the kitchen at MCASD

Sunday 8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm

Monday 8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm

Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm

Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm

Thursday 8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm

Friday 8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:16 pm - 11:59 pm