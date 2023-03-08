A map showing the location of Midway Steak House WEBSTER & BOARDWALKView gallery

Midway Steak House WEBSTER & BOARDWALK

WEBSTER & BOARDWALK

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ 08751

FOOD

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$9.75

CHEESE BURGER

$7.00

HOT DOG

$6.00

CHEESESTEAK

$9.75

MEATBALL

$7.00
STEAK SANDWICH

$9.00

HAMBURGER

$6.00

SIDES

FRIES

$6.50

CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

CHICKEN FRIES

$7.00

FUNNEL CAKE

$7.50

FRIED OREOS

$7.50

CHEESE BALLS

$7.00

BEVERAGES

SMALL SODA

$3.00

LARGE SODA

$3.50

SMALL LEMONADE

$4.00

LARGE LEMONADE

$6.50

SODA BOTTLE

$3.50

DASANI WATER

$3.00

SMART WATER

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
WEBSTER & BOARDWALK, SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ 08751

