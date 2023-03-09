the kitchen at MCASD

Restaurant header imageView gallery

700 Prospect

La Jolla, CA 92037

COUNTER BEV

DARK HORSE COFFEE

espresso

$3.50

cortado

$4.00

cappuccino

$4.50

latte

$4.50

americano

$4.00

drip

$3.00

cold brew

$5.50

SPICED + BOTANICAL

mocha

$5.50

mayan mocha

$5.50

turmeric latte

$5.50

matcha latte

$5.50

chai latte

$5.50

salted maple latte

$5.50

PARU TEA

citrus mint

$4.00

lemon lychee

$4.00

jasmine wild

$4.00

saigon breakfast

$4.00

iced lemon lychee

$4.00

iced hibiscus

$4.00

arnold palmer

$5.50

SMOOTHIES

prospect

$8.50

dragon fruit + pineapple + mango + banana

cove

$8.50

coconut + kale + spinach + date + cinnamon

pearl

$8.50

peanut butter + blueberry + date + banana + chia seed + oat milk

REFRESH + BOOZE

change

$8.00

butterfly flower lemonade

aquazul

$9.00

strawberry + mint + lime + ginger beer + soda

bluebarb zip

$9.00

rhubarb shrub + blueberry + basil + soda

vacation exhibit

$10.00

passionfruit + orange + coconut milk

superfood & co

$8.00

kefir soda watermelon punch

berry good kombucha

$8.00

passionfruit kombucha

$8.00

MISC

acqua panna spring water

$3.50

coconut water

$4.00

coke

$3.75

diet coke

$3.75

lemonade

$6.00

orange juice

$5.00

proud source sparkling water

$6.00

proud source spring water

$6.00

sparkling san pellegrino - blood orange

$4.50

sparkling san pellegrino - lemon

$4.50

sparkling san pellegrino - orange

$4.50

sprite

$3.75

suja

$5.00

RETAIL

GRAB + GO

albacore tuna

$12.00

baba ganoush

$8.00

carrot hummus

$8.00

chicken salad

$12.00

egg salad

$6.00

fruit salad

$13.00

GF cracker

$5.00

greek salad

$12.00

lemon bar

$4.75

overnight oats

$9.00

pasta salad

$6.50

tuna salad

$14.00

yogurt parfait

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm
the kitchen @ mcasd

700 Prospect, La Jolla, CA 92037

