neat
$14.00
Laphroaig 10 Neat
$21.00
Maccallan 12 Neat
$22.00
Oban 14 Neat
$30.00
Oban 18 Neat
$50.00
Well Scotch Neat
$11.00
Larceny Neat
$13.00
Basil Hayden Rocks
$18.00
Bulleit Bourbon Rocks
$14.00
Elijah Craig Rocks
$13.00
Knob Creek Rocks
$16.00
Makers Mark Rocks
$14.00
Jim Beam Rocks
$13.00
Well Bourbon Rocks
$11.00
Dewars Rocks
$14.00
Glenlivet 12 Rocks
$21.00
Johnny Black Rocks
$16.00
Johnny Red Rocks
$14.00
Laphroaig 10 Rocks
$21.00
McCallan 12 Rocks
$22.00
Oban 14 Rocks
$30.00
Oban 18 Rocks
$50.00
Well Scotch Rocks
$11.00
Larceny Rocks
$13.00
Woodford Rocks
$16.00
Basil Hayden Manhattan
$19.00
Bulleit Bourbon Manhattan
$15.00
Elijah Craig Manhattan
$14.00
Knob Creek Manhattan
$17.00
Makers Mark Manhattan
$16.00
Jim Beam Manhattan
$15.00
Well Bourbon Manhattan
$12.00
Woodford Manhattan
$16.00
Larceny Manhattan
$14.00
Basil Hayden Old Fashioned
$19.00
Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned
$15.00
Elijah Craig Old Fashioned
$14.00
Knob Creek Old Fashioned
$17.00
Makers Mark Old Fashioned
$16.00
Well Bourbon Old Fashioned
$12.00
Woodford Old Fashioned
$16.00
Larceny Old Fashioned
$14.00
Seagrams VO Old Fashioned
$13.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$13.00
Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
Villa One Reposado
$10.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
Well Rita Rocks
$10.00
Cuervo Rita Rocks
$11.00
Patron Silver Rocks
$16.00
Casamigos Rita Rocks
$15.00
Villa Reposado Rita Rocks
$13.00
Mezcal Rita Rocks
$16.00
Well Tequila Rocks
$11.00
Cuervo rocks
$12.00
Patron Silver Rocks
$17.00
Casamigos Rocks
$16.00
Villa One Repasado Rocks
$14.00
Mezcal Rocks
$17.00
Well Tequila DBL
$10.00
Cuervo DBL
$11.00
Patron Silver DBL
$16.00
Casamigos DBL
$15.00
Villa On Repasado DBL
$13.00
Mezcal DBL
$16.00
Well Tequila Neat
$10.00
Cuervo Neat
$12.00
Patron Siler Neat
$17.00
Casamigos Neat
$16.00
Villa Reposado Neat
$14.00
Mezcal Neat
$17.00
Coffee Vodka
$9.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Ketel Citron
$10.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Stoli Blue
$9.00
Stoli Orange
$9.00
Stoli Raz
$9.00
Stoli Vanilla
$9.00
Tito's
$9.00
Well Vodka
$7.00
Coffee Vodka Martini
$14.00
Well Vodka Martini
$12.00
Tito Martini
$14.00
Stoli Blueberry Martini
$14.00
Stoli Orange Martini
$14.00
Stolo Razz Martini
$14.00
Stoli Vanilla Martini
$14.00
Ketel One Martini
$15.00
Ketel Citron Martini
$15.00
Grey Goose Martini
$16.00
Stoli Martini
$12.00
Well Cosmo
$12.00
Tito Cosmo
$14.00
Stoli Blue Cosmo
$14.00
Stoli Orange Cosmo
$14.00
Stoli Razz Cosmo
$14.00
Stolo Vanilla Cosmo
$14.00
Ketel One Cosmo
$15.00
Ketel Citron Cosmo
$15.00
Grey Goose Cosmo
$16.00
Well Vodka DBL
$11.00
Tito DBL
$13.00
Stoli Blue DBL
$13.00
Stoli Orange DBL
$13.00
Stoli Razz DBL
$13.00
Stoli Vanilla DBL
$13.00
Ketel One DBL
$14.00
Ketel Citron DBL
$14.00
Grey Goose DBL
$15.00
Well Vodka Neat
$11.00
Titos Neat
$13.00
Stoli Blue Neat
$13.00
Stoli Orange Neat
$13.00
Stoli Razz Neat
$13.00
Stoli Vanilla neat
$13.00
Ketel One Neat
$14.00
Ketel Citron Neat
$14.00
Grey Goose Neat
$15.00
Well Vodka Rocks
$11.00
Titos Rocks
$13.00
Stoli Blue Rocks
$13.00
Stoli Orange Rocks
$13.00
Stoli Razz Rocks
$13.00
Stoli Vanilla Rocks
$13.00
Ketel One Rocks
$14.00
Ketel Citron Rocks
$14.00
Grey Goose Rocks
$15.00
Black Velvet
$8.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Canadian Club
$9.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$12.00
Seagram's V0
$9.00
Seagrams 7
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$10.00
Well Whiskey
$7.00
Tullamore Dew
$14.00
Black Velvet DBL
$10.00
Bulleit Rye DBL
$12.00
Canadian Club DBL
$12.00
Crown Royal DBL
$15.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$13.00
Jameson DBL
$15.00
Seagrams 7 DBL
$12.00
Well Whiskey DBL
$9.00
Seagram's VO DBL
$12.00
Tullamore DBL
$13.00
Black Velvet Manhattan
$12.00
Bulleit Rye Manhattan
$14.00
Canadian Club Manahattan
$14.00
Crown Royal Manhattan
$17.00
Jack Daniels Manhattan
$15.00
Jameson Manhattan
$17.00
Seagrams 7 Manhattan
$14.00
Well Whiskey Manhattan
$11.00
Seagrams VO Manhattan
$13.00
Southern Comfort Manhattan
$15.00
Bulleit Bourbon Manhattan
$14.00
Black Velvet Neat
$11.00
Bulleit Rye Neat
$13.00
Canadian Club Neat
$13.00
Crown Royal Neat
$16.00
Jack Daniels Neat
$14.00
Jameson Neat
$16.00
Seagrams 7 Neat
$13.00
Well Whiskey Neat
$10.00
Seagram's VO Neat
$12.00
Tullamore Dew
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon Neat
$13.00
Black Velvet Old Fashioned
$11.00
Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned
$13.00
Canadian Club Old Fashioned
$13.00
Crown Royal Old Fashioned
$16.00
Jack Daniels Old Fashioned
$14.00
Jameson Old Fashioned
$16.00
Seagrams 7 Old Fashioned
$13.00
Well Whiskey old fashioned
$10.00
Seagrams VO Old Fashion
$12.00
Southern Comfort Old Fashion
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned
$13.00
Black Velvet Rocks
$11.00
Bulleit Rye Rocks
$13.00
Canadian Club Rocks
$13.00
Crown Royal Rocks
$16.00
Jack Daniels Rocks
$14.00
Jameson Rocks
$16.00
Seagrams 7 Rocks
$13.00
Well Whiskey Rocks
$10.00
Seagrams VO Rocks
$12.00
Tullamore Rocks
$16.00
Bulleit Bourbon Rocks
$13.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$11.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Appletini
$13.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Black Russian
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$11.00
brandy alexander
$12.00
Chocolate martini
$13.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
French Martini
$13.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Mudslide
$15.00
Red Sangria
$12.00
Rob Roy
$11.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Seabreeze
$8.00
Sex on The Beach
$8.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Sombrero
$11.00
Stinger
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
White Russian
$12.00
White Sangria
$12.00
Negroni
$8.00
Beer
Coors DRAFT
$6.00
Sam Seasonal
$8.00
Fiddlehead
$9.00
Bear Naked Ale
$7.00
Guinness
$7.00
Sloop Juice Bomb
$9.00
Wolf Hollow
$8.00
Yuengling Porter
$8.00
Northway Oatmeal
$9.00
Jacks Abbey
$7.00
Kona Big Wave
$7.00
Frog Alley
$8.00
Stella
$8.00
Blue Moon
$5.00
Bud
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Coors BTL
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Heineken 00
$6.00
Heineken Light
$6.00
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Yuengling
$5.00
Labatt Blue
$5.00
Wine
Martin Ray Pinot Noir
$15.00
Antucura Malbec
$13.00
Lyeth Red Blend
$15.00
Mettler Zinfandel
$12.00
Frances Coppola Merlot
$12.00
Carppineto Chianti
$13.00
Cotes Du Rhone
$11.00
Charles Smith Cabernet
$11.00
Rose
$12.00
Raeburn Chardonnay
$13.00
Four Vines Chardonny
$10.00
Vinosia Falangina
$11.00
RK Riesling
$11.00
Rustenberg Chenin Blanc
$11.00
Mount Fishtail, Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Squealing Pig Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
Colimoro Pinot Grigio
$12.00
Kris Pinot Grigio
$10.00
BTL Martin Ray Pinot Noir
$56.00
BTL Antucura Malbec
$48.00
BTL Lyeth Red Blend
$56.00
BTL Mettler Old Vine Zinfandel
$44.00
BTL Frances Coppola
$48.00
BTL carpineto Chianti
$48.00
BTL Domaine DE Dionysos
$40.00
BTL charles smith substance cabernet
$40.00
BTL Fausting Grand Reserva
$90.00
BTL Stroller Pinot Noir
$65.00
BTL Viberti Barolo
$110.00
BTL Madonna Rosso Di Montalcino
$84.00
BTL Aquinas Cabernet
$50.00
Btl Chateua Grand Cru
$70.00
BTL Four Vines Chardonnay
$36.00
BTL Raeburn Russian River chardonnay
$48.00
BTL Vinosia Campania
$40.00
BTL RK Riesling
$40.00
BTL Rustenberg Chenin Blanc
$40.00
BTL Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
BTL Squealing Pig
$41.00
BTL Colimoro Pinot Grigio
$44.00
BTL Kris Pinot Grigio
$32.00
BTL Chateau Haut-Boutisse Bordeaux
$70.00
BTL Zinck Portrait Pinot Gris
$52.00
BTL Albert Bichot
$58.00
BTL Buena Vista
$72.00
BTL Oliver & Lapont Rhone Blanc
$50.00
GL Rose
$12.00
BTL Rose Domaine
$44.00
Split Mionetto Prosecco
$12.00
BT Mionetto Prosecco
$44.00
Nando Asti Spumanti
$28.00
Moet & Chandon Brut
$110.00
Dom Perignon
$300.00
N/A Beverages
Max 410 Cocktails
GL House Wine
Daily Drink Special
Mocktails
Coffee Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale casual dining with a focus on fresh seafood and quality steaks.
Location
2 Freeman's Bridge Rd, Glenvlle, NY 12302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Glenvlle
More near Glenvlle
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.