New York Pizzeria
No reviews yet
1720 Liberty Road C
Eldersburg, MD 21784
Apps, Soups & Salads, Sides
Appetizers
- 12 Pieces Boneless Wings$11.50
- 6 Pieces Boneless Wings$5.75
- Wings - 6 Pieces$9.50
Choice of hot, mild, mango habanero, sweet Thai chili, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, honey old bay, Cajun sauce. Jamaican jerk sauce or vindaloo, served with blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrots
- Wings - 12 Pieces$16.50
Choice of hot, mild, mango habanero, sweet Thai chili, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, honey old bay, Cajun sauce. Jamaican jerk sauce or vindaloo, served with blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrots
- Wings - 18 Pieces$24.50
Choice of hot, mild, mango habanero, sweet Thai chili, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, honey old bay, Cajun sauce. Jamaican jerk sauce or vindaloo, served with blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrots
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.00
- Bruschetta Di Casa$9.00
Slices of homemade bread covered with garlic, chopped tomatoes & onions, marinated in olive oil & fresh basil
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.00
5 pieces
- Calamari Dorati$12.00
Tender calamari fried & served with marinara
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
5 pieces
- Crab Dip$13.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Fried Mix$12.00
Mushrooms, mozzarella sticks & fried zucchini served with ranch & tomato sauce
- Fried Pickles$8.00
5 pieces
- Fried Zucchini$8.00
- Garlic Cheese Breadsticks$7.00
- Garlic Knots$3.00
6
- Insalata Caprese$11.00
Slices of ripe tomatoes & fresh mozzarella drizzled with olive oil, balsamic reduction & fresh basil
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.00
5 pieces. Stuffed with cream cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
6 pieces
- Nacho Supreme$10.00
Beef
- Onion Rings$5.75
- Potato Skins$8.50
- Quesadilla$8.00
- Shrimp & Crab Fondue$16.00
Fresh grilled shrimp & lump crab meat in a tomato & cream sauce, served in a bread bowl
Salads
- Small Tossed Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives & cucumbers
- Small Caesar Salad$5.00
- Small Shrimp Salad$9.50
- Small Greek Salad$8.00
Tossed salad, feta & pepperoncini
- Small Chef Salad$8.00
- Small Southern Chicken Salad$9.50
Tossed salad with romaine lettuce, topped with choice of fried or grilled chicken, mozzarella & bacon
- Small Tuna Salad$9.50
- Large Tossed Salad$7.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives & cucumbers
- Large Caesar Salad$7.00
- Large Shrimp Salad$11.50
- Large Greek Salad$10.00
Tossed salad, feta & pepperoncini
- Large Chef Salad$10.00
- Cobb Salad$11.50
Large only. Tossed salad, turkey, bacon, boiled eggs & cheese
- Large Southern Chicken Salad$11.50
Tossed salad with romaine lettuce, topped with choice of fried or grilled chicken, mozzarella & bacon
- Taco Salad$10.50
Taco shell filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, served with sour cream & salsa
- Large Tuna Salad$11.50
Soups
Sides
- Italian Sausage$6.00
- Meat Sauce Bowl$6.00
Bowl
- Italian Meatball$6.00
4 pieces
- Marinara Sauce$2.00
- Tomato Sauce$2.00
- Broccoli$5.00
- Sautéed Spinach$5.00
- Coleslaw$2.50
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Asparagus$4.00
- Garlic Bread$2.00
- Regular Bread$1.75
- Chips$0.50
- Celery$1.00
- Carrots$1.00
Pizzas, Calzones & Stromboli Menu
12" SMALL
- 12 "Ny Style Cheese$12.00
White or red
- 12" Supreme$18.00
Pepperoni, ham, onions, anchovies, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, fresh green peppers & black olives
- 12" Creamy Chicken Spinach$16.00
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza
- 12" Primavera$15.00
White or red sauce. Fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli
- 12" Vegetarian$16.00
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives
- 12" Chicken & Hot Pepper$16.00
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic atop our white pizza
- 12" Bianca$16.00
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, broccoli & basil
- 12" Italian Pizza$16.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, oil & garlic
- 12" BBQ Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing
- 12" Seafood$18.00
White or red. Topped with shrimp & crab meat
- 12" Margherita$16.00
White pizza topped with fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
- 12" Meat Lovers$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon
- Cauliflower Crust$13.00
10"
14" Medium
- 14" Ny Style Cheese$13.00
White or red
- 14" BBQ Chicken$18.00
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce
- 14" Bianca$18.00
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, broccoli & basil
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$18.00
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
- 14" Chicken & Hot Pepper$18.00
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic atop our white pizza
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.00
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing
- 14" Creamy Chicken Spinach$18.00
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza
- 14" Italian Pizza$18.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, oil & garlic
- 14" Margherita$18.00
White pizza topped with fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
- 14" Meat Lovers$19.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon
- 14" Supreme$21.00
Pepperoni, ham, onions, anchovies, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, fresh green peppers & black olives
- 14" Primavera$17.00
White or red sauce. Fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli
- 14" Seafood$20.00
White or red. Topped with shrimp & crab meat
- 14" Vegetarian$18.00
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives
- Gluten-Free Pizza$14.00
14"
16" Large
- 16" Ny Style Cheese$15.00
White or red
- 16" Large BBQ Chicken$20.00
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce
- 16" Large Bianca$20.00
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, broccoli & basil
- 16" Large Buffalo Chicken$20.00
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
- 16" Large Chicken & Hot Pepper$20.00
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic atop our white pizza
- 16" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.00
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing
- 16" Large Creamy Chicken Spinach$20.00
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza
- 16" Large Italian Pizza$20.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, oil & garlic
- 16" Large Margherita$20.00
White pizza topped with fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
- 16" Large Meat Lovers$22.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon
- 16" Large NY Style Supreme$23.00
Pepperoni, ham, onions, anchovies, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, fresh green peppers & black olives
- 16" Large Primavera$19.00
White or red sauce. Fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli
- 16" Large Seafood$23.00
White or red. Topped with shrimp & crab meat
- 16" Large Vegetarian$20.00
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives
XL 18"
- 18" Xlarge Ny Style Cheese$17.00
White or red
- 18" Xlarge NY Style Supreme$26.00
Pepperoni, ham, onions, anchovies, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, fresh green peppers & black olives
- 18" Xlarge Vegetarian$22.00
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives
- 18" Xlarge Meat Lovers$25.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon
Sicilian
Stromboli & Calzone
Pizza Specials
Pasta, Dishes & Entrees Menu
Choose Your Own Pasta & Sauce
- Alfredo Sauce$14.00
- Bolognese$15.00
Hearty meat sauce made with ground beef, tomato sauce & a touch of cream
- Chicken Chesapeake$21.00
Chicken & crab meat in a creamy blush sauce
- Creamy Blush Sauce$11.50
- Marinara$11.50
- Meat Sauce$13.00
- Meatball Sauce$13.00
- Tomato$11.50
- Sausage, Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions$15.00
- Seafood Alfredo$22.00
Shrimp & scallops
- Seafood Chesapeake$22.00
Shrimp & crab meat in a creamy blush sauce
- Seafood Mix$24.00
Mussels, clams, shrimp & calamari in white or red sauce
- Shrimp & Crab Diavolo$22.00
Shrimp, crab, spicy marinara & onions
- Shrimp Scampi$20.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with scampi sauce
- Vodka Cream Sauce$12.00
Italian Dishes
- Meat Lasagna$13.50
- Baked Ziti$13.50
- Manicotti$13.50
- Cheese Ravioli$13.50
- Meat Ravioli$13.50
- Crab Ravioli$20.00
In a vodka cream sauce
- Stuffed Eggplant$18.00
With spinach, ricotta & mozzarella with spaghetti
- Stuffed Shells$13.50
Cheese or spinach & cheese
- Shrimp & Crab Primavera$23.00
Shrimp & crab meat with broccoli, mushrooms & tomatoes in our creamy blush sauce, served with penne
- Stuffed Shells with Crab$20.00
Crab meat & cheese in a vodka cream sauce
- Shrimp Parmigiana$19.00
Freshly breaded shrimp topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Layered eggplant topped with tomato sauce & cheese, served with a side of pasta
- Gnocchi Sorrento$15.50
Potato dumplings, mozzarella & tomato sauce
- George's Famous Cheese Tortellini$16.00
Meat sauce, alfredo sauce & ham
Chicken & Veal Dishes
- Veal Parmigiana$20.00
Fresh veal topped with tomato sauce & cheese, served with a side of pasta
- Veal Marsala$22.00
Veal in a wine & marsala sauce with mushrooms over pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce & cheese, served with spaghetti
- Chicken Romano$19.00
Chicken breasts, broccoli, mushrooms & sun-dried tomatoes in a light cream sauce, served over penne
- Pollo Risotto$19.00
Chicken breast marinated with sage, rosemary, thyme & crushed red pepper, sautéed in a white wine sauce with truffle olio, served with a creamy Parmesan risotto with spinach
- Pollo Rosemary$19.00
2 pieces chicken breasts sautéed in white wine lemon sauce with rosemary, topped with fresh spinach & mozzarella, served with penne
- Chicken Marsala$19.00
Chicken breast sautéed in a marsala sauce with mushrooms, served over pasta
- Chicken Piccata$19.00
Chicken breasts & capers in a lemon wine sauce, served over spaghetti
- Chicken Cacciatore$19.00
Chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions & light chunk marinara, served over penne
- Chicken Tuscany$19.00
Chicken breast in a creamy garlic sauce with sun-dried tomatoes & spinach over penne
- Cajun Chicken & Shrimp$23.00
Sautéed with red peppers in a spicy creamy Cajun sauce over fettuccine
- Chicken Abruzzi
Chicken with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus over angel hair pasta in a brandy cream sauce
- Rigatoni Black & Bleu
Rigatoni black & bleu blackened chicken breast with sauteed spinach in a vodka cream sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Entrées
Baskets, Subs, Wraps & Sandwiches
Subs & Wraps
- B.L.T$9.50
- Cheeseburger$9.50
Half pound
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.00
- Crispy Chicken$9.50
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken$10.00
- Chicken Cheese Steak$10.00
- Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.50
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Wrap Only, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese and Ceasar dressing
- Grilled Veggies$7.99
Black Olives, mushrooms, fried onions & green peppers with provolone cheese
- Ham & Provolone$10.50
- Italian Cold Cut$10.00
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone
- Italian Steak & Cheese Sub$10.00
Sub Only. Chopped steak with cheese, mushrooms, green peppers & onions topped with tomato sauce
- Meat Lover$10.50
Ham, turkey, capicola, salami & provolone
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$9.50
Only available as a sub
- Sausage & Peppers Sub$9.50
Sub Only. Onions, mushrooms, green peppers & tomato sauce
- Shrimp Salad$11.50
- Steak$9.00
- Steak & Cheese$10.00
- Steak Deluxe$10.25
Chopped steak with mozzarella, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried onions, tomatoes, lettuce, green peppers, bacon & mayo
- Tuna Salad$10.50
- Turkey & Provolone$10.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$9.50
Only available as a sub
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$9.50
Only available as a sub
- Shrimp Parmigiana Sub$10.00
Only available as a sub
- Veal Parmigiana Sub$10.00
Only available as a sub
Baskets
- Chicken Tenders Basket$10.99
5 Tenders, choice of fries or onion rings
- Shrimp Basket$13.99
6 Shrimp, choice of fries or onion rings
- Fish & Chips Basket$13.99
Beer Battered fish filet with fries & coleslaw
- Crab Cakes Basket$13.99
2 Crab Cakes, choice of fries or onion rings
- Seafood Mix Basket$14.99
Shrimp, fish fillet, crab cakes
Sandwiches
Our Specialty Sandwiches
- Crab Melt$11.50
Crab dip served on focaccia bread with provolone
- Jack Daniels Burger$12.99
Black Angus beef topped with Cheddar, bacon, housemade Jack Daniels sauce & fried onion straws on toasted bun. Includes lettuce & tomatoes
- Special Burger$11.50
Black Angus beef topped with Cheddar, bacon, jalapeños & our signature housemade chipotle mayo sauce served on a toasted bun. Includes lettuce, tomatoes & onions $
- Open Face Burger$11.50
Burger open face with fresh mushrooms, fries & gravy
- Classic Burger$11.50
Provolone & American cheese with bacon & ham with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
- Open Face Chicken$11.50
With fries or mashed potatoes, topped with gravy
- Caprese Sandwich$10.50
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & olive oil
- Bistro Sandwich$11.50
Ham, capicola, turkey, salami, provolone & caramelized onions on focaccia bread
- Seafood Club Wrap$13.99
Shrimp salad, crab cake, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Kids & Dessert Menu
Kids
Desserts
Catering Menu
Catering - Small
- Small 8-10 Lasagna$50.00
Meat or vegetable
- Small (8-10) Baked Ziti$50.00
- Small (8-10) Ravioli$50.00
- Small (8-10) Manicotti$50.00
- Small (8-10) Stuffed Shells$50.00
- Small (8-10) Chicken Cacciatore$55.00
- Small (8-10) Chicken Marsala$60.00
- Small (8-10) Chicken Parmigiana$60.00
- Small (8-10) Veal Marsala$60.00
- Small (8-10) Veal Parmigiana$60.00
- Small (8-10) Eggplant Parmigiana$60.00
- Small (8-10) George's Tortellini$60.00
- Small (8-10) Sausage & Peppers$60.00
- Small (8-10) Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$60.00
- Small (8-10) Spaghetti w/ Sausage$60.00
- Small (8-10) Seafood Chesapeake$65.00
- Small (8-10) Seafood Alfredo$65.00
- Small (8-10) Tossed Salad$20.00
- Small (8-10) Tossed Salad with Chicken$35.00
- Small (8-10) Greek Salad$30.00
- Small (8-10) Chef Salad$35.00
- Small (8-10) Caesar Salad$20.00
- Small (8-10) Caesar Salad with Chicken$35.00
- Small (8-10) Bread$10.00
Catering - Medium
- Medium 15-20 Lasagna$70.00
Meat or vegetable
- Medium (15-12) Baked Ziti$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Ravioli$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Manicotti$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Stuffed Shells$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Chicken Cacciatore$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Chicken Marsala$95.00
- Medium (15-12) Chicken Parmigiana$95.00
- Medium (15-12) Veal Marsala$110.00
- Medium (15-12) Veal Parmigiana$110.00
- Medium (15-12) Eggplant Parmigiana$90.00
- Medium (15-12) George's Tortellini$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Sausage & Peppers$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Spaghetti w/ Sausage$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Seafood Chesapeake$115.00
- Medium (15-12) Seafood Alfredo$115.00
- Medium (15-12) Tossed Salad$40.00
- Medium (15-12) Tossed Salad with Chicken$55.00
- Medium (15-12) Greek Salad$50.00
- Medium (15-12) Chef Salad$55.00
- Medium (15-12) Caesar Salad$40.00
- Medium (15-12) Caesar Salad with Chicken$55.00
- Medium (15-12) Bread$15.00
Catering - Large
- Large 25-30 Lasagna$130.00
Meat or vegetable
- Large (25-30) Baked Ziti$130.00
- Large (25-30) Ravioli$130.00
Meat or cheese
- Large (25-30) Manicotti$130.00
- Large (25-30) Stuffed Shells$130.00
Cheese or spinach & cheese
- Large (25-30) Chicken Cacciatore$135.00
- Large (25-30) Chicken Marsala$135.00
- Large (25-30) Chicken Parmigiana$135.00
- Large (25-30) Veal Marsal$155.00
- Large (25-30) Veal Parmigiana$155.00
- Large (25-30) Eggplant Parmigiana$130.00
- Large (25-30) George's Tortellini$125.00
- Large (25-30) Sausage & Peppers$130.00
- Large (25-30) Spaghetti W/ Meatballs$130.00
- Large (25-30) Spaghetti W/ Sausage$130.00
- Large (25-30) Seafood Chesapeake$160.00
- Large (25-30) Seafood Alfredo$160.00
- Large (25-30) Tossed Salad$60.00
- Large (25-30) Tossed Salad with Chicken$75.00
- Large (25-30) Greek Salad$70.00
- Large (25-30) Chef Salad$75.00
- Large (25-30) Caesar Salad$60.00
- Large (25-30) Caesar Salad with Chicken$75.00
- Large (25-30) Bread$20.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
1720 Liberty Road C, Eldersburg, MD 21784