Liberatore's- Eldersburg 6300 Georgetown Blvd
6300 Georgetown Blvd
Eldersburg, MD 21784
Appetizer
Artichoke Piccini
Artichokes simmered in Chianti Marinara
Bruschetta
Italian bread topped w/tomatoes & basil
Burratta & Arugula
served w/ tomatoes&balsamic reduction
Cauliflower Popcorn
Lightly fried & drizzled w/siracha aioli
Cheesy Meatballs
Meatballs topped w/ricotta
Clams Casino
Chopped Clams, garlic, peppers, bacon
Clams Possillipo
Little neck clams in marinara sauce
Crab Dip
Classic Crab dip w/ toasted baguette
Drunken Mussels
simmered in Guiness w/ sausage & Shallots
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant rolled w/peppers, proscutto, pesto, marinara, mozzerella
Flash Fried Artichokes
Tossed w/bruschetta
Fried Calamari
fried calamari
Garlic Bread
Mama Libs own recipe
Garlic Bread w/cheese
Garlic bread topped w/cheese
Grilled Calamari
Grilled Calamari
Half Garlic Bread
Mama Libs own recipe
Mini Arincini Balls
Fried Risotto w/peas,fresh mozzerella, meatsauce topped w/marinara
Mozzerella Caprese
Tomatoes, fresh Mozzerella, onions, capers
Mozzerella caprese w/ cajun chicken
fresh mozzerella, tomatoes, capers, onions, cajun chicken
Mozzerellla sticks
served w/ marinara
Mussels Bianco
Mussels w/white wine sauce
Mussels Caccitore
Mussels w/Marinara, peppers and onions
Rusticella
Italian bread topped w/tomatoes & basil,olives, pesto, fresh mozzerella
Sausage alla Barry
Italian sausage, spinach, oil, garlic, crushed red peppers
Seared Ahi Tuna
Served w, ginger & wasabi
Shrimp Cocktail
5 jumbo shrimp w/cocktail sauce
Shrimp Nest
Shrimp in a fried Angel Hair nest in lemonwine sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
served w/ toasted baguette
Tuscan Antipasto Board
Artisan cheese, cured meats,olives
Soup & Salad
Augie Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, peprocini, salami, ham, provolone, creamy house
Autumn Salad
Mixed greens, Cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, apples, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmigiana, croutons, homemade caesar dressing
Cajun Chicken Salad
house salad topped w/ cajun chicken
California Cobb
House Salad, bleu cheese crumbles, shreddes mozzerella, egg, bacon, grilled chicken
Chicken Salad
housemade chicken salad over greens & tomatoes
Greek Salad
greens, tomatoes, olives, onions, fetta, cucumber, house dressing
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Onions, Cuccumber, Peprocini, our house italian dressing
Large Chicken Noodle
Homemade Chicken Noodle soup
Large Cream of Crab
Classic cream of Crab soup
Large Italian Wedding soup
Mini meatballs, spinach, pasta
Large Pasta Fagioli
Beans & Pasta Soup
Large Soup of the Day
Chef's Soup of the day
Large Stracciatella soup
Chicken Stock, tortellini, egg, spinach
Liberatore Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Parmigiana, balsamic Vinaigarette
Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon, Greens, Mushrooms, Croutons, Egg, bacon, tomato vinaigerette
Shrimp Salad
Housemade Shrimp Salad over greens & tomatoes
Small Chicken Noodle
Homemade Chicken Noodle soup
Small Cream of Crab
Classic cream of Crab soup
Small Italian Wedding soup
mini meatballs, spinach, pasta
Small Pasta Fagioli
Beans & Pasta Soup
Small Soup of the Day
Chef's Soup of the day
Small Stracciatella soup
Chicken Stock, tortellini, egg, spinach
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, Cranberries, bacon, Candied walnuts, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedge, tomoatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
Homemade
Baked Penne
Penne, tomato sauce, mozzerella cheese
Capellini Caprese
Sherry cream, basil, sausage, fresh mozzerella, Capellini
Capellini Margherita
Capellini, tomatoes, basil, fresh Mozzerella cheese
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli topped w/tomato sauce
Crab Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, Jumbo Lump Crab in a Creamy Rose sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant topped w/mozzerella cheese, tomato sauce served w/pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine w/ creamy alfredo sauce
Fett Alfredo w/Chicken
Fettuccine w/ creamy alfredo sauce topped w/ grilled chicken
Fett Alfredo w/shrimp
Fettuccine w/ creamy alfredo sauce topped w/ grilled shrimp
Fettucine Bolognese
Fettucine, creamy meatsauce, peas
Lasagna Al Forno
Layered w/ground beef, Ricotta, Mozzerella, matricicana sauce
Lemon Risotto w/ shrimp
Risotto w/shrimp over grilled zuchini w/ balsamic glaze
Linguine w/Red Clam Sauce
Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic
Linguine w/White Clam Sauce
Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic
Orecchiette Alla Formaggio
Orecchiette, Fontina cheese, sausage, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, truffle oil
Penne Black And Bleu
Penne, vodka sauce, blackened chicken, bleu cheese crumbles
Penne Caponata
Penne, marinara, eggplant, olives, capers
Tortellini Tre Salse
Cheese Tortellini, marinara, alfredo,pesto
Trefungi Risotto w/shrimp
Risotto w/shrimp, mushrooms,
Tuscan Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, fresh basil, brown butter sauce
Carne
1/2 Chicken Dish
Chicken Giovanni
Chicken breasts, white wine lemon sauce, rosemary topped w/spinach & mozzerella cheese
Chicken Sorrentina
Chicken breasts, artichokes, tomatoes, prosciutto, mozzerella, sage, lemon
Chicken Pino
Breaded chicken breasts, marsala wine sace, mozzerella cheese, fresh tomato slices
Chicken & Shrimp Vittoria
Chicken breasts, asparagus, mushrooms, onions, tomato, mozzerella, two shrimp
Veal Positano
Veal medallions, white wine, Sausage, Kalamata olives, Pepperoncinis, roasted peppers
Veal Saltimboca
Veal medallions, white wine lemon sage sauce, topped w/ proscutto & Mozzerella over spinach
Veal Liberatore
Veal medallions, peppers, cream sauce, jumbo lump crab meat
Veal Piccata
Veal medallions, lemon wine sauce, capers
Veal Marsala
Veal medallions, marsala wine sauce, mushrooms
Steak Toscana
14 oz NY Steak, Cabrenet wine sauce, Shallots, mushrooms, onions, peppercorns, served w/roast potato &Vegetables
Steak Pizzaiola
14 oz NY Steak, chunky marinara, onions, oregano, served w/ roast potatoes & vegetables
Filet Mignon
10 oz Filet, cabrenet sauce, served with roast potatoes & Vegetables
Filet of Pisa
Twin 5 oz filet stacked w/portobello mushroom, fresh mozzerella, tomato served w/ roast potatoes & Vegetables
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breasts topped w/mozzerella cheese &marinara
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded Veal cutlet topped w/mozzerella cheese & tomato sauce
Sausage & Peppers
Sausage, onions, peppers, marinara over garlic bread
Chicken Francese
Lightly breaded in lemon wine sauce
Chicken Dante
Chicken breast, marsala wine, mushrooms, bacon, onion
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms
Pesce
Lobster & Shrimp Fradiavlo
Lobster, shrimp in a spicy marinara over linguine
Shrimp Fradiavlo
Shrimp in a spicy marinara over linguine
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp in scampi sauce over linguine
Linguine Crabmeat
jumbo lump crab simmered in marinara w/old bay over linguine
Frutta Di Mare
Mussels, Clams, calamari, shrimp in marinara sauce over linguine
Salmon Nicola
Salmon baked w/butter & basil over creamy risotto
Lobster Juliana
7 oz lobster tail, white wine, asparagus, pine nuts, over spinach
Shrimp Mediterranean
Shrimp, lemon wine sauce, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Spinach over Linguini
Seafood Risotto
Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, clams with risotto
Sides
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes
Roasted Potatoes
Roasted Potatoes w/salt & pepper, garlic
Vegetable of the day
Seasonal Vegetables
Sauteed Broccoli
Fresh sauteed broccoli
Sauteed Spinach
Fresh sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Asparagus
Fresh Sauteed Asparagus
1 Meatball
1 Meatball in marinara
1 sausage
1 Italian Sausage
Side pasta matriciana
choice of pasta w/ marinara sauce
Side pasta meatsauce
Choice of pasta w/meatsauce
Side pasta Matriciana w/mushrooms
Choice of pasta w/ mushroom sauce
Side pasta w/pink sauce
Choice of pasta w/pink sauce
Side pasta w/alfredo sauce
Choice of pasta w/alfredo sauce
Side pasta w/oil &garlic
Choice of pasta w/oil&garlic
Side of risotto
Side portion of creamy risotto
Side of meatballs
2 meatballs in matriciana
Side of Grilled Sausage
2 grilled sausage in matriciana
Kids Meals
Kids Chicken tenders & Fries
Chicken tenders and french fries
Kids Cheese Ravioli
3 Cheese Ravioli w/ tomato sauce
Kids Personal Pizza
Small cheese pizza
Kids Spaghetti
Spaghetti w/choice of sauce
Kids penne
Penne w/choice of sauce
Kids Angel Hair
Angel Hair w/choice of sauce
Kids Fettucine
Fettucine w/choice of sauce
Kids Linguine
Linguine w/choice of sauce
Sandwiches
Italian Cold Cut
Italian lunch meats, provolone, house dressing on hoagie roll
Cheese Steak Sub
Shaved Ribeye, Provolone on Hoagie Roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast on a Kaiser Roll
Chicken Saltimboca Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast, Spring greens, sage Mayonaise, sliced tomatoes, prosciutto, melted mozzerella on a kaiser roll
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs, marinara, melted mozzerella on a hoagie roll
Sausage & Peppers Sub
Italian sausage, onions, peppers, marinara on a hoagie roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Home made chicken salad on a kaiser roll
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Home made shrimp salad on a kaiser roll
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Diced Chicken breast tossed w/bruschetta & pesto topped w/arugulla on a kaiser roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
Diced Chicken breast topped w/ provolone cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, melted mozzerella on a hoagie Roll
Meatball Sliders
Meatballs on slider Rolls (3)
Desserts
Smith Island Cake
Traditional Smith Island
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake w/layers of Raspberry creme
Cheesecake
Glutten Free Cheesecake
Peanutbutter Pie
Classic Peanutbutter Pie
Tiramisu
Homemade Tiramisu
Cannoli
Classic Italian Cannoli
Ice Cream
2 scoops Vanilla ice cream
Bombas
Ask for availability
Sorbets
Ask for availability
Weekly Dessert Special
Ask for availability
1 scoop ice cream
1 Scoop vaniila ice cream
Pasta
Pizza
12in Cheese Pizza
Tomato & Cheese
12in Margheritta Pizza
Tomato, Basil ,Fresh mozzarella
12in White Veggie Pizza
oil,garlic,broccoli,mushrooms,tomatoes, onions cheese
12in Meatlovers Pizza
pepperoni,sausage, bacon
12in Fradiavolo Pizza
spicey marinara sausage,onions,mushrooms
12in Picante Pizza
margherita plus spicey sausage & caramelized onions
12in Bruschetta
oil,garlic,bruschetta & cheese
12in Arugula & Prosciutto
brushed w/oil & garlic
12in Chicken Pesto Pizza
spinach,artichoke,basil,chicken,mozzarella,arugula
12in Quattro Formagio
parmigiana,ricotta,mozzarella,fontina,oil &garlic
12in Mushroom Pesto
pesto sauce,mushrooms, onions, mozzarella
12in White Pizza
oil & garlic
16in Cheese Pizza
Tomato & Cheese
16in Margherita Pizza
Tomato, Basil ,Fresh mozzarella
16in White Veggie Pizza
oil,garlic,broccoli,mushrooms,tomatoes, onions cheese
16in Meatlovers Pizza
pepperoni,sausage, bacon
16in Fradiavolo Pizza
spicey marinara sausage,onions,mushrooms
16in White Pizza
oil & garlic
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Eldersburg, MD 21784