Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

1043 Liberty Rd

Eldersburg, MD 21784

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Male Jumbo Each over 6 1/2 Inches
Male Large Each 5 3/4 - 6 Inches
16" Pizza (sorry at this time we can't do half toppings)

Seafood Apps

Clam/Mussel Combo

$12.00

Crab Dip

$15.75

CrabbyNavigators

$19.75

Dip n Fries

$13.25

Garlic Clam

$12.00

Garlic Mussel

$12.00

Roy Oyster Salerno

$25.00

Shanghai Shrimp

$15.50

Twisted Dip

$13.25

Pizza

12" Pizza (sorry at this time we can't do half toppings)

$10.25

16" Pizza (sorry at this time we can't do half toppings)

$13.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$13.75

12" Crab Dip Pizza

$16.00

16" Crab Dip Pizza

$19.00

Munchies

1# Bnls Wings

$12.00

1# Flvr Ten W FF

$15.50

1# Flvr Tenders

$14.50

1# Tend/Fry

$15.00

1# Tenders

$14.00

1# Wings

$14.50

1/2# Flvr Ten/FF

$9.00

1/2# Flvr Tender

$8.00

1/2# Tenders

$7.50

1/2# Tenders/ FF

$8.50

Nacho Grande

$9.25

Piggy Boats

$9.00

Soups/Salads

1/2 & 1/2 Cup

$7.00

1/2 & 1/2 Bowl

$8.00

Crm Crab Cup

$7.00

Crm Crab Bowl

$7.85

Crm Crab Pint

$10.50

Crm Crab Quart

$18.00

Bread Boule

$1.00

Veg Crab Cup

$5.25

Veg Crab Bowl

$6.50

Veg Crab Pint

$8.00

Veg Crab Qt

$13.00

Veg Crab Gallon

$50.00

Oyster Stew

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chix Caesar

$13.00

Shrimp Caesar

$18.00

Tuna Caesar Sld

$13.50

Cobb Salad

$16.75

Tossed Garden Salad

$6.50

Chili

$7.00

French Onion

$7.00

Chesapeake Cobb

$25.00

Sandwich

C Beef Reuben

$13.50

Chz Burger

$12.50

Cloak & Dagger

$13.50

Crab Cake Sand

$25.00

Crabby Bird

$16.00

Crabby Burger

$16.00

Hamburger

$11.50

Santa Fe Chicken

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Tur Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.50

Turkey Rachel

$13.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Chix

$12.00

Nashville Hot Shrimp

$16.00

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Burger

$13.00

Steamer/Raw Bar

$ Melted Butter

$1.00

1# Snow Crab

$25.00

10/15 hf lb Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

10/15 lb Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

21/25 hf lb Large Shrimp

$10.50

21/25 lb Large Shrimp

$21.00

36/42 hf lb Med Shrimp

$8.00

36/42 lb Med Shrimp

$16.00

Clam-18

$14.00

Clams-12

$12.00

Oys 12 hf Shl

$19.00

Oys 6 hf shl

$10.00

Feature Dinners

Crab Imperial

$35.00

Dbl CC Dinner

$52.00

Jumbo Shmp Dinner

$24.00

OC Broiler

$33.00

Scallop Dinner

$32.00

St. Michael's Island Lump Crab Cake

$28.00

Stuffed Flounder

$29.00

Soft Shell Crab Dinner

$24.00

Fried Seafood Dinner

$33.00

Ribeye Steak

$27.00

Sides

$ Melted Butter

$1.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Creamy Slaw

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Lrg Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$3.75

Mac n Cheese

$4.50

Mac Salad

$2.50

Pot Salad

$2.50

Reg Fries

$3.25

Swt Pot FF

$4.75

Veg Medley

$4.00

Wedge FF

$4.75

Subs

Chix Chz Stk

$12.00

Deluxe Stk & Chz

$14.50

Ital Cold Cut

$12.00

Stk & Chz Sub

$13.50

Deluxe Chicken CS

$13.00

Pastas

Baked Penne

$12.50

GF Raviloli

$10.00

Seafood Penne

$28.00

Charleston Shrimp & Gravy

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.75

GF Brwnie Sundae

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Chz Cake

$6.00

It Lemon Cake

$6.00

Choc Cake

$6.00

PB Chocalate Pie

$6.00

Kids

K CheeBurg

$4.00

K Chix Tenders

$4.00

K Grilled Chz

$4.00

K Sundae

$2.00

K Penne Marinara

$4.00

K Penne Butter

$4.00

Weekly Creations

$2 Beer

$2.00+

Garlic Crab

$15.00

Chips & Crab Queso

$12.50

Chicken & Crab Picatta

$19.00

Salerno's Patty Melt

$15.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Bowl

$13.00

Crabs

FRESH Ready to cook Soft Shell Crab (each) plz specify cleaned or live

$8.00

Female sm/med Each, 5 - 5 1/2 Inches

$3.25

Online Orders Available For Sizes/Dozens For Day Of Pick Up Only * Orders Placed For Future Dates Are Not Guaranteed

Male Small Each, 5 Inches

$3.50

Online Orders Available For Sizes/Dozens For Day Of Pick Up Only * Orders Placed For Future Dates Are Not Guaranteed

Male Med Each 5 1/4- 5 3/4 Inches

$5.00

Online Orders Available For Sizes/Dozens For Day Of Pick Up Only * Orders Placed For Future Dates Are Not Guaranteed

Male Large Each 5 3/4 - 6 Inches

$7.00

Online Orders Available For Sizes/Dozens For Day Of Pick Up Only * Orders Placed For Future Dates Are Not Guaranteed

Male X Large Each 6 1/4 - 6 1/2 Inches

$8.25

Online Orders Available For Sizes/Dozens For Day Of Pick Up Only * Orders Placed For Future Dates Are Not Guaranteed

Male Jumbo Each over 6 1/2 Inches

$10.25

Online Orders Available For Sizes/Dozens For Day Of Pick Up Only * Orders Placed For Future Dates Are Not Guaranteed

Bush #1 Mixed Size Males

$359.00

1/2 BU #1 Mixed Size Males

$185.00

1/2 Bush#2 Small Males

$149.00

1/2 Bu Big Boyz

$239.00

1/2 Bush Fem

$125.00

Bushel Female

$229.00

$ Melted Butter

$1.00

Female Large each

$5.00Out of stock

Female Large 1/2 bushel

$159.00Out of stock

Carry Out Beer Bottle

Amstel Btl (6)

$9.29

Angry Orchard (6)

$8.50

Blue Moon Btl (6)

$9.49

Buckler Btl (6)

$6.59

Bud Btl (18)

$18.99

Bud Btl (6)

$7.25

Bud Lt Btl (18)

$18.99

Bud Lt Btl (6)

$7.25

Coors Btl (6)

$7.25

Coors Lt Btl (6)

$7.25

Corona (18)

$27.99

Corona Btl (6)

$10.29

Corona Lt (18)

$27.99

Corona Lt (6)

$10.29

Corona Premier (6)

$8.99

Dogfish 60 Min (6)

$11.49

Dogfish Punkin

$11.79

Dos Equis Amber (6)

$8.99

Dos Equis Lager (6)

$8.99

Evo Lucky 7 (6)

$10.25

Evo Stalker (6)

$10.25

Flying Dog Bloodline (6)

$11.50

Flying Dog Snakedog (6)

$10.75

Flying Dog Truth (6)

$11.50

Guiness (6)

$8.79

Guiness Blonde Btl (6)

$9.99

Hanalei Island IPA (6)

$10.75

Heavy Seas Loose Cannon (6)

$10.50

Heineken (6)

$9.29

Heinken 0% (6)

$9.29

Leinkugel Summer Shandy (6)

$9.79

Lienkugel Octoberfest (6)

$9.79

Mich Ultra (6)

$7.75

Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$8.99

Miller Lt (6)

$7.25

Modelo Btl (6)

$10.29

Natty Boh (6)

$5.25

Sam Adams Jack O Pumpkin (6)

$9.75

Sam Adams Lager (6)

$9.75

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$9.79

Sam Adams Summer (6)

$9.75

Sam Adams Summer Ale (6)

$9.75

Sierra Nevada (6)

$9.25

Smirnoff Ice (6)

$9.99

Stella (6)

$9.99

Troegs Grand Cacao

$11.75

Troegs Perpetual (6)

$9.75

Victory Gold Monkey (6)

$11.59

Victory Sour Monkey (6)

$12.50

Woodchuck (6)

$8.50

Yeung Btl (6)

$7.49

Troegs Mad Elf (6)

$14.75

Carry Out Beer Cans

Bud can (18)

$15.99

Bud Can (30)

$25.99

Bud Can (6)

$6.14

Bud Light Hard Soda (12)

$19.25

Bud Lt (18)

$15.99

Bud Lt (30)

$29.99

Bud Lt can (6)

$6.14

Coors Lt (18)

$16.49

Coors Lt Can (6)

$6.25

Cutwater Bloody Mary (4)

$12.25

Cutwater Bourbon Mule (4)

$12.25

Cutwater Mango Margarita (4)

$12.25

Cutwater Mararita Mango

$12.25

Cutwater Vodka Mule (4)

$12.25

Cutwater White Russian (4)

$12.25

DB Smash Pack (12)

$31.75

Heavy Seas Hazy Cannon (6)

$10.50

High Noon Black Cherry (4)

$11.00

High Noon Lemon (4)

$11.00

High Noon Watermelon (4)

$11.00

Miller Lite (18)

$16.99

Miller Lite (6)

$6.14

Natural (18)

$14.99

Natural (6)

$4.62

Truly Blk Chry (6)

$10.99

White Claw Black Cherry (12)

$17.99Out of stock

White Claw Mango (12)

$17.99

White Claw Mango (6)

$10.99

Yuengling (6)

$6.99

Carry Out Wine

Cabernet

$11.99

Champagne

$11.99

Chardonay

$11.99

Columbia Crest

$16.99

Luna Di Luna Red Blend

$16.99

Menage Trois

$16.99

Merlot

$11.99

Moscato

$11.99

Pinot Grigio

$11.99

Riesling

$11.99

White Zin

$11.99

William Hill Chard

$16.99

Yago Sangria

$9.99

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.99

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$12.99

Mason Jar Cocktails- Made to order and served in closed mason jar with ice

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

Margarita

$10.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

Orange Crush MJ

$11.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

Moscow Mule MJ

$11.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

Jack and Coke MJ

$10.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

Captain and Coke MJ

$10.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

Bloody Mary MJ

$9.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

Vodka Tonic with Lime MJ

$7.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

Ice Pick MJ

$7.00

Orders For Delivery MUST Include Food Purchase Of $15 Or More/2 Drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Salerno's has been a local favorite for over 40 years! We started as a pizza and sub shop and have grown into a full service restaurant with bar, carry out, and catering establishment. We offer steamed crabs, shrimp, seafood and pasta dishes, crab cakes, and of course our original pizza and sub menu!

Website

Location

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Directions

