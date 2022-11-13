Restaurant header imageView gallery

MEL'S TIKI CAFE - Indialantic

review star

No reviews yet

2344 N Hwy A1A

Indialantic, FL 32903

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Berry Bliss Shake

COFFEE

Fresh Brewed

Fresh Brewed

$2.85

14 oz Organic breakfast blend. Whole bean grinded and brewed

Americano

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.75
Espresso

Espresso

$2.60

One shot of espresso

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.65

Two shots of espresso

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

One shot of espresso with a little foamed milk on top. Best with Whole milk or Almond milk

Hot Caramel Macchiato

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

One shot of espresso with caramel syrup hot foamed milk, whip cream and caramel drizzle

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

One shot of espresso with a little steamed milk and lots of foamed milk

Double Cappuccino

$5.25

Two shots of espresso with a little steamed milk and a lot of foamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.50

One shot of espresso with steamed milk and a little foamed milk

Double Latte

$5.50

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and a little foamed milk

Iced Carmel Latte

Iced Carmel Latte

$5.25

Espresso, cold milk, caramel syrup, whip cream and caramel drizzle

Bulletproof

Bulletproof

$5.25

Two shots of espresso, grass fed butter, coconut oil blended until creamy served HOT

Iced Frothy Coffee

Iced Frothy Coffee

$4.00

Choice of milk with whipped coffee on top. Served Iced.

SHAKES

Mixed Berry Bliss Shake

Mixed Berry Bliss Shake

$7.25

Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Banana

Dudes Double Espresso Shake

Dudes Double Espresso Shake

$8.25

Espresso, Almond lce cubes, 10g Coffee Vegan protein. Think a healthy Frappuccino

Mel's Mango Shake

Mel's Mango Shake

$8.25

Mango, Coconut milk 10g of Vanilla vegan protein. You can choose a different milk if you would like.

Kelsey's Banana Lovers Shake

Kelsey's Banana Lovers Shake

$8.25

Banana, Oats, Cinnamon, 10g of Vanilla Vegan protein

Big Man Chocolate Power Shake

Big Man Chocolate Power Shake

$8.25

Banana, Peanut butter or almond butter, 10g Chocolate vegan protein

Tropical Punch Shake

Tropical Punch Shake

$8.25

Mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, 10g Vegan protein

Billy's Berry Shake

Billy's Berry Shake

$8.25

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, 10g vanilla vegan proteins

BEER

Corona Beer

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00
Kona Beer

Kona Beer

$6.00

Red Stripe Beer

$5.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Caribe Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Seltzer

$5.00

MIMOSA

Mimosa

$7.00

Prosecco with fresh OJ

MimosaRita

$7.00

Prosecco with organic margarita mix

WINE

White Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Red Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Unsweet tea

$2.75

Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Bai

$3.75

Arizona Green Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade

$3.95

Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.95

YERBA MATE

Yerba Small can

Yerba Small can

$3.50
Yerba Big Can

Yerba Big Can

$4.20
Yerba Bottle

Yerba Bottle

$4.50

JUICE

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice Small

$3.25

Orange Juice Large

$4.25

Kids Juice Box

$1.85

Lemonade

$2.75

MILK

Small Milk

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.75

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everyday is a great day for Tiki Cafe!

Website

Location

2344 N Hwy A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903

Directions

Gallery
MEL'S TIKI CAFE image
MEL'S TIKI CAFE image
MEL'S TIKI CAFE image

Map
