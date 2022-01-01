Mo's Seafood & Chowder Astoria

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

*Bowl
Cod Fish & Chips
Halibut Fish & Chips

Appetizers

Steamer Clams

Steamer Clams

$17.95

Clam Strip Appetizer

$10.95

Oyster Shooter

$3.95

Crispy Shrimp Appetizer

$12.95

Shrimp Skewer Appetizer

$12.95

Shrimp Cocktail Appetizer

$8.95

French Fries (Basket)

$3.95

Onion Rings (Basket)

$8.95

Small Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Shrimp Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Chowder

*Bowl

*Bowl

$7.95

12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

*Cup

*Cup

$5.95

Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder

Large Bowl of Chowder

Large Bowl of Chowder

$9.95

16 oz of our delicious clam chowder

Slumgullion Bowl

Slumgullion Bowl

$12.95

Our classic Mo's Clam Chowder topped with bay shrimp.

Slumgullion Cannonball as Entree

Slumgullion Cannonball as Entree

$15.95

Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp

Family Style Chowder

Family Style Chowder

$22.95

48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Garlic Bread As Entree

$3.00

1/2 Garlic Bread

$1.75
Home Baked Bread

Home Baked Bread

$3.00

Home baked white bread, served with butter.

Quart Hot Chowder

Quart Hot Chowder

$12.95

32 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder

Family Slumgullion

Family Slumgullion

$26.95
Empty Bread Bowl

Empty Bread Bowl

$4.95
Cannonball

Cannonball

$12.95

Chili

Chili- Cup

$5.95

Chili- Cup as Entree

$5.95

Chili- Bowl

$7.95

Chili- Bowl as Entree

$7.95

Chili- Large Bowl

$9.95

Chili- Large Bowl as Entree

$9.95

Chili Chow

$12.95

Chili- Chow as Entree

$12.95

Chili- Family Style

$22.95

Seafood Baskets

Cod Fish & Chips

Cod Fish & Chips

$17.95

Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Halibut Fish & Chips

Halibut Fish & Chips

$21.95

Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$14.95

A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Breaded Shrimp

Breaded Shrimp

$16.95

Six butterflied and breaded crispy shrimp served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Shrimp Skewer & Fries

Shrimp Skewer & Fries

$16.95

15 shrimp grilled in garlic butter and served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$19.95

The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.

Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$20.95
Cod Fillet

Cod Fillet

$17.95
Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$13.95

Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.

Steamers Dinner

$20.95

Seafood Sandwiches etc

Cod Fish Sandwich

Cod Fish Sandwich

$13.95

A tasty piece of flour dusted grilled cod served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Bay Shrimp Melt

Bay Shrimp Melt

$14.95

Bay shrimp salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Classic bay shrimp salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with you side of Mo's Clam Chowder, French Fries, Coleslaw or Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$14.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.95

6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95

6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection topped with cheddar cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich is oh sooo cheesy and delicious

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$8.95

A vegetarian patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$11.95
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.95

Vegan

Salads & Breads

Shrimp Dinner Salad

Shrimp Dinner Salad

$5.95
Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp

$5.95

Shredded cabbage topped with our original house dressing and bay shrimp.

Bay Shrimp Louie

Bay Shrimp Louie

$16.95
Coleslaw with Shrimp

Coleslaw with Shrimp

$3.95
Coleslaw without Shrimp

Coleslaw without Shrimp

$2.95
Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$16.95

A ripe avocado sliced in half and filled with our delicious bay shrimp salad mix.

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

Tuna Stuffed Avocado

$16.95

1/2 Garlic Bread

$1.75

Home Bread

$3.00
Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

Empty Chowder Bread Bowl

$3.00
Bay Shrimp Cocktail

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$7.95

Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Sweets

Marion Berry Cobbler

Marion Berry Cobbler

$5.95
Sundae

Sundae

$3.95

Kid's Korner

Kid Cod Fish & Chips

Kid Cod Fish & Chips

$7.95
Kid Crispy Shrimp

Kid Crispy Shrimp

$7.95
Kid Clam Strips

Kid Clam Strips

$6.95
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$7.95
Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.95
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50
Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.95
Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$1.95

.

N/A DRINKS

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95

Bubly

$2.50
CBD Water - Blueberry

CBD Water - Blueberry

$5.00
CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu

CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu

$5.00
CBD Water - Lavender Mint Lemonade

CBD Water - Lavender Mint Lemonade

$5.00
CBD Water - Passion Fruit

CBD Water - Passion Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

CBD Water- Blackberry

$5.00

Lipton tea sweet

$2.75

Lipton tea unsweetened

$2.75
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.50
Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

$2.50
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75
Mo Mocha

Mo Mocha

$2.75
Kids Pepsi

Kids Pepsi

$2.00
Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.00
Kids Root Beer

Kids Root Beer

$2.00
Kids Mt. Dew

Kids Mt. Dew

$2.00
Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Kids Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

$2.00
Kids Strawberry Lemonade

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00
Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00
Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Kids Orange Juice

Kids Orange Juice

$3.00
Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

$3.00
Kids Diet Pepsi

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Water

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.75
Milk

Milk

$2.75
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.25
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

BEERS

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$4.95
Black Butte Porter

Black Butte Porter

$4.95
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.95
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.95
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.95
Corona

Corona

$4.95
Widmer Hefeweizen

Widmer Hefeweizen

$4.95
O'Douls

O'Douls

$3.95

Beachy Clean IPA

$6.95

Hucleberry

$3.95

Rainier Cherry

$3.95

Fuji Apple

$3.95

Raspberry Cran

$3.95

COCKTAILS

Rogue Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda

Rogue Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda

$7.95
Rogue Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

Rogue Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

$7.95
Rogue Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

Rogue Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

$7.95
Rogue Grapefruit Vodka Soda

Rogue Grapefruit Vodka Soda

$7.95
Rogue Lemonade Ice-Tea Vodka

Rogue Lemonade Ice-Tea Vodka

$7.95

Irish Coffee

$7.95

WINES

NW Cabernet

NW Cabernet

$16.95
NW Chardonnay

NW Chardonnay

$16.95
NW Pinot Gris

NW Pinot Gris

$16.95
NW Pinot Noir

NW Pinot Noir

$16.95
NW Riesling

NW Riesling

$16.95

Chowder Base

Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb

Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb

$11.95

A quick and easy meal. Add Milk, Heat and Enjoy! It makes six cups of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder.

Loaf Home Baked

$6.00

The Classic Dinner

Mo's Clam Chowder Base, four pieces of ready to cook garlic bread, coleslaw and a ready to cook marionberry cobbler.

Classic Dinner

$30.00

Fish Taco Dinner

Mo's Clam Chowder Base, all the fixings to make six cod fish tacos and a ready to bake marionberry cobbler.

Fish Taco Dinner

$35.00

Homemade Marionberry Cobbler

Homemade Marionberry Cobbler

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located on pilings in the Columbia River, Mo's restaurant is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the view of the active river while enjoying a wonderful bowl of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder. Mo's Astoria houses not only a restaurant but you can also get a peek at how we make our chowder in our state of the art chowder vault.

Website

Location

101 15th St., Astoria, OR 97103

Directions

Gallery
Mo's Seafood & Chowder image
Mo's Seafood & Chowder image
Mo's Seafood & Chowder image

