Liberatore's- Eldersburg 6300 Georgetown Blvd

No reviews yet

6300 Georgetown Blvd

Eldersburg, MD 21784

Order Again

Popular Items

Lasagna Al Forno
16in Cheese Pizza
Garlic Bread w/cheese

Appetizer

Artichoke Piccini

$14.95

Artichokes simmered in Chianti Marinara

Bruschetta

$11.95

Italian bread topped w/tomatoes & basil

Burratta & Arugula

$14.95

served w/ tomatoes&balsamic reduction

Cauliflower Popcorn

$11.95

Lightly fried & drizzled w/siracha aioli

Cheesy Meatballs

$11.95

Meatballs topped w/ricotta

Clams Casino

$12.95

Chopped Clams, garlic, peppers, bacon

Clams Possillipo

$16.95

Little neck clams in marinara sauce

Crab Dip

$16.95

Classic Crab dip w/ toasted baguette

Drunken Mussels

$15.00

simmered in Guiness w/ sausage & Shallots

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95

Eggplant rolled w/peppers, proscutto, pesto, marinara, mozzerella

Flash Fried Artichokes

$11.00

Tossed w/bruschetta

Fried Calamari

$14.95

fried calamari

Garlic Bread

$7.50

Mama Libs own recipe

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$8.00

Garlic bread topped w/cheese

Grilled Calamari

$14.95

Grilled Calamari

Half Garlic Bread

$5.00

Mama Libs own recipe

Mini Arincini Balls

$13.95

Fried Risotto w/peas,fresh mozzerella, meatsauce topped w/marinara

Mozzerella Caprese

$16.95

Tomatoes, fresh Mozzerella, onions, capers

Mozzerella caprese w/ cajun chicken

$15.95

fresh mozzerella, tomatoes, capers, onions, cajun chicken

Mozzerellla sticks

$10.95

served w/ marinara

Mussels Bianco

$15.95

Mussels w/white wine sauce

Mussels Caccitore

$15.95

Mussels w/Marinara, peppers and onions

Rusticella

$11.95

Italian bread topped w/tomatoes & basil,olives, pesto, fresh mozzerella

Sausage alla Barry

$12.95

Italian sausage, spinach, oil, garlic, crushed red peppers

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.95

Served w, ginger & wasabi

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

5 jumbo shrimp w/cocktail sauce

Shrimp Nest

$16.95

Shrimp in a fried Angel Hair nest in lemonwine sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

served w/ toasted baguette

Tuscan Antipasto Board

$16.95

Artisan cheese, cured meats,olives

Soup & Salad

Augie Salad

$15.95

Romaine, Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, peprocini, salami, ham, provolone, creamy house

Autumn Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, Cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, apples, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, parmigiana, croutons, homemade caesar dressing

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.95

house salad topped w/ cajun chicken

California Cobb

$15.95

House Salad, bleu cheese crumbles, shreddes mozzerella, egg, bacon, grilled chicken

Chicken Salad

$13.95

housemade chicken salad over greens & tomatoes

Greek Salad

$11.95

greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, fetta, cucumber, house dressing

House Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Onions, Cuccumber, Peprocini, our house italian dressing

Large Chicken Noodle

$9.95

Homemade Chicken Noodle soup

Large Cream of Crab

$10.95

Classic cream of Crab soup

Large Italian Wedding soup

$9.95

Mini meatballs, spinach, pasta

Large Pasta Fagioli

$9.95

Beans & Pasta Soup

Large Soup of the Day

$9.95

Chef's Soup of the day

Large Stracciatella soup

$9.95

Chicken Stock, tortellini, egg, spinach

Liberatore Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Parmigiana, balsamic Vinaigarette

Salmon Salad

$24.95

Grilled Salmon, Greens, Mushrooms, Croutons, Egg, bacon, tomato vinaigerette

Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Housemade Shrimp Salad over greens & tomatoes

Small Chicken Noodle

$8.95

Homemade Chicken Noodle soup

Small Cream of Crab

$9.95

Classic cream of Crab soup

Small Italian Wedding soup

$8.95

mini meatballs, spinach, pasta

Small Pasta Fagioli

$8.95

Beans & Pasta Soup

Small Soup of the Day

$8.95

Chef's Soup of the day

Small Stracciatella soup

$8.95

Chicken Stock, tortellini, egg, spinach

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Fresh Spinach, Cranberries, bacon, Candied walnuts, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$15.95

Iceberg Wedge, tomoatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Homemade

Baked Penne

$13.95

Penne, tomato sauce, mozzerella cheese

Capellini Caprese

$19.95

Sherry cream, basil, sausage, fresh mozzerella, Capellini

Capellini Margherita

$17.95

Capellini, tomatoes, basil, fresh Mozzerella cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Cheese Ravioli topped w/tomato sauce

Crab Ravioli

$26.95

Cheese Ravioli, Jumbo Lump Crab in a Creamy Rose sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.95

Eggplant topped w/mozzerella cheese, tomato sauce served w/pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95

Fettuccine w/ creamy alfredo sauce

Fett Alfredo w/Chicken

$22.90

Fettuccine w/ creamy alfredo sauce topped w/ grilled chicken

Fett Alfredo w/shrimp

$24.95

Fettuccine w/ creamy alfredo sauce topped w/ grilled shrimp

Fettucine Bolognese

$17.95

Fettucine, creamy meatsauce, peas

Lasagna Al Forno

$17.95

Layered w/ground beef, Ricotta, Mozzerella, matricicana sauce

Lemon Risotto w/ shrimp

$25.95

Risotto w/shrimp over grilled zuchini w/ balsamic glaze

Linguine w/Red Clam Sauce

$24.95

Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic

Linguine w/White Clam Sauce

$24.95

Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic

Orecchiette Alla Formaggio

$21.95

Orecchiette, Fontina cheese, sausage, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, truffle oil

Penne Black And Bleu

$23.95

Penne, vodka sauce, blackened chicken, bleu cheese crumbles

Penne Caponata

$20.95

Penne, marinara, eggplant, olives, capers

Tortellini Tre Salse

$17.95

Cheese Tortellini, marinara, alfredo,pesto

Trefungi Risotto w/shrimp

$24.95

Risotto w/shrimp, mushrooms,

Tuscan Ravioli

$22.95

Cheese Ravioli, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, fresh basil, brown butter sauce

Carne

1/2 Chicken Dish

$12.95

Chicken Giovanni

$23.95

Chicken breasts, white wine lemon sauce, rosemary topped w/spinach & mozzerella cheese

Chicken Sorrentina

$25.95

Chicken breasts, artichokes, tomatoes, prosciutto, mozzerella, sage, lemon

Chicken Pino

$23.95

Breaded chicken breasts, marsala wine sace, mozzerella cheese, fresh tomato slices

Chicken & Shrimp Vittoria

$29.95

Chicken breasts, asparagus, mushrooms, onions, tomato, mozzerella, two shrimp

Veal Positano

$28.95

Veal medallions, white wine, Sausage, Kalamata olives, Pepperoncinis, roasted peppers

Veal Saltimboca

$28.95

Veal medallions, white wine lemon sage sauce, topped w/ proscutto & Mozzerella over spinach

Veal Liberatore

$32.95

Veal medallions, peppers, cream sauce, jumbo lump crab meat

Veal Piccata

$27.95

Veal medallions, lemon wine sauce, capers

Veal Marsala

$27.95

Veal medallions, marsala wine sauce, mushrooms

Steak Toscana

$31.95

14 oz NY Steak, Cabrenet wine sauce, Shallots, mushrooms, onions, peppercorns, served w/roast potato &Vegetables

Steak Pizzaiola

$31.95

14 oz NY Steak, chunky marinara, onions, oregano, served w/ roast potatoes & vegetables

Filet Mignon

$39.95

10 oz Filet, cabrenet sauce, served with roast potatoes & Vegetables

Filet of Pisa

$40.95

Twin 5 oz filet stacked w/portobello mushroom, fresh mozzerella, tomato served w/ roast potatoes & Vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.95

Breaded chicken breasts topped w/mozzerella cheese &marinara

Veal Parmigiana

$27.95

Breaded Veal cutlet topped w/mozzerella cheese & tomato sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$20.95

Sausage, onions, peppers, marinara over garlic bread

Chicken Francese

$22.95

Lightly breaded in lemon wine sauce

Chicken Dante

$24.95

Chicken breast, marsala wine, mushrooms, bacon, onion

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms

Pesce

Lobster & Shrimp Fradiavlo

$35.95

Lobster, shrimp in a spicy marinara over linguine

Shrimp Fradiavlo

$27.95

Shrimp in a spicy marinara over linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

Shrimp in scampi sauce over linguine

Linguine Crabmeat

$26.95

jumbo lump crab simmered in marinara w/old bay over linguine

Frutta Di Mare

$35.95

Mussels, Clams, calamari, shrimp in marinara sauce over linguine

Salmon Nicola

$27.95

Salmon baked w/butter & basil over creamy risotto

Lobster Juliana

$28.95

7 oz lobster tail, white wine, asparagus, pine nuts, over spinach

Shrimp Mediterranean

$26.95

Shrimp, lemon wine sauce, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Spinach over Linguini

Seafood Risotto

$26.95

Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, clams with risotto

Sides

French Fries

$7.95

Mashed Potatoes

$7.95

Homemade mashed potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$7.95

Roasted Potatoes w/salt & pepper, garlic

Vegetable of the day

$6.95

Seasonal Vegetables

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.95

Fresh sauteed broccoli

Sauteed Spinach

$7.95

Fresh sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Asparagus

$8.95

Fresh Sauteed Asparagus

1 Meatball

$5.50

1 Meatball in marinara

1 sausage

$5.50

1 Italian Sausage

Side pasta matriciana

$8.95

choice of pasta w/ marinara sauce

Side pasta meatsauce

$8.95

Choice of pasta w/meatsauce

Side pasta Matriciana w/mushrooms

$8.95

Choice of pasta w/ mushroom sauce

Side pasta w/pink sauce

$8.95

Choice of pasta w/pink sauce

Side pasta w/alfredo sauce

$8.95

Choice of pasta w/alfredo sauce

Side pasta w/oil &garlic

$8.95

Choice of pasta w/oil&garlic

Side of risotto

$8.95

Side portion of creamy risotto

Side of meatballs

$8.95

2 meatballs in matriciana

Side of Grilled Sausage

$8.95

2 grilled sausage in matriciana

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken tenders & Fries

$10.50

Chicken tenders and french fries

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.50

3 Cheese Ravioli w/ tomato sauce

Kids Personal Pizza

$10.50

Small cheese pizza

Kids Spaghetti

$10.50

Spaghetti w/choice of sauce

Kids penne

$10.50

Penne w/choice of sauce

Kids Angel Hair

$10.50

Angel Hair w/choice of sauce

Kids Fettucine

$10.50

Fettucine w/choice of sauce

Kids Linguine

$10.50

Linguine w/choice of sauce

Sandwiches

Italian Cold Cut

$12.95

Italian lunch meats, provolone, house dressing on hoagie roll

Cheese Steak Sub

$12.95

Shaved Ribeye, Provolone on Hoagie Roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken breast on a Kaiser Roll

Chicken Saltimboca Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken breast, Spring greens, sage Mayonaise, sliced tomatoes, prosciutto, melted mozzerella on a kaiser roll

Meatball Sub

$12.95

Homemade meatballs, marinara, melted mozzerella on a hoagie roll

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$12.95

Italian sausage, onions, peppers, marinara on a hoagie roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Home made chicken salad on a kaiser roll

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Home made shrimp salad on a kaiser roll

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.95

Diced Chicken breast tossed w/bruschetta & pesto topped w/arugulla on a kaiser roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95

Diced Chicken breast topped w/ provolone cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast, marinara, melted mozzerella on a hoagie Roll

Meatball Sliders

$12.95

Meatballs on slider Rolls (3)

Desserts

Smith Island Cake

$10.95

Traditional Smith Island

Chocolate Cake

$10.95

Chocolate cake w/layers of Raspberry creme

Cheesecake

$10.95

Glutten Free Cheesecake

Peanutbutter Pie

$10.95

Classic Peanutbutter Pie

Tiramisu

$10.95

Homemade Tiramisu

Cannoli

$10.95

Classic Italian Cannoli

Ice Cream

$6.95

2 scoops Vanilla ice cream

Bombas

$11.95

Ask for availability

Sorbets

$11.95

Ask for availability

Weekly Dessert Special

$10.95

Ask for availability

1 scoop ice cream

$4.95

1 Scoop vaniila ice cream

Pasta

Angelhair

$3.00

Cheese Tortellini

$6.00

Fettucini

$3.00

Linguine

$3.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$3.00

Orecchetti

$3.00

Penne

$3.00

Rigatoni

$3.00

Spaghetti

$3.00

Whole Wheat

$3.00

Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Cheese Shells

$6.00

Cheese Mannicotti

$6.00

Risotto

$3.00

Pizza

12in Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Tomato & Cheese

12in Margheritta Pizza

$14.95

Tomato, Basil ,Fresh mozzarella

12in White Veggie Pizza

$14.95

oil,garlic,broccoli,mushrooms,tomatoes, onions cheese

12in Meatlovers Pizza

$15.95

pepperoni,sausage, bacon

12in Fradiavolo Pizza

$13.95

spicey marinara sausage,onions,mushrooms

12in Picante Pizza

$14.95

margherita plus spicey sausage & caramelized onions

12in Bruschetta

$14.95

oil,garlic,bruschetta & cheese

12in Arugula & Prosciutto

$16.95

brushed w/oil & garlic

12in Chicken Pesto Pizza

$17.95

spinach,artichoke,basil,chicken,mozzarella,arugula

12in Quattro Formagio

$15.95

parmigiana,ricotta,mozzarella,fontina,oil &garlic

12in Mushroom Pesto

$14.95

pesto sauce,mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

12in White Pizza

$13.95

oil & garlic

16in Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Tomato & Cheese

16in Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Tomato, Basil ,Fresh mozzarella

16in White Veggie Pizza

$17.95

oil,garlic,broccoli,mushrooms,tomatoes, onions cheese

16in Meatlovers Pizza

$18.95

pepperoni,sausage, bacon

16in Fradiavolo Pizza

$18.95

spicey marinara sausage,onions,mushrooms

16in White Pizza

$15.95

oil & garlic

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Cauliflower Popcorn

$7.00

Cheesy Meatballs

$7.00

Nov 14th

Wine Dinner Guest

$99.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Eldersburg, MD 21784

