Munch Street Food

66 Reviews

$$

1376 coney island avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11230

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Chicken Fingers
Crispy French Fries
Cornflake Chicken Fingers

STARTERS

Munch Poppers

$12.95

Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño

Crunchy Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs

Munch Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Crunchy Pastrami-wrapped Chicken Tenders - 4 pcs

Cornflake Chicken Fingers

$10.95
Dirty Fries

$13.95

French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo

Chicken Wings

$11.95

BBQ / Spicy Chicken Wings

Corn Dog

$6.95
Nachos

$8.99

w Salsa & Guacamole

Brisket Eggroll

$10.95
Pastrami Eggroll

$10.95
Blooming Onion

$10.99

w Honey Mustard Sauce

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.95Out of stock

Fried & Breaded Cauliflower Nuggets

Brisket Empanada

$11.95
Captain Crunch Chicken Finger

$14.95

Chicken Eggroll

$5.95

SIDES

Crispy French Fries

$5.95
Cajun French Fries

$6.95
Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95
Munch Crunch Fries

$7.95

Round, thinly silced potato chips w Truffle Mayo

Truffle French Fries

$9.95Out of stock

Crispy French Fries in Truffle Aioli

Breaded Onion Rings

$7.95

w Honey Mustard Sauce

Coleslaw

$4.95

MEAT PIZZA

Meat Lover's Pizza

$18.95

BBQ pulled beef, Red Peppers, Sauteed Onions & Spicy Mayo

Slice of Heaven

$18.95

Chopped Meat, Bolognese Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Tomato & Garlic Aioli

Tex Mex

$18.95

Baby Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Jalapeno Puree

Italian Pizza

$18.95

Ground Beef, Chef's Bolognese Sauce, sliced Sausage & Diced Tomatoes

BURGERS

Beef Burger

$15.95

Premium Beef Patty

Lamb Burger

$16.95

Premium Lamb Patty

Chicken Burger

$12.95

Freshly Ground Chicken w Herbs & Seasoning

Veggie Burger

$10.95Out of stock

Delicious & Healthy Veggie Patty

Sloppy Joe Burger

$15.95

Sloppy Joe-style ground Beef Patty, with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion & BBQ Sauce

Triple Threat Burger

$20.95

Premium Beef Patty, Pastrami, Cornflake Schnitzel, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Thousand Island Dressing

St. Petersburger

$20.95

Premium Beef Patty, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Sunny-side Up Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, BBQ Sauce & Secret Sauce

SANDWICHES

Classic Schnitzel Sandwich

$17.99
Conrflake Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.99

Bissli Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.99
Baby Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Hot & Spicy Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.95