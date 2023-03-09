the kitchen at MCASD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
the kitchen @ mcasd
Location
700 Prospect, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery