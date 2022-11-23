  • Home
Momo's Sushi & More 215 Trade Street

No reviews yet

215 Trade Street

Greer, SC 29651

Crunchy California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Miso Soup

Ramune

Grape

Grape

$2.49
Orange

Orange

$2.49

Strawberry

$2.49
Lychee

Lychee

$2.49

Peach

$2.49

Calpico

Strawberry

Strawberry

$2.99
Mango

Mango

$2.99
Lychee

Lychee

$2.99

White Peach

$2.99

Other

Foco Coconut Juice

$1.99Out of stock
Ito En Unsweet Green Tea

Ito En Unsweet Green Tea

$2.99Out of stock
Melon Cider

Melon Cider

$2.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Peach Sweet Tea

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Water

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

Peach cider

$2.99Out of stock

Apple juice

$2.49

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$4.99
Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$5.99
Shumai (Pork or Shrimp)

Shumai (Pork or Shrimp)

$6.99
BBQ Pork Bao

BBQ Pork Bao

$5.99
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$5.99
Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.99
Potato Croquette

Potato Croquette

$5.99

Fried vegetable Spring Roll

$5.99

Salad & Soups

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.99
Kanikama Salad

Kanikama Salad

$6.99
Ika Sansai

Ika Sansai

$5.99Out of stock
Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$13.99Out of stock
Tuna Tataki Salad

Tuna Tataki Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Miso Soup

$3.99

Soba salad

$9.99

Cooked Sushi

Tempura Shrimp Roll

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$9.99
Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$10.99
Teriyaki Chicken Roll

Teriyaki Chicken Roll

$5.99
California Roll

California Roll

$5.99
Crunchy California Roll

Crunchy California Roll

$7.99
Green Dragon Roll

Green Dragon Roll

$11.99

Volcano Roll

$11.99
Carolina Roll

Carolina Roll

$9.99
Spicy Crab Avocado Inari

Spicy Crab Avocado Inari

$8.99

Raw Sushi

Assorted Nigiri

Assorted Nigiri

$12.99
Assorted Sashimi

Assorted Sashimi

$12.99
Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$8.99
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.99
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99
Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$13.99
Seared Tuna Gari Roll

Seared Tuna Gari Roll

$13.99
Salmon Lover

Salmon Lover

$14.99

Vegetable Sushi

Tempura Vegetable Roll

Tempura Vegetable Roll

$6.99
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.99
Vegetable Lover

Vegetable Lover

$8.99

Deep Fried Rolls

Deep Ocean Roll

$9.99

Bagel Roll

$10.99

Chef Specials

MoMo's Cupcake

MoMo's Cupcake

$16.99
Cartwright Roll

Cartwright Roll

$16.99
Firecracker Roll

Firecracker Roll

$15.99
Pork Belly Roll

Pork Belly Roll

$12.99
Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$11.99

Tempura shrimp Spicy crab salad Avocado Spicy mayonnaise Masago Green Onions

Kidmeals

$7.99
Cajun Crawfish Roll

Cajun Crawfish Roll

$8.99

Crawfish salad, cucumber , avocado , on top spicy Mayo and old bay seasoning.

Tropical Seafood Roll

$14.99

Mochi (3)

Pick 3 Mochi

$5.99

Melona

Strawberry

$3.00

Samanco

Vanilla

Vanilla

$3.00
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00

Sauces & Dressings

Eel Sauce

$0.25

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

JP Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha

$0.25

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.25

Mango Sauce

$0.25

Ginger Dressing

$0.25

Wasabi

$0.25
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

215 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651

