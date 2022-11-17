Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mexcalito Taco Bar

17 Kellogg Avenue

Amherst, MA 01002

Popular Items

3 Taco Platter
Street Elote
Quesadilla frita

Entradas

Quesadilla frita

$4.75

Fried quesadillas. Choose from our delicious chicken, pork, veggie or just cheese

Street Elote

$3.50

Enjoy the flavor with our take on the famous street corn of Mexico: grilled corn, mayonnaise dressing, cotija cheese, and cayenne pepper

Tostada de Aguacate

$7.25

(2) Fried tortilla with fresh avocado, pico de gallo with a chile guajillo glaze

Tostadas and Salsa

$3.75

Made from our homemade tortillas, accompanied with delicious green and red salsas

Guacamole and Chips

$10.25

Made from our homemade tortillas, accompanied with delicious green and red salsas with a side of homemade guacamole

Queso fundido

$9.50

Nachos

$14.99

Sopes

$9.50

2 traditional sopes with fried corn dough, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa.

Spicy Asparagus

$7.50

Order of asparagus with spicy morita chile glaze and parmesan cheese

Soups and Salads

La clasica

$9.00

The classic house salad. Romaine lettuce accompanied by chopped cucumber, tomatoes and onions.

Cesar Salad

$11.00

Tacos

Pastor

$4.25

Delicious spit grilled marinated pork topped with grilled pineapple, onion and cilantro. Served with a guacamolillo salsa

Carne Asada

$4.25

Thinly sliced grilled beef accompanied by frijoles de la olla, guacamole and a fresh tomato salsa

Chorizo

$4.25

A chicken sausage grilled to perfection accompanied with frijoles de la olla, guacamole and a fresh tomato salsa

Campechano

$4.25

A taco of carne asada and chorizo, with frijoles de la olla, guacamole and fresh tomato salsa

Fluffy taco

$4.25

American taco made of seasoned ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and monterey jack cheese

Portobello

$4.25

Grilled portobello mushroom with a base of arugula, goat cheese and balsamic glaze

Cesar

$4.25

Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan cheese topped with a delicious homemade caesar dressing hugged by a crisp leaves of romaine lettuce

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Delicious fresh shrimp dipped in a batter and fried to perfection. Topped with a creamy Chipotle based sauce and cabbage salad

Fish Taco

$4.75

Delicious fresh fish dipped in a batter and fried to perfection. Topped with a creamy Chipotle based sauce and cabbage salad

Carnitas

$4.25

Papa

$4.25

Grilled Chicken

$4.25

Cochinita pibil

$4.25

lunch special

$11.00

5 taco platter

$23.75

Taco Tuesday Promo

Black beans al pastor

$4.25

Black beans cooked with pineapples, onions and fried in a pastor adobo sauce

3 Taco Platter

$15.25

Birria

$4.75

Special menu

Special request

Rice Bowl

$13.99

Volcanes

$14.99

Homemade tostadas topped with refried beans, guacamole and choice of meat or vegetables and our special melted cheese sauce

Alambre

$19.99

Steak or chicken cooked fajita style, mixed with pork belly, onions, peppers and melted cheese. Served with a side salad, rice and beans

Quesotaco

$15.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp with grilled pineapple and onions, marinated in a guajillo spicy sauce . Accompanied by a side salad, rice and beans

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$19.99

Shrimp fried in garlic butter. Served with a side salad, rice and beans

Enchiladas de mole

$14.99

Homemade mole, over your choice of cheese or chicken tacos

Al Pastor Burguer

$22.00

Quesa Birria

$19.99

Rib Eye Taco

$22.00

Birriamen

$17.00

Kids Meal

Kids meal

$7.50

Chose from one protein, fruit and veggie

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Beans

$2.50

Guacamole

$4.99

Side of Shrimp

$6.99

Seasonal fruit salad

$5.00

Delicious seasonal fruit with salt and lime

Extra Tortilla

$1.50

Dessert

Churros

$5.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottled Water

Bottled water

$1.50

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$4.50

Freshly made agua del dia. Made with fresh juices.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We create a family friendly, inclusive and diverse environment where all are welcomed to enjoy tacos.

17 Kellogg Avenue, Amherst, MA 01002

