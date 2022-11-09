Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Salerno's has been a local favorite for over 40 years! We started as a pizza and sub shop and have grown into a full service restaurant with bar, carry out, and catering establishment. We offer steamed crabs, shrimp, seafood and pasta dishes, crab cakes, and of course our original pizza and sub menu!
1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg, MD 21784
