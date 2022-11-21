Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Salad

Michael's Italian Feast - Germantown Hills

605 Upper Ten Mile Creek Rd

Germantown Hills, IL 61548

Popular Items

Mike's Sub
3 Mike's Subs for 26.99
Garlic Bread

FAMILY FEAST carry out only

Spaghetti Family Feast

Spaghetti Family Feast

$27.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Tortellini Family Feast

Tortellini Family Feast

$30.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon tortellini, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Lasagna Family Feast

Lasagna Family Feast

$34.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes pan of Lasagna, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Alfredo Family Feast

Alfredo Family Feast

$33.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon Alfredo, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Pizza Family Feast

Pizza Family Feast

$33.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 14" Single Topping Pizza, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

SUBS

3 Mike's Subs for 26.99

3 Mike's Subs for 26.99

$26.99

16"

Mike's Sub

Mike's Sub

$10.59

16"

1/2 Mike's Sub

1/2 Mike's Sub

$8.59

8"

Titanic Sub

Titanic Sub

$15.99

16"

1/2 Titanic Sub

1/2 Titanic Sub

$11.99

8"

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$12.59

16"

1/2 Turkey Sub

1/2 Turkey Sub

$10.59

8"

HOT SANDWICHES

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$8.49
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$9.49
Italian Meatball Sandwich

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$9.49
Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.49
Beef & Cheese Sandwich

Beef & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49
The Sicilian

The Sicilian

$9.49
Italian Sausage Sandwich

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.49
(GF) Meat & Veggie Delight

(GF) Meat & Veggie Delight

$10.99

Gluten Free- Low Carb dish. NOT a Sandwich!

COMBO MEALS

#1 - 1/2 Mike's Sub

#1 - 1/2 Mike's Sub

$11.99

Includes 8" Mike's Sub, bag of chips & medium drink

#2 - Hot Ham & Cheese

#2 - Hot Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Includes 8" Hot Ham & Cheese, bag of chips & medium drink

#3 - Pizza Bread

#3 - Pizza Bread

$11.99

Includes 8" Pizza Bread, bag of chips & medium drink

#4 - 1/2 Turkey Sub

#4 - 1/2 Turkey Sub

$11.99

Includes 8" Turkey Sub, bag of chips & medium drink

#5 - Grilled Cheese

#5 - Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Includes 8" Grilled Cheese, bag of chips & medium drink

#6 - Child's Spaghetti

#6 - Child's Spaghetti

$11.99

Includes Child's Spaghetti, 8" Fresh Bread & medium drink

PASTA

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.69+

Half Gallons are **carry out only**

Spaghetti Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.69

Spaghetti, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Tortellini

Tortellini

$8.69+

Half Gallons are **carry out only**

Tortellini Dinner

Tortellini Dinner

$13.99

Tortellini, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.49
Lasagna Dinner

Lasagna Dinner

$15.49

Lasagna, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Alfredo

Alfredo

$12.69+

Half Gallons are **carry out only**

Alfredo Dinner

Alfredo Dinner

$14.69

Alfredo, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

PIZZA

Cheese

Cheese

$17.99+
Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$21.99+
Supreme

Supreme

$21.99+
Veggie

Veggie

$21.99+
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$21.99+

SALADS

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99
Raspberry Walnut Salad

Raspberry Walnut Salad

$12.99
BBQ Chicken Southwest Salad

BBQ Chicken Southwest Salad

$12.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99
Little Caesar Salad

Little Caesar Salad

$8.99
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.99
Beef & Cheese Salad

Beef & Cheese Salad

$12.99
Family Salad

Family Salad

$12.59

1/2 Gallon of Garden Greens & choice of 4 Dressings

FRESH BREADS

Fresh-Baked Bread

Fresh-Baked Bread

$4.49+
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.49+
Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$8.99+
Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$7.99+

SIDES

Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.99+
Sauce

Sauce

$8.99+
Chips

Chips

$2.50
2 oz Dressing

2 oz Dressing

$0.75
2 oz Butter

2 oz Butter

$0.75
1 oz Grated Parmesan

1 oz Grated Parmesan

$0.50
Crouton

Crouton

$0.35

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.49+
Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$3.49+

FROZEN SPOON ICE CREAM

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$4.29+

Sweet birthday cake-flavored ice cream with swirls of blue frosting and bursts of colorful confetti sprinkles.

Exhausted Parent

Exhausted Parent

$4.29+

Bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream swirled with bittersweet chocolate chunks.

Heaps of Love

Heaps of Love

$4.29+

Oreos, brownies, cookie dough, pecans, caramel and chocolate ripples all packed into vanilla ice cream.

This $&@! Just Got Serious

$4.29+

Award-winning, smooth salted caramel ice cream brimming with rich sea salt fudge and salted cashews.

Zanzibar Chocolate

Zanzibar Chocolate

$4.29+

All-natural and award-winning chocolate ice cream made with three kinds of cocoa for a rich, fudge brownie taste.

Mint Avalanche

Mint Avalanche

$4.29+

Fresh mint ice cream loaded with Andes® Candies and Grasshopper® cookies spun off with a chocolate fudge swirl.

Superman

Superman

$4.29+

Meet your new kryptonite... Cherry, Blue Moon and Vanilla ice creams combine forces to bring you one super scoop!

Brownie Cascade

Brownie Cascade

$4.29+

Classic, creamy chocolate ice cream exploding with brownie pieces, caramel cups and a sweet fudge ripple.

Old-Fashioned Vanilla

Old-Fashioned Vanilla

$4.29+

An award-winning and all-natural classic vanilla ice cream made with Wisconsin cream, cane sugar and pure vanilla.

Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

$4.29+

Irresistibly smooth cheesecake ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry ripple, Oreo cookies and soft chocolate chunks.

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$4.29+

Sweet cookie-flavored ice cream with heaps of soft chocolate chip cookie dough chunks and tons of rich chocolate chips.

Coconut

Coconut

$4.29+

Smooth, sweet, creamy and infused with coconut goodness.

Praline Pecan

Praline Pecan

$4.29+

Buttery maple ice cream topped with a gooey caramel ripple and loads of crunchy, candy-coated pecans.

Turtle

Turtle

$4.29+

Classic vanilla ice cream with swirls of rich chocolate fudge and gooey caramel, and bunches of lightly roasted and salted pecans.

Ultimate Oreo

Ultimate Oreo

$4.29+

Scrumptious Oreo ice cream made with boat-loads of whole Oreos.

Coconut Almond Bliss

Coconut Almond Bliss

$4.29+

Tropical coconut-flavored ice cream with tons of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flakes and crispy almond pieces.

Passion Fruit Italian Ice

Passion Fruit Italian Ice

$4.29+

Tart and refreshing passion fruit juice blended with our signature Italian ice. Vegan, all-natural, and 100% crave-worthy on a sunny, summer day.

Arctic Tundra

Arctic Tundra

$4.29+

A customer creation! Blizzards of white chocolate snowflakes and fudge ribbons folded into a crisp, white mint ice cream.

FROZEN SPOON ICE CREAM PIES

For custom made pies, call 309-383-2777 {must have 48 hour notice}
Triple Chocolate

Triple Chocolate

$24.99

9" Oreo Cookie Crust with Zanzibar Triple Chocolate Ice Cream & Whipped Cream Topping!

Mint Avalanche

Mint Avalanche

$24.99

9" Oreo Cookie Crust with Mint Avalanche Ice Cream, Fudge & Whipped Cream Topping!

Turtle Delight

Turtle Delight

$24.99

9" Oreo Cookie Crust with Turtle Ice Cream, Fudge, Carmel & Whipped Cream Topping

Ultimate Oreo

Ultimate Oreo

$24.99

9" Oreo Cookie Crust with Ultimate OreoIce Cream & Whipped Cream Topping!

CATERING

CARRY OUT ONLY
Spaghetti Party Meal

Spaghetti Party Meal

$160.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Mostaccioli Party Meal

Mostaccioli Party Meal

$180.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Tortellini Party Meal

Tortellini Party Meal

$180.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Alfredo Party Meal

Alfredo Party Meal

$180.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta with chicken, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Lasagna Party Meal

Lasagna Party Meal

$200.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Mike's Sub Party Tray

Mike's Sub Party Tray

$59.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Party tray includes 6 Mike's Subs cut in quarters. Stacked on a tray and wrapped ready to serve 18-24 people!

9" x 13" Pan of Lasagna

9" x 13" Pan of Lasagna

$80.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Serves 12 people

12" x 20" Pan of Lasagna

12" x 20" Pan of Lasagna

$140.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Serves 30 people

Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

605 Upper Ten Mile Creek Rd, Germantown Hills, IL 61548

Directions

