Munch Street Food
66 Reviews
$$
1376 coney island avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
STARTERS
Munch Poppers
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Crunchy Chicken Fingers
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
Munch Chicken Fingers
Crunchy Pastrami-wrapped Chicken Tenders - 4 pcs
Cornflake Chicken Fingers
Dirty Fries
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Chicken Wings
BBQ / Spicy Chicken Wings
Corn Dog
Nachos
w Salsa & Guacamole
Brisket Eggroll
Pastrami Eggroll
Blooming Onion
w Honey Mustard Sauce
Breaded Cauliflower
Fried & Breaded Cauliflower Nuggets
Brisket Empanada
Captain Crunch Chicken Finger
Chicken Eggroll
SIDES
MEAT PIZZA
Meat Lover's Pizza
BBQ pulled beef, Red Peppers, Sauteed Onions & Spicy Mayo
Slice of Heaven
Chopped Meat, Bolognese Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Tomato & Garlic Aioli
Tex Mex
Baby Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Jalapeno Puree
Italian Pizza
Ground Beef, Chef's Bolognese Sauce, sliced Sausage & Diced Tomatoes
BURGERS
Beef Burger
Premium Beef Patty
Lamb Burger
Premium Lamb Patty
Chicken Burger
Freshly Ground Chicken w Herbs & Seasoning
Veggie Burger
Delicious & Healthy Veggie Patty
Sloppy Joe Burger
Sloppy Joe-style ground Beef Patty, with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion & BBQ Sauce
Triple Threat Burger
Premium Beef Patty, Pastrami, Cornflake Schnitzel, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Thousand Island Dressing
St. Petersburger
Premium Beef Patty, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Sunny-side Up Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, BBQ Sauce & Secret Sauce