Los Aztecas - Sykesville
1213 Liberty Road
Suite F
Sykesville, MD 21784
Popular Items
REG MENU
FAMILY FAJITAS
Chicken Family Fajita
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"- Tender-sliced chicken grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
Mixed Fajita (Chicken & Steak)
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced chicken and steak grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
Steak Fajita
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced steak grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
Texana Fajita (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp)
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced chicken, steak & shrimp grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
Shrimp Fajita
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"- Grilled Shrimp with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
SIDE ORDERS
Jalapeños Pickled
Jalapeños Toreados
Grilled Seasoned Jalapeños
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (2)
Pico de Gallo
Fried Beans
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Spanish Rice
Rice and Beans
Mexican Potatoes
French Fries
Hot Tomatillo Salsa
Chopped Tomato
Chopped Onions
DIPS
Fresh Guacamole (12 oz)
Guacamole Dip (6 oz)
Small Cheese Dip (6 oz)
Large Cheese Dip (12 oz)
Queso Fundido
Spinach & Cheese
Bean Dip
Chips and Salsa (Small )
Chips and Salsa (Medium)
Chips and Salsa (Large)
Small Salsa
Medium Salsa
Large Salsa
APPETIZERS
Botana Mixta
One delicious cheese quesadilla, four small beef taquitos, two chicken fingers, two jalapeño poppers, all served over a bed of lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken Wings (6)
Chicken Wings (10)
Quesadilla de Chorizo App.
Quesadilla de Steak App.
Quesadilla Shredded Chicken App.
Quesadilla de Grilled Chicken App.
Quesadilla Grilled Shrimp App.
Quesadilla Spinach App.
Quesadilla Mushroom App.
Quesadilla Ground Beef App.
Quesadilla Chesse App.
Quesadilla Vegetarian App.
A LA CARTE
Crispy Taco
3 Crispy Tacos
Soft Taco
3 Soft Tacos
Enchilada
3 Enchiladas
Burrito
2 Burritos
Tamal
3 Tamales
Chile Relleno
Poblano Peper covered with cheese and our homemade green sauce.
3 Chile Rellenos
House Chile Relleno
Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in egg batter and covered in our delicious enchilada sauce.
3 House Chile Rellenos
SEAFOOD
Mar y Tierra
T-Bone Steak with six Shrimp. Served on a sizzling plate with grilled onions and peppers, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Coctel De Camarón
Exquisite Shrimp In A Special Mexican Cocktail Sauce with Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Hot Peppers and Slices of Avocado
Vallarta
Grilled, Marinated Shrimp, Chicken and Scallops Cooked In A Special Sauce with Onions, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red, Yellow and Green Peppers. Served with Mexican White Rice
Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled Shrimp and Scallops Served Over A Bed of Mexican White Rice and Covered with Melted Cheese and Ranchero Sauce. Served with Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
Camarones Yucatecos
Grilled Marinated Shrimp Cooked with Red, Yellow and Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Squash and Onions. Served Over A Bed of Mexican White Rice with Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Deliciously grilled marinated shrimp, laced with garlic. Served with Mexican white rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and grated cheese
Tacos De Pescado
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos, Filled with Our Well-Seasoned Tilapia and Lettuce. Served with Spanish Rice, Pico De Gallo, Tartar Sauce, and Our Tomatillo Sauce
Tacos de Camaron
Three soft corn tortilla tacos filled with well-seasoned shrimp, red cabbage and shredded cheese. Served with spanish rice, tartar sauce and pico de gallo.
Camarones A La Diabla
Deliciously Marinated Shrimp Grilled with Onions and Very Hot Spicy Sauce. Served with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Grated Cheese
Burrito Cancún
Burrito Filled with Deliciously Marinated, Grilled Shrimp with Onions, Tomatoes and Smothered with Melted Cheese. Served with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
Burrito de La Costa
Shrimp, scallops and tilapia with rice, beans and pico de gallo, covered with our delicious special sauce
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Crispy Tortilla Shell Served with Delicious Grilled Shrimp Over A Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes and Grated Cheese
Crab Enchiladas
Three crab enchiladas grilled with onions and tomatoes and topped with our special melted cheese. Served over a bed of Spanish rice with lettuce, pico de gallo, tomato and sour cream
Tilapia & Shrimp
Well-Seasoned Grilled Tilapia and Shrimp Served with Mexican White Rice and A Salad
Tilapia & Crab
Delicious Grilled Tilapia and Crab with Our Special Cheese Sauce. Served On A Bed of Poblano Peppers with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream
Chimichangas De Camarón
One Big Soft Or Fried Flour Tortilla, Filled with Grilled Shrimp, Onions and Tomatoes. Topped with Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican White Rice
FAJITAS
Fajitas Texanas
Tender-Sliced Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Grilled with Green, Yellow and Red Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
Tender-Sliced Chicken and Shrimp Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Steak and Shrimp Fajita
Tender-sliced steak and shrimp grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes
Mixed Fajitas
Tender-Sliced Steak and Chicken Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Steak Fajitas
Tender-Sliced Steak Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Chicken Fajitas
Tender-Sliced Chicken Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Shrimp Fajitas
Fresh Grilled Mexican-Style Shrimp with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Fajitas De Mar
Fresh Grilled Shrimp, Scallops and Tilapia, with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
Fajitas Tilapia
Tasty grilled tilapia, with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, fried beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Ixtapa Fajitas
Delicious Shrimp, Scallops and Chicken Grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers
Fajitas De Carnitas
Juicy Slices Of Pork, Seasoned and Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers
QUESADILLAS
Fajita Quesadilla
Tender Steak and Chicken Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Pepper, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Guacamole
Quesadilla Texana
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Guacamole
Shrimp and Crab Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Grilled and Stuffed with Cheese, Grilled Shrimp and Crab. Served with Mexican Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo and Shredded Cheese
Quesadilla De Camarón
Marinated Shrimp Grilled with Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Steak and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Guacamole Salad
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Chicken and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and A Guacamole Salad
Quesadilla Rellena
Flour Tortilla Grilled and Stuffed with Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken Or Shredded Beef and Beans. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Squash and Tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Quesadilla De Espinacas
Flour Tortilla Grilled and Stuffed with Spinach, Cheese, Onions and Tomatoes, Served with Spanish Rice and Guacamole Salad
Carnitas Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Our Traditional Tasty Sauteed Pork and Cheese. Served with Fried Beans and Pico De Gallo
STEAK
Steak A La Mexicana
T-Bone Steak Grilled To Order with Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans and Tortillas
El Campesino
Tender grilled rib-eye steak, grilled chicken breast, six shrimp and cactus, covered with our special sauce. Served with rice, fried beans, guacamole salad and pico de gallo
Carne Asada
Tender, Grilled Rib-Eye Steak Served with Fried Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Raw Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Jalapeños and Tortillas
Tacos De Carne Asada
Three Soft Corn Or Flour Tortillas Tacos Filled with Tender Strips Of Grilled Steak. Served with Fried Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Tomatillo and Cilantro
Jalisco Especial
Tender, Grilled Rib-Eye Steak and Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Guacamole Salad, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
Burrito Norteno
Grilled strips of steak, chicken or shredded beef, with onions and tomatoes, covered with melted cheese and garnished with pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and fried beans
Steak Pueblo
T-Bone Steak, Grilled with Mushrooms, Onions and Zucchini Covered with Our Delicious Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries and Guacamole Salad
Sizzling Steak & Shrimp
Tender Rib-Eye Steak Grilled To Order with Six Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Peppers. Served with Mexican Potatoes
Steak Americano
Tender Rib-Eye Steak Grilled To Order Served with French Fries and Our House Garden Salad
El Molcajete
Grilled rib-eye, chicken, shrimp, Mexican sausage, cactus and jalapeño poppers on top of melted cheese and chipotle sauce, all coming in a sizzling molcajete. Served with a side of rice, fried beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
PORK
House Special
Slow cooked pork with anaheim peppers and special spices. Served with our delicious rice and fried beans
Chuletas Rancheras
Two Deliciously Grilled Pork Chops Served with Spanish Rice and Mexican Beans, What We Call Frijoles De La Olla
Burrito Sonora
Topped with chile verde and our homemade cheese dip. This delicious burrito is filled with tender chunks of pork, rice, fried beans, chile verde and pico de gallo
Carnitas Tapatias
A Very Traditional Tasty Sautéed Pork Dish Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Raw Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Slices Of Avocado and Tortillas
Burrito Tapatio
A Very Tasty Sautéed Pork Burrito with Beans and Smothered with Melted Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice, Pico De Gallo and A Jalapeno Pepper
Chile Verde
Tasty Juicy Pork Rib-Eye Cooked In Our Delicious Traditional Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Mexican Beans Frijoles De La Olla, Pico De Gallo and Flour Tortillas
Chile Colorado
Tasty Juicy Pork Rib-Eye Cooked In Our Delicious Traditional Red Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Mexican Beans Frijoles De La Olla, Pico De Gallo and Flour Tortillas
Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with our traditionally marinated pork, with special dried peppers, spices, pineapple, cilantro and onios. Served with spanish rice and fried beans, tomatillo and pico de gallo.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three soft corn tortilla tacos, with our delicious shredded carnitas. Served with spanish rice, fried beans, tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo.
CHICKEN
Pollo Asado
Tender Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Spanish Rice, Guacamole Salad and Flour Tortillas
Burrito de Domingo
Grilled chicken, steak and chorizo, with peppers, onions, lettuce, rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream. Covered with our delicious special sauce and fresh mexican cheese
Burritos Poblanos
Two Chicken Burritos Topped with Cheese and Mole Sauce. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
Pollo Poblano
Grilled and Marinated Chicken Covered with Poblano Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans and Flour Tortillas
Mole Poblano
Chicken Breasts Topped with Mole Sauce, Served with Spanish Rice, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three Chicken Enchiladas Topped with Cheese, Mole Sauce, Lettuce Sour Cream and Tomatoes
#F
One Chicken Burrito and One Chicken Enchilada Topped with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Spanish Rice
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of Spanish rice, covered with melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and flour tortillas
Chilaquiles
Crispy Tortillas Cooked In A Special Sauce with Chicken and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Guacamole
Sizzling Chicken & Shrimp
Tender Chicken Breast and Six Shrimp Grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Peppers In A Sizzling Skillet. Served with Mexican Potatoes
Pollo Maya
Marinated chicken breast, grilled with onions, mushrooms, covered with white and yellow melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Burritos Verdes
Two Chicken Burritos Topped with Cheese and Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice
Pollo Fiesta
Grilled Chicken Breast with Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Onions and Tomatoes Covered with Our Delicious Melted Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and A Salad
Pollo Yucatán
Grilled and Marinated Chicken with Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Squash and Zucchini. Served Over A Bed of Spanish Rice with Guacamole Salad, Sour Cream and Flour Tortillas
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Served with Delicious Grilled Chicken Over A Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes and Grated Cheese
Enchiladas Verdes
Two Chicken Enchiladas Topped with Cheese and Green Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice and Fried Beans
Pollo Al Chipotle
Grilled Strips of Chicken Marinated In A Special Chipotle Sauce Served Over A Bed of Spanish Rice. Served with A Guacamole Salad, Sour Cream and Tortillas
Chori Pollo
Tender, Grilled Strips of Chicken with Our Delicious Mexican Chorizo, Covered with Our Special Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Lettuce Tomato, Guacamole and Sour Cream
TRADITIONAL MEXICO FAVORITES
Grande Special
One of Each - Tostada, Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Taco, Spanish Rice, Fried Beans and Burrito
Guadalajara Special
One Tamal and Two Taquitos Mexicanos Over A Layer of Nacho Chips with Cheese, Chicken, Rice, Beans and Beef. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Enchilada Supreme
Supreme Combination of One Chicken Enchilada, One Bean Enchilada, One Cheese Enchilada, One Shredded Beef Enchilada and One Beef Enchilada, Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
Taco Salad
A Crisp Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
La Favorita
One Chicken Quesadilla, One Cheese Enchilada and Spanish Rice
Nacho Supreme
Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with a delicious blend of melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas, soft or fried, filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with spanish rice and fried beans
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one with chicken and beans and the other with beef and beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Plato Chile Autentico
Two Peppers Stuffed with Ground Beef and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Flautas
Two Flautas, One Chicken and One Shredded Beef. Served Over A Bed of Spanish Rice, Covered with Cheese, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Tomatoes
Taquitos Aztecas
Four taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, covered with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
CREATE YOUR OWN COMBO DINNER
NACHOS
SALADS
Ensalada César
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Ensalada César with Grilled Chicken
Ensalada César with Grilled Steak
Ensalada César with Grilled Shrimp (10)
Ensalada Fresca
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, sweet corn, parmesan cheese and your choice of dressing
Ensalada Fresca with Grilled Chicken
Ensalada Fresca with Grilled Chicken & Shrimp
Ensalada Fresca with Shrimp
Ensalada Fresca with Steak
CHILDREN'S MENU
Kid's Meal A
One beef burrito and one beef taco.
Kid's Meal B
One beef taco, spanish rice and fried beans
Kid's Meal C
One beef taco, one beef enchilada and french fries.
Kid's Meal D
One beef enchilada, french fries and spanish rice
Kid's Meal E
One cheese quesadilla and french fries
Kid's Meal F
One grilled chicken breast and french fries
Kid's Meal G
Six chicken nuggets and french fries
Kid's Meal H
Chicken quesadilla and french fries
Kid's Meal I
Cheeseburger and french fries
Kid's Meal J
Three fried chicken strips with french fries
Kid's Meal K
Macaroni and cheese and one beef taco
VEGETARIAN'S DELIGHT
Vegetarian Fajitas
A light combination of fresh mushrooms, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, fried beans and tortillas
Veggie Yucatán
Grilled Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Zucchini, Squash and Red, Green and Poblano Peppers. Served Over A Bed Of Spanish Rice with Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
Burrito Loco
One Burrito Filled with Mushrooms, Zucchini, Squash, Onions and Tomatoes, Covered with Melted Cheese and Served with Spanish Rice, Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
Veggie Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Filled with Beans, Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
Enchiladas Del Pueblo
Three Potato Enchiladas (Potatoes Cooked with Onions and Tomatoes), Smothered with Melted Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
Enchiladas Don Lupe
Combination of Two Cheese Enchiladas and Two Potato Enchiladas (Potatoes Cooked with Onions and Tomatoes) Topped with Melted Cheese. Served with Lettuce Tomatoes and Sour Cream
Enchiladas De Espinacas
Three Enchiladas with Spinach, Cheese, Onions and Tomato, Covered with Our Delicious Melted Cheese Served with Spanish Rice
Taquitos Del Pueblo
Four Fried Corn Tortilla Taquitos Filled with Potatoes (Potatoes Cooked with Onions and Tomatoes). Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Veggie Enchirito
One Enchilada and One Burrito with Spinach, Cheese, Onions and Tomatoes, Covered with Our Delicious Melted Cheese, Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream
VEGGIE COMBOS
Veggie Combos #1
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada.
Veggie Combos #2
One Bean Tostada, One Cheese Enchilada and Fried Beans.
Veggie Combos #3
One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla and One Bean Tostada.
Veggie Combos #4
One Bean Tostada, One Cheese Enchilada and Spanish Rice.
Veggie Combos #5
One Cheese Chile Relleno, One Cheese Enchilada, Spanish Rice and Fried Beans.
DESSERTS
SPECIALTY DRINKS
MARGARITAS
16oz Traditional
NO DELIVERY, 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗬 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. As per Carroll County Liquor Law, you must order a minimum of $15 on food to qualify to order up to two 16 oz Drinks Must present valid ID at the time or pick up/arrival.
640z Traditional
NO DELIVERY, 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗬 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. As per Carroll County Liquor Law, you must order a minimum of $30 in food to qualify to order this item. Must present valid ID at the time or pick up/arrival. Our Homemade Lime Margarita, ready to drink!
16oz Sangrita
NO DELIVERY, 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗬 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. As per Carroll County Liquor Law, you must order a minimum of $15 on food to qualify to order up to two 16 oz Drinks Must present valid ID at the time or pick up/arrival.
Welcome to our family Mexican restaurant! We pride ourselves on serving up delicious and authentic Mexican dishes in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Our restaurant boasts a beautiful decor, complete with vibrant colors and hand-painted murals that transport you to the heart of Mexico. As you dine with us, you'll be treated to a variety of mouth-watering dishes prepared using traditional cooking techniques and the freshest ingredients. From our signature tacos and burritos to our savory enchiladas and flavorful fajitas, there's something for everyone at our table. Plus, our friendly staff will ensure that your experience is nothing short of exceptional. So come join us and let us treat you to a taste of Mexico!
